45 Weird, Clever Things Cat Owners Say Are Actually Life-Changing

Feeding your cat is something you do every day, but yet it can be hard to remember if you did it or not. This chart can help remind you to feed your cat and let other family members know it’s done so your cat’s begging can be ignored. It features the days of the week and slide tabs for a.m. and p.m. feedings. Simply slide the trackers after your have fed your cat. One customer wrote, “We needed a way to tell if someone had fed the family cat or not. We put this on our refrigerator by her food supply, and now, with the flick of the switch, we can tell if she's been fed or not. While our cat may not like it, as she no longer gets an extra meal, it's perfect and so easy to use that we're very happy with how simple it is.”