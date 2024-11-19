While acne can heal with time, you can help speed up the process with these invisible spot patches, which can help suck out the gunk while being mostly undetected on your skin. They’re also a great way to stop picking at acne or other scabs so that they have the time they require to heal. Packed with hydrocolloid, these also include skin-friendly ingredients like tea tree, calendula, and rosehip seed oil. You get 24 patches in every box.