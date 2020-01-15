These 100+ Inspiring Workout Quotes Will Have You Moovin’ And Groovin’

Everyone has their own relationship to exercise. For some people, it’s an escape, a chance to clear the mind, and concentrate on yourself. For others, it’s a torture chamber. Either way, you may need some extra motivation for the days you’re dragging your feet out the door. If that’s the case, look no further. Here are 101 gym and workout quotes guaranteed to get you moving and grooving.

“Exercise is really important to me – it’s therapeutic. So if I’m ever feeling tense or stressed or like I’m about to have a meltdown, I’ll put on my iPod and head to the gym or out on a bike ride along Lake Michigan with the girls.” – Michelle Obama

“Gold medals are made out of sweat, blood and tears and effort in the gym every day.” – Gabby Douglas

“I like to turn the venue into a jungle gym, into my playground.” – Tory Lanez

“I feel like I’m really blessed and lucky that I have a very good social life outside of the gym, and I have a really amazing family. My parents are so supportive. I have a younger brother and two younger sisters, and they’re really awesome. So I feel like I get the best of both worlds.” – Aly Raisman

“When you’re in the throes of this romantic love, it’s overwhelming – you’re out of control, you’re irrational, you’re going to the gym at 6 A.M. every day – Why? Because she’s there.” – Helen Fisher

“What seems impossible today will one day become your warm-up.” — Unknown

“Hit the gym… Working out is the key to your life. All you need is a half an hour on the treadmill.” – Grizz Chapman

“I believe in eating what I like and sweating it out in the gym.” – Irina Shayk

“Everyone needs a reset button so you can start your day without anxiety. For some people, it’s running; for some, it’s going to the gym. For me, it’s meditation.” – Matt Bomer

“I hate going to the gym and doing it the old-fashioned way. I hate anything that’s too straightforward, too routine, too familiar. I get bored really, really quickly.” – Rihanna

“When people tell me they can’t afford to join a gym, I tell them to go outside; planet Earth is a gym and we’re already members. Run, climb, sweat, and enjoy all of the natural wonders that are available to you.” – Steve Maraboli

“I like to meditate. But I get rid of my stress at the gym.” – Jason Statham

“Going to the gym is great for your body, but it’s also great for your mind.” – Rory McIlroy

“Never give up on a dream just because of the time it will take to accomplish it. The time will pass anyway.” — Unknown

“You know, I looked at my face in the mirror this morning, and I like being old. My face has more content and when I train in the gym now, I am not training to be strong or handsome – just better than I was yesterday. These days the race is just against myself.” – Jean-Claude Van Damme

“I don’t go to a psychiatrist. I don’t go to a gym. I run away from my accountant, I run away from my dentist. They are all supposed to help you, but I like to stay in bed, where I have a chance to reflect, like Rossellini.” – Marlene Dumas

“I’ve worked countless hours in the gym, so I feel like I’m already prepared for the game. So when I’m listening to music pregame, it’s really just about personal enjoyment.” – Kyrie Irving

“Some people like going to the pub; I enjoy going to the gym.” – Frank Bruno

“Physical fitness is not only one of the most important keys to a healthy body, but it is also the basis of dynamic and creative intellectual activity.” – John F. Kennedy

“Here’s how it goes: I’m up at the stroke of 10 or 10:30. I have breakfast and read the papers, and then it’s lunchtime. Then maybe a little nap after lunch and out to the gym, and before I know it, it’s time to have a drink.” – E. L. Doctorow

“I go to the gym and work through a routine. But if you see someone with a personal trainer, you know they do 10 times more than you do. You give up your sense of identity. If you watch ‘The Biggest Loser,’ you see people give up their identity to become something else.” – Irvine Welsh

“Push yourself because no one else is going to do it for you.” — Unknown

“I’m living on this positive mind frame where I’m only attracting positive things. I’m controlling my energy, I’m eating right, I’m meditating, I’m in the gym, I’m doing all this stuff I’m supposed to be doing. I’m past that young, immature way of thinking. I just want to be great.” – Shameik Moore

“Success starts with self-discipline.” — Unknown

“I kind of became a gym rat. The more results I saw, the more dedicated I became. It is such a great feeling to see your hard work pay off. I mean, if I’m gonna skip the In-N-Out burgers, there better be light at the end of the tunnel!” – Jonathan Lipnicki

“I really don’t like the gym. I like experiences, so I take any chance I get to go on a bicycle or on a hike.” – Blake Lively

“The fight is won or lost far away from witnesses – behind the lines, in the gym, and out there on the road, long before I dance under those lights.” – Muhammad Ali

“When I go to the gym, stretching is very important. For polo, you don’t need too much strength so you don’t want to build yourself up too much. It’s all about flexibility.” – Nacho Figueras

“If it doesn’t challenge you, it won’t change you.” – Fred Devito

“I don’t smoke, don’t drink much, and go to the gym five times a week. I live a healthy lifestyle and feel great. I can run a marathon, you know.” – Sarah Michelle Gellar

“ A lot of late nights in the gym, a lot of early mornings, especially when your friends are going out, you’re going to the gym, those are the sacrifices that you have to make if you want to be an NBA basketball player.” – Jason Kidd

“My goal is to hit the gym every day I’m on vacation. Usually, I just end up sleeping and drinking beer.” – Gary Allan

“Your body can stand almost anything. It’s your mind that you have to convince.” — Unknown

“I just loved being in the gym. It was tough at times. Sometimes I wanted to quit, but I’m glad I stuck with it.” – Kevin Durant

“The resistance that you fight physically in the gym and the resistance that you fight in life can only build a strong character.” – Arnold Schwarzenegger

“Train hard, turn up, run your best and the rest will take care of itself.” – Usain Bolt

“I was awkward-looking with huge brown eyes, dark brown, pencil-straight hair styled into an old-school Romanian bowl haircut from the 1980s. And I was very, very small. I was always the tiniest kid on my street and in my classes at school. The gym was the one place I didn’t have to worry about feeling awkward for being so petite.” – Dominique Moceanu

“I enjoy every second I’m in the gym. I love to challenge myself, push myself; obviously, there’s a lot of different routines and a lot of different stuff we do – love cycling, and again, it’s part of my lifestyle.” – Camilo Villegas

“If you ever lack the motivation to train then think what happens to your mind & body when you don’t.” – Shifu Yan Lei

“Motivation is what gets you started. Habit is what keeps you going”. – Jim Ryun

“You don’t start out getting into the gym and bench pressing 300 pounds. You start out by doing the bar.” – Thomas Rhett

“Don’t limit your challenges, challenge your limits.” – Jerry Dunn

“Take care of your body. It’s the only place you have to live.” – Jim Rohn

“The gym is somewhere you can go to just forget for an hour what you do for a living, what you are doing on a daily basis. You just turn up and get on with it.” – Luke Evans

“I attend to my fitness. I go to the gym every day and try to maintain my physical fitness; without that, it is tough to take challenges on the chess board.” – Viswanathan Anand

“Exercise is done against one’s wishes and maintained only because the alternative is worse.” – George A. Sheehan

“I like to do a mix for my workout because I find that when you do the same workout, you get bored of the gym, and also, it’s great to shock your body.” – Shanina Shaik

“Someone busier than you is working out right now.” — Unknown

“I like to hit the gym early in the morning. I feel better throughout the day when I get in a workout first thing in the morning.” – Derek Jeter

"Do today what others won't so tomorrow you can do what others can't." – Jerry Rice



“We must train hard. It’s not about denying a weakness may exist but about denying its right to persist.” – Vince McConnell

“If you still look good at the end of your workout, you didn’t train hard enough.” — Unknown

“I’m not someone who frequents the gym, pretty much ever.” – Timothee Chalamet

“To enjoy the glow of good health, you must exercise.” – Gene Tunney

“Fitness is not about being better than someone else. It’s about being better than you used to be.” – Khloe Kardashian

“If you think of exercise like a 60-minute commitment 3 times a week at the gym, you’re missing the point completely. If you think that going on a diet has something to do with nutrition, you don’t see the forest through the trees. It is a lifestyle. I know it sounds cliche, but you have to find things you love to do.” – Brett Hoebel

“You dream. You plan. You reach. There will be obstacles. There will be doubters. There will be mistakes. But with hard work, with belief, with confidence and trust in yourself and those around you, there are no limits.” — Michael Phelps

“My only personal time is a couple of hours in the gym in the morning.” – Aaron Schock

“I’m simple. I love hiking, going to the gym, doing some simple stuff. I love being outdoors, I love bike riding. Just stuff that’s fun!” – Lea Michele

“Exercise is king. Nutrition is queen. Put them together and you’ve got a kingdom.” – Jack LaLanne

“If your out of breath, dizzy, feel like vomiting, can’t remember your name, you are on the right road.” — Unknown

“When you have a clear vision of your goal, it’s easier to take the first step toward it.” — L.L. Cool J

“In our game, it’s your vanity that keeps you in shape. I’ve got a little gym set up, and I ride a single-speed bike up the hills behind my house. Lately, I’ve been kind of a slacker. Usually, it’s a film role that makes me start getting in shape. Between roles, I try to do a little maintenance, but I’m not a workout fanatic at all.” – Bill Paxton

“Do something today that your future self will thank you for.” – Sean Patrick Flanery

“There’s no secret formula. I lift heavy, work hard, and aim to be the best.” — Ronnie Coleman

“If I don’t go to the gym for a week, I just get thinner and thinner.” – Venus Williams

“Math is like going to the gym for your brain. It sharpens your mind.” – Danica McKellar

“Strength does not come from the physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will.” – Gandhi

“You’re going to have to let it hurt. Let it suck. The harder you work, the better you will look. Your appearance isn’t parallel to how heavy you lift, it’s parallel to how hard you work.” — Joe Manganiello

“Of course its heavy, that’s why they call it weight.” — Unknown

“The best way to predict the future is to create it.” – Abraham Lincoln

“Work hard in silence. Let success be your noise.” – Frank Ocean

“Rome wasn’t built in a day, but they worked on it every single day.” — Unknown

“If something stands between you and your success, move it. Never be denied.” — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

“Throughout my life, I have tried to share my belief that getting and staying healthy doesn’t have to feel like work. My life is not about deprivation; I don’t diet or slave away in a gym. What I do is eat clean, nutritious, real food. I enjoy delicious meals with healthy fats, I eat until I am full and satisfied, and I remain thin.” – Suzanne Somers

“You have to push past your perceived limits, push past that point you thought was as far as you can go.” — Drew Brees

“The pain you feel today, will be the strength you feel tomorrow.” — Unknown

“Every morning, I crawl out of bed. I sit there and think, ‘Do I really need this?’ And I drag myself to the gym in my garage. It’s not fun. I hate it. I work out alone. Weights.” – Sylvester Stallone

“If I’m in the gym I’ll stay for a while, and I’m not usually in a hurry to leave.” – Tyler Hoechlin

“So I said to the gym instructor: ‘Can you teach me to do the splits?’ He said: ‘How flexible are you?’ I said: I can’t make Tuesdays.’” – Tim Vine

“Most people give up right before the big break comes — don’t let that person be you.” — Michael Boyle

“Less sugar, more fruit. Less soda, more water. Less driving, more walking. Less worry, more sleep. Fewer words, more action.” — Unknown

“Traits acquired during one’s lifetime – muscles built up in the gym, for example – cannot be passed on to the next generation. Now with technology, as it happens, we might indeed be able to transfer some of our acquired traits on to our selected offspring by genetic engineering.” – Nick Bostrom

“Nothing truly great ever came from a comfort zone.” — Unknown

“Sometimes I’d literally show up at the gym having a panic attack, and my trainer would be like, ‘All right, let’s just go get breakfast.’ I can’t give enough credit to him he was really there for me, and not just like a trainer where it’s like, ‘Well, come on, man, I gotta pump you up.’ He cared more about my mind and the state that I was in.” – Dylan O’Brien

“The body achieves what the mind believes.” — Unknown

“With physical prep work, you know if you go to the gym, you will get the size. There’s no chance it won’t happen. The emotional prep work is a variable. You could step onto the set one day and have a disconnect with your thoughts and feelings and have a rough day acting because you can’t quite tap into what you need.” – Chris Evans

“Just as you go to the gym regularly to keep your body fit, regular couples counseling can keep your relationship fit as well.” – Laura Wasser

“Obstacles can’t stop you. Problems can’t stop you. People can’t stop you. Only you can stop you.” — Unknown

“At the gym, I do full-body circuits with low weights and high repetitions, as well as four or five cardio intervals thrown into the mix. I put a lot of emphasis on core strength and flexibility training. I also do a lot of running in my free time. Anytime I can move my cardio outside in the sunshine, I do.” – Jill Wagner

“You shall gain, but you shall pay with sweat, blood, and vomit.” — Pavel Tsatsouline

“It’s a real strength for me that I’ve never minded the training process. It’s something I enjoy. I really like being in the gym or, certainly, on the field.” – Tom Brady

“I will sacrifice whatever is necessary to be the best.” — J.J. Watt

“I would like to propose slow cycling. Commute by bike. At a stroke, you remove the need for an absurd cost of public transport. Cycling is almost completely free. There is no longer any need for the gym as you get fit by cycling. And you can go at your own pace.” – Tom Hodgkinson

“Don’t be afraid of failure. This is the way to succeed.” — LeBron James

“The difference between wanting and achieving is discipline.” — Unknown

“In training, you listen to your body. In competition, you tell your body to shut up.” — Rich Froning Jr.

“There comes a certain point in life when you have to stop blaming other people for how you feel or the misfortunes in your life. You can’t go through life obsessing about what might have been.” — Hugh Jackman

“I feel an endless need to learn, to improve, to evolve — not only to please the coach and the fans — but also to feel satisfied with myself.” — Cristiano Ronaldo