65 Weird-As-Hell Things That Are Actually Pure Genius & Under $20 On Amazon
Brilliant products you probably need.
Amazon is full of hidden gems, and some of the weirdest things on there are actually pure genius. These 65 bizarre finds under $20 may look strange, but they’ve got serious functionality that reviewers can’t stop raving about. From clever gadgets to quirky problem-solvers, these affordable picks are proof that sometimes, the most unconventional items are the ones you’ll wonder how you ever lived without.
01This Adorable Flame-Shaped Lamp That Really Flickers
It’s hard not to fall in love with this cutie flame lamp. The LED lamp is inspired by a vintage kerosene lamp and makes a great nightstand lamp. You can switch between a candlelight mode, which mimics the effect of a real candle flame, and a nightlight mode where the light stays still.
02This Sturdy Floating Bookshelf You Can’t Even See
This floating bookshelf is so inconspicuous, it makes stacked books look as if they are actually floating against a wall. The small, L-shaped shelf can hold up to 15 pounds, but the company also sells a larger shelf that can hold more books, photos, or whatever you want displayed. Mounting hardware is included, so you can set it up right out of the box.
03These Easy-To-Use Brick Clips For Outdoor Decor
Perfect for hanging outdoor decor on bricks, this pack of four brick clips is super easy to use. The hooks effortlessly clip onto bricks without the need for drilling holes. They’re great for hanging stockings on a brick mantle, putting up Christmas lights, hanging planters, and more. Crafted from spring steel, each one will support up to 25 pounds.
04This Brilliant Reusable Hiccup Straw That Helps Get Them Under Control
Hiccups are no fun, but this hiccup straw promises to help you and your kids get rid of them fast. The company says the straw is 92% effective — a number that was impressively published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. That’s a number worth gambling with when you’ve had it with the hiccups. It’s dishwasher-safe, reusable, and easy to travel with.
05These Fuzzy Heel Sleeves That Add Deep Moisture
Wake up to softer feet when you slip on these moisturizing heel sleeves before bed. The soft and fuzzy socks feature a gel lining that’s infused with hydrating ingredients like olive oil, jojoba seed oil, and vitamin E. They’re reusable, and the open design keeps you from overheating.
06This Best-Selling Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit With Over 28,000 5-Star Ratings
Attach the hose in this dryer vent cleaning kit to your existing vacuum and suck out all the fuzz and lint from the vent trap, helping to prevent vent fires. Backed by well over 28,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, the kit comes with a hose, two adapters, and a vacuum cleaner hose. It also works well at cleaning hard-to-reach areas in your home.
07These Best-Selling Dual-Sided Sneaker Cleaners To Whiten Shoes
Make your sneakers whiter when you use these best-selling dual-sided sneaker cleaners that work impressively well. The white side of the sponge naturally breaks down as you use it and the orange side wipes away leftover marks. The sponges come in a 10-pack (as well as a 20-pack) and they can be used more than once.
08A 5-Pack Of Quick-Drying, Sweat-Wicking Handkerchiefs
These handkerchiefs are designed specifically to absorb sweat. The microfiber towels come in a five-pack, and they’re small enough to fit in a pocket, bag, or purse. Since the towels are small, they can be used to wipe away sweat discreetly, and they will dry 10 times faster than normal towels.
09An Over-The-Sink Dish Rack That Comes With Its Own Drying Mat
This ingenious dish rack gives you lots of drying flexibility. It’s designed to sit over the sink so that clean dishes can drain directly into the basin but it can also rest on the included microfiber mat which absorbs moisture efficiently. It has enough space to fit up to 16 dishes and comes with a handy utensil caddy that can be removed if needed.
10Some Super Fun Fridge Magnets That Change Shape
These little magnet people are so fun to play with that your kids might keep stealing them from the refrigerator. The pack comes with 10 magnets crafted from a soft silicone resin in multiple colors that are bendable and shape-changing. They can be used as fidget toys or even as key holders on a magnetized background.
11An Eyelash Comb That Creates A Natural, Fluffy Look
The 18,000 reviewers who gave this eyelash comb a perfect five-star rating must be onto something. It has ultra-fine tines that reach between clumpy lashes, separating them for a natural, fluffy look. The curved design mimics the natural shape of your eye, while the long handle offers amazing control.
12This Ridiculously Cute Miniature Cat On A Chair Figurine
This miniature cat figurine on a small sofa doesn’t serve a purpose except to bring immense joy to anyone lucky enough to see it. The decorative piece is an ideal gift for cat lovers for very obvious reasons (hint: it’s ridiculously adorable), but the company also sells a cute frog reading a book while drinking coffee. With an overall score of 4.8 out of five stars, one reviewer wrote, “So cute to bring some creativity into your workspace.”
13A Pretty Organizer For Your Car Registration & Insurance
Keep your car registration and insurance documents in a holder that’s not only pretty, but easy to find when you need it (which hopefully, you won’t). This organizer is made from faux leather and comes in a variety of colors, and the interior has pockets for all your papers. It’s highly rated, with a 4.8-star overall rating.
14This 10-Pack Of Battery-Powered Celebratory Bottle Lights
Add some sparkle to your alcohol bottles using these wine bottle lights for a party or just for your own enjoyment. The 10-pack of LED lights is attached to a universally sized cork that fits into most wine bottles and liquor bottles. They are battery-powered and come with pre-installed batteries. You can get them in warm white, or a mix of colors.
15These Soap Sheets That Dissolve With A Bit Of Water
Clean hands easily while you’re out and about using these clever soap sheets. Each thin sheet requires just a touch of water to dissolve into a foamy antibacterial lather. They come in a set of three packs, each with a different scent (tea tree, sweet orange, and lavender), and are perfect for popping into your bag or pocket to have clean, moisturized skin whenever the need arises.
16A Microwave Splatter Cover That Prevents Messes
Make microwave mishaps a thing of the past with this ingenious splatter cover that’s a highly rated best-seller on Amazon. Besides preventing food explosions, it helps ensure even cooking while preventing food from drying out, too. It’s dishwasher safe and collapses for storage that’s a cinch.
17These Super Fun Popsicle Molds With Reusable Sticks
Perfect for kids who enjoy the finer things in life, these zombie popsicle molds are perfect for parties or simply the weekend. The silicone molds come in a set of four and make fun, detailed zombie characters. They feature a drip guard to keep little hands clean, they can go in the dishwasher, and they come with reusable sticks. If zombies aren’t your thing, they come in other great designs like monsters, mermaids, penguins, dinosaurs, ocean animals, and zoo animals.
18This Genius Chopping Board That Folds
The dishwasher-safe design on this genius chopping board make it an ideal choice for chopping fruits and veggies. Its innovative folding design and innovative handle make it easy to transfer food without spilling, plus it comes in a set of two, so you’ll always have one on hand.
19This Genius Way To Boil Pasta In The Microwave
Your favorite easy weeknight meal just got even easier, thanks to this microwavable pasta maker. This genius gadget makes an al dente batch — with no noodles sticking to each other — with minimal cleanup. Just measure and fill with noodles and water, then use the straining lid to pour off excess water. The best part? It works with just about every type of pasta.
20The Memory Foam Cushion For Your Center Console
No armrest in the car? Give your elbow a comfy spot with this center console cushion. The cushion is made with 1.5-inch-thick memory foam for a soft, supportive feel. It has a universal fit — just slip the attached sleeve over the console lid.
21This Silly Facewash Headband That Comes In Multiple Colors
Your kid will think this face wash headband is hilarious because, well, it is. Backed by an impressive overall score of 4.7 out of five stars on Amazon, this soft and cozy headband features two snail eyes on top, making face-washing fun. It absorbs water as you wash, and it’s available in 11 colors. Since it’s elastic, it’s generally a good fit for both kids and adults.
22This Toilet Paper Spray That Takes The Place Of Wet Wipes
Spray toilet paper with this toilet paper spray three to five times to create a flushable wet wipe. It’ll save money on actual wet wipes and the formula is free of harsh ingredients. Plus, the spray is an environmentally friendly way to clean yourself without clogging plumbing or septic tanks.
23This Space-Saving Egg Drawer That Snaps Under A Shelf
This snap-on refrigerator egg drawer snaps underneath a shelf and protects your eggs from cracking. The adjustable slide-out shelf is a convenient way to reach your eggs without having to take the entire carton out of the fridge. The drawer can hold 18 eggs, but be sure to check the listing for dimension information to ensure it fits.
24An Apple-Shaped Mesh Fruit Basket That Keeps The Bugs Out
Made of steel mesh, this apple-shaped fruit basket allows for plenty of airflow, keeping fruit fresh longer than an enclosed bowl. With a stable base that’d look great on any counter, this basket comes with a cute lid that prevents fruit flies and other bugs from getting in. If red apples aren’t your thing, the basket is also available in green.
25The Cat Scratch Shields That Rescue Your Furniture
If your feline friend has confused your couch for his scratching post, these cat scratch shields will set them right. The flexible panels adhere to the sides of your furniture and create a slippery surface that not only protects the upholstery, but discourages your kitty from clawing. The clear design is barely noticeable and the included twist pins help ensure a secure fit.
26These Clever Wall Hooks That Comes In Multiple Color Options
Hang your purses, backpacks, jackets, jewelry, and whatever else on these decorative wall-mounted hooks. They aren’t just wall hooks, though — they are cleverly shaped like tiny climbers. Each of the hooks in the three-pack is just under seven inches tall. If you prefer over-the-door hooks, those are available too.
27This Unique Spine-Shaped Candle That Makes A Fun Gift
Whether it’s for a white elephant gift, a gift for a neurosurgeon, or a gift for someone who just likes weirdly cool stuff, this spine candle is uniquely awesome. This handcrafted soy candle looks like an actual spine, each vertebra with an accurate and lifelike design. Also available in black, you’ll get six to seven hours of burn time with this candle.
28This Car Phone Mount That Goes In A Cup Holder
Stick this car phone mount in a cup holder to always have it right next to you. The adjustable phone holder has a gooseneck that allows you to move it to the position that works best for you. It has a quick-release button and a universal fit for all types of phones.
29This Handheld Weeder Tool That Reaches Down To The Root
Don’t go through the trouble of digging a big hole to get the entire root of weeds from your lawn or garden when you can use this handheld weeder tool that gets the whole root while leaving surrounding plants intact. The aluminum tool is lightweight but sturdy and it has a soft ergonomic grip for easy use.
30A 4-Pack Of Exfoliating Gloves For Softer Skin
This four-pack of exfoliating gloves is a bargain, and will last you much longer than a jar of exfoliant. The stretchy, snug-fitting gloves gently buff away dead cells, leaving you with soft, smooth skin. The attached loops let you hang them to dry.
31These Wood Markers That Repair Scuffed Furniture
If rambunctious children or pets have left indelible scuffs on your prized furniture, don’t be dismayed. Turn to these wood markers that cost under $10 and can make it seem like no damage was caused. They come in a set of six in a range of shades along with six wax sticks and a sharpener to fill in deeper scratches. Simply match up the correct marker to your wood and fill in the marks to make your furniture look free of imperfections.
32This Hilariously Disturbing Party Game For Horror Movie Fans
Don’t Get Stabbed is a party game that encourages you to annihilate your family and friends for pretend — all in good fun, of course. The game is inspired by horror movies from the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s, and is meant for people ages 15 and up. It’s suitable for three to five players, is easy to learn, and is bound to lead to a fun night.
33These Invisible Acne Patches That Help You Prevent Picking While You Heal
While acne can heal with time, you can help speed up the process with these invisible spot patches, which can help suck out the gunk while being mostly undetected on your skin. They’re also a great way to stop picking at acne or other scabs so that they have the time they require to heal. Packed with hydrocolloid, these also include skin-friendly ingredients like tea tree, calendula, and rosehip seed oil. You get 24 patches in every box.
34The Waterproof Splash Mat That Contains Pet Food Messes
If you’ve got a four-legged pal who happens to be an enthusiastic eater, this splash mat is a must have. This mat is made from waterproof silicone, with raised edges that contain water and kibble spills. It comes in a variety of colors and sizes and boasts an anti-skid backing to keep it locked in place.
- Available sizes: 5
- Available colors: 30
35A Sheer Nail Concealer For Healthier Nails In-Between Heavy Manicures
Apply this sheer yet buildable nail concealer in between your manicures to restore your nails and give them a subtle glow. It can also be used as a standalone nail polish that adds some color and protection to your nails instead of the standard nail polish. This one lasts for quite a while, and it is available in a variety of colors.
36This Best-Selling & Adorable Loch Ness Ladle That Stands On Its Own
Add a little fun to cooking when you use this soup ladle that’s shaped like Nessie the Loch Ness monster. The small ladle is adorable, but it’s also efficient and helpful in the kitchen. It stands upright on the loch ness’ four feet, either on the counter or in a pot, to help keep your countertops clean.
37A Handheld Chicken Shredder For Salads & Barbecue
This chicken shredder is an amazing kitchen ally when you’re whipping up a salad or barbecue sandwiches. Just place an already-cooked breast between the two pieces, then twist the top to create bite-size shreds. This dishwasher-safe gadget is a best-seller on Amazon, with a 4.6-star overall rating.
38These Candle Lighters That Work In All Kinds Of Weather
Lighting a birthday cake in windy conditions? It’ll be no problem when you have one of these candle lighters in your back pocket. They come in a set of two and are USB-C rechargeable. Instead of a traditional flame, they use an electric pulse, therefore being impervious to wind. In addition, the flexible gooseneck allows you to reach any wick no matter how difficult or awkward.
39An LED Backlight That Transforms Your TV-Viewing Experience
Make movie night into something truly special when you mount this LED backlight to your TV. It can be easily cut to size and uses simple self-adhesive to stick to the back of your TV with the ability to be plugged into the USB port for power. Choose from 15 available colors as well as 10 levels of brightness to dial-in an enhanced viewing experience with better contrast and less eye strain.
40These Cooling Pillowcases For A Soothing Night’s Sleep
Enjoy a perfectly temperate sleep using these cooling pillowcases made with fibers that absorb your body’s heat. Available in 11 colors, they feature an anti-static texture as well as soft and breathable cotton jersey on the bottom. Soothing for both hair and skin, the pillowcases can be either hand or machine-washed.
41A Mess-Free Toilet Seat Handle That Keeps Your Hands Clean
If you want to encourage certain people in your family to put the toilet seat down after they use it (looking at you, boys) this pack of two toilet seat handles can help. The toilet handle is made from recycled ocean plastic and comes with 3M adhesive for toilet seats with a curved bottom. It allows you to lift the seat and put it down without getting your hands germy.
42These Cozy Sleep Headphones That Double As An Eye Mask
If you like to listen while you sleep but don’t want to disturb your partner, these sleep headphones are an excellent solution. The Bluetooth headband doubles as an eye mask while you sleep and also makes for a great pair of running headphones since they stay put on your head — something that can be hard to come by for runners.
43A Purse Organizer To Keep Your Collection In Tip-Top Shape
Take those squashed bags on your closet floor and give them the care they deserve by storing them in this purse organizer. It hangs on your closet rod and provides you with eight pockets (four on each side) for small to large bags. Clear windows allow you to see what’s stored where with the open sides making it easy to grab your purse of choice and head out the door.
44This Small BBQ Scraper That’s Much Safer Than Bristles
Ditch your wire BBQ brush with bristles for this stainless steel grill scraper. The scaper is small and can fit anywhere, and since it doesn’t have the risk of bristles coming off in food, it’s safer to use. With a bunch of different notches, this cleaning tool is designed to be compatible with a ton of different grills, including those with V-shaped grates as well as park and campground grates.
45These Cable Organizer Clips With Built-In Magnets
Keep your cords neatly accessible and stored using these clever cable clip organizers. They come in a multicolored pack of five and feature built-in magnets at each end to create a secure hold. The flexible silicone material wraps around cables easily and they can even be used to affix important lists and pictures to your fridge.
46A Helpful Jewelry Tool That Helps You Clasp Pieces On Your Own
Since bracelets can be annoyingly hard to put on without help, this bracelet helper tool allows you the freedom to do it alone. The tool grasps one end of the bracelet in one hand while the other hand handles the clasp. It’s small and portable, making it great for travel, and it comes in six different colors to choose from.
47A Collapsible Colander That Stores In A Small Footprint
If your kitchen real estate is at a premium, you need this collapsible colander that needs a minimum of storage space. It features a 5-quart capacity and is perfect for draining your pasta or washing produce. Heat-resistant up to 302 degrees Fahrenheit, the dishwasher-safe strainer folds down flat to be tucked away easily inside a cabinet.
48This 7-Day Set Of Makeup Erasers That Each Come With Their Own Little Pouch
With this set of seven-day makeup erasers, you can remove your makeup every day of the week by just adding water. That’s right — no makeup remover or harsh chemicals are required to effectively remove mascara, eyeliner, foundation, lipstick, sunscreen, and more. The small towels come with a mesh bag for throwing in the washing machine.
49These Hair Fibers For Thicker Hair
With a built-in applicator that so many reviewers call “genius,” this hair fiber powder is easy to apply to add a little extra coverage to your hairline. The stain-proof formula works for 48 hours and comes in 14 different shades to match your hair color.
50This Wooden Tissue Box Cover With An Antique Aesthetic
This wooden tissue box cover looks like three antique books and makes for a fun piece of decor to add to an office, library, or den. Of course, it also holds tissues, which is nice. If your tissue box doesn’t fit, you can remove them from their cardboard box and set them in the wooden box that way.
51This Whimsical Toothpick Holder That Makes A Great Gift
Well, this toothpick holder might be the cutest, most unique toothpick holder of all time. The whimsical holder features a small deer standing in the middle of toothpicks, making it look like a deer in a meadow. It makes for a great novelty gift for deer lovers or to bring some silliness to a gift exchange.
52A Space-Saving Spoon Rest & Pot Lid Holder
Adding this multifunctional spoon rest to your kitchen tools will allow you to put your cooking utensils down without dirtying the countertop. In addition to spoons and other utensils like spatulas, the organizer can also hold pot lids. It’s also foldable, saving space when stored. It also comes in green and white.
53An AirTag Holder For Your Dog’s Collar To Easily Track Their Location
Give yourself immense peace of mind with this AirTag holder that attaches to your dog’s collar. It’s made of weather-resistant, flexible silicone and slides onto the collar with the ability to easily fit over large buckles. Available in a range of colors, it will keep the AirTag secure without causing any discomfort to your pup.
54A Lip Scrub Brush To Exfoliate Delicate Skin
If you’re dealing with dryness and a rough texture, opt for this lip scrub brush that will gently exfoliate dead skin. It features a double-sided design with small scrubbers on one side for sloughing away skin and larger ones on the other for delivering a soothing massage. Made of soft silicone, the scrubber comes in a pack of two and is additionally great for boosting blood flow.
55A Magnetic Spice Rack That Can Stick To Your Fridge
This pack of four spice shelves has such a genius design — the back side of them is outfitted with a strong magnet that adheres them to the side of your fridge, so you can store spices near where you cook without having to dedicate precious cabinet space. Each shelf holds up to 8 pounds.
56This Set Of 3 Ice Ball Molds For Whiskey
You deserve the perfect whiskey drink or cocktail, and with this set of ice ball molds, you’ll be on your way to achieving that. The orange molds make sphere-shaped ice that melts slower than regular ice cubes, and their durable plastic base is designed to prevent spills. At the end of the night, they’re easy to clean. Three molds come in the set, and they also come in blue.
57An Herb Scissors Set With A 5-Blade Design
Quickly prepare cilantro, chives, parsley, and more for your cooking or garnishes using this herb scissors set. It features a five-blade design made of stainless steel to efficiently cut herbs and includes a brush for cleaning between the blades. A cover is also provided for storage as is an additional accessory for quickly prepping leafy greens.
58A Washer Door Prop To Keep Your Tub From Getting Musty
If your washer is starting to smell a tad on the musty side, you need this washer door prop to keep it open just enough to let air circulate. It’s designed for front-loading washers and is made of a flexible but firm hose with a magnetic end that attaches to the side. Bend the hose as needed to wrap around the washer door and keep it securely open for a fresh-smelling tub.
59An Outlet Extender That Fits Compactly Against The Wall
With over 29,000 reviews and a high 4.7-star rating, this outlet extender is a great way to lend more functionality without taking up a bunch of room. It fits neatly against the wall and provides you with five AC outlets, three USB-A ports, and one USB-C port. Plus, it features built-in surge protection to keep your circuits and devices safe.
60This Onion Holder That Makes Slicing A Breeze
Easily grip onto whichever vegetable you’re chopping with this genius gadget. This works particularly well on veggies you’re planning to thin slice, like onions, potatoes for fries, or bell peppers. It even works for slicing meat!
61This Untippable Nail Polish Holder With An Adjustable Angle
If at-home manicures are your thing, you’ve gotta try this untippable nail polish holder. The silicone holder grips any smooth, flat surface and legitimately doesn’t tip over, plus it securely holds onto any size nail polish bottle. It’s the best way to paint your own nails without having to hold the nail polish bottle while you do it.