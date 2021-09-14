Simone Biles Made Wearing An 88-Pound Skirt To The Met Gala Look Easy

Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images

Only Simone Biles could simultaneously look stunning and perform a feat of strength without batting an eye

Last night’s Met Gala featured so many jaw-dropping looks it would be impossible to do justice to them all, but Simone Biles is one we need to give some attention to immediately. Because OMG.

Fresh off the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Biles came to absolutely slay at her very first Met Gala in a custom AREA x Athleta look designed by Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk of Area. Vogue shares the incredible detail that Biles’ Swarovski crystal-embellished skirt weighed a whopping 88 pounds. Last night, Simone Biles looked that good while modeling a look that weighs nearly as much as she does. The woman is truly the GOAT.

And the eye-popping skirt isn’t even the whole story — underneath, the record-breaking gymnast sported a sparkly bodysuit and a mini dress. She really did just wear two outfits in one and somehow looked fresh as can be after wearing a dress the weight of a middle school child.

“How do I feel in the dress? It’s definitely heavy, but I feel beautiful, strong, and empowered,” Biles said during her final fitting, according to Vogue. I mean, she better be feeling strong to wear a dress with such a heavy train six men had to help her carry it up the stairs. I’m 100 percent serious. Just watch her iconic entrance.

The dress is definitely worth of all kinds of convos and praise, but her hair and makeup were also stunning. Biles’ hairstylist, Nigella Miller, shared the process of getting the perfect look with Glamour. “I wanted Simone’s hair to represent African American women with its texture and sleekness,” she says. “The thickness and texture are the best of both worlds and really capture the epitome of African American hair. The stars represent power and beauty on a natural level, just like Simone does.”

Makeup artist Autumn Moultrie says, “We gave Simone an iridescent, taupe smoky eye to compliment the silver detailing on her dress. We kept it light to be sure the dress and her hair are the focal point, and she’s wearing very little foundation because her skin is flawless.”

It’s been a huge year for Biles, who made news this summer by advocating for her own mental health after pulling out of four of five event finals at the Tokyo games. She was experiencing a condition known as the “twisties” where athletes can lose their understanding of their air awareness, which in the case of a gymnast who literally soars through the air, could’ve ended in serious injury. Biles was rightly unapologetic about making sure she stays safe no matter what — and it was nothing short of inspiring.

“Sometimes when we speak on these things, then we become the face of it. I’m not sure if I’m completely ready for that aspect of it,” Biles told PEOPLE recently. “Over the years, obviously, since I’ve been so dominant everybody supports the gymnastics and praised me for what I’ve done in the gym and not really outside,” Biles said. “Then once I took a step back, I obviously was expecting to feel a lot of backlash and embarrassment. But it’s the complete opposite. That’s the first time I felt human. Besides Simone Biles, I was Simone, and people kind of respected that.”