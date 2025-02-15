65 Weird-As-Hell Things For Women On Amazon That Are Actually Life-Changing

Just stick these watering funnels into the soil of potted plants to direct water to the roots. They prevent water from spilling or getting all over the plants instead of the soil. Plus, they’re shaped like leaves so they blend in with your plants. One shopper wrote, “These cute leaves help keep the water going where YOU want it to go and not where it wants to go! These work great for indoor plants that are larger at the top than their pots are or the foliage is too dense to work your way through with a watering can/pitcher.”