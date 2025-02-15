65 Weird-As-Hell Things For Women On Amazon That Are Actually Life-Changing
These weird and wonderful Amazon finds for women will make life so much better.
If you’re ready to upgrade your life, I encourage you to not be too quick to judge these products. At first glance, the things on this list may seem a bit unusual, but they’re actually so clever and so useful. From straps that’ll keep your bed sheets in place to a luxurious heated lotion dispenser, these weird-as-hell products are actually life-changing — if you give them a chance.
01A Non-Electric Diffuser That Looks Like A Ceramic Figurine
Traditional essential oil diffusers require electricity or batteries, and they can be noisy or clash with your decor. This hedgehog-shaped diffuser is unique because it’s a simple ceramic and wick piece. All you have to do is fill the base with essential oils, and it will diffuse aroma into the air for about a month. Plus, it’s compact enough to fit just about anywhere and can be moved from room to room easily.
02An Easy-To-Use Frog-Shaped Tea Infuser That Hangs On Your Cup
Ditch tea bags for a more eco-friendly option like this silicone tea infuser. All you have to do is fill it will loose leaf tea and place it in a cup of hot water. It’s shaped like a frog and designed to hang on your cup so it doesn’t sink to the bottom, making it easy to remove your tea when it’s steeped to your preference. It’s heat-resistant up to 450 degrees, BPA-free, and dishwasher-safe.
03A Luxurious Heated Lotion Dispenser That Warms Up In 2 Minutes
Upgrade your skincare routine with this heated lotion dispenser. It may not have ever been on your radar, but once you use it, you’ll wonder how you went this long without it. In just two minutes, it’ll heat up the lotion of your choice for a spa-like experience that helps moisturize deeper. One reviewer wrote, “I have to lotion up after every shower, and it was so uncomfortable with cold lotion. I turn this on just before my shower; it is nice and warm by the time I am out. It is the greatest thing ever.”
04Reusable Food Saver Sheets That Keep Produce Fresh For Longer
These food saver sheets are infused with organic botanicals to naturally extend the life of fruits and veggies so they keep for four times longer, according to the brand. They’re BPA-free, food-safe, and free of plastic and chemicals. You can place them in fruit bowls, produce containers, bags, or in your fridge — and that’s it. By the way, they’re backed by more than 4,000 five-star ratings.
05A Lavender-Scented Heating Pad That Looks Like A Little Sea Creature
Whether you’re experiencing period cramps or other aches and pains, this lobster plush will be your new BFF. The slightly weighted, 14-inch stuffed animal comes filled with lavender-scented wheat, and you can put him in the microwave for soothing comfort and relief. If lobsters aren’t your preferred catch, it comes in other adorable designs including a crab, shrimp, and octopus.
06A Gel-Padded Grocery Bag Carrier That Can Hold Up To 100 Pounds
If you’re one of those people that tries to carry as many shopping bags as possible so you can make fewer trips from your car to your home, then this grocery bag carrier is for you. It’s designed to hold multiple bags at once and has a gel padding so it’ll feel comfortable in your hand or on your shoulder. It evenly distributes weight so it’s easier to carry heavy loads, and it can support up to 100 pounds.
07A Funky Dimmable Candle Warmer Lamp With A Timer Function
This candle warmer lamp allows you to enjoy the aroma of scented candles without an open flame. Instead, it warms wax to diffuse aroma into the air. It’s dimmable so you can adjust the brightness and melting speed; you can also adjust the height of the lamp to accommodate candles of different sizes. Plus, it has a timer function that can be set to automatically shut off after two, four, or six hours. It also includes a remote so it’s easy to turn on and off and adjust the settings.
08Best-Selling Hat Racks That Can Be Mounted Vertically Or Horizontally
Place these hat racks in your closet, on the back of a door, or on a wall so you’ll have a designated spot to store your caps neatly. They can be mounted vertically or horizontally with adhesives or screws. They’re crafted from durable stainless steel, and each rack can support up to 5 pounds.
09A Fine Mist Humidifier With A Detachable Decorative Flower
This mini humidifier looks like a colorful vase with a decorative removable flower, which makes an everyday eyesore into a piece of whimsical decor. It allows you to adjust the mist setting with a one-button control and features seven light color options. It’s also really quiet while operating so it won’t disturb you while you’re sleeping.
10Soft & Fluffy Seat Belt Covers Crafted From 100% Sheepskin Wool
Not only are these seat belt covers stylish with over two dozen color options, they also cover your seat belts to provide cushioning so they won’t dig into your skin. They’re crafted from 100% sheepskin wool so they’re fluffy and really soft. They fit over most seat belts and are easy to install. Plus, they can also be used on backpack and purse straps.
11Clever Bed Sheet Straps That Keep Your Sheets Smooth & In Place
You’ll wish you knew about these bed sheet straps sooner because they’ll make your life so much easier. They feature metal clips and adjustable elastic straps to secure sheets in place so they’ll remain smooth and won’t slip off of your mattress. And, they’re easy to install without flipping your mattress.
12A Cozy Wearable Blanket With Over 10,000 5-Star Ratings
This wearable blanket combines a blanket, robe, and hoodie all in one. It features an oversized fit, a large kangaroo pocket, an adjustable waist belt, a hood, and side splits. It’s sherpa-lined so it’s soft, cozy, and warm. Not only is it great for lounging around the house, it can also be worn while camping or for outdoor events.
13Flushable Toilet Seat Covers That Are Biodegradable
Perfect for both adults and children, these toilet seat covers will make it easier and more hygienic to use public restrooms — no need to cover the seat with toilet paper. All you have to do is place one on a toilet seat, do your business, and flush it or toss it in the trash when you’re done. They're flushable and biodegradable. They come in a convenient resealable package that’s compact enough to fit in a bag or purse.
14A Best-Selling Acupressure Mat & Pillow With Over 10,000 Spikes
Designed with thousands of acupressure points, this foam mat and pillow set can reduce muscle tension and relieve minor aches and pains. They brand claims it can also improve blood circulation and reduce stress. All you have to do is lay on it for 10 to 30 minutes a day. By the way, it’s gained best-seller status and has over 32,000 five-star reviews.
15A 2-In-1 Scalp Massager & Shampoo Brush That Removes Tangles
This scalp massager and shampoo brush can be used wet or dry and is designed with dual sides. One side features 19 soft silicone heads in different heights to massage and exfoliate your scalp. It can also be used to lather shampoo. The other side has 244 comb pins to gently remove tangles. It includes a cover with a strap so it’s easy to hold and maneuver.
16Faux Leather Cord Organizers In The Shape Of Bows
Prevent your wires from getting tangled and messy with these cable organizers. They accommodate cords in various lengths and sizes and allow you to store cables neatly and they have a snap closure to keep them securely in place. They’re made from durable faux leather and look like bows to add a stylish touch, while also giving you a natural place to loop your cords.
17A Magnetic Ironing Mat That Maximizes Space
Whether you’re short on space or just don’t want a bulky ironing board, this ironing mat allows you to utilize any metallic or flat surface so you can iron clothing just about anywhere. It features strong magnets so it can be secured to metal surfaces like on top of your washer or dryer. It can even be used on tables or beds because it’s heat-resistant up to 200 degrees.
18A 3-In-1 Avocado Knife With A Comfortable Grip
This handy slicer is the only tool you’ll need to prep the perfect avocado. It features with a knife to cut the skin, a depitter, and a slicer for evenly cut pieces every time. It’s intuitive and comfortable to use thanks to the silicone grip in the center. This slicer is super popular on Amazon, too, with over 27,000 five-star reviews.
19A Cute Paw-Shaped Mug Warmer With 3 Heat Settings
Keep this mug warmer on your desk or table so you don’t have to keep microwaving your coffee. Its compact size barely takes up much space, and it looks like a little animal paw to add some fun to your space. It features three heat settings and has timer function that can be set to turn off automatically after two, four, six, eight, or 10 hours. (By default, it will shut off after four hours just in case you forgot it on.) It has a digital display so you can easily view the temperature setting for optimal sipping.
20A Popular Headache Relief Mask That Can Be Used Hot Or Cold
This headache mask has garnered over 30,000 five-star ratings because customers are impressed with how well and quickly it soothes migraines and headaches. It’s large enough to cover your eyes and forehead to block out light, but it also hugs your head to give you just the right amount of pressure. It can be used as a warm or cold compress to alleviate headaches, migraines, and sinus pain.
21A Color-Changing Sphere Night-Light With Over 20 Lighting Modes
Designed with a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery, this night-light is portable and can last up to 40 hours on a single charge. It features a cool sphere shape and has various lighting modes and color options to choose from. It’s also dimmable. Plus, it can be used with or without an app to control and adjust the settings, and there are more options on the app.
22Vegan Leather Glasses Holders With A Plush Lining
These eyeglass holders are designed to store glasses and to keep them protected. They feature a sturdy stand to keep them uprigh,t which saves counter space and prevents glasses from slipping out of them. Beyond providing a designated spot for your glasses so you’re less likely to lose them, they’re designed with a plush lining to prevent scratches and smudges.
23Vitamin E & Jojoba Oil-Infused Gel Socks To Hydrate Dry, Rough Feet
Just slip these gel socks on for 20 minutes or overnight to add moisture back your feet. They’re infused with soothing, hydrating ingredients like vitamin E, jojoba oil, olive oil, and rose oil to leave your skin feeling softer and smoother. They’re washable and can be reworn up to 100 times.
24A Universal Garbage Disposal Brush That Breaks Up Gunk & Build-Up
Thanks to its unique shape and long length, this garbage disposal brush is able to get into places your hand, sponge, or rag just can’t to break up gunk and build-up. It features a T-shape handle that provides a sturdy grip and allows you to rotate it. Plus, it’s easy to clean — just rinse with water then place it in your dishwasher.
25A 4-Port USB Hub In A Useful Triangle Shape
Perfect for your laptop, this USB hub is designed with four ports so you can connect a keyboard, mouse, thumb drive, or charging cable simultaneously. It features a unique triangle design that’s aesthetically pleasing and useful for connecting your devices. And, it has an adhesive backing on the bottom so you can stick it to a flat surface to keep it securely in place.
26Nylon Exfoliating Gloves To Help Reduce Ingrown Hairs & Clogged Pores
You might want to consider replacing your sponge or loofah with these exfoliating gloves, which are so easy to wear and use. They can buff away dead skin and help reduce ingrown hairs and clogged pores to reveal smoother and softer skin. They can be used dry or wet paired with your favorite body wash. They’re designed with a loop so you can hang them to dry in between uses, and they’re machine-washable.
27Rechargeable Magnetic Hand Warmers With 3 Heat Settings
For chilly days or outdoor activities, these hand warmers are a game-changer. They heat up in seconds, feature three temperature settings, and can last up to four hours on a single charge. They’re also designed with built-in magnets so they can connect to be used as a single unit or for easy storage.
28Silicone Pet Food Can Lids With A Paw-Shaped Can Opener & Cleaning Tool
If you’re still using plastic wrap to cover leftover pet food in cans, there’s a better way. These silicone pet food can lids create an airtight seal to keep food fresh and prevent odor in your fridge. They’re designed with three ridges to fit on most standard cans. And, they include a paw-shaped can opener that’s also designed with notches and a spatula for cleaning.
29Leaf-Shaped Plant Funnels That Get Water Directly Into The Soil
Just stick these watering funnels into the soil of potted plants to direct water to the roots. They prevent water from spilling or getting all over the plants instead of the soil. Plus, they’re shaped like leaves so they blend in with your plants. One shopper wrote, “These cute leaves help keep the water going where YOU want it to go and not where it wants to go! These work great for indoor plants that are larger at the top than their pots are or the foliage is too dense to work your way through with a watering can/pitcher.”
30A Wooden Book Holder That Helps You Read One-Handed
Made of real walnut wood, this book page holder can be worn around your thumb. It helps to keep the book wide open with just one hand so you can sip your tea or hold a pen with the other. It’s lightweight so it’s easy to wear, and it comes in four sizes from 2.2 to 2.95 inches to fit your hand.
31Refreshing Cucumber-Scented Wipes That Work AS On-The-Go Deodorant
These wipes are like individual deodorant sticks that you can keep in your bag, making them great for traveling or stressful situations. They work to absorb unwanted body odor whole also cleaning your armpits and wiping away sweat. They won’t leave residue and are free of parabens, sulfates, and aluminum.
32A Slim & Sleek Toaster With A Removable Crumb Tray
This slim toaster is designed to fit two slices of bread side-by-side so it takes up less counter space. It features one long slot so it can accommodate two slices or one longer piece of bread. It has six shade settings so you can toast bread to your liking from lightly toasted to dark and crispy. Plus, it has a pull-out crumb tray so it’s easy to clean.
33A BPA-Free Flat Bottle That’s Compact Enough To Fit In Your Pocket
Designed with a slim rectangular shape, this compact bottle can easily fit in your pocket or a small bag. It’s perfect if you don’t want to lug around a huge water bottle or tumbler. It’s crafted from BPA-free tritan plastic and features a stainless steel lid with a silicone seal to prevent leaks. Oh, and it’s dishwasher-safe.
34A Highly Rated Bowl With A Compartment For Seeds & Shells
Perfect for nuts or fruits, this double dish bowl features a bowl on the top and a layer at the bottom for shells or pits. It will keep food waste separated and keep things tidy. Each piece can also be used separately for chips and dips and various snacks. It’s dishwasher-safe and BPA-free and reviewers confirm that it’s durable, so it’s no surprise it has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon.
35A Time-Saving Electric Spin Scrubber With 4 Replaceable Brush Heads
Clean your house in less time with this electric spin scrubber. It features two cleaning modes and includes four replaceable brush heads in different styles. It spins so you don’t have to scrub, and it has an adjustable handle that allows you to reach high and low areas around your home without bending or stretching. Plus, when it’s fully charged, it can last up to two hours.
36A Magnetic Toothbrush Holder That Dries & Sanitizes Your Toothbrush
Designed with a strong magnetic bracket, this toothbrush holder is easy to mount on a wall and will clear up space on your counter. Not only does it store your toothbrush, it also dries and sanitizes it. It works by utilizing UVC and UVA technology to disinfect your toothbrush. It features a smart timer that provides three minutes of UV disinfection, and it will simultaneously dry your brush with a 20-minute drying cycle.
37A Vacuum-Insulated Thermos With A Leakproof Buckle Lid
Constructed from food-grade, vacuum insulated stainless steel, this thermos is designed to keep food hot for up to six hours or cold for up to eight hours. It features a leakproof buckle lid with a built-in carrying handle and a wide mouth so it’s easy to fill and clean. It also includes a foldable stainless steel spork.
38Absorbent Ceramic Cup Holder Coasters With Cork Bases
Protect your car’s cup holders with these car coasters. They’re crafted from absorbent ceramic stone so they’ll soak up spills and condensation. They feature a cork backing that won’t scratch or damage surfaces. Plus, they’re designed with a finger groove so they’re easy to lift out of your cup holder.
39A Rotating Hanger With 8 Hooks For Belts, Scarves & More
Keep your belts tidy and easy to find with this clever hanger. It hooks onto your rack just like any other hanger, but it has eight notches on it so you can slide on belts, scarves, and other hard-to-store accessories. It rotates 360 degrees for easy access to all of your accessories, and it can hold up to 24 pounds.
40Lid & Gap Cleaning Tools With 3 Built-In Brushes
These lid and gap cleaning tools are designed with three built-in brushes. They have a hard bristle brush to clean small crevices, a U-shape silicone brush to clean cup rims, and a small bottle brush. They’re perfect for cleaning cups, tumblers, travel mugs, and lids because they can get into hard-to-clean gaps easily.
41An Adjustable Back Stretcher With 112 Acupuncture & 10 Magnetic Needles
This back stretcher is adjustable so you can increase or decrease the curve to the right height, helping you to get as deep of a stretch as you need to soothe aches and pains. It features 112 acupuncture and 10 magnetic needles that provide a soothing massage. Unlike other stretchers, this one has a foam center to keep your spine comfortable as you stretch.
42A Collapsible Solar-Powered Lantern That Doubles As A Phone Charger
Since this solar lantern is collapsible, it’s small enough to carry with you while hiking or camping without taking up much space. It can be powered by the sun or plugged in to charge. It features three light modes and a convenient handle so it’s easy to carry or hang. Not only can it be used as a portable light source, it can also be used to charge your phone or other devices.
43A Silicone Faucet Mat That Keeps Your Counter Tidy & Mess-Free
Place this faucet mat on your sink to keep your counter organized and mess-free. It can be used to store cleaning brushes, sponges, dish gloves, soap dispensers, and more. It’s designed with a raised edge to prevent spills and contain messes. It features textured grooves to prevent items from slipping and to encourage air circulation so they’ll dry faster and more efficiently. There’s also a compartment that drains directly into the sink.
44A Quirky Cell Phone Stand With Adjustable Angles & Height
Designed to look like a cute little bunny, this phone stand’s ears are actually a functional way to keep your device in place, and the little arms allow you to charge your phone while it’s in the stand. This little stand is also deeply adjustable; you can tweak the height and the angle of the head so your phone or table it at the right perspective for you.
45A Portable Non-Electric Bidet With A Powerful Jet Stream
This portable bidet doesn’t require installation, batteries, or electricity, so it’s perfect for travel. With a squeeze, it provides a powerful jet stream to help you clean up after using the bathroom without wet wipes. According to the brand, it can also be used as a squirt bottle for postpartum care.
46Clip-On Silicone Bookmarks That Automatically Hold Your Place
Stop taking your bookmark out so it inevitably gets lost and start using these automatic bookmarks instead. Each piece is made with a sturdy clip and attached silicone piece that flips along with your pages, so you never lose your place. They can be clipped to the back of your book or on pages for thicker reads, making these great for everything in your TBR pile.
47An Exfoliating Towel That Reaches The Awkward Spot On Your Back
This scrubber is made of a textured, chemical-free fabric that effectively smooths and buffs your skin, getting rid of grime and dry skin, while also helping to unclog pores. It has a useful 27-inch long design with handles on each side, so you can get a good grip and wipe down every part of your body — even your own entire back.
48A Best-Selling Car Document Organizer With 6 Clear Compartments
Keep all your documents organized and a safe in your glove box with this sleek document organizer for your car. It features three larger compartments that are perfect for your registration and insurance and three card slots for your ID or other cards. The pockets are clear so you can easily find what you need quickly.
49An Activated Charcoal Fridge & Freezer Deodorizer That Lasts Up To 2 Years
According to the brand, this activated charcoal air purifying bag is more effective than baking soda because it works like a sponge to absorb bad smells. It can also help fruits and veggies stay fresh for longer. It can last up to two years with monthly sun rejuvenation, and it comes with a suction cup that allows you to hang it in your fridge or freezer so it won’t take up space on a shelf.
50A Hilarious Kitty Airpod Holder With Magnetic Paws
Not only will this kitty AirPod holder prevent you from losing your earbuds, they also add a fun element to your desk or table. It’s designed to look like a cat striking a pose with its hands in the air. It features magnetic paws to secure your AirPods or earbuds. It can also be used to hold a pen or a pair of glasses.
51A Glittery Lip Balm That Reacts With Your pH For The Perfect Pink Shade
Get a custom lip color at a bargain-worthy price with this lip balm. It has a glittery base for a touch of shimmer, but then the formula reacts to your body’s pH levels to turn to a custom pink shade that’s perfect for you. It’s soft, nourishing, and also has a subtle vanilla flavor for an extra dose of yumminess.
52Wall Sconce-Styled Night-Lights With A Bubble Design
Designed to look like wall sconces, these night-lights are more elevated and modern compared similar ones on the market. They’re made with durable acrylic that features a unique bubble design and gold rings for a luxe touch. They feature a dimmer switch so you can easily adjust the brightness and a light sensor so they’ll only turn on when it’s dark.
53A Handheld Stitch Gun For Quick Clothing Repairs
This stitch gun makes it easier to repair, sew, or hem clothing and other fabrics. It includes six stainless steel needles, 1,000 black fasteners, and 1,000 white fasteners. One reviewer wrote, “This tool is lightweight, easy to use, and incredibly efficient. The stitches come out neat, secure, and professional-looking.”
54A Thick & Insulated Glass Tumbler With A Lid & Straw
This insulated glass tumbler can keep your drinks hot or cold for a long time and protect your hands from getting scalded. It includes a glass straw and a leakproof lid, so you can sip anywhere. One reviewer wrote, “So functional and practical for everyday use. I love how this cup seals and stops spills from happening! The glass is thick and keeps iced drinks cold for a long time.” It’s BPA-free and dishwasher-safe, too.
55Retractable Cloud-Shaped Box Cutters In Pastel Colors
Just imagine how much easier it will be to open packages with these cloud-shaped box cutters. They’re designed with a sharp metal blade that’s durable and resistant to rust. Plus, the blade is retractable to keep you safe when it’s not in use. Their compact size makes it easy to store or carry them with you. And, they features a hole so they can be attached to your keys.
56Easy-To-Apply Rug Tape That Prevent Slipping & Curling
This rug tape has double-sided adhesive, so you can easily affix it to your floor (of any type) and your rug to keep it firmly in place. It can even be ripped with your hands, so it’s really easy to apply — even on rugs of odd sizes and dimensions.
57Magnetic Cord Organizing Clips That Stick To Tables & Desks
Designed with an adhesive backing, these cord organizing clips can easily be mounted on walls and furniture to keep cords neat and in place so they don’t fall on the floor or behind furniture. They feature magnetic closures to securely hold cords in place while still allowing you to pull wires forward as needed.
58A Car Seat Organizer With 12 Compartments & 2 Cup Holders
Perfect for long rides or road trips, this car seat organizer will keep your essentials organized, accessible, and safe so they won’t fall on the floor. It features 12 storage compartments that can be used to hold snacks, toys, devices, and more. It also has two metal cup holders for drinks. The dividers are removable, and it’s designed with a seat belt loop that allows you to secure it in place.
59A Soap Dish With A Bamboo Tray To Encourages Drainage
This soap dish includes an inner bamboo tray that keeps your bar of soap elevated so it can dry quickly and efficiently. It encourages drainage, and water is collected on the bottom, away from your soap bar. It prevents your soap from getting mushy so it’ll last longer and is less likely to break apart.
60Plant Climbing Wall Fixture Clips With Adhesive Stickers
These plant climbing wall fixture clips easily attach to vines and include adhesive stickers so they can be mounted on a wall. They allow you to manipulate climbing plants to grow how you want them to so they’ll look neat. Better yet, their green color and compact size helps them blend in with your plants.
61A Bicycle-Shaped Pizza Cutter With Dual Nonstick Blades
Designed to look like a bicycle, this pizza cutter is both fun and functional. It features two blades so it’ll slice pizza food more efficiently — no more going back and forth multiple times. The blades are sharp and nonstick. It includes a stand so it’s easy to store or display it your counter. Shoppers mentioned that it’s easy to clean and fun to use.
62A Squishy Silicone Mushroom Lamp With 2 Brightness Levels
Made of soft silicone, this mushroom lamp is satisfyingly squishy and won’t break if your accidentally drop it. You can switch between two brightness levels with a tap or squeeze. It’s rechargeable so you don’t have to stay near an outlet and can move it from room to room. It can last up to 56 hours on a single charge.
63A Highly Rated Tabletop Fire Pit With A Steel Base & Glass Panels
This tabletop fire pit is easy to assemble and small enough to be moved around as needed. It’s suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. It features a durable steel base and tempered glass panels to protect your hands from heat. It can burn for up to an hour at a time and creates odorless and ash-free flames. By the way, it includes three extendable roasting sticks.
64Stackable Cabinet Shelves That Maximize Space
You can stack these cabinet shelves on top of each other or side by side to increase your storage room. They provide additional tiers for cups, plates, and bowls so you can utilize vertical space. They’re sturdy and durable; each shelf can support up to 33 pounds.
65A Soft & Fluffy Bath Mat That Looks Like Ocean Waves
Missing the beach? Add this bath mat to your bathroom to incorporate beachy vibes into your home with its wavy design. It’s crafted from high-density microfiber that’s soft, thick, fluffy, and absorbent. It features a nonslip backing and it’s easy to clean — just pop it in your washing machine.