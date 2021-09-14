Here’s Some Of The Jaw-Dropping Looks From Last Night’s Met Gala

Taylor Hill/Getty

The 2021 Met Gala was a triumphant return for one of fashion’s biggest nights

The Met Gala is finally back. The annual, star-studded event was canceled in 2020, then again in March of 2021. To make up for it, event organizers are holding two Met Galas this year, and if the first one was any indication, we’re in for some truly jaw-dropping looks from the A-list attendees. In case you missed it, we rounded up just a few of the best looks from last night’s Met, where the celebs on the red carpet truly embraced the theme: “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

First up was Dan Levy, one of the first stars to arrive. His outfit was a collab with Loewe’s Jonathan Anderson and Cartier, featuring artwork by American artist and LGBTQ+ activist David Wojnarowicz. This was Levy’s first Met Gala, but you’d hardly even know it seeing how well he understood the assignment.

Tennis star Naomi Osaka has made a lot of headlines this year — both for crushing it on the court and for being a fierce advocate for better mental healthcare in sports. With her Louis Vuitton look, Osaka featured a watercolor painting made by her sister, which includes Koi fish, a nod to her Japanese heritage.

When SNL star Pete Davidson hit the red carpet, he was looking incredible in a black tunic dress by Thom Browne. Davidson also worked one-on-one with Browne to create jewelry pieces that they felt honored Davidson’s late father, a NYC firefighter, and other victims lost on 9/11.

When you think of high style, one of the celebs who comes immediately to mind is Rihanna, who certainly did not disappoint at the Met Gala. As the last celebrity to arrive to the event, she knew she had to make a statement — and that’s what she did in a ruffled, oversized piece by Balenciaga. For Rihanna, having the best look of the night isn’t even something new.

It feels like it goes without even saying, but Lupita N’yongo looked absolutely incredible on the red carpet in her denim-inspired gown by Versace. But the real stars of this stunning look are her longtime hair stylist, Vernon François, and makeup artist, Nick Barose, who completed the look with an understated-but-gasp-worthy style that commanded all the attention it deserved on the red carpet.

Jennifer Lopez took a more casual approach to the evening, but still stunned in her Ralph Lauren ensemble, which included a plunging neckline (kind of her signature, TBH), a choker, and a wide-brimmed hat.

For her first Met Gala, AOC obviously needed to make a statement — so she did, in a white dress with “Tax the Rich” emblazoned across the back in bright red.

Poet Amanda Gorman did not play it safe for her first Met Gala, stunning on the red carpet in a royal blue, Statue of Liberty-inspired gown by Vera Wang.

Megan Fox, fresh off being one of the best-dressed at Sunday’s VMAs, has done it again — this time, turning heads in a red, strappy, cut-out dress by Dundas.

Timothee Chalomet evoked how all of us feel getting dressed for a formal event in 2021, when he paired a satin Haider Ackermann tuxedo jacket with a pair of white sweatpants and Converse sneakers. Who can blame him for going for comfort — especially when those sweatpants are decorated with Cartier diamonds? I’ll take a pair, thanks.

Billie Eilish has been having a little bit of a style evolution lately, and that was very clear on the Met Gala red carpet. The singer arrived in a flowing, peach-pink gown by Oscar de la Renta, a stark departure from the baggy sweats style she’s become known for.

And finally, there was Lil Nas X, who’s been dominating the fashion scene all over the place lately, including at the Met Gala. The singer arrived in gold armored Versace suit, but later shed the outer layer to reveal a crystal-studded bodysuit. We’re here for both fabulous layers.

Did the 2021 Met Gala have a best look of the night? With all these contenders, it’s truly too hard to say.