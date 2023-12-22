These 60 Things Are Selling Out On Amazon Because They're So Damn Clever

Whether you have fake eyelashes or you want to separate your real ones, this eyelash comb in a fantastic tool to get it done. The stainless steel lash comb is designed to catch all (or most) of your lashes, separating them and getting mascara clumps out. The comb comes with a cap so you don’t have to worry about it getting bent out of shape when traveling. With more than 15,000 five-star ratings, this is a must for your beauty arsenal.