The 60 Weirdest, Most Clever Home Upgrades We Found Under $25 on Amazon

Upgrade every room in your home with these inexpensive Amazon finds that all cost under $25. Some may seem a little odd, but they’re each so practical and clever that you won’t care. I’m talking a calming wind chime that features color-changing flying pigs and a trivet that looks like a grizzly bear. And you definitely can’t miss out on all the products that will make cleaning and organizing your space so much easier. Scroll on to level up your home for less.

01 A Slim Toaster If You’re Short On Counter Space bella 2 Slice Slim Toaster See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you’re low on counter space, this slim toaster is for you. It’s only about 3 inches wide but can accommodate up to two thick slices of bread at a time — like bagels and Texas toast. Six toasting levels let you get just the right browning, and a slide-out crumb tray makes clean-up easy. Plus, the matte finish gives it a high-end look. Available colors: 4

02 A Window Film With A Stunning Mosaic Pattern Volcanics Window Privacy Film See price on Amazon See on Amazon This window privacy film helps filter out prying eyes as well as UV rays, making it a must for windows that face the street, neighbors, or direct sun. Installation is as easy as peeling and sticking the adhesive-free static cling sheets onto windows to enjoy those benefits, along with the stunning mosaic pattern. Available sizes: 7

03 Retractable Tethers For Never Losing Your TV Remotes EKZ Retractable Remote Control Cable Tether Lock See price on Amazon See on Amazon Never lose your TV remote controls again when you use these affordable retractable tethers. The anchor plates and flexible patches are easy to install using the included strong adhesives. And they stay attached via a 6.5-foot retractable steel cable, providing convenient access. With two in a pack, this life hack is absolutely worth an “add to cart.”

04 Solar Garden Lights That Look Like Fireflies TONULAX Solar Garden Lights (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Enjoy a warm glow in your outdoor space all year round with these solar garden lights. They’re made from long-lasting, weather-resistant materials and feature a flexible starburst design with delicate bulbs that mimic the look of fireflies. Each affordable pack includes two 30-inch tall stakes with eight lights on each that will sway in the wind and add ambiance to your yard.

05 A Hands-Free Cabinet Pull For Ultra-Convenient Access Vorshape Cabinet Foot Pull See price on Amazon See on Amazon No more touching dirty trash drawers or getting fingerprints on cabinets while cooking. This cabinet foot pull is a clever and budget-friendly home upgrade that allows you to open cabinet doors completely hands-free by using your foot to move the comfy rubber-edged pull forward. It’s made from durable stainless steel and available in two neutral colors. Available colors: 2

06 A 3-In-1 Sheet Pan For Less Mess GoodCook Non-Stick Divided Sheet Pan See price on Amazon See on Amazon Why dirty more dishes when you can get the job done with less? Like with this brilliantly designed divided sheet pan that’s so affordable. Three sections with high sides allow you to cook each dish simultaneously while keeping them entirely separated. It’s made from carbon steel and features a non-stick textured surface for superior heat distribution. Available sizes: 4

07 A Corner Sink Caddy That Keeps Counters Spotless Tomorotec Corner Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack See price on Amazon See on Amazon Avoid water buildup around your sink when you use this brilliant roll-up dish-drying rack as a sink caddy. The compact corner design fits over the edge of most sinks and is made from strong and rust-resistant stainless steel. Rubber edges keep it from slipping, making it a kitchen essential that you can rely on. Available colors: 10

08 A Mini Flashlight For Your Keys & More LED Thumb Light See price on Amazon See on Amazon Fumbling to find the keyhole in the dark can be annoying, but this clever thumb light solves that problem. It has a bright battery-operated LED bulb and sticks to just about any surface with the included strong adhesive. Just press the button for instant light wherever you need it — think remote controls, measuring tapes, and more. And since it’s priced so low, you might want to grab a few.

09 A Versatile Silicone Mat For Glass Cooktops XiFEO Electric Stovetop Cover See price on Amazon See on Amazon Glass cooktops just got easier to maintain with this oversized stove top mat. The thick silicone material helps protect against damage when not in use. And it doubles as both a drying mat and trivet since it’s heat-resistant and features a raised pattern design. Toss it into the dishwasher for easy clean up and roll it up to store. Available colors: 5

10 A Dryer Vent Cleaning Kit That’s Shockingly Effective Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit See price on Amazon See on Amazon Forget calling out expensive pros to clean out the hazardous lint buildup from your dryer. Instead, get this inexpensive dryer vent cleaner kit that attaches to most vacuum hoses for quick and effective results. The kit includes a long, flexible hose and cleaning brush and two adapters for the perfect fit. One shopper raved, “The amount of build up in 6 weeks was stunning,” and another called it, “the BEST deep cleaning tool I’ve ever purchased!!” Available colors: 4

11 Pillar Candles That Look So Expensive Eywamage Grey Glass Flameless Candles (3-Piece Set) See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you want the look of real candles minus the fire hazard, get this trio of battery-operated pillar candles. The set includes three real wax candles with flickering LED lights set inside stunning mirrored glass holders. Between the upscale look, easy remote control operation, and low price tag, this is one candle set you don’t want to pass up. Available colors: 8

12 Cult-Fave Fridge Handle Covers For Avoiding Fingerprints OUGAR8 Refrigerator Door Handle Covers (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Keep your fridge handles free from fingerprints and food smudges with these clever refrigerator handle covers that come backed by 16,000+ perfect ratings. They’re crafted from a plush material and feature strong Velcro closures for a secure fit. When dirty, simply toss them into the washing machine for easy maintenance. Grab the pair for a great price. Available sizes: 6

13 A Toothbrush Sanitizer That Eliminates Up To 99.9% Of Germs NITRONCE UV Toothbrush Cleaner See price on Amazon See on Amazon This affordable home tech is a must for maximizing your oral hygiene. The wall-mount toothbrush sanitizer uses UVC light to eliminate 99.9% of bacteria from bristles in just three minutes. And the quiet built-in fan dries toothbrush heads in between uses. Plus, the USB rechargeable battery lasts up to 35 uses after each charge. Available colors: 3

14 An Affordable Fix For Loose Outlets Snug Plug Your Loose Outlet Fix (10-Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon If plugs keep falling out of your home’s electrical outlets, it’s probably because the slots are worn. Instead of calling out an electrician, try this clever and incredibly affordable fix. Simply slide the U-shaped Snug Plugs into slots to recreate a tight fit. And they even glow in the dark for added convenience. Available colors: 2

15 Curtain Tiebacks That Require No Drilling NazTur Magnetic Curtain Tiebacks (4-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Skip drilling holes in your walls and get these clever curtain tiebacks instead. They feature a silky woven rope and magnetic ends with a unique geometric shape. Each ultra-affordable set includes four tiebacks so you can get a set for every room in your home without going over budget. Available colors: 6

16 A Cast Iron Turtle That Doubles As A Hide-A-Key WEMPOLU Turtle Outdoor Key Hider See price on Amazon See on Amazon This little brown turtle will add a rustic touch to any garden but it has another secret purpose. Lift the shell and discover a compartment that doubles as a clever key hider. And since it’s crafted from powder-coated cast iron, it’s durable enough to last for many seasons. Get him for your garden today for a low price.

17 A Fly Trap That Bugs Love VEYOFLY Plug-In Fly Catcher See price on Amazon See on Amazon When bug season rolls around, this inexpensive fly trap will be a game-changer for your home. The plug-in bug catcher features a gentle blue-violet light that’s odorless and non-toxic to humans and pets. And it works like a magnet on bugs — attracting them to the adhesive card where they get trapped for good.

18 Floor Protectors That Are Practically Invisible Aneaseit Chair Leg Floor Protectors (16-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Keep your floors free from scratches with these chair leg protectors. They’re thoughtfully designed from clear silicone for easy installation and to blend in with furniture. And the wool pads allow you to smoothly glide furniture without any annoying screeching sounds. Pick up this pack of 16 protectors for a super low price. Available sizes: 5

19 A 2-Pack Of Counter Gap Covers For Quicker Cleanup Kindga Silicone Stove Counter Gap Covers (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Avoid build-up between your stove and countertops when you use these counter gap covers. The wide strips are made of thick, flexible silicone with a grip on the base to keep them securely in place. When the strips get messy, you can easily wash them with warm soap and water or toss them into the dishwasher. The affordable two-pack has amassed more than 7,000 perfect ratings (and counting). Available sizes: 4

20 A Sink Strainer & Stopper With 16,000 5-Star Ratings OXO Good Grips 2-in-1 Sink Strainer Stopper See price on Amazon See on Amazon This affordable sink strainer and stopper is an all-in-one essential for any kitchen. It features durable materials, like a rust-proof stainless ring and a flexible silicone ring and basket that filters debris and is so easy to clean. To use it as a stopper, simply twist the center handle to create a secure seal. With more than 16,000 perfect five-star ratings, this kitchen tool has shoppers calling it “pretty much perfect.”

21 A Space-Saving Colander That Expands To Fit Your Sink Nourished Essentials Over The Sink Strainer See price on Amazon See on Amazon Rinse, drain, and dry everything from produce to dishes with this clever over-the-sink colander available at a shockingly low price. It’s made from durable plastic and expands from 13.6 to 19 inches to fit most sinks. Side and bottom vents allow for maximum drainage and airflow, while the side handles make moving it from sink to counter convenient. Available colors: 3

22 Noise-Absorbing Door Stoppers Gudui Magnetic Door Stop (4-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These innovative door stoppers do more than keep doors from slamming into the wall — they can also keep doors propped open to any width. The dome-shaped door stoppers are made from powder-coated stainless steel and feature thick rubber bumpers that help prevent scratches and absorb sound. And installation is easy — just screw the magnetic plates to the bottom of almost any door. The super affordable set includes four door stoppers. Available colors: 5

23 Tablets That Keep Your Washer Smelling Fresh Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner (6 Tablets) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Keep your washer smelling fresh with these manufacturer-approved top and front-load washing machine cleaners. The slow-release tablets are formulated with septic tank-safe ingredients designed to deep clean the washer pump, valve, basket, drum, wash tub, agitator, filter, and drain hose. Toss a tablet into an empty cycle every 30 loads to help prevent the build-up of odor-causing residues and grime. With six tablets in a pack, you’ll be set for months.

24 Residue-Free Corner Grippers For Rugs NeverCurl Rug Corner Grippers (4-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Because curled rug corners are a trip hazard and look messy too, keeping them down is a must. And these affordable corner rug grippers do just that. They feature a convenient, pre-cut V-shape and renewable sticky gel adhesive that keeps rug corners securely in place without leaving any residue behind when you decide to redecorate.

25 Vent Covers For More Comfortable Airflow Binazon Heating & Air Vent Deflector See price on Amazon See on Amazon Get the most out of your HVAC unit with these budget-friendly vent covers. They’re made from durable acrylic and feature a curved shape designed to redirect airflow. They attach to vents with powerful magnets and are adjustable (between nine and 14 inches) to fit most vents and even some mini-split units.

26 A Best-Selling 2-Pack Of All-In-One Drywall Repair 3M Small Hole Repair (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Easily fill in small nail and screw holes with these all-in-one drywall repair kits from 3M. The tube applicators allow you to squeeze spackle right into holes and include built-in putty knives and sanding pads. Plus, the enhanced formula won't shrink or crack and dries up to three times quicker than traditional vinyl spackling, according to the brand. With a 4.5-star rating after 27,000 reviews, this is a home improvement hack you’ll wish you knew about sooner.

27 A Door Draft Stopper That Blocks Noise & Odors Everlasting Comfort Under Door Draft Stopper See price on Amazon See on Amazon Keep light, dust, odors, and noise from seeping under doors with this improved door draft stopper. Reviewers say it’s so effective and easy to install. Simply cut the insulating foam strips (designed to fit most standard-sized doors), then slip them into the durable covers and slide the gap under the door.

28 A Solar-Powered Wind Chime With Colorful Flying Pigs AIONASA Solar Wind Chimes See price on Amazon See on Amazon The next time someone says “when pigs fly,” you can point to this totally weird wind chime that features five color-changing flying pigs powered by the sun. Hang this fun find on your balcony or in your garden to enjoy the soothing melody that comes from the rust-proof metal chimes. If pigs aren’t your thing, you can choose from other adorable designs within the listing, like hummingbirds and flamingos. Available options: 9

29 Super-Absorbent Hand Towel Balls Sophie & Panda Fuzzy Ball Towel (Set of 2) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Whoever thought of these fuzzy hand towel balls is a genius. The soft, spongy microfiber material instantly absorbs water and dries quicker than traditional towels, so they resist developing a musty odor. Hang them from the integrated loops for added convenience. The budget-friendly set includes two machine-washable poufs. Available colors: 3

30 Shroom String Lights With 2 Ways To Install Brightown Solar Mushroom Garden Lights (8-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Create a mesmerizing mushroom garden with these whimsical string lights. The solar-powered shrooms offer a soft glow that can be enjoyed year-round since they’re completely waterproof. Weave the string lights through tree branches and bushes or use the included adjustable spikes to stake them into your lawn, flower beds, and planters. Available options: 9

31 Shop Lights That Are So Easy To Install Aoretic Garage Lights Bulbs (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Installing these shop lights is as simple as screwing them into an existing bulb socket. You get two lights in a pack for a great price. Once set up, you’ll appreciate how well the six adjustable, bright LED panels light up any space. Between the budget-friendly price tag and over 50,000-hour lifespan, it’s a cost-effective home upgrade you’ll be glad you got. Available sizes: 6

32 Versatile Dish-Drying Mat That’s Heat-Resistant AMOAMI Dish Drying Mat See price on Amazon See on Amazon This dish-drying mat saves space, won’t rust, and is so versatile that you’ll want to trade up from your traditional dish-drying rack. The low-cost find is made from heatproof and mildew-resistant silicone and features a textured surface for increased airflow. Use it for drying dishes, as a trivet for hot pots, and even as a mat for hairstyling and craft tools. Available sizes: 4

33 An Under-Sink Mat For Safe-Guarding Your Cabinets SIKADEER Under Sink Mat See price on Amazon See on Amazon Cleaning the cabinet under the sink can be a big job (especially when there’s a leak), making this waterproof under-sink mat a must. It’s made from thick, flexible silicone with a textured surface for increased airflow and has a raised edge that can contain over 3 gallons of liquid. Simply press the edge down to drain water or pull it out to rinse it clean. Available sizes: 11

34 A Space-Saving Countertop Organizer ZHWS Kitchen Countertop Organizer See price on Amazon See on Amazon Make the most out of your countertop with this space-saving tiered shelf. The shelves are made from water-resistant bamboo and include four hooks for convenient storage of utensils, espresso mugs, and more. The strong stainless steel legs include rubber feet that help keep it securely in place. Choose from several affordably priced colorways. Available colors: 8

35 Faucet Covers That Help Prevent Freezing PAMASE Outdoor Faucet Covers (4-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Protect your outdoor faucets from the elements with this simple but genius fix. These outdoor faucet covers are made from a premium Oxford material that’s waterproof and wear-resistant, and lined with thick cotton filling. The bags effortlessly slide over faucets and seal securely shut with hook-and-loop fasteners. Each set includes four bags in a variety of colors for a wildly low price.

36 Lemon-Scented Garbage Disposal Cleaning Tablets Plink 90 Garbage Disposal Cleaner and Deodorizer See price on Amazon See on Amazon Keep your garbage disposal smelling fresh with these lemon-scented cleaning tablets. Drop a tablet in and run the disposal along with a stream of hot water to wash away foul odors in just 15 seconds. Each affordable pack includes 20 balls so you can enjoy the fresh results for months.

37 A Refrigerator Deodorizer That Lasts Up To 10 Years Purriko Refrigerator Deodorizer See price on Amazon See on Amazon The next time it’s time to change that old box of baking soda in your fridge, upgrade to this reusable refrigerator deodorizer instead. It’s made from rust-resistant stainless steel and absorbs odors for up to 10 years using a clever three-stage filter system that’s free from odors and chemicals.

38 A Night-Light With Rustic Farmhouse Vibes GE Vintage LED Edison Night Light See price on Amazon See on Amazon Get a rustic farmhouse vibe with this super affordable night-light. The upscale design features an Edison-style LED filament bulb that provides a warm glow. Select from high and low brightness levels and even set it to auto mode to enjoy effortless dusk-to-dawn operation that switches on and off for you.

39 Pitcher That Fits On Fridge Doors Baffect Water Pitcher See price on Amazon See on Amazon This inexpensive pitcher has a genius shape that makes it easier to store. It’s made from thermal-shock-resistant glass with a chic hammered pattern and features a slim design with flat sides, so it can fit in most fridge door compartments. An integrated handle and a leak-proof lid make it even more convenient.

40 Highly Rated Vent Covers For Lower Electric Bills SEAL360 Magnetic Vent Covers (3-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These affordable, highly rated vent covers help save energy by sealing off vents in rooms that aren’t in use. They’re made from a thick and flexible material and feature magnetic perimeters for an airtight seal. They’re available in a ton of sizes and can be used to cover floor, ceiling, and wall vents. Available sizes: 15

41 An All-In-One Veggie Chopper That’s Dishwasher-Safe Fullstar All-in-1 Vegetable Chopper See price on Amazon See on Amazon Breeze through food prep with this deluxe vegetable chopper. The all-in-one design includes five interchangeable blades that allow you to dice, slice, grate, and julienne foods in seconds. The large catch bin, finger guard, and protective glove make it extra convenient and safer to use than traditional mandolines. And it even comes with a bonus spiralizer.

42 Storage Bins With Handles For Easy Access BINO Plastic Storage Bins (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These versatile storage bins are perfect for organizing everything from spices and snacks to toiletries and toothbrush stockpiles. The ultra-affordable find includes two bins constructed from clear, BPA-free plastic with handles for easy viewing and access. Wipe or rinse with warm soapy water for effortless maintenance. Available sizes: 2

43 A 3-Pack Of Tiered Organizers With Drawers Sevenblue Under Sink Organizer (3-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Tidy up with these smartly designed under-sink organizers. The budget-friendly set includes three organizers, each with two tiers and bottom slide-out compartments. The durable plastic construction makes them easy to wipe clean and includes sturdy frames with impressive weight limits. Use them to organize cabinets, countertops, and more.

44 A 2-In-1 Squeegee For Quicker Kitchen Cleanup KOHLER Kitchen Sink Squeegee + Brush See price on Amazon See on Amazon Smelly rags are one way to clean countertops but this clever kitchen squeegee is the best option. Not only is it reusable and easy to clean but with double cleaning edges, you can quickly sweep crumbs and glide wet messes right into the sink with one simple tool. When not in use, hang this affordable kitchen cleanup essential on the ledge of the sink.

45 Collapsible Bins With Clear-View Sides Homsorout Storage Bins with Lids (3-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Getting organized is as quick and effortless as popping up these collapsible storage boxes. The wildly inexpensive set includes three sturdy bins lined with high-quality fabric. Clear-view sides make it easier to see what’s inside, while lids help to keep items free from dust and bugs. Available sizes: 2

46 Versatile Paint Pens That Are Easy To Fill Slobproof Touchup Paint Pens (5-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Whether touching up scuffed walls and furniture or creating art, you’re sure to appreciate a little help from these highly rated paint touch-up pens. They’re so easy to fill — just suck paint into the syringe — and they feature brush ends for enhanced precision. The set includes five reusable pens at a great price.

47 Fridge Mats For Longer-Lasting Food Bluapple FreshMats (4-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Help keep your food fresher longer with these affordable refrigerator mats. The clever foam mats are coated in BPA-free, food-grade resin, promoting airflow and helping to prevent bruising. Use them to line shelves or cut them to size to fit in drawers and door compartments. They’re available in a selection of colors so you can find your favorite. Available colors: 8

48 Magnetic Spice Racks That Can Hold So Much HuggieGems Magnetic Spice Storage Rack (4-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon This set of affordable magnetic spice racks saves space and provides more convenient access to frequently used items. They’re crafted from strong metal and have a rust-proof coating and powerful magnets that allow each shelf to hold up to 8 pounds. Stick them to refrigerators or any steel, iron, or nickel surface. Available colors: 17

49 Food Block Makers That Are So Genius For Freezer Organization YouCopia Freezer Food Block Maker (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These genius freezer block makers help save space by freezing food into rectangular shapes that take up less room and are easier to stack. To use them, just place a food storage bag filled with up to 2 cups of flexible foods (like soup and mashed potatoes) and use the integrated rubber bands to seal the maker shut. Once frozen, remove the block of food and repeat.

50 A Diffuser That Looks Like A Fire Pit SENMUL Colorful Flame Air Aroma Diffuser See price on Amazon See on Amazon This budget-friendly diffuser creates an optical illusion that’s so mesmerizing. Fill the tank with water and add a few drops of your favorite essential oil to enjoy the cool and quiet aromatic mist that lights up like a fire with the color-changing light feature. Unlike real flames, this innovative find is cool to the touch and shuts off automatically when the water runs low for a safer experience. Available colors: 2

51 A 4-Pack Of Tiered Drawer Organizers For Spices PanPanPal Spice Drawer Organizer See price on Amazon See on Amazon Turn your kitchen drawers into storage for your spice and herb collection with these tiered drawer organizers. Each organizer in the inexpensive four-pack is crafted from durable clear acrylic and features an angled step design that maximizes space. And since they’re expandable, they can fit inside a range of drawer widths so you can use them well beyond the kitchen.

52 A Battery Storage Box For Longer-Lasting Power FULLCASE Battery Storage Organizer See price on Amazon See on Amazon There’s a correct way to store batteries and jumbled up in a drawer is not it. To prevent batteries from coming into contact with each other, which can cause leaking and short circuits, store them in this clever and inexpensive battery organizer that holds up to 54 batteries. The plastic box allows you to easily view your power inventory, while the foam insert helps keep batteries safely stored. Available colors: 3

53 A Washer Door Prop That Helps Prevent Odors LEVOSHUA Front Load Washer Door Prop See price on Amazon See on Amazon The key to helping prevent mold and musty odors in front-load washers is keeping the door ajar between uses. And this clever washer door prop makes doing that so easy. The flexible hose design can be adjusted to fit most standard washer setups and features a strong magnet to keep it firmly in place. Available colors: 2

54 A Wedge Pillow That Doubles As A Gap Filler kayfia Headboard Gap Filler Wedge Pillow See price on Amazon See on Amazon This wide wedge pillow helps prevent items from slipping between the mattress and the headboard. As if that weren’t reason enough to add it to your cart right now, it also provides comfy support and handy storage. It’s made from high-density foam and features a breathable, machine-washable cover complete with a side pocket for storing small items. Available sizes: 4

55 An 8-Pack Of Appliance Pads For Less Noise SRXAMZus Washing Machine Anti-Vibration Pads (8-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon If your washer or dryer makes a lot of noise during cycles, you probably need these anti-vibration pads. The inexpensive pack includes eight pads made from high-quality resin fiber plastic that helps prevent vibrating and rust damage caused by leaks. And installation is quick and easy — simply place them under each corner of appliances.

56 A Utensil Crock With A Vintage Vibe Comfify Wide Mouth Mason Jar Utensil Holder See price on Amazon See on Amazon This utensil holder looks just like a vintage mason jar. And with an affordable price tag, it’s pretty hard to resist. It’s durably crafted from fade- and chip-resistant ceramic and features the softest yellow hue. Use it to store utensils, office supplies, paintbrushes, and so much more. Available colors: 9

57 A Trivet That Looks Like A Grizzly Bear OTOTO Trivet See price on Amazon See on Amazon This oddly cute trivet is like a bear rug for your cookware. It’s made from BPA-free, heat-resistant silicone and looks just like a grizzly bear complete with a textured “furry” surface for increased grip and airflow. Use it as a base for storing hot or cold items, then give it a rinse for effortless maintenance.

58 A Super Convenient Laundry Room Storage Find SUBEKYU Magnetic Dryer Sheet Holder See price on Amazon See on Amazon Keep dryer sheets, wool balls, and more within easy reach with this budget-friendly laundry room organizer. It’s made from stainless steel with a waterproof coating and features a vertical slot on the side for convenient access. Stick it to appliances with the powerful back magnet that keeps it securely in place.

59 A 3-Pack Of Heavy-Duty Magnetic Clips PLUS Extra Strong Magnetic Clips (3-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon It’s time to upgrade from random plastic clips and upgrade to this affordable 3-pack of extra-strong magnetic clips. Not only does the high-quality stainless steel construction make them more durable, but they can hold more too (up to 130 sheets of paper). And the strong magnets help prevent sliding and scratching. Available colors: 5