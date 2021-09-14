Dan Levy’s Met Gala Look Made A Powerful Pro-LGBTQ+ Statement

Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images / Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue

We need to talk about the powerful statement Dan Levy made with his incredible Met Gala outfit

This year, the Met Gala returned. After being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the premier fashion event of the year was back in full force, and we’re still obsessing over some of the incredible looks that graced the red carpet. One of those was thanks to Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy, who, in addition to being one of our favorite celebrities of all time, also slayed the red carpet in a powerful and show-stopping look.

Levy wore a Loewe’s Jonathan Anderson and Cartier collaboration that was just everything you want from the Met Gala red carpet. It had dramatic puffy sleeves. It was dripping in Cartier diamonds. There was a map print and flower embellishments on black combat boots. But the part that really made this look stand out was the portrait of a gay couple kissing splashed across the front of the outfit.

The image was borrowed from the late American artist David Wojnarowicz, who painted the original piece. In addition to being an artist, Wojnarowicz was an activist for LGBTQ+ rights. His incredible work fit right in on the Met Gala red carpet, where it not only looked gorgeous, but paid tribute to the artist’s work to create a better world for the LGBTQ+ community.

To create the look, Levy collaborated with Anderson with the Met Gala’s 2021 theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” in mind. He told reporters they wanted to create something that celebrates “the resilience and the love and the joy” of the LGBTQ+ community. If you ask us, they nailed it — and no one could have worn it better than Levy.

In an interview with Vanity Fair prior to the Met Gala, Levy explained his hesitation about going to an event like the Met Gala.

“I’m a pretty introverted person, and I tend to avoid big parties, so this is really taking a big step out of my comfort zone,” he said. “And I just keep saying to everybody, ‘I don’t know anyone there. Am I just going to be that person in the corner that’s just watching people and not talking to anyone?’ But I’ve been assured by friends of mine who have gone that it is a far more kind of celebratory safe space than the intimidating world that I have been creating in my head.”

He also took to Instagram to thank those involved in designing his iconic look.

Here’s hoping Dan turned out to have as amazing a time as he looked in that outfit.