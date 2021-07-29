Simone Biles Congratulates Suni Lee On Gold Medal In Sweet Post

LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty

Biles may have had a tough week at the Games, but her post proves she’s still the most supportive teammate ever

This time last week, pretty much everyone in the world thought Simone Biles would have a few more Olympic gold medals around her neck — but when she chose to bow out of several events to focus on her mental health instead, her friend and teammate Suni Lee stepped into the spotlight, earning a gold medal in the all-around final.

Biles, proving that she is still a champion in every sense of the word, was quick to congratulate Lee. She posted an adorable photo of the two side by side with their silver medals from the team competition and had nothing but praise for the younger girl.

“CONGRATS PRINCESS 🤍✨✨ absolutely killed it!!! OLYMPIC CHAMPION RIGHT HERE !!! So so so beyond proud of you!!!!” she wrote.

Biles also celebrated the incredible win with a cute video of Lee rocking her medal, captioning it “Yesssss bbbbbbbyyy the queen has arrived.”

It takes a lot of class and so much emotional maturity to be so genuinely happy for someone who just captured an achievement you had your heart set on, but Biles’s post proves that these two have a bond that goes way beyond competition.

In a sweet post of her own, Lee wrote about how much training alongside Biles — widely acknowledged as one of the absolute greatest of all time — has meant to her. “thank you for being a role model and someone i look up to every single day. you not only inspire me as a gymnast but as a person as well. your fearlessness and ability to do the impossible does not go unnoticed, we love you!” she said.

Fans could possibly see Biles back in action in Tokyo next week, when the four individual events she qualified for take place — the uneven bars, the vault, the beam, and the floor routine. But that’s still very much an open question. Biles has said she’s struggling with “the twisties,” a terrifying feeling of not being able to control her body in the air — which has to be even worse when you go higher and faster than anyone else in the field.

Whether she decides to compete or not, Biles has already shown the world how incredible is she — not just as a gymnast but as a person, teammate, and friend. It doesn’t get any more golden than that.