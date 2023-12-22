Shopping
These 60 Things Are Selling Out On Amazon Because They're So Damn Clever
Get them before they’re gone.
Amazon sells so many genius products, but finding the coolest stuff that’ll add to your life — and
not the clutter — can be a time-consuming task. To save you the trouble, we’ve done the legwork and rounded up Amazon’s most clever items that are so popular, they can’t keep them on those virtual shelves. From this convenient car organizer for a more tidy trunk to this inexpensive eyelash comb for non-clumpy lashes, check out the game-changing goods below. 01 This Best-Selling Vacuum For The Car
This portable
car vacuum cleaner is a great way to keep the interior of your car clean, especially if you have kids who track in dirt, sand, debris, and constantly leave a trail of crumbs. The vacuum includes three attachments for detailing, plus a carry bag, a filter brush, and a spare HEPA filter. It plugs into your car’s 12-Volt outlet and features a 16-foot cord. There’s also an option within the listing with a light if you need to brighten your workspace. 02 A Cult-Fave Neck Light With Loads Of Features
If you want to read a book in bed at night without disturbing your partner, this ergonomic
neck reading light will make that happen with ease, thanks to the hands-free design and bendable arms that let you angle the light just so. It features three color modes and six brightness levels so you can read without eye strain. The rechargeable battery will last up to 80 hours on a single charge. 03 This Pet Hair Remover For All Types Of Surfaces
If you have a dog or cat (or even a rug) that sheds, you’ll want to give this super popular
pet hair remover a try. To use, simply roll it back and forth along furniture, clothes, rugs, and other surfaces to remove hair, which then gets trapped in the built-in receptacle and can be emptied with the press of a button. It’s reusable and incredibly effective. 04 This Chic, Insulated Water Bottle With Multiple Lids
This 40-ounce
sports water bottle comes with three leakproof lids: a stainless steel lid, a flip lid, and a carabiner straw lid with two straws. The insulated, BPA-free bottle can stay cold for up to 24 hour or hot for up to 12 hours. The bottle comes in a plethora of colors and sizes. 35 Available colors: sizes Available 6 : 05 This Trunk Organizer With Over 54,000 Five-Star Ratings
Strap this
trunk organizer into the trunk of your car to prevent your belongings from rolling around as you drive. It has enough compartments and pockets to hold groceries, athletic equipment, water bottles, shoes, tools, and more. The organizer is collapsible, so it can be stored when it isn’t being used. 06 This Tool To Help You Fasten Your Own Jewelry
If you have a hard time fastening your jewelry by yourself, this
jewelry helper tool can prevent you from having to ask someone to help. The tool is easy to use — it secures the clasp so you can easily wrap a bracelet or necklace around, and then fasten it with your other hand. It also works well for watches, zippers, and other jewelry. 07 This Wildly Popular Face Cream Made With Snail Mucin
This
Korean snail mucin repair cream is jam-packed with ingredients that can effectively moisturize your skin, including vitamin E, vitamin B5, organic green tea, and snail mucin. The potent snail extract is ethically harvested from snails in their natural environment. “Life changing results for me,” one shopper raved. “I've used two containers of this so far and the results are phenomenal.” 08 This Bath Pillow For Cushy Support In The Tub
Make your baths or hot tub time even more enjoyable with this
spa cushion. It provides support for your head, neck, and shoulders. Made with breathable mesh with six strong suction cups, the pillow will stay put. Plus, it is machine washable and has a hook at the top so it can be hung to dry. 09 This Water Dispenser That Attaches To Gallon Jugs
Attach this
water dispenser to any large water bottle (from 1 to 5 gallons) to easily dispense water. It’s great to take on a camping trip or to use in the office. Simply place the hose inside the water jug and connect the device. Press the smart button to pump water and again to stop. It recharges with a USB-C cable. 10 This LED Light Bar For Under Cabinets, Stairs, & More
Place these wireless
LED light bars under cabinets to provide ambient lighting in your kitchen. The thin design of the lights make them ideal for stairs, closets, and the trunk of a car. They can be mounted via the included adhesive or screws, and they can be turned on and off by simply tapping them. They’re offered in a variety of pack sizes so you can find what works best for your space. 11 This Novelty Mushroom Night Light
It’s unique, but this
mushroom night light is also effective. Featuring three cute mushrooms in fun colors, the warm light glows brighter the darker a room gets and there’s a dusk-to-dawn sensor to save on energy. If you need a night light, you might as well have it be super fun. As one shopper noted, “I have these in both bathrooms. My first one is still going 3+ years later. Makes for great gifts.” 12 This Game-Changing Windshield Cleaner
Whether you use it to clean your windshield or car windows, or you keep it on hand to defog them, this best-selling
windshield cleaner does it all simultaneously. The little car tool will clean without any cleaning products. It’s designed to wipe away exisiting fog, condensation, dirt, leaves, and more without leaving any streaks. Plus, it’s machine washable. 13 This Moisturizing Almond Shower Oil
Leave your skin moisturized, hydrated, and ridiculously soft after using this
Almond Shower Oil from L’Occitane. Not only does it feel great, it also smells great. When it’s used in the shower with hot water, the oil turns into slightly sudsy bubbles that luxuriously cleanses and softens. 14 The TikTok-Famous Hair Wax Stick For Taming Flyaways
A great alternative to hairspray to keep the flyaways and frizz under control is this TikTok-famous
hair wax stick. All you need is a small amount, and the fragrance-free wax will leave your hair smooth and shiny with the flyaways gone. Since the formula is wax-based, it doesn’t cause greasiness. One reviewer noted, “I love this! I saw it on TikTok so I ordered it and use it anytime I do a slick back bun! It is amazing and everyone needs it!” 15 This Fan-Favorite Anti-Frizz Spray (That I Personally Love)
I can tell you from firsthand experience that this
supernatural spray is, in fact, magical. I spray it on my super thick, wet hair before I blow dry, and it takes away so much of the frizz without using any other products. I own both the travel and full size, because it’s truly something I don’t want to live without. And it’s clear I’m not alone; the spray has amassed nearly 50,000 perfect ratings. 16 This Transparent Blocker To Save Items From Disappearing Under Furniture
Whether it’s your kids or your pets who are constantly losing toys under the couch, you can solve that problem by adding this
furniture blocker. The transparent blocker can be fixed to any hard floor and placed under a couch or sofa chair to prevent small items from sliding underneath. The washable blocker can be easily cut, so you can ensure it fits perfectly. 17 This Gentle Face Exfoliant For The Smoothest Skin
If you want a face exfoliant that you can use daily and won’t leave your face feeling irritated, this
daily microfoliant from Dermalogica is the one to get. Its gentle exfoliation polishes without drying, and the lack of fragrance is ideal for sensitive skin. According to shoppers who use and love the product, it leaves skin so smooth. One s hopper noted, “My skin is very soft and glowing after each use.” 18 This Genius Sticky Ball That’ll Clean Schmutz From Your Bag
Bags and purses tend to accumulate crumbs and all kinds of debris, which is why this
sticky ball purse cleaner is so impressive. Simply throw it in your bag, and the crumbs and dust will stick to it. Once it’s full of debris, you can easily take it apart, rinse under water, and reuse it forever. 19 These Travel Perfume Containers That Barely Take Up Space
Since perfume bottles can take up a lot of space in a suitcase and typically aren’t allowed in a carry-on since they’re over the TSA-approved 3.4 ounces, these
mini perfume containers are a genius way to still bring your favorite perfumes on a trip. The refillable containers hold 5 milliliters of liquid with a transparent window so you can see how much is left. With four in a pack, you can bring all your go-to scents. 20 This Popular Eyelash Comb For Clump-Free Mascara
Whether you have fake eyelashes or you want to separate your real ones, this
eyelash comb in a fantastic tool to get it done. The stainless steel lash comb is designed to catch all (or most) of your lashes, separating them and getting mascara clumps out. The comb comes with a cap so you don’t have to worry about it getting bent out of shape when traveling. With more than 15,000 five-star ratings, this is a must for your beauty arsenal. 21 This Highly Rated Cool Mist Humidifier For Small Rooms
When a humidifier has nearly 100,000 positive ratings, it’s worth taking note. Especially, when it looks sleek and is conveniently compact, like this
cool mist humidifier that’s designed for rooms up to 200 square feet (ideal for bedrooms or offices). It has a 10-hour run time, perfect to last all night. It runs quietly, is equipped with a night light, and it has an auto shut-off. The water tank is easy to fill, and there’s an included disk cleaning brush. 22 This Versatile Silicone Drying Mat
While it’s designed as a place to set dishes and cookware to dry, this
silicone drying mat also works well as a place to set hot tools like a curling iron, hair straightener, or hot glue gun. The durable mat is waterproof and can withstand heat up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. 23 This Headband That Curls Your Hair Without Heat
If you want to curl your hair without exposing it to heat, try this
satin heatless hair curler set. The satin headband is designed to create 1-inch to 1.5-inch ringlets in most hair types when worn overnight. The pack includes two bonus scrunchies, too. One shopper noted, “Buy this! It's amazing! My curls last longer with this than they do with the curling iron. Love love love it!” 24 This Magnetic To-Do List Notepad
Stick this
daily to-do list notepad on your refrigerator as a very visible reminder of things you (and perhaps the whole family) need to get done. The magnetic pad has 50 5 by 7 sheets with plenty of room for writing lists and taking notes. 25 This Cute Set Of Aromatherapy Shower Steamers
Bring some aromatherapy into your shower with this set of six
shower steamers. Similar to bath bombs, the steamers are packed with essential oils and fizz when they’re wet. Place one in the corner of the shower (out of direct water flow) and it’ll fill your space with fragrance that’ll make you feel like you’re at the spa. 26 This Life-Changing Battery Organizer
Get ready for your life to improve when you use this
battery organizer to store all of the batteries you have laying in random places around your house. It can hold all sizes of batteries, and it even comes with a tester. The case can be mounted to a wall or set in a drawer. Its convenience is insurmountable. 27 These Fun, Colorful Magical Flames For Campfires
Impress your kids or house guests by throwing one of these
magical flames into a campfire, fire pit, or fireplace and watch the flames turn colors. Each of the 12 individually wrapped packs will provide color in the flames for up to an hour — and you can add up to three at a time. One important note: the packs can’t be used in propane or artificial gas log pits. 28 This Vegetable Chopper That Does It All
Over 84,000 shoppers have given this four-in-one
vegetable chopper a five-star rating, so it’s clear that it does its job well. The kit includes four blades: a fine and medium dicer, a julienne slicer, and a ribbon spiralizer. It also comes with a catch tray that doubles as a blade organizer; plus, a cleaning brush, two scrapers, and a finger guard. colors: 3 Available Available sizes: 6 29 These Scalp Massagers That Help Encourage Hair Growth
This two-pack of silicone
scalp brushes pulls triple duty: they can be used as a massager, dandruff remover, and hair growth stimulator. The gentle massager can be used on wet or dry hair, with or without shampoo. If you use it with shampoo in the shower, it can even help get your scalp extra clean. 30 These Foot Peel Masks That Are Incredibly Effective
If you’re looking for a foot mask that removes calluses and dead skin while healing cracked heels and dryness, this four-pack of
foot peel masks is a great option. To use, slide your feet into the foot mask socks and wait an hour. In 6 to 11 days, the top layers of your skin will start to peel off, leaving your feet extra soft. You can choose from several pack sizes in the listing. scents: 9 Available Available sizes: 2 31 This Handheld Massage Gun For A Great Price
Whether you need some help getting the knots out or a massage at the end of the day, this
deep tissue massage gun is worth your consideration — especially since it’s so affordably priced. It comes with nine massage heads and 30 speed levels to target various muscle groups throughout the whole body. A rechargeable battery can run up to 6 hours. 32 This Convenient Tumbler Carrier With Room For Your Phone
This
water bottle carrier bag can hold most 40-ounce tumblers, as well as your phone, credit cards, and other small items in a zippered pocket. It features an adjustable padded strap and two straw covers. A hook-and-loop design makes it easy for you to strap your cup in tight. 33 This Cushion Support For Saggy Couches
If the plywood in your couch is starting to droop, place this
couch support under the cushions to completely revive the couch. The insert is built with 15 solid wood boards that can hold up to 400 pounds. It can be used on couches of different sizes by simply folding it to fit your needs. There are also three other sizes offered in the listing to fit a range of furniture pieces. 34 This Micro Vacuum For Your Desk That Gets All The Dust & Debris
It may be the smallest vacuum in the world (according to the company), but this
mini desk vacuum really works. The rechargeable, portable desktop vacuum can suck up small debris on work surfaces or computer keyboards. It features two gears — one of which is a higher gear to put out maximum suction power for larger crumbs. 35 This Genius Clasp For Layering Necklaces
If you’re all about layering your necklaces, you have to check out this magnetic
necklace layering clasp that keeps the necklaces from tangling. The clasp easily hooks onto both side of necklaces, and it comes in sizes for two or three necklaces. 36 This Kitchen Sink Squeegee For Saving Paper Towels
Get rid of water and crumbs on the kitchen counters by using this
kitchen sink squeegee and brush and save yourself from dirtying a towel or using paper towels. Made of silicone squeegee on one side and a brush on the other, the double-sided tool is a must-have in the kitchen. The shape of the squeegee allows you to hang it in on the side of the sink so it’s easy to grab. 37 This Twice-A-Day Pill Organizer
This
pill organizer has the space to hold all your daily and nightly pills for each day of the week. The seven-day organizer features split compartments for day and night with icons to make it easy to identify which pills need to be taken when. Each color-coded daily case fits inside a larger case to make storage and transportation easy. 38 This Narrow, Magnetic Spice Shelf For Your Stove
This two-tiered
magnetic spice shelf is designed to be placed on a kitchen stove to make it extra convenient to grab the spices you need when you’re in the heat of cooking. Blank labels are included for your spices to make them easy to locate and to level up their aesthetic. If you only need storage for a few spices, there is a single-level shelf within the listing, too. Available colors: 4 Available sizes: 2 39 This Bamboo Clip-On Tray For The Couch
This
sofa arm clip-on tray takes TV trays to a whole new level. Made of bamboo, this beautifully designed round tray hooks onto the arm of a sofa with enough space for an entire meal or homework. The portable tray comes with a slot for a tablet, and it’s foldable for easy storage. Available colors: 6 Available sizes: 2 40 This Tea Bag Holder To Reduce Clutter
Since tea bag boxes can be cumbersome, it makes sense to use this plastic
tea bag organizer as a way to save space. Its eight compartments allow you to organize several types of tea bags while make it easy to grab the one you want without ruffling through boxes. 41 This Knee Pillow To Alleviate Side Sleeping Pain
Made of memory foam, this
knee pillow is designed to be placed in between your knees while sleeping on your side. The bolster pillow prevents your knees from resting on each other, helping back, leg, and sciatic pain by reducing pressure put on the joints while sleeping. 42 This Set Of Space-Saving Packing Cubes
Pack more efficiently when you use this set of five space-saving
packing cubes. The cubes come in various sizes and include a laundry bag for all those dirty clothes. They’re designed with easy access zippered closures and provide enough room to get you through a 14-day trip. 43 This Easy-To-Use Salad Chopper
Featuring a comfortable handle and two sharp blades, this
mezzaluna salad chopper makes chopping lettuce, herbs, vegetables, nuts, and more a breeze. Simply place the salad items in a bowl or on a plate and rock the chopper back and forth, and in just a few seconds, you’ll have a perfectly chopped salad. Then toss the chopper in the dishwasher for the easiest cleanup. 44 This Effective Makeup Remover Cloth That Can Be Reused For Years
Use this
makeup eraser cloth to remove your makeup without actual makeup remover or wipes. The cloth is made up of tiny hair-like fibers that create a suction for dirt, makeup, and oil in your pores. All you need to do is add water to the machine washable cloth to effectively (and kind of magically) remove makeup. Reuse it for up to five years before needing to replace it. 45 This Set Of Two Versatile Acrylic Floating Shelves
These
acrylic floating shelves can be used for so many things like storing nail polish and other beauty products, displaying books, or holding spices in the kitchen. All the mounting tools come in the pack, and each shelf can be mounted either ledge up or ledge down depending on what you want to display. 46 This Motivational Workout Poster For Your Home Gym
If you’d rather not go to a gym to get your workout on but could use some guidance, give this kettlebell
workout poster a try. The poster features large visuals and text that guide you in various workouts and help you maintain proper form. There are several types of workout posters to choose from within the listing too if kettlebells aren’t your thing, including yoga, foam rollers, and stretching. 47 This Toilet Paper Holder With A Shelf For Your Phone
There are several perks to owning this
toilet paper holder: it can be mounted using the included self-adhesive or drilling screws, it comes in several finishes, and perhaps most importantly, it features a shelf to hold your phone or bathroom spray. 48 This Extendable Bamboo Charcuterie Board
This
bamboo charcuterie board isn’t the average cheese board. The board’s outer edges have perfect spots for crackers and the set comes with premium cheese knives that fit inside a slide-out drawer. (You have the choice of one, two, or four drawers.) 49 This Space-Saving Hanging Purse Organizer
Instead of throwing your purses in a place where you can’t see them or digging through the bottom of your closet to choose the right one for your outfit, place them on this
hanging purse organizer. The organizer features eight large slots — four in the front and four in the back. The slots are transparent so you can see the contents. 50 This Tongue Scraper With Over 84,000 Five-Star Ratings
This
tongue scraper is loved by so many for good reason — by scraping away the white stuff on the back of your tongue and other stubborn bacteria, it can improve bad breath and overall oral hygiene. It comes in a two-pack, so you can improve your own breath and a friend’s (or you can just always have one of these on hand). 51 A Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl With 3 Grater Inserts
The lid of this ingenious
mixing bowl features a built-in hole designed to fit three interchangeable graters (a coarse grater, a fine grater, and a slicer). The lid also works as a splash guard, allowing you to use your electric mixer without creating messy splatter. Made of stainless steel with a helpful nonslip bottom, the bowl has a 5-quart capacity and can be conveniently cleaned in the dishwasher. 52 These Can-Shaped Drinking Glasses With Reusable Straws
Designed for hot and cold drinks, you can serve anything from lemonade to lattes to ice-cold beer in these stylish can-shaped
drinking glasses. Every set includes eight glasses with accompanying glass straws, plus two convenient straw cleaners. Made with durable glass, you can pop them in the dishwasher for easy cleaning. 53 A Grout Pen To Instantly Refresh Tile Work
When it comes to refreshing your bathroom tile, there’s no need for extensive renovations that’ll drain your savings — just opt for this clever
grout pen. It’s made with a nontoxic, water-based formula and comes in a choice of a narrow or wide tip. Easily apply it to old, discolored grout and watch as the bright white gives your bathroom a whole new look. 54 This Furniture Repair Kit That Comes In 6 Colorways
Quickly restore that well-loved heirloom credenza or sofa using this
furniture repair kit. It comes with wood markers and wax sticks in a range of six colors from black to oak so you can match your furniture perfectly. Use the markers for more superficial scratches and the wax sticks for deeper scuffs and the marks will soon vanish before your eyes. 55 An Ironing Mat That Takes Up Way Less Space Than A Board
If you’re loath to iron simply because pulling that unwieldy board out of the closet is a real pain, then feast your eyes on this
ironing mat blanket. It can be quickly unfolded and placed on any flat surface to provide you with a heat-safe place to smooth wrinkled clothing. Made of 100% cotton, the mat also includes magnets that adhere it securely to metallic surfaces. 56 This Microwaveable Bacon Grill That Delivers A Perfect Crisp
Forget creating a greasy mess in the oven or on the stovetop, this clever
microwaveable bacon grill gets the job done quickly with all splatter contained. It cooks four to five pieces of bacon to a perfect crisp thanks to built-in grooves that allow fat to drip down and air to circulate. A vented lid keeps any mess contained and a handle allows for easy retrieval. 57 An Outdoor Smart Plug To Easily Control Lighting
It’s nearly effortless to create schedules and set timers for your home’s outdoor lighting when you have this weather-resistant
smart plug. It plugs into a standard outlet and connects to your Wi-Fi to give you remote control via the included app, and it’s voice control-capable through Alexa or Google Assistant. A built-in amplifier helps the plug connect to your Wi-Fi network up to 300 feet away. 58 This Wall Outlet Extender With A Built-In Shelf
Greatly increase a standard outlet’s functionality with this three-sided
wall outlet extender. It features five widely spaced AC outlets, three USB-A ports, and one USB-C port. Plus, it comes with a built-in shelf that’s perfect for storing Bluetooth speakers, smart devices, or items that are currently charging. 59 A Makeup Brush Cleaner That’s USB-Rechargeable
It’s easy to have consistently clean, hygienic tools when you utilize this
makeup brush cleaner that conveniently recharges via USB. In addition to the electric spinner, the set includes eight collars to accommodate different brush sizes, a brush bowl, and a cleaning solution to get you started right away. Everything stays neatly organized thanks to an included dock. 60 These Refrigerator Liners To Keep Shelves Clean
No one wants to spend time cleaning their fridge, and that’s where these ingenious
refrigerator liners come in. The pack of nine includes three colors (red, blue, and green) and each liner can be easily cut to size to fit your shelves. Their foam material helps items stay in place and, best of all, they can be removed to wash up easily with just a bit of soap and water.