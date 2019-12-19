60+ Sleep Quotes That Will Make You Want to Take a Nap

Lulamej/ Getty

It’s not like you need an excuse to take a nap or drift off to slumberland. After all, with 40 percent of Americans getting less than the recommended nine to seven hours a night, we should be getting all the sleep we can. Since nothing’s better than a good night’s snooze, we rounded up the best quotes about sleep that will inspire you to catch those much-needed ZZZs. Sweet dreams!

“You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.” – Dr. Seuss “I love sleep. My life has the tendency to fall apart when I’m awake, you know?” ― Ernest Hemingway “There was never a child so lovely but his mother was glad to get him to sleep.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson “Have courage for the great sorrows of life and patience for the small ones; and when you have laboriously accomplished your daily task, go to sleep in peace.” – Victor Hugo “Never go to bed mad. Stay up and fight.” ― Phyllis Diller “You miss 100% of the naps you don’t take.” – Unknown “Childhood is the sleep of reason.” – Jean-Jacques Rousseau “When I woke up this morning my girlfriend asked me, ‘Did you sleep good?’ I said ‘No, I made a few mistakes.'” – Steven Wright “I cannot be awake for nothing looks to me as it did before, Or else I am awake for the first time, and all before has been a mean sleep.” – Walt Whitman “Laugh and the world laughs with you, snore and you sleep alone.” ― anthony burgess “Each night, when I go to sleep, I die. And the next morning, when I wake up, I am reborn.” ― Mahatma Gandhi “Depending upon my activities, I sleep between five and ten hours every night. I sleep in an extra-wide single bed, and I use only one heavy down comforter over me, summer or winter. I have never been able to wear pajamas or creepy nightgowns; they disturb my sleep.” – Marilyn Monroe “Sleep, those little slices of death — how I loathe them.” ― Edgar Allan Poe “The night is the hardest time to be alive and 4am knows all my secrets.” ― Poppy Z. Brite “I usually get up at 3 A.M. I don’t require a lot of sleep, and if I get tired, I’ll take a powernap during the day.” – Dolly Parton “I wonder why I don’t go to bed and go to sleep. But then it would be tomorrow, so I decide that no matter how tired, no matter how incoherent I am, I can skip on hour more of sleep and live.” ― Sylvia Plath “For a man who has done his natural duty, death is as natural as sleep.” – George Santayana “Let’s start by taking a smallish nap or two …” – Winnie-the-Pooh “Silence is the sleep that nourishes wisdom.” – Francis Bacon “A man can do only what he can do. But if he does that each day he can sleep at night and do it again the next day.” – Albert Schweitzer “Sleep is my lover now, my forgetting, my opiate, my oblivion.” ― Audrey Niffenegger “Sleep is all about recovering. So if you’re not sleeping, you’re not recovering. And if you’re going to break your body down a lot, you better find ways to build it back up. And the only way to do that is get a lot of sleep. So for me, I go to bed at like 8:30, 9:00. As soon as I put my kids to bed. Because I’m up at 5:30 the next day.” – Tom Brady “That we are not much sicker and much madder than we are is due exclusively to that most blessed and blessing of all natural graces, sleep.” – Aldous Huxley “If you can’t sleep, then get up and do something instead of lying there worrying. It’s the worry that gets you, not the lack of sleep.” – Dale Carnegie “There is no sunrise so beautiful that it is worth waking me up to see it.” ― Mindy Kaling “I don’t feel old. I don’t feel anything till noon. That’s when it’s time for my nap.” – Bob Hope “The world of men is dreaming, it has gone mad in its sleep, and a snake is strangling it, but it can’t wake up.” – D. H. Lawrence “A good husband is never the first to go to sleep at night or the last to awake in the morning.” – Honore de Balzac “Sleep is for squares.” – Henry Rollins “I haven’t been to sleep for over a year. That’s why I go to bed early. One needs more rest if one doesn’t sleep.” – Evelyn Waugh “Learn from yesterday, live for today, look to tomorrow, rest this afternoon.” – Charles M. SchulzRelated: 55+ Buzzy Coffee Jokes And Puns That’ll Give You Latte Laughs “Those who have compared our life to a dream were right… we were sleeping wake, and waking sleep.” – Michel de Montaigne “Some people talk in their sleep. Lecturers talk while other people sleep” ― Albert Camus “Don’t give up on your dreams. Keep sleeping.” – Unknown “We’re introducing separate rooms with double beds in all of our planes so people can actually go with their partner and have a proper night’s sleep.” – Richard Branson “I do my best thinking at night when everyone else is sleeping. No interruptions. No noise. I like the feeling of being awake when no one else is.” ― Jennifer Niven “Though sleep is called our best friend, it is a friend who often keeps us waiting!” – Jules Verne “Sleep is lovely, death is better still, not to have been born is of course the miracle.” – Heinrich Heine “I feel like there is always something trying to pull us back into sleep, that there is this sort of seductive quality in all the hedonistic pleasures that pull on us.” – bell hooks “Sleep is God. Go worship.” ― Jim Butcher “There is a time for many words, and there is also a time for sleep.” ― Homer “It’s tough to go to sleep at night, and I wake up after five hours because I feel like I’m wasting time. I just sit up at night and think about what I can do next.” – Dave Grohl “I think insomnia is a sign that a person is interesting.” ― Avery Sawyer “When I was younger, I had this fairy tale that you can have the eight hours of sleep and be a healthy, balanced person and still achieve your goals. The reality is, that hasn’t always been the case.” – Lilly Singh “Death, so called, is a thing which makes men weep, And yet a third of life is passed in sleep.” ― Lord George Gordon Byron “Sleep is very important.” – Noah Centineo “When the going gets tough, the tough take a nap.” – Tom Hodgkinson “Why can I never go back to bed? Who’s is the voice ringing in my head? Where is the sense in these desperate dreams? Why should I wake when I’m half past dead?” ― Emilie Autumn “Sleep my friend, and you will see that dream is my reality.” – James Hetfield “I think people want very much to simplify their lives enough so that they can control the things that make it possible to sleep at night.” – Twyla Tharp “Man is a genius when he is dreaming.” ― Akira Kurosawa “It was that sort of sleep in which you wake every hour and think to yourself that you have not been sleeping at all; you can remember dreams that are like reflections, daytime thinking slightly warped.” ― Kim Stanley Robinson “In sleep, you are safe from the revolting mechanics of living and being a prey to outrageous fortune.” – Taylor Caldwell “Daytime sleep is like the sin of the flesh; the more you have the more you want, and yet you feel unhappy, sated and unsated at the same time.” ― Umberto Eco “Sleep is not on good terms with broken hearts. It will have nothing to do with them.” – Christopher Pike “My body is weird. I wake up when the sun comes up, and it’s hard for me to go to sleep. My thoughts just take over.” – Rihanna “I never worry that I’ll die in my sleep, because I’m never asleep!” – Billy Crystal “Life is something that happens when you can’t get to sleep.” ― Fran Lebowitz “sleep is the most innocent creature there is and a sleepless man the most guilty.” ― Franz Kafka “A good laugh and a long sleep are the two best cures for anything.” – Irish proverb “Sleep is the best meditation.” – Dalai Lama

Related: 100+ Self Care Quotes To Soothe Your Mind, Body, And Soul