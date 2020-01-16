Soleil Moon Frye Posts Emotional Video After ‘Punky’ Series Is Officially Picked Up

NBC and Soleil Moon Frye/Instagram

In an emotional video, “Punky Brewster” star Soleil Moon Frye shares her gratitude that the 80s sitcom is coming back to television

Children of the 1980s rejoice: Punky Brewster is coming back to television, and no, it isn’t a revival. On Thursday, Variety made the exciting announcement that a “follow-up” to the hit show would be part of new streaming network Peacock’s lineup when they launch in April — and it will be starring the original cast. Nobody is more excited than the star of the show herself, Soleil Moon Frye, who posted an emotional video on Instagram following the news.

“I am so grateful,” the actress starts the clip, holding back tears of joy. “I’m so humbled. And I’m so thankful. I know the responsibility that comes along with it, because I want to make it as amazing as possible. And I want to be able to help heal through laughter and joy and love and real stories. And my gratitude is abundant,” she said, breaking into tears. “I can’t wait to share this. Thank you.”

“PUNKY POWER! The secret is out. Thank you to my @ucp & @peacocktv family, our incredible, writers, producers, crew, my cast/family and my babies and everyday life family and friends, the angels who give me the gift to fly on their wings, the light, and all that those that were such a part of the Punky magic then and now,” she captioned the video. “I want to honor your memory. To every person that has helped me get to this moment I am forever thankful. I love you. To the Punky fans who are like family I will try my very best to make you proud. I am deeply humbled. #PUNKYPOWER FOREVER!”

According to Variety, Cherie Johnson will reprise her role as, well, Cherie Johnson, Punky’s BFF. The 10-episode season will focus on Punky, now a single mother of three trying to get her life together. She then meets Izzy (Quinn Copeland), a young girl who is in the foster system, reminding Punky a lot of her childhood self.

New cast members will include Lauren Donzis, Oliver De Los Santos, and Noah Cottrell. Freddie Prinze Jr. guest stars in the pilot as Punky’s ex-husband. Peacock has ordered a 10-episode first season.

Talks of a Punky Brewster sequel first started in June 2019, and then again in the fall. In November, Frye and Johnson got us all sorts of excited, posing for a selfie together. However, until today the show’s future was in question, as only the pilot had been confirmed.

As for timing, a debut date has yet to be announced, but hopefully we will be back in Punky’s world sometime later this year after Peacock’s April launch.