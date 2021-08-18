60 Snapchat Names That You’ll Definitely Want To Steal

Thought Catalog/Unsplash

Guess what, fam? No social media résumé is complete without a Snapchat account, so if you’re not already on the photo- and video-sharing app, it’s time to hop to it. And before you think that Snapchat is just for the kids, think again. This social media platform is good for everyone, including all you mamas.

Snapchat, which first launched in 2011, has grown in popularity over the years as it has implemented more and more features. At its core, this social media app is all about sharing photos and videos directly with your friends. But where it differs from platforms like Instagram or Facebook is the snaps you send will disappear after being opened. So, upon launching, it quickly became a way for people to exchange some, ahem, raunchy messages with a little bit of privacy. Though that remains one of the go-to uses for Snapchat, it’s also just a fun way for people to keep in touch and to use Snapchat’s endless fun filters.

But you can’t get your Snapchat off the ground without some fun Snapchat names. While your username isn’t highly visible (much like Twitter names, you have a display name and a username), it will still appear on your profile, so you want it to be solid. Or you may not; that’s truly up to you. Either way, we made a Snapchat names list to get your creative juices flowing so that you can come up with your own username.

Some of these may already be in use — the app did have 293 million daily active users between April and June 2021, according to Statista — but you can probably spin off of them or tweak them if you’re into them. With that said, check out these Snapchat names and get snapping!

Funny Snapchat Names

Snapchat is an app that really calls for humor (and sexiness, but let’s talk about humor). From funny filters to cheeky stickers and features, Snapchat knows how to make its users smile. If you want to use the platform for nothing but fun, a funny Snapchat name may be the way to go.

@DontSnapMe @SnapItLikeYouMeanIt @IHateSnapchat @ThisIsYourGrandma @GiveMeMyNamePlease @ILikeInstagramBetter @SendN00dz @SnapCracklePopp @TooOld4This @LeaveIt2TheGrownups @UrMomsHot @IDidntWakeUpLikeThis @ArianaGrandesPonytail @CerealKillerStyle @CheugyAndIKnowIt @TiredAF @HelloMyNameIs @CindyCrawfordsMole @ToAllTheSnapsIveLovedBefore @GnomecomingQueen

Cool Snapchat Names

We already know you’re cooler than cool, which means your Snapchat name should match that. Your brand of cool may differ from ours, but these should inspire some level of coolness in you.

@RogueRenegade @DaisyChain @QueenOfEverything @SunsetInTheRain @ThunderCloud @KiwiStarfruit @LikeADaydream @LegallyBrunette @SummerEvening @RedLipstickKiss @HideawayHome @WatermelonSugarHigh @Booksmartish @WaveOnWave @2020_survivor @TheVoodooThatYouDo @P4L @Elev11n @EmployeeOfTheMonth @AllTheSmallThings

Random Snapchat Names

Sometimes you just want a username with no real meaning. It doesn’t necessarily have to be funny or meaningful. Maybe it’s because you don’t care too much about your Snapchat or want it as an extra account. (You do you.) In which case, use these as a jumping-off point.

@ObsessedWithEverything @ISpyRainbows @CatMom @MovingGrooving @YoureMissingOut @Working4TheWeekend @PostcardsAndPaperclips @YoullLikeItHere @SweetSweetHoney @AlrightAlrightAlright @NoBigDealOkay @SnacksAndNaps @ChickenNugsAndHugs @BleepBleepBloop @Ur_Mom @ProneToPanicAttacks @ANecessaryDiversion @HashtagHashtag @FeedMeSeymour @HelloYellow

A Final Note on Snapchat Names

There are so many ways you can decide on Snapchat names. Maybe you want to take inspiration from your kids and use a combination of their names, birthdays, or what they call you. Perhaps your favorite hobby can be your inspiration. We love the idea of using your favorite things as a part of a Snapchat name so that it feels personal.

Using part of your own name is also a great starting point for coming up with a social media name. You can even be incredibly straightforward and use your name or birthday or something identifiable. Just be cautious with how much personal information you incorporate in Snapchat username. Though you’re only sending pictures and videos to your friends, there’s always a privacy concern with putting any info out into the world!