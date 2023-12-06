Maintaining a household takes time and mental energy — between making sure your spaces are clean, preparing healthy (and delicious) meals, and remembering every activity on the family calendar, it can all feel a little overwhelming. However, you can use the products below to make your day-to-day life easier. On this list, you’ll find seven products that’ll save you time, money, and energy so you can devote all of those valuable resources elsewhere.

A Powerful HEPA Air Purifier That’ll Save You Hundreds

When it comes to cost savings, the Shark NeverChange Air Purifier MAX is the real deal. It will save you a whopping $300-plus in filter replacement costs over five years compared to similar models; essentially, it pays for itself.

It’s designed for spaces up to 1,400 square feet in size — making it ideal for multiple rooms or large areas like a great room or basement — and the anti-allergen HEPA filter can trap 99.98% of large-, small-, and micro-sized particles, which is more than HEPA standards require. The Clean Sense IQ tracks the air quality and constantly adjusts to maintain clean air in your home (a must year-round, but particularly helpful during cold and flu season). The Shark NeverChange Air Purifier MAX also boasts odor neutralizer technology that releases a fresh scent.

A Budget-Friendly Dryer Vent Cleaner That Boosts Efficiency

Hiring a professional to clean your dryer vent can be pricey. But with this best-selling dryer vent cleaning kit, you can easily handle the task yourself in minutes for less than $10. The plastic hose comes with an adapter to attach to most vacuum cleaners for power and it extends up to almost 32 inches to clean even hard-to-reach spots. Regularly cleaning your dryer vent will make your appliance run more efficiently (also saving you money.) Plus, it can help to prevent dryer fires.

A Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum That Vacuums & Mops For You

Tired of vacuuming and mopping? This robot vacuum will do it for you for up to 45 days in a row, saving you time and energy. The vacuum can be controlled with your voice (it’s compatible with Amazon Alexa), and specific cleaning modes, no-go zones, and more can be set up via the free app. The powerful device lifts dirt and debris from your floors via four suction modes, and the mop option will leave your surfaces squeaky clean. Once cleaning is complete, the vacuum will automatically put the dirt and debris into a dust bag that you can dump into the trash when you get a chance.

A Pair Of Produce Savers That’ll Cut Down On Food Waste

Cut down on costly food waste thanks to these effective produce savers. Simply stick the two produce savers in your crisper, fruit bowl, or wherever else you store your fruits and veggies, then the packets inside will go to work absorbing the ethylene gas that produce naturally emits. This will make your produce last two to three times longer — eliminating last-minute scrambles to the grocery store. The packets need to be replaced every three months or so.

This Smart Device That’ll Keep Everyone On The Same Page

Amazon’s Echo Show 15 has a 15.6-inch smart display that can function as a TV (with the ability to stream over a million movies and shows) and there are also customizable widgets like shared calendars, sticky notes, and to-do/shopping lists to keep the entire household on the same page. Reviewers like to hang it in spots like the kitchen or living room so everyone can easily view it. The device can also be used to display your favorite pictures or to see a live view from smart devices around your home.

A Subscription Service To Take Meal Planning Off Your Plate

Dreading planning this week’s menu? A HelloFresh subscription eliminates planning and shopping for your meals. Each week there are 100-plus healthy options to pick from for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and all of the necessary ingredients for the meals get delivered directly to your door. You can even swap or upgrade the proteins or sides based on your preferences. The step-by-step instructions for how to prepare the dishes are included to make it easy.

This Smart Thermostat To Lower Your Energy Bill

Make the upgrade to this smart thermostat to save energy and ultimately a surprising amount of money in the long run; it’s estimated that an ENERGY STAR-certified thermostat like this one can save you an average of $50 per year. The thermostat automatically adjusts the temperature based on your preferences — so you don’t have to remember to do it yourself — or it can be directly controlled with the Alexa app or your voice via a compatible Alexa-enabled device. Amazon reviewers confirm that it’s straightforward to install and DIY-friendly.