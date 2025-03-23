45 Weird, Clever Things Cat Owners Say Are Actually Life-Changing
Cats are weird, and so are these life-changing products cat owners swear by.
If you treat you cat like a (spoiled) member of your family, then you’d agree that they deserve the best life has to offer. After all, they were once believed to be gods in some cultures — and not much has changed, since cat lovers like yourself basically worship them. So, if you’re in need of some products that’ll make your cat feel like royalty and improve both your life and theirs, I’ve gathered some clever items on Amazon that cat owners say are actually life-changing.
01A Stainless Steel Cat Water Fountain That Holds 95 Ounces
This fancy stainless steel water fountain features a large water reserve tank so your cat can stay hydrated without you having to constantly worry about remembering to refill it. Not only is stainless steel better for cats’ skin, this fountain also keeps water moving so your cat drinks without splashing water everywhere. It includes three replacement filters that feature a five-stage filtration system that provides clean water for up to three weeks.
02A Motion-Activated Ball Toy That Makes Realistic Bird Chirping Sounds
Does it always feel like your cat has a burst of energy when you’re too busy? If you can relate, this interactive ball toy with an attached rope will keep them occupied and tire them out. It’s motion-activated and will turn on when your cat paws at it. It can roll on carpet, hardwood, or tile floors, and you can adjust the speed levels depending on the surface. Best of all, it will make realistic chirping sounds that your cat will love.
03Silicone Pet Food Can Lids With A Paw-Shaped Can Opener/Spatula
Keep your cat’s food fresh with these pet food can lids. They’re crafted from non-toxic silicone that’s resistant to heat and cold. They’re designed with multiple ridges so they can accommodate cans in various sizes and lock in freshness. They also include a paw-shaped can opener that doubles as spatula so you can scoop out every last drop of cat food in cans so nothing goes to waste.
04A Stand-Up Litter Box Scooper With An Extendable Handle
This clever litter box scoop is designed with an extendable handle so you don’t have to bend to clean you cat’s litter box. It features large scoop that’s 2 inches deep and 6 inches wide so you can scoop out more at a time. It’s also the perfect shape to get into corners. The scoop is crafted from solid cast aluminum that’s durable and easy to clean. And, it stands up by itself so it’s easy to store. One reviewer wrote, “This scoop changed my life. Not only is it saving my knees from squatting but I don't have to breathe cat litter dust anymore. It's so fast and convenient, I can't believe I've been struggling with the little scoops all my life.”
05A Magnetic Chart With Slider Trackers That Remind You To Feed Your Cat
Feeding your cat is something you do every day, but yet it can be hard to remember if you did it or not. This chart can help remind you to feed your cat and let other family members know it’s done so your cat’s begging can be ignored. It features the days of the week and slide tabs for a.m. and p.m. feedings. Simply slide the trackers after your have fed your cat. One customer wrote, “We needed a way to tell if someone had fed the family cat or not. We put this on our refrigerator by her food supply, and now, with the flick of the switch, we can tell if she's been fed or not. While our cat may not like it, as she no longer gets an extra meal, it's perfect and so easy to use that we're very happy with how simple it is.”
06Creamy Squeezable Cat Treats With Over 40,000 5-Star Ratings
Not only do these cat treats have thousands of positive reviews, they’ve also gained an impressive 4.8-star rating. One reviewer said, “My cats love these! I started using these when I had to give my elder cat some medication that was crushed in food. I couldn't be sure he was getting the medication so I started using this. He loves them and now I know he is getting the right medication at the right time.” This variety pack comes in a jar and includes 50 treats. The treats come in convenient tubes that allow you to squeeze to dispense directly into your cat’s mouth or in a bowl.
07A Fragrance-Free Litter Deodorizer That Extends The Life Of Your Litter
Unlike similar products, this litter deodorizer doesn’t just cover up or mask smells, it neutralizes odor by attacking and breaking down the molecules responsible for unpleasant smells. It’s fragrance-free so you don’t have to worry about strong perfumes or harmful substances. Not only will your home smell fresh, it can also extend the life of your litter because it can reduce the need for frequent litter changes. By the way, it’s so easy to use, too — just sprinkle it over the top of your litter.
08A Cozy Cat Bed With A Cover That Feels Like A Warm & Fluffy Cave
This cat bed is designed with a cover so it will feel like a cozy cave to snuggle up in. It’ll make them feel safe, secure, and comfy. The cover is designed to not collapse so it’s easy for them to get in and out and poke their head out. It features cushioned foam walls lined with fleece and it’s stuffed with PP cotton so it’s soft yet supportive. One reviewer wrote, “Seems to me that it’s well made, it’s very soft and my kitty girl is in love with it.!! She’s very picky about her sleeping arrangements, so I wasn’t sure what to expect, but she absolutely loves it.. Would buy again if needed.”
09An Easy-To-Use, Reusable Pet Hair Remover With 146,000 5-Star Ratings
This pet hair remover works much like a lint brush, except you never have to worry about sticky tape or replacements since it’s reusable. All you have to do is roll it back and forth on the surface you want to clean and it will lift away fur. It then collects fur into a compartment so it’s easy to empty and clean. One customer wrote, “It effortlessly removes pet hair from my couch, rugs, and even my clothes—no more wasting money on sticky lint rollers. Cleaning up after my furry friend used to be a never-ending battle, but this has truly been life-altering. If you have pets, do yourself a favor and get this ASAP! Highly recommend!”
10A Best-Selling Thermal-Insulated Pet Bed That’s Self-Warming
Designed with thermal insulation, this pet bed will absorb and reflect your cat’s body heat so it will keep them warm and cozy without electricity. Unlike some pet beds, it’s noiseless and doesn’t produce a crinkly sound. One reviewer wrote, “My cat absolutely loved this thing. I bought her one and stuck it at the foot of my bed and I [can’t] keep her off it. It [gets] warm pretty [quickly] whenever she uses it.” And, it features a removable zippered cover that you can toss in your washer and dryer for easy cleaning.
11A Self-Grooming Brush That’s Designed To Mount On A Wall Corner
This self-grooming pet brush can easily be install on a wall corner with the included adhesives or screws. It features soft plastic bristles that are designed to gently massage your cat and remove fur when they rub against it. Not only will it feel great for your cat, it can also reduce shedding so there will be less fur around your home. One reviewer wrote, “I bought several of these and put around the house, the cats found them and use them all the time.” By the way, the brush can be removed from the wall-mounted base so it’s easy to clean. And, there’s even a space to add catnip to make it a more fun experience for your cat.
12A Dishwasher-Safe Silicone Food Mat With Raised Edges To Contain Messes
Tired of your cat making a huge mess during meal times? Simply place this pet food mat under their bowls, and it will catch spills and messes so you floors won’t get dirty. It’s crafted from durable, food-grade, BPA-free silicone, and it features raised edges to trap spills. One reviewer wrote, “My cat shovels wet food out of his bowl with his nose. Other cheaper rubber mats werent cutting it because he'd push his bowl right off of them. This one is sturdy, nice and big, doesn't slide or tear, and the lip keeps his bowl on the mat despite all his pushing.” The best part? You can just place it on the top rack of your dishwasher to clean.
13A Motion-Activated Laser Cat Toy With 3 Speed Modes
If you want to make sure that your cat is getting some exercise and enrichment, this laser cat toy can stimulate their hunting instincts and provide an entertaining activity. It features a smart sensor that detects movement so it will automatically turn on when your cat moves. One shopper wrote, “I've tried everything to engage my adult cats [and] to get them moving. This is the only device that captures their attention [and] makes them sprint. More, it's motion-activated and is timed to prevent overstimulation.” It has three speed modes to choose from and when fully charged, it can last up to two days. It can also be plugged in if you prefer.
14Translucent Furniture Protectors That Discourage Your Cat From Scratching
Since they’re clear, these furrniture protectors are designed to blend in with your furniture. All you have to do is peel and stick to adhere them to your couch, chairs, and more. And, they’re flexible enough to cover corners. They’ll discourage your cat from scratching and damaging your furniture. One customer wrote, “My cat has been destroying my couch and chair. Ever since I put this on, he's no longer showing interest.” They can stick onto most fabrics and even acrylic.
15A Citrus-Scented Odor Eliminating Spray With Bestseller Status
Although you love your cat, you may not always enjoy the odors that come along with having a pet. That’s where this pet odor eliminating spray comes in. It can be sprayed on various surfaces like carpet, non-leather fabrics, floors, and more. One reviewer wrote, “I have used this product on several occasions and it really works!! I've used it on cat urine and dog urine on my furniture and rugs, it is fantastic!!” It doesn’t just mask odors, it destroys them at the source. And, it leaves behind a refreshing citrus scent that’s derived from fresh orange peels.
16An Elevated & Tilted Bowl That Keeps Food Centered To Reduce Whisker Fatigue & Vomiting
With its elevated and slanted design, this cat bowl keeps food centered which can reduce messes, vomiting, and whisker fatigue especially for flat-faced breeds like Persian cats. It makes mealtime more comfortable for your cat by reducing neck and spine strain and promoting a more natural feeding posture. One reviewer wrote, “The shallow depth of the bowls prevents fatigue and makes it easy for my cat to access their food without any discomfort. Plus, the wide base provides stability, preventing spills and messes during mealtime.”
17Silicone Pet Grooming Gloves With Over 45,000 5-Star Ratings
Designed with 255 silicone tips, these grooming gloves will gently massage your cat while also removing loose hair, dust, and dirt. They can reduce shedding to keep your home clean. They can be used on pets with short or long hair without scratching their skin. One reviewer wrote, “OMG!! These grooming gloves have changed my cat's (and my) life forever! I will order them for the holidays for every cat owner I know. I have a Rag Doll long hair and he has NEVER looked better.... and happier!! All the fur stays on the gloves and my furniture now has ZERO cat hair on it.” By the way, they’re crafted with a breathable mesh fabric and feature adjustable straps so they’ll fit comfortably on most hands.
18A Portable Outdoor Mesh Cat Tent That’s Tear-Resistant
Keep your cat safe while still allowing them to get some fresh air and sunlight with this pet tent. It’s crafted from tear-resistant mesh and features a durable, waterproof bottom. It can protect your cat from other animals and pests like mosquitos. It pops open so it’s easy to assemble, and it stores compactly in the included carry case so you can take it with you on the go — making it perfect for the park, camping, and road trips.
19A Purring Plush Toy That Helps Calm Your Cat & Reduce Anxiety
When squeezed, this plush toy will make a purring sound for two minutes that can reduce stress and anxiety and help your cat feel more relaxed. They’ll love snuggling and napping with this toy. And, it’s backed by more than 11,000 five-star ratings. Reviewers mentioned that it’s durable and has a long battery-life. Plus, it’s easy to clean — just remove the mechanism on the inside and wash the soft plush in your washing machine.
20A Popular Smart Pet Camera With Auto-Tracking & 2-Way Audio
With nearly 30,000 five-star ratings, it’s safe to say that this pet camera is a hit with shoppers. It’s equipped with night vision, a two-way speaker so you can hear your pet and speak to them, and auto-tracking so it will automatically zoom in on your cat as they move around. It will alert you when your cat is meowing excessively or if they vomit. It can even alert you if your carbon monoxide and smoke alarms go off.
21An Indoor Cat Grass Kit With A Wooden Planter
This cat grass kit comes with everything you’ll need to grow edible grass that can aid digestion and add nutrients to your cat’s diet. It includes a wooden planter, three soil disks, and locally sourced seeds like wheat grass, oat, barley, and rye. Reviewers mentioned that it’s easy to grow and grows quickly. Plus, they also confirmed that their cats enjoyed eating the grass.
22A Best-Selling Fluffy Plush Cat Bed In A Calming Doughnut Shape
Designed in a doughnut shape with a raised rim, this pet bed is perfect for cats that like to curl up. The raised edge provides head and neck support, and the whole thing is crafted from faux shag so it’s soft, fluffy, and comfy. And, it’s designed with a nonslip bottom so it won’t slide when you cat jumps on and off of it. One reviewer wrote, “Our cat immediately got into one of the beds and barely moved alllll day. For several days. She seems to love the perfect size and option to tuck in or prop her arthritic shoulder on the side and put her nose in the fuzz to keep warm.”
23A Self-Cleaning Grooming Brush With Over 69,000 5-Star Ratings
Designed with angled bristles, this grooming brush is perfect for both short and long hair pets. It can detangle hair and remove loose fur, so there will be less shedding to worry about. It features an ergonomic handle that’s comfortable to hold so it’s easy to brush you cat. But, what makes it really stand out is the push-button that retracts the bristles so you can remove trapped fur. I own this, and I absolutely love how easy it is to clean — I wish I bought it sooner.
24An Interactive Slow Feeder Designed To Help Your Cat Eat At A Healthier Pace
Eating too quickly can cause issues with digestion, so if your cat speeds through mealtimes consider this interactive slow feeder. Not only will it encourage them to eat at a healthier pace, it will also stimulate their natural behavior and instincts to work and search for food. It’ll also provide an enriching and entertaining activity. It features multiple tubes that connect to a base that can be filled with dry food or treats. It includes a rubber mat that secures it in place so it won’t tip over. And, shoppers mentioned that it’s easy to assemble and clean.
25A Best-Selling Double Layer Litter Mat That Removes & Traps Litter From Your Cat’s Paws
If you’re tired of your cat tracking litter throughout your home, you need this popular litter mat that has over 46,000 five-star ratings. It’s designed with two layers: the top features a honeycomb design that gathers litter from your cat’s paws and the bottom collects litter so you can vacuum it or dump it back in your litter box. The bottom is waterproof, so your floor will be protected if your cat pees or vomits outside the box. And, it’s slip-resistant so it’ll stay in place.
26Soft & Fluffy Half Doughnut Pillows That Support Your Cat
Multiple reviewers mentioned that these cat pillows are calming, well-made, and super soft. They feature a crescent-shaped design that can provide support for your cat’s cervical spine and neck. They’re fluffy and soft and feature a cute embroidered design. According to the brand, they can reduce anxiety and improve sleep. And, they can be tossed in your washer and dryer for easy cleaning.
27An Adjustable Cat Door Latch That Keeps Doors Open For Cats & Not Dogs
Instead of dealing with a gate or a cat door, this easy-to-install, non-permanent cat door latch allows you to keep a door opened just enough for your cat to come and go as they please while also preventing dogs from doing the same. It’s perfect if you have a dog that likes to get into your cat’s litter or food. It can be installed with adhesives so you don’t need to drill any holes and is adjustable. One reviewer raved, “Perfect product for keeping the door cracked if you have to for pets. It comes with a buffer to put on the door as well so if any wind catches it or the pets bump it, it doesn't slam the door shut. Highly recommend!”
28An Interactive Cat Treat Puzzle Toy That Encourages Mental Stimulation
This enriching cat puzzle toy encourages mental stimulation and can reduce anxiety and boredom. Your cat will have to slide, pull, and paw in order to move pieces and parts on the puzzle toy to get to treats. (It can also be used a slow feeder for cats that eat too quickly.) It features four puzzle modules so you can switch it up to keep them entertained. And, it has a nonslip base to prevent spills.
29A Natural Scratcher Mat That Deters Your Cat From Ruining Your Furniture
Provide a designated spot for your cat to claw with this scratcher mat so they’ll be less likely to damage your walls or furniture. It’s designed with a nonslip bottom so it can be placed on the floor, and it includes Velcro tapes so it can be mounted on a wall or door. It’s crafted from 100% natural and biodegradable sisal that has not been treated with any oils or chemicals, so it’s safe for your pet and the environment. Need more convincing? It has more than 12,000 five-star ratings.
30A Fun Launcher That Releases Fuzzy Balls For Your Cat To Chase After
This launcher gun is perfect for those moments when your cat is restless but you’re too tired to do anything; it launches fuzzy balls to keep your cat entertained. The balls are crafted from a nontoxic plush material, so they’re safe for your cat to play with and won’t make noise or damage your walls or furniture. One shopper wrote, “This launcher is super easy to use and really gets the balls flying, which is perfect for my cats energy levels. They loves chasing after the balls! The launcher is lightweight and shoots the balls at just the right speed for them to chase without being too overwhelming. The balls are also durable and the perfect size for their little paws to bat around. It's a great way to keep my kitties active and entertained for hours and the fact that I can launch the balls from across the room means I can keep them engaged even when I’m relaxing on the couch.”
31A Fruity Cat Cone Collar That Can Easily Be Adjusted
If your cat is recovering from surgery, this plush cat cone collar will prevent them from licking or scratching their wound so they can recover faster. Unlike the ones the vet provides, this is way more comfortable because it’s soft like a pillow, and it comes in fun fruity designs like lemon, dragonfruit, and pineapple. It features a string so you can adjust it to fit your cat’s neck comfortably. One reviewer wrote, “The cone we got from the vet made our girl so miserable, she was bumping into walls and uncomfortable. We got this one rushed overnight and she is now so much more comfortable and can actually walk around without bumping into a wall. She's been purring nonstop and uses the cone as a pillow to rest on.”
32A Genius Sifting Litter Box With 41,000 5-Star Ratings
Make your life as a cat parent easier with this scoop-free litter box. It’s designed with a sifting pan that nests in the litter tray so you can remove every clump at once instead of scooping multiple times. Plus, it’s designed with “microban protection” that inhibits odors to keep your home fresh. One shopper wrote, “This is the easiest, coolest litter box. [It] takes about 3 minutes to change and I just love [it]!!!”
33A Stylish Raised Ceramic Bowl With 2 Ear-Shaped Mixing Spoons
This ceramic cat bowl is elevated to promote a natural eating position to help prevent whisker fatigue, joint pain, and discomfort. It’s also designed with curved walls to keep food and water inside to reduce spills and messes. It has a nonslip bottom so it won’t slide. Plus, it features to cat ears that are actually removable mixing spoons.
34A Life-Like, Touch-Activated Bird Toy With Over 10,000 5-Star Ratings
If you want to spoil your cat and get them to exercise, this bird toy will do the trick. It’s touch-activated and will chirp and flap its wings like a real bird. It’s crafted from durable plush that’s bite-resistant, and you can remove the outer plush lining to easily wash it. It’s rechargeable and features three flapping modes. Oh, and it has a rope loop that allows you to attach it to a cat wand so it can dangle like a real bird for your cat to chase after.
35A Best-Selling Cat Window Perch That Can Hold Up To 30 Pounds
If your cat feels like they’re a part of the neighborhood watch, they need this window perch so they can have the best view. It’s easy to mount on a window with four strong suction cups, and unlike other perches, this one can hold larger cats up to 30 pounds. It includes a reversible cover — one side is fluffy and the other is crafted from breathable mesh for all-year use. One shopper wrote, “This is the best cat perch at a great price! Easy to assemble, very sturdy, and so convenient to fold up so I can close the blinds and curtains at night! Will be getting another for living room!”
36Soft, Pill-Hiding Cat Treats With 18,000 5-Star Ratings
These soft treats are available in flavors your cat will love like salmon and catnip, but even better, they’re designed with pockets so you can fill them with pills so you can give your cat medication without the hassle. They’re made with natural ingredients and don’t contain artificial preservatives or flavors. One reviewer wrote, “My cat is a VERY picky eater but I figured I would try the catnip flavor since he likes catnip-flavored treats. He ate it right up. Giving medicine is a treat instead of traumatic now.” All you have to do is place a pill in the pocket and then pinch the sides to close.
37A Reversible Fleece Pet Blanket With A Waterproof Inner Lining
If you’re tired of your cat hogging your blankets, add this pet blanket to your cart so they can have their own to snuggle up in. It features fluffy sherpa on one side and velvety flannel fleece on the other for year-round use. And, it’s designed with a waterproof inner lining just in case they have an accident to protect your floors and furniture. One happy customer wrote, “Best pet purchase I've made in a while. I have a cat who inappropriately pees on the bed on occasion when she gets stressed by one of the other cats. This blanket saves me from having to wash all the bedding when it happens. It's truly waterproof plus soft for the cats to lay on.”
38A Waterless Cat Grooming Spray That Reduces Dander Without A Bath
Formulated with shea butter and honey, this grooming spray offers a waterless way to clean and moisturize your cat without a bath. It can reduce dander, nourish their skin, condition their coat, and help maintain the perfect pH balance. One reviewer wrote, “I am surprised and delighted at how well this product works. My 20-year-old cat is barely grooming and [was] looking quite scruffy. I sprayed her down with this and her coat is magically clean, fluffy and shiny!” By the way, it doesn’t contain chemical detergents, phthalates, parabens, sulfates, colorants, or dyes.
39An L-Shaped Cat Scratcher With A Built-In Ball Toy
Provide a designated place for you cat to scratch and paw with this cat scratcher so they’ll be less likely to damage surfaces and furniture around your home. It also has a built-in ball toy that your cat can paw at, and it will slide back and forth. Its L-shaped design encourages stretching, and it can be used as a lounger or prone as a cat house. One customer wrote, “My cats were scratching my bed and this resolved it. I got the super tall one because my one cat likes to stretch all the way up and scratch up high. It’s high quality also and isn’t an eyesore in my room.” In general, reviewers mentioned that it’s easy to assemble and durable.
40A Highly Rated Animal Carrier With Top Entry & A Removable Fleece Bed
Designed with mesh windows, this pet carrier will ensure that your cat is comfortable and ventilated. It features a top and side entry with locking zippers, carrying handles, and an adjustable shoulder strap that can double as a seatbelt, so putting your cat in the carrier and then transporting them will be a bit easier. It also has a back strap that allows you to strap it onto your luggage. And, it has a removable fleece bed so your cat will feel warm and cozy. It’s no wonder it has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon.
41An Enriching Treat Puzzle Toy That’ll Keep Your Cat Entertained
This puzzle treat toy will stimulate your cat’s natural foraging instincts, provide mental enrichment, and help them get some exercise. It features 16 hidden treat cups and can hold up to 1/4 cup of food. You cat will have to paw to slide and swivel the leaves and cups in order to get to the treats, but you can adjust the puzzle to decrease or increase the difficulty level so your cat won’t get bored. One reviewer wrote, “My cat has lots of energy and sometimes I just need a distraction. This is great for my cat who is food motivated, smart, and loves to play. The quality is good, it slides well and is a good size for a variety of treats. Plus, the different levels means we can mix it up and keep him entertained.”
42Tear- & Leak-Resistant Litter Box Liners With 23,000 5-Star Ratings
Tired of scrubbing your litter box? That frustrating task will become a thing of the past with these litter box liners. Simply place them over your litter box and fill with litter. They’re resistant to tears and leaks so your litter box will stay clean. When you’re ready to switch out your litter, simply lift and pull the drawstrings to close the bag for easy disposal without the mess or hassle. One shopper wrote, “These litterbox liners are very durable. Our cat has shredded other ones. Highly recommend them to keep the litter box clean.”
43Soft Chew Toys That Gently Remove Plaque & Tartar Buildup For Healthier Teeth
Not only will these chew toys keep your cat entertained and satisfy their need to gnaw, they’ll also improve their dental health by removing plaque and tartar buildup. They’re crafted from a soft mesh material that’s gentle on teeth and stuffed with catnip so they’re practically irresistible. One reviewer wrote, “My cat loves this chew toy with catnip. He chews on it as he plays. The catnip is encouraging but not too much. His teeth are getting clean and his gums are getting stronger. The thickness is perfect and he doesn't bite through it.”
44A Fluffy Cat Couch With A Nonslip Bottom & A Removable Cover
This adorable cat couch is the perfect addition to your home so your cat will have their very own sofa to lounge and nap on. It’s fluffy, cozy, soft, and comfy with armrests like a real couch that can support their head and neck. It’s designed with a nonslip bottom so it won’t slide when your cat jumps on and off of it. It features a removable, machine-washable cover so it’s a breeze to clean. One shopper wrote, “My cats are quite literally obsessed with their couch! They wait in line for it every night!”
45Cordless Pet Clippers For Matted Hair That Are Ultra-Quiet
Specifically designed for matted hair, these clippers will provide a smooth shave for a stress-free grooming experience. Since it’s cordless, you don’t have to worry about anything getting in the way or staying close to an outlet. Plus, it’s ultra-quiet, which can help your cat relax. One customer wrote, “My cat was loaded with mats and I had tried to comb them out many times and just made it very painful for her. I ordered these shavers because of the reviews and the reviews were correct. It works very well. It cuts like butter. It’s quiet and I was able to get through a lot of of her shaving without her having too much of a fuss.” By the way, it can last up to 90 minutes on a single charge and is waterproof.