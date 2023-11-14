60 Weird Things Skyrocketing In Popularity On Amazon That Are Sick As Hell

While shopping online can be incredibly convenient, it can also require a little savviness — and it’s always a good idea to only grab products that are either popular or have tons of positive reviews. That way, you can rest assured your money is being spent on something worthwhile, rather than something that’s a piece of junk.

With that in mind, I’ve put together this list of weird things that are absolutely skyrocketing in popularity right now. From defrosting trays to solar-powered garden lights, each item you’ll find below has hundreds, if not thousands of positive reviews from incredibly satisfied shoppers. And since they’re all so, so popular, don’t be surprised if you find yourself being tempted to add more than a few things to your cart.

01 This Adorable Knife Sharpener Doesn’t Require Any Electricity Amazon OTOTO Knife Sharpener $20 See On Amazon Unlike some knife sharpeners, this one doesn’t need any electricity in order to get your blades back in good working order. It’s also small enough to stash inside a drawer, making it great for cramped kitchens — and the rhino’s curved back gives you somewhere safe to grip when dragging your knives through its horns.

02 These Lightsaber Chopsticks Comes With Batteries Included Amazon Luxxis Glowing Lightsaber Chopsticks (2-Pair Set) $20 See On Amazon Not only are these lightsaber chopsticks a fun way to eat meals, but each order also comes with batteries included, making them ready to use right out of the box. They’re made from BPA-free plastic that’s safe to run through the dishwasher once you’ve removed the batteries — and each order even includes a bonus bottle opener shaped like the Millennium Falcon.

03 A Stainless Steel Knife That Makes Spreading Cold Butter Easy Amazon Simple Spreading Stainless Steel Butter Spreader $11 See On Amazon Spreading cold butter can be a real pain — unless you have this knife to help you out. A series of holes running down half of the blade curl cold butter into small ringlets, making them easier to spread on bagels, toast, and more. And since it’s made from stainless steel, there’s no need to worry about it rusting over time.

04 The Defrosting Tray That Thaws Protein Safely Amazon Evelots Defrosting Tray $11 See On Amazon Using hot water or a microwave to thaw meats can lead to bacterial growth — instead, use this defrosting tray. It can help everything from protein to veggies thaw up to five times faster, while its nonstick surface won’t latch onto your ingredients as they defrost. And unlike some thawing methods, this one doesn’t require any electricity.

05 An Easy-To-Grip Bottle Opener That Works On Nearly Any Container Amazon Bloss Anti-skid Jar Opener $9 See On Amazon From pickle jars to small bottled water caps, this opener is designed to help you twist open lids of nearly any shape or size. The soft silicone exterior makes it easy to keep a firm grip, regardless of how much mobility you have in your hands — and many reviewers raved about how it “works great.”

06 This Silicone Spoon Rest Is So, *So* Easy To Clean Amazon Hueagury Silicone Spoon Rest $10 See On Amazon Whereas some spoon rests have a habit of latching onto mess, this one is made from soft silicone that easily rinses clean under running water. Its heat-resistant design also makes it highly unlikely that it’ll melt or deform when near hot stoves. Plus, the splatter shape brings a touch of fun to any kitchen counter.

07 These Solar-Powered Garden Lights Sway In The Wind Like Real Fireflies Amazon TONULAX Solar Garden Lights (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon The outside of your home is the first impression you make on guests, so why not dress it up with these garden lights? Installation is as easy as pressing them into the ground, as each one is powered using a built-in solar panel — no need for any complicated wiring. Plus, their flexible stems let them sway in the wind, just like real fireflies.

08 A Waterproof Shelf Liner That Helps Keep Your Fridge Clean Amazon AKINLY Refrigerator Shelf Liners (9-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Wiping up spills in your fridge can be a real pain, so why not save yourself some stress by putting down these liners? They’re made from waterproof EVA that easily wipes clean with a damp rag — and if your fridge is on the smaller side, you can trim them to fit using a simple pair of scissors.

09 These Heat-Resistant Gap Covers Help Stop Drips Down Your Stove Amazon Linda's Essentials Stove Gap Covers (2-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Ever notice how mess can drip down into the gap between your stove and counters? These covers put a stop to it by sealing up the gap so that nothing can fall inside. They’re also heat-resistant — so there’s no need to worry about them melting — and you even have the choice of three colors: black, white, or clear.

10 An LED Camping Lantern That Collapses For Easy Packing Amazon KIZEN Collapsible Solar Lantern $18 See On Amazon Not only does this camping lantern collapse down to a fraction of its size so that it’s easy to take with you, but its waterproof design also keeps it working come rain or shine. A solar panel built into the top eliminates the need to bring any spare batteries with you — and if your phone starts to run low on power, you can even use it as a power bank in a pinch.

11 This Handheld Fan Can Help You Cool Down For Hours & Hours Amazon JISULIFE Handheld Mini Fan $15 See On Amazon Whether you’re sweating at the gym or stuck outside on a hot day, this handheld fan can help you cool down. The battery lasts for up to 21 hours before you need to recharge it — and it even features a built-in flashlight, just in case you need help seeing in the dark. Choose from five colors: pink, white, light green, brown, or blue.

12 These Colorful Watering Globes That Help Keep Plants Hydrated Amazon Blazin Plant Watering Globes (4-Pack) $25 See On Amazon Got a thumb that’s more black than green? Not a problem when you have these globes to help you out. Simply fill them with water and stake them into your potted plants, and they’ll help keep them hydrated for up to two weeks. Plus, the colorful glass makes them just as fashionable as they are functional.

13 A Reusable Makeup Eraser That Doesn’t Need Any Cleanser Amazon The Original Makeup Eraser This super popular makeup cloth takes the day off using only water! Reviewers rave about how gentle it is and how it removes EVERYTHING, including foundation, waterproof mascara, and dark lipstick. $15 See On Amazon Simply get this makeup eraser wet with water, and a few gentle swipes are all it’ll need to wash away everything from foundation to waterproof mascara. Unlike packaged wipes, you can wash and reuse them for up to five years — and its ultra-soft texture is unlikely to irritate sensitive skin.

14 These Microfiber Bracelets Stop Water From Spilling Down Your Arms Amazon Crosize Wrist Towels (3-Pair Set) $7 See On Amazon Washing your face can be quite messy, so why not wear these bracelets to keep water from spilling down your arms? They’re made from soft microfiber that dries quickly when wet, while an elastic band in the center stretches to fit wrists of nearly any size.

15 A Reusable Cleaning Gel That Reaches Deep Into Tight Spaces Amazon TICARVE Car Cleaning Gel $7 See On Amazon Air vents, cupholders, camera lenses — this cleaning gel can be squished deep into all sorts of tight spaces. Its grippy surface latches onto dirt and dust, pulling it off your surfaces without leaving behind any scratches. And unlike some gels, this one is reusable until the color changes.

16 The Microwaveable Popcorn Popper That Collapses For Easy Storage Amazon POPCO Silicone Popcorn Popper $14 See On Amazon Bulky air poppers can take up a ton of space in storage — instead, consider upgrading to this microwaveable version. It can hold up to 15 cups of popcorn, yet collapses down to a fraction of its size for easy storage. Plus, the stay-cool handles on either side give you somewhere safe to grip when taking it out of the microwave.

17 A Reusable Tea Infuser That’s Suitable For Loose Leaves Amazon OTOTO Baby Nessie Tea Infuser $17 See On Amazon If you prefer making your own custom blend of tea leaves, then this infuser is definitely worth a look. Not only is it shaped like an adorable version of the Loch Ness monster, but it also has small feet on the bottom so that you can safely rest it on the bottom of your mug — no need to worry about losing track of a string. Once finished sipping, toss it into the dishwasher for an easy clean.

18 This Glass Container Can Help Keep Greens Fresher For Longer Amazon NOVART XXL Herb Keeper $30 See On Amazon Parsley, cilantro, asparagus — this container is designed to keep all sorts of greens fresh for up to three weeks. It’s made from sleek glass, with a compact base that makes it easy to fit inside plenty of refrigerator doors. The best part? You only need to change out its water reservoir once every three days for the best results.

19 A Cute Magnet That Reminds You Whether The Dishes Are Dirty Or Clean Amazon Cinch! Dishwasher Clean/Dirty Magnet $6 See On Amazon If your family is always mixing dirty dishes into a clean dishwasher, consider placing this magnet on the front of your machine. It’s an easy way to keep track of whether the dishes are dirty or clean, and the adorable design makes it a cute addition to any kitchen. And if the front of your dishwasher isn’t magnetic? Each order also includes a piece of metal with an adhesive backing so that you can still use it.

20 These Stainless Steel Wine Glasses Won’t Shatter If Dropped Amazon FineDine Stainless Steel Wine Glasses (2-Pack) $18 See On Amazon Consider these stainless steel wine glasses a much-needed upgrade. They’re shatter- as well as rust-resistant, making them a significantly more durable pick — and their insulated walls even help keep your reds and whites at their ideal temperatures. Plus, each glass comes with a matching lid to help prevent spills.

21 This Vegetable Spiralizer That Comes With 3 Interchangeable Blades Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Spiralizer $17 See On Amazon Veggie noodles are a delicious alternative to regular pasta, giving this spiralizer a deserved place in every kitchen. It comes with three interchangeable blades so that you can slice your veggies into wide ribbons, thin angel hair noodles, or even plain spaghetti-sized strands — and each piece is completely dishwasher-safe.

22 A Silicone Dish That Helps Bars Of Soap Last Longer Amazon Happitasa Silicone Soap Tray (2-Pack) $12.99 See On Amazon Letting bars of soap sit in a puddle of water can cause them to deteriorate faster, making this soap dish a smart investment. Raised slats on the bottom lift your bars of soap away from pooling moisture, helping them last longer to save you money — all while a small channel in the front lets excess water drain into your sink. And since it’s made from silicone, cleaning it out is as easy as rinsing it under running water.

23 The Glass Foot File With *Thousands* Of Positive Reviews Amazon Bare August Glass Foot File $15 See On Amazon If a metal rasp is too intense for your sensitive feet, consider giving this file a try instead. It’s made from tough glass that’s gentler on skin than metal — and unlike some rasps, you can use it regardless of whether your feet are wet or dry. One reviewer even wrote, “I’ve tried every foot/heel smoother under the sun, and this is without question, superior to all other methods I’ve tried.”

24 A Vegan Deodorant Made Without Any Aluminum Amazon PiperWai Activated Charcoal Deodorant $15 See On Amazon Whereas some deodorants contain harsh ingredients, this vegan version is made without any aluminum, instead relying on activated charcoal to help keep your pits odor-free. The best part? It also contains coconut oil, shea butter, and vitamin E, all of which work together to help keep your skin from drying out.

25 This Facial Moisturizer That’s Chock-Full Of Snail Mucin Amazon COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer $15 See On Amazon Snail mucin is known for its hydrating abilities, and this facial moisturizer is absolutely loaded with it. The lightweight formula quickly absorbs into the skin — without leaving you feeling greasy. And unlike some moisturizers, this one is completely hypoallergenic, as well as free from parabens and sulfates.

26 An Untippable Nail Polish Holder That Comes In Fun Colors Amazon Tweexy Untippable Hinged Nail Polish Holder $15 See On Amazon Place your nail polish inside this holder when doing your nails, and it’ll help keep the bottle safe from getting knocked over. It’s designed to fit polish bottles of nearly any shape or size — and the grips nearly any smooth surface, including vanities, tables, and more. Choose from six colors: unicorn, green, blue, blush, cucumber, or lilac.

27 The Gel Bead Eye Mask That Can Be Used Hot *Or* Cold Amazon PerfeCore Gel Bead Eye Mask $18 See On Amazon Whether you’re suffering from migraines, sinus pain, or simply looking to soothe away some inflammation, this eye mask has you covered. It’s filled with soft gel beads that not only contour to the shape of your face, but they’ll also deliver soothing heat if you pop the mask into the microwave for a spin. Or, if you’d prefer some cold therapy, simply keep it in the fridge until you need it.

28 This Massaging Shampoo Brush That Can Help Hair Grow Thicker Amazon Flathead Products Scalp Massager (2-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Apply a dollop of shampoo to this brush, then gently scrub it into your scalp to massage away dirt and oil. Using it can also help stimulate blood flow, which can result in a thicker head of hair when used over time — and the handle on the back makes it easy to keep a firm grip when your hands are wet.

29 A Hydrating Oil Made With Organic Apricot & Vitamin E Amazon Provence Beauty Rose Multi-Use Oil $14 See On Amazon Organic apricot and vitamin E are only a few of the nourishing ingredients you’ll find listed on this bottle of hydrating oil. It’s so versatile that you can use it all over your body, including on dry hair, skin, or even cuticles — and each bottle is cruelty- as well as paraben-free.

30 The Dog Water Bottle That Won’t Leak In Your Bag Amazon MIU PET Portable Water Bottle $14 See On Amazon Bring this water bottle with you when hiking with your dog, and its built-in bowl will eliminate the need to pack an extra one inside your bag. A gel ring between the bottle and the bowl makes it leakproof, which means the likelihood of it spilling is incredibly low — and many reviewers raved about how it’s “easy to use.”

31 A Reversible Papoose That Lets You Carry Your Pet With You Amazon iPrimio Pet Sling Carrier $20 See On Amazon As long as your cat or dog weighs 12 pounds or less, you’ll be able to carry them with you inside this cute papoose. The reversible design makes it almost like you’re getting two for the price of one — and since it’s made from a breathable polyester-cotton blend, there’s no need to worry about your pet overheating while inside.

32 These Drywall Hangers Can Hold Up To 45 Pounds Amazon 3M CLAW Drywall Picture Hanger (4-Pack) $11 See On Amazon Drilling into studs when you’re a DIY novice can be daunting — instead, use these drywall hangers. Simply press them into your drywall, and you’ll instantly be able to hang up heavy mirrors, small picture frames, or nearly any item weighing 45 pounds or less. Plus, each order includes a spot marker so that you don’t have to fiddle around with measuring tape.

33 A Narrow Spatula That Helps You Get Every Last Drop Out Of Jars Amazon OTOTO Splatypus Jar Spatula $7 See On Amazon From peanut butter to mayonnaise, this rubber spatula’s narrow head makes it easy to scrape all sorts of containers clean, ensuring that you get every last drop of product from inside. It’s also BPA-free as well as dishwasher-safe — and the platypus shape is a cute touch.

34 These Open-Ended Hangers Won’t Let Clothes Slide Off Amazon Zober Non-Slip Pants Hangers (30-Pack) $33 See On Amazon Not only do these hangers feature a grippy rubber coating to help keep clothes from sliding off, but their open-ended design also makes it much easier to hang pants, skirts, and more on them. And if that isn’t enough? Their sturdy metal frame easily supports up to 10 pounds without sagging.

35 A Stainless Steel Drain Protector That Won’t Impede Water Flow Amazon SinkShroom Sink Drain Protector $16 See On Amazon Whereas some drain protectors will cause your sink to back up once they’re filled with debris, this one features a tower-like shape that allows water to flow through regardless of how clogged it may be. The stainless steel frame is also resistant to rust — and many reviewers appreciated how it’s “easy to clean.”

36 This Rechargeable Book Light Features 3 Adjustable Colors Amazon Vekkia Rechargeable Book Light $15.99 See On Amazon With a powerful battery that lasts for up to 70 hours before it needs to be recharged, this book light makes it easy to read all through the night. Three adjustable light colors give you options when deciding what works best with your eyes: warm white, plain white, or daylight. Plus, the flexible gooseneck makes it easy to point in any direction.

37 A Soothing Ice Roller That Can Help Brighten Skin Amazon Elizabeth Mott - Facial Ice Roller $14.99 See On Amazon Keep this ice roller in your fridge or freezer, and it’ll always be ready to go whenever you have a headache, or if you’d like to soothe away some facial inflammation. Using it can also help stimulate your lymphatic system, which can in turn lead to brighter skin over time. Plus, the roller head detaches for easy cleaning.

38 The Electronic Lighter That Works In The Wind Amazon fukkuda Dual Arc Electric Candle Lighter $12.99 See On Amazon Whereas traditional flame lighters will extinguish in the wind, this electronic version produces a plasma arc that won’t go out in the wind or rain. Indicator lights on the front let you know when it’s time to recharge the battery — though you shouldn’t have any problem using it up to 350 times before you need to plug it into an outlet.

39 A Hydrating Body Butter Formulated With Manuka Honey Amazon Advanced Clinicals Manuka Honey Cream $15.99 See On Amazon Dry skin is no match for this body butter, as its nourishing blend of manuka honey and aloe vera works to not only moisturize the skin but also help it retain that hydration in order to prevent it from drying out again. And unlike some moisturizers, this one absorbs into the skin quickly so that you aren’t left feeling greasy.

40 This Manila Folder Notepad Lets You Keep Notes & Files In The Same Place Amazon Find It File Folder Notepad $49.99 See On Amazon One part lined paper and one part manila folder, this notepad combines the best of both into one convenient organizational tool. Seventy-two folders give you ample room to store documents, while the lined pages in front of each folder let you jot down quick notes. Plus, the perforations at the top let you tear out the pages if needed.

41 These LED Headlights Attach To Your Crocs Amazon Insutam Croc Lights for Shoes $9 See On Amazon Need a little extra light to see where you’re going? Then consider attaching these headlights to your Crocs. They’re just as waterproof as they are lightweight, making them suitable for wearing out in the rain or snow — and each order even comes with batteries included.

42 A Bluetooth Label Printer That’s Compatible With Androids & iPhones Amazon Phomemo D30 Label Printer $24 See On Amazon Consider this label printer a must-have for staying organized. It connects to your iPhone or Android using Bluetooth, making it completely wireless. There’s also no need for any ink, toner, or ribbon, as each order includes thermal tapes that are significantly cheaper. And with a variety of fonts to choose from, you can easily customize your labels however you like.

43 This Fidget Toy Made From Soft, Flexible Silicone Amazon Cevioce Fidget Slug Toy $7 See On Amazon There’s no need to worry about pinched skin when playing with this fidget toy, as its silicone frame is just as soft as it is flexible. The bright colors make it an appealing choice for nearly any child — and it has a 4.7-star Amazon rating.

44 A Flannel Throw Blanket That Looks Just Like A Giant Burrito CASOFU Burritos Blanket $24 See On Amazon Made from soft flannel, this throw blanket is a fun twist on the usual blankets you likely have draped across your sofa. It’s printed to look just like a giant tortilla, which means you’ll look like a big burrito once you wrap yourself up in it. And if you aren’t a fan of burritos? You can also grab it as a waffle or pizza.

45 The Wireless Charger That Works Through Your Phone Case Amazon Yootech Wireless Charger $11 See On Amazon There’s no need to remove your case in order for this wireless charger to work — simply place your phone on top, and once the indicator light turns green you’ll know it’s successfully connected. The best part? Unlike some chargers, this one works with any Qi-enabled smartphone, regardless of whether it’s an iPhone or Android.

46 The Cute Egg Separator That Does The Work For You Amazon Peleg Design Daisy Plastic Egg Separator $13 See On Amazon Instead of getting your hands messy when cooking with eggs, consider using this cute daisy to separate the yolks from the whites. Simply place the daisy on top of a cup, then crack the egg inside — gravity will then separate the white into the cup so that your hands stay clean.

47 An LED Word Clock Is Sure To Spark Conversation SHARPER IMAGE Light Up Electronic Word Clock $23.99 See On Amazon Whether you put this LED word clock on a shelf or nightstand is up to you — but either way, it’s sure to spark conversation when guests are over. It tells the time in five-minute increments, lighting up the necessary words so that you can read it at a quick glance if needed. You also have the choice of four colors: copper, rose gold, silver, or black.

48 This Silicone Ice Tray Makes It Easy To Pop Cubes Out Amazon ZZWILLB Silicone Ice Cube Tray $13 See On Amazon Unlike that plastic ice tray you’ve likely been using, these silicone ones are flexible, making it easier to pop your cubes out without cracking the frames. They’re also completely BPA-free — and each tray comes with a matching lid to help prevent spills inside your freezer.

49 A Sturdy Cupholder That Lets You Sip Wine In The Tub SipCaddy Bath & Shower Portable Cupholder $15 See On Amazon Soaking in the tub with a glass of wine is a great way to relax — but that’s only part of the reason why this cupholder is worth a look. Its versatile shape means you can use it with wine glasses, beer bottles, soda cans, and more. Plus, the sturdy suction cup on the back can easily hold up to 7 pounds without falling loose.

50 The Airtight Pickle Jar That Keeps Your Fingers Clean Amazon WhiteRhino Glass Pickle Jar $19 See On Amazon Store your pickles inside this jar, and you won’t have to get your fingers wet with brine when you’re in the mood for a snack. Simply flip it upside down, and all the brine will drain away into the bottom container, allowing you to grab a pickle without getting your fingers messy. Choose from two colors: dark green or light blue.

51 A Hydrating Face Mask That Can Also Help Shrink The Appearance Of Pores Amazon SKIN1004 Zombie Pack 1 Box, 8ea, Hydrating $18 See On Amazon Slather this mask onto your face, and it can help exfoliate away flakes, shrink the appearance of pores, as well as clear up small breakouts — all while simultaneously delivering a nourishing dose of moisture. The best part? It dries to a hard crust that you have the option of either peeling away or rinsing off with water.

52 These Portable Organizers For Hair Ties, Q-Tips, & More Amazon Kathfly 4 Pcs Hair Tie Organizer $18 See On Amazon Q-tips, hair ties, Bobby pins — these mini organizer bins are great for taking all sorts of small items with you when traveling. The clear lids let you see what’s inside without having to pop them open. Plus, the stackable design makes it easy to keep them together inside your bag.

53 A Miniature Spatula That Reaches Deep Into Tiny Bottles Amazon BICASUU Mini Spatula $6 See On Amazon Throwing out skincare and makeup bottles while there’s still produce inside can be a waste of money, making this mini spatula a smart investment. Its narrow head reaches deep into small bottles, letting you scrape the insides clean so that you get every last drop. “These have helped me get more used out of my products for a few dollar investment,” wrote one reviewer. “They hold up really well and I like that it came with multiple sizes.”

54 The Silicone Tubes That Help You Peel Garlic MAXRACY 2 Set Silicone Garlic Peeler $5.59 See On Amazon Peeling garlic cloves can be a bit of a pain — unless you have these tubes helping you out. Simply place a clove inside, then roll it back and forth with your hand. The grippy silicone will gradually peel away the skin, leaving you with a fresh clove after just a few seconds.

55 These Refillable Soap Bottles That Clip To Your Bag LinkIdea Portable Silicone Travel Bottles Set $4.99 See On Amazon Public bathrooms aren’t always stocked with soap, so why not keep some with you inside of these bottles? They clip to your bag so that they’re always within reach when traveling — and since they’re refillable, there’s no need to buy a new set once each bottle runs empty.

56 The Reusable Baking Cups Made From Nonstick Silicone Amazon Basics Reusable Silicone Baking Cups $7.99 See On Amazon Don’t waste money on disposable baking cups — instead, upgrade to these reusable ones. They’re made from tough silicone that’s heat-resistant up to 428 degrees Fahrenheit, so there’s no need to worry about them melting in the oven. And since they’re also nonstick, popping your cupcakes out once they’ve finished baking is a total breeze.

57 An Insulated Sleeve That Helps Canned Drinks Stay Cold BrüMate Hopsulator Slim Stainless Steel Can Cooler $19.98 See On Amazon Designed to fit any 12-ounce slim can, this insulated sleeve does a way better job at keeping your drinks cold compared to that flimsy foam koozie. It also helps prevent condensation on the outside of the can so that your hands stay dry — and with dozens of colors to choose from, you shouldn’t have any trouble finding one that suits your style.

58 This Heated Coaster Works With Nearly Any Cup Amazon Misby Coffee Warmer $23 See On Amazon As long as your cup is made from ceramic, glass, or stainless steel, this heated coaster can help keep the drink inside of it deliciously warm. And if you forget to turn it off? Not a problem, as it automatically turns itself off whenever you remove your cup.

59 These Swedish Dishcloths Can Help You Save *So* Much Money Amazon Swedish Dishcloths for Kitchen On a Roll $12 The cost of always having to buy paper towels quickly adds up — instead, upgrade to these Swedish dishcloths. They absorb up to 22 times their own weight in water, making them significantly more effective at wiping up wet messes than paper towels. And since they can be washed and reused hundreds of times, they can also help you save money.