The 50 Most Comfy, Flattering Clothes Under $35 On Amazon That You'll Wear Constantly

31 These Tailored Trousers That Dress Up Or Down

The waistband of these wide-leg trousers is elasticized at the back for plenty of wearable comfort, but flat at the front so they’ll still look polished enough for the workplace. A pleated front adds to the sophistication, while hook-and-eye closure and two side pockets further emphasize the trouser silhouette. As one shopper raved, “these pants are THE best work pants ever. Super comfy, stretchy, flattering and can be dressed up or down. I have them in multiple colors, they go with everything and I want to buy MORE!”