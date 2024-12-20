The 65 Coolest Things For Your Home On Amazon You Never Knew Existed
Seriously, where has this stuff been hiding?
If you want to bring some fun decor and helpful home improvement tools into your life, this list of cool Amazon products is a one-stop shop. It’s the stuff you probably didn’t know existed but will be thrilled to find out actually does. If you’re ready to make your space cuter and more functional, this list is jam-packed with awesome finds.
01Velvet Chair Seat Covers That Are Washable & Are Easy To Add
Give your chairs a big-time upgrade with the purchase of this set of four velvet seat covers. The seat covers are stretchy and feature ties, which makes them easy to fit and nonslip. They’re available in 13 pretty colors and can be removed and thrown in the washing machine to look new again. You can also grab them in sets of two or six, depending on how many dining chairs you have.
02Privacy Window Tinting Film That Reflects Sunlight & Comes In 11 Designs
This one-way window tinting film reflects sunlight to help keep your home at a cool temperature when the weather is warm. It also provides some privacy during the day, although it’s not a solution for privacy at night. The film comes in four sizes and 11 cool designs. Installation is simple, as it adheres to windows in minutes.
03A Toilet Paper Holder That Fits 4 Rolls At Arm’s Reach
With this convenient toilet paper holder, you’ll always have a fresh roll at arm’s reach so you don’t have to holler to an unwilling family member to grab you one. The holder can fit up to four rolls, including mega rolls up to 6.5 inches in diameter. You can use adhesive or hooks to hang it over the toilet tank, on a smooth wall, or on a cabinet door.
04Heavy-Duty Shelf Liners For Wire Shelving That Come In A Variety Of Sizes
If you own a wire shelving system, this set of four wire shelf liners will help prevent items from falling through the slots. The sturdy mats sit flat on shelves and are equipped for heavy-duty use and are cut to work with standard shelves. They come in six sizes in either a pack of three, four, or five.
05A Spacious Human-Size Dog Bed Made With Soft Corduroy Fleece That Offers Orthopedic Support
Once you try this spacious human-size dog bed, there’s no going back. The foldable bed is made of soft corduroy and provides orthopedic support and a place for you to comfortably cuddle your dog, your kids, or a partner. It’s also a great place to read a book, nap, or watch TV. The bed comes in nine color options and three sizes to best fit your home.
06Brilliant Loose Outlet Fixers That Create A Snug Fit For Plugs
The brilliance of these loose outlet fixers is astounding. To use, simply plug one of the transparent plastic plugs into an outlet to instantly improve the electrical connection between the outlet and whatever is plugged in. They prevent plugs from falling out. Twenty-five of them come in a pack, so you’ll be set to equip the whole house.
07A Cozy Bed Wedge That Prevents Pillows From Sinking Into The Gap
Prevent your pillow from sinking into the gap between your mattress and your bed’s headboard by using this genius bed wedge gap filler. Made of high-density foam, the wedge is comfortable to lay on while serving a great purpose — it can even stop stuffed animals from falling into the abyss. It comes with a side pocket that holds a phone or any small items.
08A Foldable Laptop Desk That Also Works As A Snack & Crafting Tray
Use this versatile foldable laptop desk to elevate your computer as you work — whether you want to stand while working or have better posture while sitting. The small desk, which conveniently includes a drawer and cup holder, also works great as a breakfast-in-bed or snacks-in-bed tray as well as a tray for crafting, doing homework, or reading.
09Grabber Tongs That Can Be Used For Flipping Practically Any Food
While these grabber tongs are especially helpful in delicately removing waffles from a waffle maker, they work just as well for hot dogs, pancakes, and all types of food that need to be flipped or grabbed from a hot area. The hooked ends of the stainless steel tongs fit perfectly into the waffle divots to prevent tearing.
10A High-Quality Cast Iron Grill Pan That Offers Even Heat Distribution
This high-quality cast iron grill pan is the perfect size to cook plenty of meat. At just under five pounds, the grill pan isn’t too heavy but maintains durability. Raised ridges provide a grilled effect. The pan can withstand heat up to 500 degrees and is safe for electric, gas, induction, or any stovetop. It offers even heat distribution and is overall an easy pan to use.
11A Handy Under-Cabinet Shelf Basket That Can Hold Up To 30 Pounds
This handy under-cabinet shelf basket is an innovative way to help you organize your things — whether it’s kitchen tools, pantry items, bathroom accessories, books, or something completely different. The durable, rustproof metal basket can hold up to 30 pounds. No tools are necessary for hanging.
12Creepy Crawly Roach Bag Clips That Are So Hilarious
No one needs this set of four roach bag clips, but everyone should absolutely get them. The creepy crawlies are hilarious and totally worthwhile, whether you want to use them to play a revolving joke on your family or just to bring a smile to your face. They aren’t just amusing though, they’re also practical and will clip your chips like the best of them.
13A Microwave Pasta Cooker So You Don’t Even Have To Boil Water
If your kids demand noodles and butter every night for dinner, you’ll be very pleased to know this microwave pasta cooker exists. The pasta will be done cooking in the time it would normally take a pot of water to boil. Backed by over 10,000 glowing five-star reviews, it’s the type of kitchen tool that works better than expected, and one you’ll question how you lived without.
14Fun Ceramic Mugs That Look Like Crumpled Plastic Cups
You will feel a slight twinge of joy whenever you use one of these fun and unique crumpled ceramic cups. Made of durable ceramic, the 7-ounce cups look like actual crumpled plastic cups and are perfect for coffee, cocktails, mocktails for kids, and more. The two-pack of cups can be used in the freezer, oven, microwave, and dishwasher.
15A Space-Saving Pants Hanger That Can Hold 6 Pairs At Once
Pants can be tricky to hang, but this space-saving pants hanger gets the job done in a compact and effective way. The hanger consists of six sturdy metal rods that allow you to hang six pairs of pants. It can be hung horizontally in a closet or vertically to take up even less space. It’s also a good option for other garments like scarves, tank tops, and more.
16A Foam Lap Desk & Arm Rest With A Washable Cover
If you enjoy working or watching shows from bed, this foam lap desk will elevate your experience — literally and figuratively. The lap desk is spacious enough to give you plenty of room to rest your arms, and two cut-outs on the bottom allow it to be positioned over each of your legs. It features a soft and washable cover that can easily be removed.
17A Metal Bread Box That Comes With A Wooden Slicing Board
For long-lasting freshness of your yummy homemade bread, place it in this farmhouse-style metal bread box. The sleek bread box is a stylish place to keep your bread. It’s large enough to hold multiple loaves, clearing up the clutter on your countertop. The wooden lid of the bread box, crafted from bamboo, doubles as a convenient slicing board.
18Handy Toilet Seat Lifters That Encourage Lifting & Lowering
Encourage certain members of your family to lift and lower the toilet seat with the use of a toilet seat handle. The plastic handle features a strong adhesive that sticks to the underside of a toilet seat. The handle prevents people from having to touch the toilet seat with the intent of helping to limit the mess — since you have enough to deal with already.
19Decorative Faux Coffee Table Books With Blank Pages For Drawing Or Scrapbooking
You will love the look of this set of three decorative faux coffee table books. Inside, you won’t find inspirational messages about the journey to find happiness, but you will find blank pages that are suitable for drawing, scrapbooking, or journaling. The books are heavy and large, and they look great paired with other decor.
20Easy-To-Use Oil Sprayers With Measurements To Better Control The Amount Used
Maintain control over the amount of olive oil you use in a recipe with this set of two oil sprayers. The bottles, crafted from transparent glass, can be filled with other liquids as well, like vinegar, soy sauce, salad dressing, and various types of oils. The sprayer produces a uniform spray and features measurements.
21A Spinning Candle Carousel That’s Beautifully Mesmerizing
You won’t be disappointed with this handcrafted spinning candle carousel. The beautiful mobile carousel is intended to mesmerize and add elegance and a relaxing vibe to your space. The candle is made with natural ingredients, and the stunning jar can be used as home decor when the candle has completely burned.
22Beyond Cute Pizza-Themed Cork Beverage Coasters
Pizza night is about to be even more fun with the purchase of this set of four pizza-themed coasters. The eye-catching cork coasters won’t just protect your tables from condensation damage, they’re also a conversation starter. Plus, they’re packed in an authentic pizza box, making them a super fun gift.
23Best-Selling Mesh Laundry Bags With Auto-Lock Zippers To Keep Delicates Secure
The breathable mesh construction of this three-pack of mesh laundry bags allows your clothes, shoes, and accessories to be thoroughly cleaned in the washing machine. The bags are also a safe way to dry certain delicates. The zipper auto-locks to ensure the clothes, especially delicates, stay inside the bags.
24Natural Frankincense Mist Spray With A Long-Lasting Fragrance
This natural frankincense resin mist spray has a lovely scent that isn’t overwhelming. Shake the bottle to activate the fragrance, and just a couple of sprays will last a long time in a small space like a bathroom. The product is known to awaken your senses while cleansing your body, mind, and soul.
25Snack-Hiding Bags So You Can Discreetly Hide Your Favorite Treats In Plain Sight
Calling all moms — thanks to these genius snack-hiding bags, you no longer have to struggle to hide your favorite treats from your kids. They’ll never look in boxes that look like they’re meant for coffee, breadcrumbs, or super greens, which is what these faux-hiding boxes advertise. They’re reusable and serve as a great way to hide anything in plain sight. Each one comes with a zipper top and a gusseted bottom much like standard groceries.
26Transparent Sofa Protectors With Twist Pins That Help Protect From Cat Scratches
If your cat enjoys ruining your furniture by innately scratching whenever they please, you’ll benefit from this six-pack of cat scratch sofa protectors. The transparent shields, which will discourage your pet, can be cut to size. To apply, peel off the adhesive pad and stick it onto the sofa. If needed, you can use the provided twist pins.
27City-Themed Soy Wax Candles With Different Scents
The perfect gift for someone who is missing home, these soy wax-scented candles feature different scents for different cities. Each scent captures the unique charm of the various cities, like coffee and chocolate, for example, for San Francisco. The typical burn time of the 13.7-ounce candle is 60 to 80 hours.
28A Clever Double Closet Rod That Hangs From Any Standard Rod
To double your closet space without paying loads of money to a custom closet company, check out this double closet rod. The rod hangs from any standard closet rod and provides an additional rod below your hanging clothes. Of course, you’ll need to make sure there’s enough space for clothes to hang so they don’t drag on the floor.
29Wall-Mounted Mug Holders That Don’t Require Drilling
Stick this two-pack of wall-mounted mug holders above your coffee bar or kitchen countertop to always have your mugs or cups right there. The metal racks can each hold four cups or mugs in an upside-down position. The racks can also double as a spot to air dry mugs after washing them. Since they come with adhesive, there’s no need for drilling.
30An Herb Saver To Prolong The Life Of Herbs & Veggies By Up To 3 Weeks
If you’re over your herbs going bad after just a few days, give this herb pod a try. The pod fits into the side door of a standard refrigerator and is designed to prolong the life of your herbs, and it even works with asparagus. Refilling the water every three to five days will leave you with fresh herbs for up to three weeks.
31Bathroom Organizer Trays That Looks Like Marble But Is Actually Made Of Dishwasher-Safe Silicone
Use this two-pack of marble bathroom trays as a spot to hold your toiletries or home decor like candles and decorative trinkets. Each large tray features a unique marble design that looks like real marble, except they are silicone, making them shatterproof and safe to throw in the dishwasher if they need a quick clean.
32A Relaxing Handcrafted Salt Lamp Filled With Massage Balls That Sets A Gorgeous Ambiance
Create a relaxing ambiance in your living space with this handcrafted Himalayan salt lamp bowl. When plugged in, the bowl lights up and acts as a dimmable lamp. The balls can be used as massage balls, adding an extra touch of relaxation. It makes a fantastic gift, especially for your spouse or partner who you’d appreciate a massage from.
33A Stylish Corner Shelf That’s Available In 5 Color Options
This stylish four-tier corner shelf will look great in any room while holding home decor and accessories like books, candles, picture frames, and trinkets. According to shoppers, the corner shelf is easy to put together and takes no time at all. It’s available in five color options — each just as pretty as the next.
34Adorable Prints For The Playroom Wall That Come In A Pack Of 6
Add an adorable retro aesthetic to your child’s bedroom or playroom when you hang these six hand-drawn prints. The prints are printed on thick cardstock, but they don’t come framed. This does, however, give you more of an option as to how you want to display the wall art, whether it’s by using picture frames, handing frames, tape, binder clips, etc.
35Machine-Washable Packing Cubes In Small, Medium & Large Sizes
Pack smart when you use this set of six travel packing cubes. The durable packing cubes come in three sizes: large, medium, and small. They fit in full-size luggage as well as carry-ons, and they are perfect for fitting all types of essentials. The cubes feature side handles for easy portability, they’re machine washable, and they come in a variety of color options.
36An Illuminating Crescent Moon Lamp With A Dimmable LED Light
Perfect for a nursery, kid’s room, or playroom, this illuminating crescent moon lamp provides a warm white LED light and a soothing glow. The battery-operated lamp is dimmable with a touch-sensitive control panel. Choose from three fun shapes: a silver half-moon, a golden full-moon, and a pretty golden star.
37A Waterproof Under-Sink Mat Available In 15 Sizes To Protect Cabinets From Leaks & Spills
Install this under-sink mat to protect the floor of a cabinet from liquid damage due to plumbing leaks or spills. The shelf liner can be removed and cleaned or wiped down when needed. It’s flexible and textured, and it can hold up to 3.6 gallons of liquid in the event of a leak. There are 15 sizes to choose from so be sure to measure the space.
38Silicone Chair Leg Floor Protectors That Come In A Variety Of Colors
There’s a lot to love about this 16-piece chair leg floor protector set. The silicone protectors fit over the bottom of chairs and tables to prevent scratches on the floor, and their design ensures they won’t fall off. They come in a variety of colors and sizes to best match most furniture, and you can also buy them in packs of eight and 32.
39A Cocktail Mixing Glass Set That Looks A Lot More Expensive Than It Is
Whether you consider yourself a professional bartender or an amateur who only crafts drinks at home, this high-quality cocktail mixing glass set is a must-have. The set includes a cocktail shaker, a Hawthorne strainer, a Japanese jigger, a bar spoon, and a polishing cloth. It’s a sturdy and elegant set you won’t regret adding to your bar.
40A Bedside Water Carafe With A Cup That Doubles As A Lid
Keep up with your hydration at night with this sweet bedside water carafe. The elegant glass carafe can hold up to 16 ounces of water, and it comes with a cup that holds 10, which also doubles as a lid for the carafe. The carafe is designed to allow for drip-free pouring. Check the listing to find several carafe designs to match the aesthetic of your space.
41Wireless LED Stair Lights That Are Motion Activated
When motion is detected within 10 feet of these wireless LED stair lights, a motion sensor automatically turns the lights on, and after 30 seconds of no movement, the lights turn off. The installation process consists of screws or heavy-duty adhesive tape — both included. They’re designed for indoor use and will add extra visibility and safety wherever they’re placed.
42A Nonstick Crepe Pan With A Heat-Resistant Handle That Stays Cool
The beauty of this nonstick crepe pan is that it features a heat-resistant handle that stays cool while cooking, so you won’t have to use an oven mitt while flipping your pancakes. Made of cast aluminum, the pan is lightweight at just two pounds, and it heats quickly and evenly. Choose from four colors and a 10 or 12-inch pan.
43A Spacious Makeup Organizer That’s Easy To Assemble
Keep your makeup looking neat and decluttered with this four-layer makeup organizer. The transparent organizer has two roomy drawers and two shelves that can hold loads of makeup and accessories. It also features removable dividers so you can set up the space as you please. It’s easy to assemble, which is always nice.
44Ridiculously Cute Helmet Toothbrush Cover Caps That Come In A Pack Of 4
Does your family need helmet toothbrush cover caps instead of boring covers? The answer is yes. This four-pack of ridiculously cute helmet-shaped caps keeps your toothbrush from collecting particles and bacteria that are quietly floating around the bathroom. They come in four colors so everyone knows which one is theirs.
45An Electric Indoor Tabletop S’mores Maker With Trays To Hold The Goods
This electric tabletop s’mores maker brings the fun of campfire s’mores inside. With the flameless burner in the middle, the outskirts of the s’mores maker features four trays for chocolate, graham crackers, and marshmallows so you can everything right where you want it. Two stainless steel roasting forks come in the kit.
46A Transparent Flower Vase That Blends In On A Book Shelf In Just The Right Way
Take a look at this super unique and stunning acrylic flower vase that blends into books on a bookshelf in the best way possible. The transparent, narrow vase is shaped like a book, so when it’s set next to books, it really brings the shelf to life. It makes a great gift for book lovers who also appreciate flowers.
47A Space-Saving Hanging Laundry Hamper With A Bottom Zipper For Quick Unloading
The large capacity of this hanging laundry hamper allows you to throw in more dirty clothes than the average hamper can hold. Made of Oxford fabric, the hamper is sturdy and washable. A unique zipper design at the bottom of the hamper gives you quick access to your clothes on laundry day.
48Protective Wire Mesh Baskets That You Can Store & Rinse Your Produce In
Store fruit and vegetables in this breathable wire mesh fruit basket to keep them fresh for longer. With your purchase, you’ll receive two sturdy baskets with lids with a storage hook on top. Each basket measures around 10.7 inches in diameter, so it’s spacious enough to hold plenty of fruit without taking up an enormous amount of space on your countertop. The best part is that you can rinse your fruit right in the basket, since it doubles as a sieve.
49Wall-Mounted Necklace Organizers That Can Be Installed With Just Adhesive
Once you have these chic necklace organizers mounted to a wall with either the included adhesive or nails, you’ll be impressed with how much easier it is to find the necklace you want to wear. Two holders come in the pack for a total of 20 hooks. The hooks are generously spaced and can be used for hanging bracelets, dangly earrings, and keys. You can buy them in white, rose gold, and clear.
50A Liquid Plastic Welding Kit To Instantly Bond A Variety Of Materials
Add this liquid plastic welding kit to your existing home tool kit. The UV resin glue kit instantly bonds various types of materials, including plastic, fabric, metal, rubber, and wood. Once the glue is cured with the included UV LED light, you can mold or shape it before leaving it to bond.
51A Chic Diffuser That Lasts For Months
This tranquil oil diffuser is a modern way to add some aromatherapy to your living space or office. The glass diffuser features a wooden lid and comes with sticks. The scent is a mix of coconut, cream, sugar, rose, lily of the valley, cedar wood, and vanilla, and the fragrance will last for several months.
52A Quiet Cool-Mist Humidifier With A Large 2.5-Liter Tank
The 2.5-liter tank on this cool mist humidifier is a great size for a large room. A top-fill tank makes it easy to add water, and a detachable design lets you reach all the nooks and crannies when cleaning. This humidifier is extra quiet at 26 decibels, which is around the equivalent of a whisper, and all the lights can turn off for a peaceful sleep.
53Herb Scissors With A Rubber Handle That’s Safe To Throw In The Dishwasher
Cutting herbs can be time-consuming, but not when you use this highly efficient herb scissor set. The shears feature five sharp, anti-rust, stainless steel blades that come with a cover for safety while it’s stored. They are safe for the dishwasher, which makes cleaning a breeze. The handle is made of comfortable nonslip soft rubber.
54A Cute Desktop Memo Holder That Comes With A Notepad
This cute little donkey desktop memo holder is the perfect office accessory that you probably didn’t know existed until now. The plastic holder comes with a notepad, and when the papers run out, you can fill it with sticky notes. The mouth of the donkey is also a clip to hold memos or a writing utensil.
55A Colorful Glow-In-The-Dark Throw Blanket Made Of Soft Fleece
Curl up in this colorful glow-in-the-dark blanket next time you want to be cozy. Made of soft flannel, the blanket is lightweight and warm. After being exposed to light for 15 to 20 minutes, the blanket will glow when the lights are off. It’s available in four sizes, and if mushrooms aren’t your thing, there are several other fun designs available to choose from.
56 Disposable Mats For Under A High Chair To Make Cleanup Way Easier
Babies and toddlers are messy — that’s no secret — but with this 30-pack of disposable baby splat mats, the cleanup will be a whole lot easier. A mat is placed under a high chair to protect the floors from all the accidental (and intentional) spills. The waterproof mats are also ideal for placing under crafts and sensory toys.
57A Goofy Coffee Mug That Comes With A Spillproof Lid
Coffee is intended to bring joy, so you might as well use a coffee mug that’ll add to that joy like this goofy coffee-pot-shaped mug. The 20-ounce mug is a mini version of the retro coffee pot your parents probably still have. It comes with a spillproof travel lid, and it can safely be used on an electric warmer.
58Best-Selling Washable Wine Glass Markers For Some Fun Personalization At A Gathering
Use these best-selling wine glass markers at your next gathering to give friends the option to personalize their glasses so no one accidentally drinks theirs. Eight washable markers in bold colors come in the box. The markers are nontoxic and food-safe, and they dry fast without smearing.
59Freezable Wine Cups With Insulated Walls Filled With A Cooling Gel
Chill your wine to the perfect temperature with this two-pack of freezer wine cups. The insulated walls of the wine tumblers are filled with cooling gel that works as a whine chiller when frozen. An insulated silicone band creates a comfortable spot for you to hold the cups so your hand doesn’t freeze.
60A Handy Folding Board That Perfectly Folds All Types Of Clothes
Make your closet and drawers look neater and more organized by using this folding board to give them the perfect fold. All types of clothes will work with this board, including short and long-sleeved shirts, pants, towels, sheets, and more. The board folds into a small size so it’s easy to store. “I wish I would have bought it sooner! Not only is it fast and easy to use but it also gives the shirts an even and crisp fold (if that makes sense). You would be surprised at how many people are amazed by this board,” said one of its many five-star reviewers.
61A Versatile Coffee Mug Warmer With 3 Temperature Settings & An Auto Shut-Off
You can use this coffee mug warmer to keep your coffee or tea at the temperature you choose, but you can also use it to heat a candle without lighting it. Choose from three temperature settings — 170 degrees, 150 degrees, or 130 degrees — as well as three colors. You can also set the automatic shut-off timer for anywhere from two to 10 hours.
62A Cool Decor Accent That Comes In Tons Of Colors
You don’t have to be a lover of dogs to appreciate the cuteness of this balloon sculpture, but it does make a fantastic gift for anyone who is. The trendy piece of art is ideal for a bookshelf, coffee table, or anywhere that would add to home decor. It comes in 12 colors and five sizes to suit your space.
63Over 150 Pre-Printed Vinyl Food Container Labels In A Fun White Script
Take your pantry organization up a notch by using these pantry labels for food containers. The labels come in a fun white script, and there are 157 of them to choose from, including pantry items from all-purpose flour to dried fruit to cereal. Made of vinyl, the preprinted labels are water-resistant.
64A Cozy Chunky Knit Blanket In Several Color & Size Options
You will not be disappointed with the coziness this chunky knit blanket will bring to your life. Made of chenille, it’s super soft, warm, and heavyweight. It’s also stylish, so it’ll look great draped over a couch or a bed. It’s scored a 4.7 overall on Amazon, with customers loving how warm and dense it is. The blanket is machine washable, comes in three size options, and is available in eight colors.
65Light Blocking Stickers That Considerably Dim LED Lights
If LED light from a clock, light switch, or something else in your bedroom gets in the way of your sleep, give these LED light-blocking stickers a try. The stickers can dim light from 50% to 80% and even more if you double up on the sticker. Two sheets come in the set — one full sheet that can be cut to size and one sheet with various shapes.
This article was originally published on