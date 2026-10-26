It happens almost ritualistically every year: On Nov. 1, homes across America are de-gothed. Un-Halloween’ed. The plastic skeletons go back in the attic, and the orange string lights get stuffed in a garage bin until next fall. But for those of us who love a little magic in our everyday lives, packing it all away can feel kind of... sad?

So, we’re eschewing the idea that you can only embrace your witchiness once a year. The secret is choosing things that feel more whimsigoth than kitschy (though there’s a time and place for kitsch, too!). We’re reaching for moody botanicals and celestial motifs and apothecary-style glass. These are pieces that look right at home next to a cauldron in October but are pretty enough to keep out in March, and the same goes for what we’re wearing and how it makes us feel: a gothic perfume, a perfect witchy nail polish, pointed-toe shoes that feel a little wicked.

We rounded up the finds that make us feel bewitched all year long, from a snake-adorned rug to a notebook that feels plucked straight from an enchanted fairytale. And nope, we don’t have any plans to pack them away once the moon sets on spooky season.

This Dreamy Serpentine Rug Ruggable Martyn Lawrence Bullard Sumaya Flatwoven Rug $329 See On Ruggable When I redid my home office, I knew I wanted it to give Practical Magic energy. This gorgeous, gothic-glam rug anchors my entire vision for the space. The snake-and-floral design by Martyn Lawrence Bullard for Ruggable feels moody and luxe, and its machine-washable, stain-resistant fabric means it’ll hold up to my very real, not-always-luxe life as a busy working mom. I’m so obsessed with it. — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

A Whimsically Moody Mushroom Notebook Galison Galison World of Mushrooms Premium A5 Notebook $29.99 See On Galison This adorable notebook lives on my desk year-round because it is exactly the kind of beautiful, nature-forward aesthetic I want surrounding me every single day. The illustrated mushroom cover is rich, detailed, and has that perfect witchy botanical vibe that feels equally at home in October as it does in March. The A5 size is ideal for a nightstand, a coffee table, or a desk without taking over the whole space; the paper quality is thick and lovely, and it is the kind of object that makes people pick it up and comment on it every time they see it. The Halloween decor that is really just gorgeous everyday stationery that happens to have a very good autumn energy! — Katie Garrity, Senior Editor, News & Social

A Dark & Fruity Scent Granado Granado Figo Confit Perfume $179 See on Granado In fall, I'm obsessed with wearing witchy perfumes — and this year Granado has put out a pair of "gothic, fruity" scents that I am obsessed with. My favorite is their fig scent, which smells so beautifully of the deep, mossy woods and fall harvests of dark fruits. Along with the main fig note, it smells of rose, date, labdanum, and cedarwood. I want to bathe in it. — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

Aesthetic Spooky Books 'Frankenstein' (Penguin Clothbound Classics) by Mary Shelley $25 $15.39 See on Amazon Sale I very much treat books like art in my house, using them year-round to create little vignettes. So I could not resist adding a few “spooky” books to my library. A clothbound edition of Frankenstein featuring an anatomical heart pattern, stacked with Dracula, or a black-edged copy of The Haunting of Hill House? It’s moody, it’s witchy, it’s gorgeous... especially paired with a couple of antique candleholders or dark crystals. It definitely delivers the gothic library look I love. — Julie Sprankles

A Puzzle Too Pretty To Put Away Nautilus Puzzles Nautilus Puzzle Japanese Bridge by Monet $59.95 See On Nautilus Puzzles This particular Nautilus Puzzle has earned its place in my fall decor and activity rotation because it's just too pretty to put away. The Nautilus wooden puzzles are laser-cut with the most intricate, unexpected whimsy pieces hidden throughout that make the whole experience feel like discovering little surprises as you go, and the Japanese Bridge image is absolutely stunning in those deep greens and golds that feel made for autumn. The 237-piece count is the perfect weekend afternoon size where you feel genuinely accomplished when you finish without losing your mind over it, and the wooden pieces have a satisfying weight and quality that makes regular cardboard puzzles feel like a downgrade forever after. Fall cozy activity that doubles as a beautiful display piece while it is in progress! After I finish these, I put Mod Podge all over them and frame. — Katie Garrity

The Ultimate Witch Nail Shade Duri Duri Monkeying Around Nail Polish (Pack Of 2) $25 $23.75 See On Duri This is the perfect shade for witch nails — and honestly, I will not stop wearing this color even after spooky season is over. Love it on my toes, too! — Sarah Aswell

An Apothecary-Chic Candle Paddywax Artisan Apothecary Scented Candle $30 See on Amazon I mean, does this not look like something a witch would keep on an old wooden shelf next to her jars of dried herbs and tinctures? The amber glass vessel has that old-world apothecary vibe that looks so pretty lit or unlit, and the tobacco and patchouli scent makes my house smell so cozy and maybe just a little mysterious too. When it’s burned out, I’m going to clean out the jar and use it to hold matches on my mantel, which seems just as witchy and whimsical. — Julie Sprankles

Cozy Pumpkin Spice PJs Monica + Andy Monica + Andy “Pumpkin Spice” Two-Piece Pajama Set $36 See On Monica + Andy I’m buying these for my daughter because Monica + Andy’s Halloween pajamas are exactly the kind of whimsical, quality set that feels special rather than just a cheap seasonal find. The organic cotton is incredibly soft, the prints are genuinely cute without being overwhelming, and the fit is generous enough that she can wear them through the whole season without growing out of them in three washes. The Halloween tradition starts the moment they go on and immediately becomes a non-negotiable part of the season! — Katie Garrity

A Protective Crystal Candle Aluminate Life Defense Signature Candle $52 See On Aluminate Life I love these witchy candles! They come with crystals in the wax and a blend of essential oils, all chosen for a specific purpose. I love the Defense candle, which mixes smoky quartz and cedarwood, among other scents, to create a protective shield around you. So fun, and definitely fun year-round and not just around Halloween. — Sarah Aswell

The Perfect Fall Hair Clip Philocaly Philocaly Tortoise Rectangle Acrylic Claw Clip $21 See On Philocaly These claw clips have full witchy fall energy. The Philocaly acrylic clips come in deep jewel tones, smoky neutrals, and rich autumn shades that look like they were designed specifically for the season, and the clear acrylic has a quality and weight that makes them feel like actual accessories rather than just functional hair tools. They hold an entire head of hair all day without snapping, slipping, or breaking, which means your messy bun stays exactly where you put it through every haunted hayride, apple picking adventure, and cozy bookstore visit on the fall agenda. — Katie Garrity

A Witch-Coded Leather Jacket Quince Quince 100% Leather Collarless Cropped Bubble Hem Jacket $225 See On Quince This is the most witch-coded leather jacket I have ever put upon my shoulders, and I am here for it! This is so fun and feminine while being just a little bit quirky, and I do not want to stop wearing it even after spooky season ends. I love wearing it with a belt or pairing it with the (also witchy) black satin skirt that Quince sells, too. — Sarah Aswell

A Double-Duty Celestial Dish Plentiful Earth Plentiful Earth Crescent Moon Incense Burner $18.95 See On Plentiful Earth I’m clearly a huge fan of decor that pulls double duty, like this beautiful little incense burner. The glossy black ceramic dish features a celestial star design, with a gold crescent moon right in the center to hold an incense stick. It’s also perfect as a tiny trinket dish for tossing your rings in at the end of the day! And at under $20, it (a) looks much pricier than it is and (b) is such an affordable dose of witchy charm. — Julie Sprankles

The Ideal Autumnal Hoodie Hollister Hollister Easy Hooded Zip-Up Sweater $59.95 See On Hollister For the witchy fall vibes guide, this sweater is doing everything right — the oversized hooded zip-up silhouette is cozy and effortless in a way that reads as intentionally mysterious rather than just comfortable, and the rich fall colorways are exactly the kind of moody, autumnal palette that makes any outfit feel like it has an aesthetic. It is SO soft, has a relaxed fit, and the kind of piece you throw on over literally anything and immediately look like you have your whole fall wardrobe figured out. — Katie Garrity

A Mystical Morning Mug Magenta Magenta Inc. x Kwendy Home Organic Latte Mug with Mystical Oddities Wrap Pattern $16.90 See On Magenta This Kwendy collab is technically one of Magenta’s Halloween collections, but let me tell you — these mugs are way too pretty to retire on Nov. 1. The rich auburn color and shining gold wrap of celestial illustrations are meant to be enchanting and, well, I’m enchanted! Inspired by creator Wendy’s love of “mystical oddities” and “apothecary treasures,” it’s just the perfect vessel for my morning lattes and teas. I’m deeply unwell with obsession over this entire collection, tbh. The quality and artistry are stunning. — Julie Sprankles

A Celestial Bra & Undie Set Knix Knix Velaris Night Sky Matching Kit $133 See On Knix I got a witchy bra set this month, thanks to Knix's new limited-edition A Court of Thorns & Roses collection, and I will not be taking it off year-round. Are you really living until you have a pair of period underwear with constellations on it? I need more reasons to look forward to my period. And YES, I got the matching boxers for my partner. — Sarah Aswell

A Very Cheeky Velvet Pillow Olive & Cocoa Olive & Cocoa Wicked Velvet Pillow $88 See On Olive & Cocoa I truly believe every room in the house deserves a bit of witchiness, and this pillow brings that to my living room. It’s black cotton velvet with gorgeous embroidery and a contrasting fringe border, so it reads as elevated gothic glam. I like that it works so well for Halloween, but then for the rest of the year it serves as a cheeky reminder that being a little bad can feel really good sometimes. — Julie Sprankles

Bewitching Black Pearls See On Fred Scarf Jewelry Black Pearl Drop Earrings $185 $111 See On Fred Scarf Jewelry I was looking for something to finish off all of my witchy looks, and then I found these: black pearl earrings that bring my spooky self to a perfect 10. There is something so beautiful and magical about a black pearl, and these earrings are understated but send a strong message of witchiness that is not surpassed. These are also responsibly sourced from Tahiti, so no danger of bad karma or curses. — Sarah Aswell

A Storybook Forest Lantern Olive & Cocoa Olive & Cocoa Black Forest Metal Lantern $134 See On Olive & Cocoa I currently have this lantern on my entry table, and I feel like it gives my foyer just the most delicious pop of fairy-tale forest energy. It’s etched black metal with intricate forest cutouts and a golden interior, so a lit candle inside casts flickering shadows and such a cozy glow. Oh, and there’s a bonus that brings me immense joy: When I blow out the candle, the smoke drifts up and out the top opening like a chimney in a storybook cottage. — Julie Sprankles

A Trio of Tea Potions Dona Dona The Tea Concentrate Trio $36 See On Dona Every witch needs her potions, right? One of my favorite things about being a tea drinker is the ritual of it, and Dona’s tea concentrates genuinely make that ritual feel extra special: You mix the concentrate with milk, then heat it, steam it, or pour it over ice. This lineup (Masala Chai, Cardamom Rose, Turmeric) seems like it would be right at home in an apothecary! I like to sprinkle some spice on top of mine and then enjoy my oh-so-yummy latte out of an oversized mug. — Julie Sprankles

A Gorgeously Gothic Perfume Fulton & Roark Cathedral of Ruins Perfume $225 See On Fulton & Roark Launched just in time for Halloween, you cannot get more gothic and witchy than this perfume. The notes include cypress, black peppercorn, rose, saffron, Peru balsam, smoldering frankincense, leathered woods, and musk, and I can't wear it without feeling like I'm wearing a black floor-length gown and running through the woods toward an abandoned church. I will not stop wearing this on Nov. 1, no way. — Sarah Aswell

“Witch City”-Approved Flats Rothy's Rothy's The Point III $165 See On Rothy's I’ve always thought pointed-toe shoes inherently feel a little witchy, so, naturally, I packed these perfect Rothy’s flats for my recent trip to Salem. The tortoise knit is a fun take on fall’s animal-print moment, and the roomy toe box and cushioned insole kept my feet happy while I wandered the witchiest streets in America. Safe to say I will be wearing these everywhere all year long. — Julie Sprankles

Still not sure how to make the whimsigoth style stick? We asked a practicing Witch, an interior designer, and an event strategist for their best advice on keeping the magic alive.

Treat it like any other decor . Britt Menhart, a practicing Witch and founder of Misfits Coven Animal Sanctuary, says most of the witchy pieces in her home stay up all year because they’re part of her personal aesthetic, not seasonal decorations. “For me, ‘Halloween decor’ is basically just decor,” she tells us. The trick, she shares, is choosing pieces that hint at spookiness instead of shouting it.

. Britt Menhart, a practicing Witch and founder of Misfits Coven Animal Sanctuary, says most of the witchy pieces in her home stay up all year because they’re part of her personal aesthetic, not seasonal decorations. “For me, ‘Halloween decor’ is basically just decor,” she tells us. The trick, she shares, is choosing pieces that hint at spookiness instead of shouting it. Be suggestive, not literal . Interior Designer Elena Navarro of Sparkly Maid Austin recommends permanent home pieces with motifs like serpents, moons, ravens, mushrooms, dramatic botanicals, smoky glass, and aged metal instead of pumpkins and ghosts. Buy beautiful, well-made pieces you’d want anyway, she suggests, and then you can revel in them all year long (but especially during spooky season).

. Interior Designer Elena Navarro of Sparkly Maid Austin recommends permanent home pieces with motifs like serpents, moons, ravens, mushrooms, dramatic botanicals, smoky glass, and aged metal instead of pumpkins and ghosts. Buy beautiful, well-made pieces you’d want anyway, she suggests, and then you can revel in them all year long (but especially during spooky season). Mix in a moodier palette. Black is great, but it’s not the only color that feels decidedly dark and romantic. Event strategist Heather Sommer of Event Experience suggests deep burgundy and plum, forest green (“the new gothic black”), or dark chocolate paired with orange.



Here’s to keeping the candles lit!