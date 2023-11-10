Texas Roadhouse Fan Shares How To Buy Frozen Rolls For Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away, and if you’re struggling to come up with what side to bring to the get-together this year, one TikTok user has you totally covered: as long as you live near a Texas Roadhouse.

TikToker Krystle Perkins (@perkinsonparkway), a DlY and home decoration influencer, posted a short clip sharing how to make the most delicious rolls for Thanksgiving dinner (with minimal effort).

Viewed over 2.2 million times, TikTok users were shocked that this food hack even existed.

How to order Texas Roadhouse rolls online

"One of my family's best Thanksgiving hacks is that we get all of our rolls from Texas Roadhouse," Perkins begins.

"They come frozen. You let them thaw, and then you pop them in the oven for five minutes, and they are super delicious, and they come with the butter," she concludes.

And yes, she’s right!

Some Texas Roadhouse locations occasionally sells frozen rolls, especially around major holidays. A dozen frozen rolls costs just $4.99 with a half a dozen costing around $2.49. The rolls can be frozen for up to three months.

Customers can place orders for rolls through the Texas Roadhouse website or app. Scroll through the menu to "Sides & Extras" and select the options for "Extra Fresh-Baked Bread" and "Extra Honey Cinnamon Butter." Add those to your cart, select a pickup method and time, and checkout.

If you’re unsure if your local Texas Roadhouse sells their rolls, Perkins replied to a commenter and wrote, “Call your local restaurant to see if they do it! Then they will tell you when you can pick them up.”

Done and done! You’ll be the favorite guest at Thanksgiving dinner because those dinner rolls are absolutely delicious.

What if you don’t live near a Texas Roadhouse but want their rolls?

For those who can’t get their hands on some fresh Texas Roadhouse rolls, there’s a grocery store dupe that come frozen, helping you to prep ahead to have the rolls thaw and bake to be fresh for Thanksgiving dinner.

Several commenters in Perkin’s viral TikTok pointed out that Rhodes dinner rolls are just as good (if not better).

“We don’t have a Texas Roadhouse but nothing beats Rhodes dinner rolls for me! Rise from frozen 3-4hrs then bake 15min. 🤤,” one person shared.

How do you cook frozen Texas Roadhouse rolls?

If you’re wondering how to cook frozen Texas Roadhouse rolls, the steps are so easy, even the most rookie cooks can nail this.

To cook frozen Texas Roadhouse rolls, you can:

Place frozen rolls evenly on a pan. Cover with plastic wrap sprayed with cooking spray to keep from sticking to rolls while rising. Preheat oven to 350°F. Carefully remove plastic wrap. Bake 15-20 minutes, until golden brown.

To reheat the dolls for yummy leftovers, put the rolls back in the oven closer to 300–325°F until warmed through the center. Brush on a bit more butter and broil for just a few minutes to get the same texture on the top as when they were originally cooked.

TikTok users loved the idea and flooded Perkins’ comment section with praise for this Thanksgiving dinner hack.

“I met my husband while working at Texas Roadhouse. He baked the bread & now I have infinite bread rolls 😂,” they wrote.

“As soon as Texas Roadhouse opens here, that’s what I’m doing. I’m hoping by next Thanksgiving,” another said.

Perkins also warns that Texas Roadhouse restaurants can sell out of their rolls around Thanksgiving, so if you’re thinking this is the way you want to go this holiday season, order and pick up soon!