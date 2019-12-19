60+ Sleep Quotes That Will Make You Want to Take a Nap

It’s not like you need an excuse to take a nap or drift off to slumberland. After all, with 40 percent of Americans getting less than the recommended nine to seven hours a night, we should be getting all the sleep we can. Since nothing’s better than a good night’s snooze, we rounded up the best quotes about sleep that will inspire you to catch those much-needed ZZZs. Sweet dreams!
- “You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.” – Dr. Seuss
- “I love sleep. My life has the tendency to fall apart when I’m awake, you know?” ― Ernest Hemingway
- “There was never a child so lovely but his mother was glad to get him to sleep.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson
- “Have courage for the great sorrows of life and patience for the small ones; and when you have laboriously accomplished your daily task, go to sleep in peace.” – Victor Hugo
- “Never go to bed mad. Stay up and fight.” ― Phyllis Diller
- “You miss 100% of the naps you don’t take.” – Unknown
- “Childhood is the sleep of reason.” – Jean-Jacques Rousseau
- “When I woke up this morning my girlfriend asked me, ‘Did you sleep good?’ I said ‘No, I made a few mistakes.'” – Steven Wright
- “I cannot be awake for nothing looks to me as it did before, Or else I am awake for the first time, and all before has been a mean sleep.” – Walt Whitman
- “Laugh and the world laughs with you, snore and you sleep alone.” ― anthony burgess
- “Each night, when I go to sleep, I die. And the next morning, when I wake up, I am reborn.” ― Mahatma Gandhi
- “Depending upon my activities, I sleep between five and ten hours every night. I sleep in an extra-wide single bed, and I use only one heavy down comforter over me, summer or winter. I have never been able to wear pajamas or creepy nightgowns; they disturb my sleep.” – Marilyn Monroe
- “Sleep, those little slices of death — how I loathe them.” ― Edgar Allan Poe
- “The night is the hardest time to be alive and 4am knows all my secrets.” ― Poppy Z. Brite
- “I usually get up at 3 A.M. I don’t require a lot of sleep, and if I get tired, I’ll take a powernap during the day.” – Dolly Parton
- “I wonder why I don’t go to bed and go to sleep. But then it would be tomorrow, so I decide that no matter how tired, no matter how incoherent I am, I can skip on hour more of sleep and live.” ― Sylvia Plath
- “For a man who has done his natural duty, death is as natural as sleep.” – George Santayana
- “Let’s start by taking a smallish nap or two …” – Winnie-the-Pooh
- “Silence is the sleep that nourishes wisdom.” – Francis Bacon
- “A man can do only what he can do. But if he does that each day he can sleep at night and do it again the next day.” – Albert Schweitzer
- “Sleep is my lover now, my forgetting, my opiate, my oblivion.” ― Audrey Niffenegger
- “Sleep is all about recovering. So if you’re not sleeping, you’re not recovering. And if you’re going to break your body down a lot, you better find ways to build it back up. And the only way to do that is get a lot of sleep. So for me, I go to bed at like 8:30, 9:00. As soon as I put my kids to bed. Because I’m up at 5:30 the next day.” – Tom Brady
- “That we are not much sicker and much madder than we are is due exclusively to that most blessed and blessing of all natural graces, sleep.” – Aldous Huxley
- “If you can’t sleep, then get up and do something instead of lying there worrying. It’s the worry that gets you, not the lack of sleep.” – Dale Carnegie
- “There is no sunrise so beautiful that it is worth waking me up to see it.” ― Mindy Kaling
- “I don’t feel old. I don’t feel anything till noon. That’s when it’s time for my nap.” – Bob Hope
- “The world of men is dreaming, it has gone mad in its sleep, and a snake is strangling it, but it can’t wake up.” – D. H. Lawrence
- “A good husband is never the first to go to sleep at night or the last to awake in the morning.” – Honore de Balzac
- “Sleep is for squares.” – Henry Rollins
- “I haven’t been to sleep for over a year. That’s why I go to bed early. One needs more rest if one doesn’t sleep.” – Evelyn Waugh
- “Learn from yesterday, live for today, look to tomorrow, rest this afternoon.” – Charles M. SchulzRelated: 55+ Buzzy Coffee Jokes And Puns That’ll Give You Latte Laughs
- “Those who have compared our life to a dream were right… we were sleeping wake, and waking sleep.” – Michel de Montaigne
- “Some people talk in their sleep. Lecturers talk while other people sleep” ― Albert Camus
- “Don’t give up on your dreams. Keep sleeping.” – Unknown
- “We’re introducing separate rooms with double beds in all of our planes so people can actually go with their partner and have a proper night’s sleep.” – Richard Branson
- “I do my best thinking at night when everyone else is sleeping. No interruptions. No noise. I like the feeling of being awake when no one else is.” ― Jennifer Niven
- “Though sleep is called our best friend, it is a friend who often keeps us waiting!” – Jules Verne
- “Sleep is lovely, death is better still, not to have been born is of course the miracle.” – Heinrich Heine
- “I feel like there is always something trying to pull us back into sleep, that there is this sort of seductive quality in all the hedonistic pleasures that pull on us.” – bell hooks
- “Sleep is God. Go worship.” ― Jim Butcher
- “There is a time for many words, and there is also a time for sleep.” ― Homer
- “It’s tough to go to sleep at night, and I wake up after five hours because I feel like I’m wasting time. I just sit up at night and think about what I can do next.” – Dave Grohl
- “I think insomnia is a sign that a person is interesting.” ― Avery Sawyer
- “When I was younger, I had this fairy tale that you can have the eight hours of sleep and be a healthy, balanced person and still achieve your goals. The reality is, that hasn’t always been the case.” – Lilly Singh
- “Death, so called, is a thing which makes men weep, And yet a third of life is passed in sleep.” ― Lord George Gordon Byron
- “Sleep is very important.” – Noah Centineo
- “When the going gets tough, the tough take a nap.” – Tom Hodgkinson
- “Why can I never go back to bed? Who’s is the voice ringing in my head? Where is the sense in these desperate dreams? Why should I wake when I’m half past dead?” ― Emilie Autumn
- “Sleep my friend, and you will see that dream is my reality.” – James Hetfield
- “I think people want very much to simplify their lives enough so that they can control the things that make it possible to sleep at night.” – Twyla Tharp
- “Man is a genius when he is dreaming.” ― Akira Kurosawa
- “It was that sort of sleep in which you wake every hour and think to yourself that you have not been sleeping at all; you can remember dreams that are like reflections, daytime thinking slightly warped.” ― Kim Stanley Robinson
- “In sleep, you are safe from the revolting mechanics of living and being a prey to outrageous fortune.” – Taylor Caldwell
- “Daytime sleep is like the sin of the flesh; the more you have the more you want, and yet you feel unhappy, sated and unsated at the same time.” ― Umberto Eco
- “Sleep is not on good terms with broken hearts. It will have nothing to do with them.” – Christopher Pike
- “My body is weird. I wake up when the sun comes up, and it’s hard for me to go to sleep. My thoughts just take over.” – Rihanna
- “I never worry that I’ll die in my sleep, because I’m never asleep!” – Billy Crystal
- “Life is something that happens when you can’t get to sleep.” ― Fran Lebowitz
- “sleep is the most innocent creature there is and a sleepless man the most guilty.” ― Franz Kafka
- “A good laugh and a long sleep are the two best cures for anything.” – Irish proverb
- “Sleep is the best meditation.” – Dalai Lama
Related: 100+ Self Care Quotes To Soothe Your Mind, Body, And Soul