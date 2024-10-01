The 60 Weirdest, Most Amazing Things Under $35 On Amazon

If you’ve ever fallen down the Amazon rabbit hole, you might have discovered some seriously weird things along the way that you didn’t even know existed. If you haven’t but are now curious, don’t worry, because we’ve done the work for you — unearthing everything from the strange to the truly amazing. Ahead discover a door-opening tool that keeps germs away, a waterless shower option, a skincare treatment made from snail mucin, and so much more. And because several treasures are sure to make it into your cart, know that everything is just $35 or less.

01 This Color-Changing Night Light For Your Toilet RainBowl Toilet Bowl Night Light $10 See on Amazon Midnight bathroom runs just got fun (and less eye-squintingly bright) with this color-changing toilet night light. It sticks to the outside of the toilet bowl and features a flexible and waterproof LED light arm that can rotate through eight colors. And since it’s activated by a sensor, there’s no more fumbling in the dark for the bathroom light switch.

02 This Super Slim Duster For Reaching Everywhere Heoath Dust Brush $20 See on Amazon This duster is long, narrow, and flexible, making it perfect for reaching in tight spaces — like between your washer and dryer or under the couch. Simply slide the reusable, machine-washable microfiber cloth onto the duster head and watch how easily it clings to every bit of dust and pet hair. And since the handle is extendable up to 55 inches, you can finally clear those age-old cobwebs.

03 This Quirky Measuring Cup & Spoon Set OTOTO Measuring Spoons Set $18 See on Amazon These snail-shaped measuring cups are kind of weird but also so convenient and cute. The nesting set is crafted from BPA-free, dishwasher-safe plastic. The snail bodies (aka shells) feature cup measurements, while the heads feature spoon measurements, making it an all-in-one set that you’ll find yourself using all the time.

04 This Clever Purse Cleaning Ball That’s Reusable Sauberkugel The Bag Cleaning Ball $13 See on Amazon Toss this clever purse cleaning ball right into your bag to keep it free from dirt, dust, and crumbs. The inner sticky surface works like a magnet, trapping debris within the flexible honeycomb exterior. When it gets dirty, just rinse, dry, and toss it back in. Available colors: 7

05 This Odd Hair-Collecting Tool For Preventing Clogged Drains Olatay Reusable Hair Catcher $10 See on Amazon This hair catcher tool is genuinely weird, yet so practical that it’s hard to pass up. Stick it to your shower wall for a convenient place to wipe away and trap hair (instead of letting it clog your drains). When dirty, just swipe to remove the hair away from the silicone bristles, rinse, then reuse.

06 The Mini Label Maker That Shoppers Swear By POLONO Label Maker Machine $18 See on Amazon Don’t let the super portable size of this label maker fool you, it works just as well as the big guys, if not better. Equipped with high-speed thermal printing technology, it churns out labels quickly without the need for toners or ink. And since it’s Bluetooth-enabled and battery-operated, you can print from just about anywhere. One shopper called it a “must-have for organization,” and another reviewer raved, “This is a game changer.”

07 These Clever Scissors For Easy Food Prepping YD YD XINHUA Food Slicing Scissors $12 See on Amazon Forget the knife and chopping board and get these food scissors instead. They feature a sharp blade and integrated cutting surface so you can slice away in the kitchen or at the campground. The ergonomic handle acts as a barrier between the blade, making this kitchen tool as safe as it is effective.

08 This Portable Kettle For Baby Bottles & Beyond Touxila Portable Travel Kettle $34 See on Amazon Need hot water on the go for your baby’s formula or your cup of tea? No problem. This portable kettle boils water quickly and all within a safe, leak-proof, and travel-friendly design. The best part is, that you can choose from four water temperature options to get the perfect sip every time. Available colors: 5

09 This Innovative Cheese Grater Set With 2 Bonus Tools Joined Cheese Grater with Container $16 See on Amazon A cheese grater may seem like an ordinary kitchen tool but this one outperforms them all with its genius design. This box grater features two removable graters and a nonslip base that also doubles as a lid to keep food neatly inside the integrated storage container complete with measurement lines. As a bonus, it also comes with a useful garlic crusher and a three-in-one Y-peeler.

10 This Best-Selling Electric Fondue Set Kusini Electric Fondue Pot Set $27 See on Amazon Let the fondue fun begin with this electric fondue pot set. It heats cheese and chocolate to the perfect melty consistency and features a convenient built-in serving tray with three dividers. Simply add your favorite fondue foods, plug it in, then wait a few minutes before diving in with the included four skewers. Available colors: 2

11 This Cult-Fave Foot File For Baby-Soft Skin Bare August Glass Foot File Callus Remover $15 See on Amazon Get baby-soft feet with this innovative foot file that boasts a near-perfect rating after 6,000 reviews. The gentle buffing surface works to remove dead skin without cutting or scratching. Plus, the ergonomic design makes it comfortable to hold so you can effortlessly and effectively achieve the softest feet ever.

12 This Genius Tool For Keeping Germs At Bay WINWANG No Touch Door Opener Tool $10 See on Amazon Germs that live on public door handles and ATMs definitely are icky, making this door opener tool a genius invention that you’ll wish you had thought of. It hooks around door handles of most types so you can pull them open without ever touching the surface. Plus, it features a stylus tip for use on device screens, elevator buttons, point-of-sale terminals, and more.

13 These Small But Mighty Cleaning Brushes For Tight Spaces UWEME Crevice Gap Cleaning Brush Tool (6 Pieces) $7 See on Amazon A narrow design and ergonomic handles mean these brushes are just what you need for cleaning in tight spaces — like your dusty window tracks or car crevices. The sturdy bristles stand up to tough messes and repeated use, so feel free to scrub away. The affordable six-piece set includes four brushes and two dustpans for easy and convenient clean up.

14 These Groovy Coasters For A Retro Touch DuoMuo Vinyl Coasters (6-Pack) $12 See on Amazon If you’re a discophile, or know someone who is, this six-pack of retro record coasters is a must-buy. They look exactly like vinyl records, only mini, and work to keep water off surfaces with their anti-spill design. Plus, the rubberized nonslip base keeps them securely in place.

15 This Ethically Sourced Snail Mucin Cream For Brighter Skin SeoulCeuticals Snail Mucin Repair Cream $16 See on Amazon Treat your skin to the restorative properties of snail mucin. Combined with a blend of hydrating oils and antioxidant-rich aloe vera, this fan-favorite facial repair cream can help your skin feel and look noticeably brighter and firmer. Plus, you’ll be pleased to know that the mucin is ethically sourced from snails that live in a cruelty-free environment.

16 This Must-Have Set Of Spatula Tongs To Grab & Lift Clever Tongs Kitchen Spatula & Tongs (4 Pieces) $20 See on Amazon If tongs and a spatula are your go-to kitchen tools, now you can get both in this clever two-in-one kitchen tool. They come in a pack of four (two small and two large) and work just like tongs, but with a flexible spatula surface in the center, which means you can grab and lift foods all with one tool. And, yes, they are dishwasher-safe, too.

17 This Realistic Moon Night Light With A Remote Control CPLA Moon Lamp $20 See on Amazon Enjoy the calming glow of the moon with this cute and crafty night light. The lunar surface is nearly perfectly reproduced using 3D printing technology, resulting in a realistic yet durable moon light. The included wooden base adds a beautiful and practical touch, while the remote control offers endless lighting and timing options. Available sizes: 6 Inches — 7.1 Inches

18 A Popular Baby Car Seat Mirror With A Rotating Base Lusso Gear Baby Backseat Mirror $23 See on Amazon Keep an eye on your kids or pets while driving with this premium baby car mirror that comes backed by thousands of rave reviews. It features a crystal clear yet shatterproof mirror on a 360-degree swivel base and a secure, adjustable headset strap. Choose from black, gray, and tan colorways to seamlessly match your vehicle’s interior. Available colors: 3

19 These Garment Sponges For Removing Deodorant & More Gal Pal Deodorant Be-gone Remover Sponge (2-Pack) $9 See on Amazon If you’ve ever wondered how to remove annoying deodorant and makeup marks from your clothing (without having to toss them in the wash every time), these garment-cleaning sponges are the answer. They gently and effortlessly buff away product build-up from your clothes, making them a brilliant find — and they’re budget-friendly, too.

20 These Pet Grooming Gloves That Are Machine Washable Pawradise Pet Grooming and Bathing Gloves $24 See on Amazon Treat your furry friend to a massage session with these genius pet grooming gloves. They’re perfect for removing excess hair and even lathering shampoos during bath time. The waterproof surface is covered with durable, flexible nubs that allow you to pamper your pets pain-free. When they’re dirty, toss them in the washing machine and air dry.

21 A Cute Dish Scrubber That Looks Like A Gnome Ototo Beardy Dish Brush $10 See on Amazon This oddly cute kitchen gnome is about to become your best friend for washing dishes. Its “beard” is made from sturdy bristles designed to scrub away stuck-on messes, while its hat features an ergonomic design for a comfortable grip. When not in use, place the dish brush on the included drip tray.

22 This To-Go Container For Pizza Slices MyGo Pizza Slice To-Go Container $19 See on Amazon This BPA-free food storage container features a clever triangle shape designed to take pizza slices on the go. The airtight lid keeps food ultra-fresh, and when it comes time for reheating, just pop the whole thing in the microwave — and then the dishwasher when you’re finished.

23 This Deep Cleansing Face Mask That Bubbles Elizabeth Mott Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask $14 See on Amazon For an ultra-deep pore cleansing, try this highly rated bubbling C02-infused face mask. It’s formulated with natural clay and activated charcoal designed to clean pores, exfoliate the skin, and help stimulate circulation for a deep clean that you can feel and see. According to one shopper, “This mask smells lightly of citrus, has a unique almost ticklish feel while it’s bubbling away and leaves your skin feeling great [...]”

24 A Dish Brush With A Clever Handle (& A Near-Perfect Rating) Joseph Joseph Edge Dish Brush $8 See on Amazon Strong and durable yet gentle enough to be non-scratch, this is one dish brush that will help you easily tackle that dirty pile of dishes. The curved handle also makes it comfortable to hold, and it even features an integrated non-slip sink rest, allowing it to hover out of the way while it drains right into the sink. No wonder it’s earned a near-perfect 4.6-star rating after 8,000 reviews. Available colors: 3

25 These Wands For Headache-Free Wine PureWine Wine Wands Purifier (3-Pack) $12 See on Amazon Give your wine a whirl with “The Wand” for improved sipping. These wine filters are designed to both purify and aerate wine, removing histamines and sulfates, while improving the natural taste. Simply stir, soak, and savor the difference that shoppers say this brilliant tool makes. One reviewer noted, “I was pleasantly surprised to find they work GREAT! No nausea, headache or trouble sleeping. I'm sold...highly recommend!”

26 This Tool For Expanding Your Belt Revolving Punch Plier Kit $16 See on Amazon Need an extra notch in your belt? This punch plier kit has got your back (er, waist). It features six tapers for achieving hole sizes ranging from 2 millimeters to 4.5 millimeters. It effortlessly punches through leather, canvas, rubber, plastic, and more. Ergonomic locking handles make it safe and comfortable to use. Plus, it comes with a grinding rod, ruler, and screwdriver.

27 A Heat-Resistant Holder For Storing Your Flat Iron Polder Silicone Flat Iron Sleeve $13 See on Amazon When there is no time to let your hair styling tools cool before storing or packing them, you’ll want to have this hot sleeve on hand. It’s made from thick, heat-resistant (up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit) silicone designed to provide a safe place to store flat irons, curling irons, and more. Simply place the tool inside and wrap the cord around the outside, locking it in place with the convenient cord hooks. Available colors: 4

28 These Extra-Long Body Scrubbers That You Can Toss In The Wash S&T INC. Back Scrubber (3-Pack) $8 See on Amazon These body scrubbers are extra long, which means you can even treat your back to their exfoliating benefits, like smoother, clearer skin. And since they’re made of strong woven nylon, they’re long-lasting, quick drying, and even machine washable for a hygienic loofah alternative. Choose from a variety three-packs offered in vibrant colors. Available colors: 4

29 This Whip Maker For Elevating Your Face Wash NOONI Marshmallow Whip Cleanser Tool $7 See on Amazon Add water and a few squeezes of your favorite face or body wash into this must-have whip maker tool, pump, and enjoy the marshmallow-like results. Not only will you love the light and airy texture it produces, but you’ll also appreciate how it stretches your toiletries, saving you money.

30 A Deodorizing Body Wash For Staying Fresh All Day Duradry Odor Control Body Wash $18 See on Amazon This dermatologist-approved body wash provides all-day hydration and odor control, making it perfect for active lifestyles. It’s crafted from a vegan formula containing a blend of vitamins, minerals, and plant-based oils designed to keep your skin feeling fresh and soft, even after a long day.

31 This Wine Vacuum Sealer For Longer-Lasting Wine Sunwuun Vacuum Wine Bottle Stopper $13 See on Amazon Preserve your wine after opening with this innovative vacuum sealer bottle stopper. It's made from food-grade silicone and features a pump, creating an air-tight seal and removing air within the bottle for longer-lasting wine that tastes as good as the day you popped the cork. And there’s even a dial on the top to help you keep track of how long bottles have been opened.

32 These Freezable Whiskey Glasses With Cool Natural Texture Grand Canyon Crystal Bourbon Whiskey Glasses (2 Glasses) $30 See on Amazon You and your guests will love sipping from these “Grand Canyon” whiskey glasses. Crafted from 1 pound of pure crystalline and capturing the texture of the majestic geological site, this premium set of two glasses not only wows with its artisanal design but also offers perfectly chilled liquor in just 18 seconds — just freeze the glasses before use, pour, and enjoy.

33 A Convenient Car Trash Can That Fits In A Cup Holder BMZX Car Trash Can $12 See on Amazon Slide this car trash can right into your center console cupholder for an easy-to-reach place to throw away gum wrappers, coffee stirrers, and more. It’s cleverly crafted from durable and heat-resistant silicone (up to 250 degrees Fahrenheit) and features an air-tight lid to keep odors trapped inside. Available colors: 2

34 This Budget-Friendly Bag For Organizing Your Tech Accessories BAGSMART Electronics Organizer $17 See on Amazon With cords and accessories for phones, laptops, and more, staying organized is a must. And this electronics organizer helps you do just that. It features straps and slots for everything — big to small — including your smartphone and charging cables, and it even has a special slot that perfectly holds an SD card. Zip up the stylish quilted pouch, throw it in your travel bag, and go. Available colors: 7

35 These Ultra-Absorbent Hair Towels POPCHOSE Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap (3-Pack) $10 See on Amazon Quickly and gently dry your tresses with these highly rated hair towels. Crafted from lightweight, soft, and absorbent microfiber, they’re designed to soak up water without the need for a bulky towel — plus, they can help lessen frizz. Just wrap, tie in place, and go about your routine (yes, they’re that light). With three in a pack, you’ll be set even for travel days. Available colors: 5

36 This Super Soft 2-in-1 Travel Pillow & Blanket Cabeau Fold ‘N Go Travel Blanket $25 See on Amazon Traveling light and in comfort is essential for a smooth trip, making this two-in-one travel pillow and blanket a smart choice. When not in use, the buttery soft French microfiber blanket folds neatly into a compact pillow that features a convenient carrying handle. Choose from two classic colors. Available colors: 2

37 These Panties For Period Days Bambody Absorbent Period Panty $13 See on Amazon Whether you want to cut back on using disposable menstrual products or just need an added layer of protection for heavy days, this pair of revolutionary period underwear is a must-buy. Crafted from a soft, breathable, and ultra-absorbent fabric, they promise to offer both comfort and superior protection — up to four tampons worth. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 6

38 A 3-Pack Of Shower On-The-Go Wipes Super Fresh FunkBlock Shower Wipes (3Pack) $20 See on Amazon No time (or water) for a shower? No problem. These absolutely genius and ultra-thick shower on-the-go wipes are designed to gently yet effectively wipe away dirt, oil, and odors, to leave you feeling ultra-refreshed. They’re hypoallergenic and infused with skin-softening ingredients like aloe and vitamin E. Wipe, toss, and go.

39 These Affordable Acne Treatment Patches Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Acne Pimple Patch (36-Pieces) $12 See on Amazon This clinically tested, medical-grade acne treatment makes achieving clear skin as easy as popping on a patch. In fact, the patches are so thin and translucent that you can wear them while going about your day. After six hours, peel them off for clearer skin. Effective results and an affordable price tag make them a no-brainer.

40 This 6-in-1 Kitchen Gadget That’s A Kitchen Workhorse Fullstar Vegetable Spiralizer $16 See on Amazon You’ll love all the shapes you can turn your produce into with this easy-to-use kitchen tool. With six blade options, you’ll be on your way to making carrot ribbons, zucchini spirals, and even curly fries. Food falls right into the clear container, saving on clean-up time and providing convenient lidded storage.

41 This Mini Oil Diffuser For Your Car, Or Anywhere Weljoy Wood Grain Mini Portable Diffuser $20 See on Amazon Place this mini oil diffuser on your car dashboard to enjoy your favorite essential oil aroma while you drive. Simply add a few drops of your preferred oil to the included cotton pads, close the wood-like box, and switch on the whisper-quiet fan. With one full USB charge, this calming find runs for up to 5.5 hours. Available colors: 2

42 These Eco-Friendly Plant Poles Eibikdi Plant Support Stakes (6-Pack) $19 See on Amazon These plant stakes are just the support your houseplants need to grow tall. The strong PVC cores are wrapped with eco-friendly plant fibers sourced from coconut husks, so they blend in with plants while offering a stable structure. Stake them right into the soil and use the included jute rope to attach your plants to the poles.

43 These #1 Best-Selling Nipple Covers Nippies Nipple Cover $27 See on Amazon Say goodbye to binding bras and hello to comfort when you wear these best-selling reusable nipple covers. They’re crafted entirely from skin-safe silicone and are designed to provide coverage and support for up to 12 hours each wear with their self-adhesive sticking power. Adios, nip slips. Available sizes: Small (Fits A-C Cups) — Large (Fits D+ Cups)

Available colors: 6

44 This “Before-You-Go” Bathroom Spray With 32,000 Ratings Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray $10 See on Amazon Most bathroom sprays simply cover up odors, but this innovative toilet spray traps odors in the bowl to keep them at bay altogether. Just spritz the essential oil-infused spray directly onto the water before you go to create an impenetrable barrier that keeps the stink where it belongs... under the surface, not in the air. No wonder it’s earned a 4.8-star rating after 32,000 reviews. Available sizes: .34 Ounces — 16 Ounces

45 This Reusable Lint Remover That Works Like Magic Chom Chom Reusable Lint Roller & Pet Hair Remover $26.99 See on Amazon Go ahead and throw out your adhesive lint rollers because the Chom Chom works that well. The textured roller grabs onto lint, pet hair, and crumbs, trapping them in the chamber like magic without any sticky tape necessary. When full, just press down on the release button and empty the debris right into the garbage. Available colors: 3

46 This Mattifying Dry Shampoo Powder That’s So Easy To Apply I Dew Care Dry Shampoo Powder $18 See on Amazon This dry shampoo is so easy to apply that you’ll find yourself quickly ditching the aerosol versions. The applicator features a soft pouf that evenly distributes the vitamin-infused dry shampoo powder, absorbing excess oil from the scalp and roots for instantly refreshed and volumized hair.

47 These Mesh Laundry Bags For Preserving Your Delicates Muchfun Honeycomb Mesh Laundry Bags (3-Pack) $8 See on Amazon No more tangled bra straps or lost hair scrunchies with these affordable mesh laundry bags. Featuring a honeycomb woven design and secure zippered opening, they work to protect clothing while still allowing for perfectly washed results. And they can even go right into the dryer cycle, too.

48 This Body & Clothing Tape That’s Totally Sweat-Proof Busties Fabric Tape (100-Pieces) $6 See on Amazon Keep straps, necklines, and more in place with this versatile clothing and body tape. The double-sided tape is safe for most skin types and fabrics, and can even stand up to sweat. And since it’s transparent, you’ll be the only one to know it’s there. So go ahead and break out that strapless dress with confidence.

49 A Silicone Mat With Endless Uses HOTPOP Silicone Dish Drying Mat $14 See on Amazon Use this silicone mat as a dish drying surface, as a place to set down your hot hair styling tools, or just as a giant trivet for serving large dishes. It’s food-safe and heat-resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, the raised surface and edges offer extra grip and maximum airflow, while preventing messy spills. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 2

50 These Vegan-Friendly Satin Pillowcases Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (2-Pack) $6 See on Amazon No silkworms were harmed in the making of these luxurious pillowcases. Instead, they’re crafted from an ultra-smooth satin fabric that’s entirely vegan-friendly. They’re the perfect sleep surface for protecting skin and hair from damage, like creases and breakage. At a price so low, you’ll want to pick up a few sets to match your sleep space. Available sizes: Standard — King

Available colors: 39

51 A Portable Vanity Mirror That’s Easy To Pack deweisn Folding Lighted Makeup Mirror $21 See on Amazon At just over a half-inch thick, this vanity mirror is ultra-portable, taking up barely any room in your bag. Plus, you’ll love the bright, dimmable, LED lights (choose from warm, white, and natural) that last for hours when fully charged. Flat, smart touch buttons make controlling this must-have find as easy as can be. Available colors: 5

52 This Garlic Crusher For All The Vampire Lovers OTOTO Garlic Crusher $10 See on Amazon This adorable little Dracula has a hidden feature that you’ll find yourself using regularly. Lift his head to find a compartment for garlic, complete with teeth to crush, mince, and press to perfection. Made from food-grade materials, this garlic crusher is entirely BPA-free and ready to sink its teeth into your cloves.

53 This Budget-Friendly Tooth Whitening Treatment Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitener $19 See on Amazon This Colgate tooth whitening pen promises to help remove years of stains in just one week. The brush tip makes for easy and precise application, and the best part is that it’s designed for even sensitive teeth. With 35 applications in the pen, you can keep your teeth bright and white without the cost of professional whitening treatments.

54 This Lighter That Stands Up To Windy Days REIDEA Electric Candle Lighter $9 See on Amazon If you’ve ever burned yourself attempting to light a pillar candle, you’re going to want to hit Add to Cart for this genius lighter. Not only does it have a long design that makes reaching easier, but it’s also 100% electronic — which means it’s also rechargeable (no butane needed), flame-free, and wind-proof. Available colors: 31

55 A Scalp Massager That You Can’t Live Without Flathead Hair Scalp Massager & Shampoo Brush $9 See on Amazon This hair scalp massager feels so good that you’ll want to use it every chance you get. It comes with two interchangeable heads that offer a stimulating massage as well as maximum shampoo lathering. Plus, the ergonomic handle makes it easy and comfortable to hold.

56 This Versatile Candle Warming Lamp That Will Save You Money Marycele Candle Warmer Lamp $34 See on Amazon Good quality candles are expensive, so you’ll want to preserve them as much as possible. If you’re wondering how, you just found the answer in this brilliant candle warmer lamp. It features dimming and color temperature options and a 50-watt halogen bulb and wood base for safe and effective candle warming. Choose form over 10 gorgeous designs. Available colors: 13

57 These Slippers That Make Mopping Fun Tamicy Mop Slippers Shoes (5-Pack) $12 See on Amazon If cleaning the floors isn’t your favorite chore, you might change your mind after using these weirdly fun mop slippers. Each pair is covered in dust-grabbing, water-absorbing microfiber “noodles” that make clean-up a breeze — just slip them on and glide around the house. And you’ll love that they’re machine-washable, too.

58 This Mini Flat Iron With A Tug-Free Feature Wavytalk Mini Portable Flat Iron $14 See on Amazon Hair styling on the go and root touch-ups just got easier with this ultra-affordable mini flat iron. Ceramic-coated floating plates make for gentle, tug-free straightening — even on the thickest of hair. When you’re finished styling, let cool, engage the safety lock, and tuck it away in the included carrying pouch. Available colors: 6

59 A Bonsai Tree Kit For Feng Shui Vibes Planters' Choice Mini Bonsai Tree Kit $25 See on Amazon Bonsai trees have long been prized for their air purification and stress-relieving benefits, and now you can grow your own — three of them to be exact. This mini Bonsai tree kit comes with everything you need to get started, including seeds, soil, planters, and even shears for keeping your tree trimmed to Feng Shui perfection.