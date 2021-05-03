Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Share Never-Before-Seen Pics From Their Vegas Wedding

George Pimentel/Getty

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas just celebrated their second wedding anniversary by giving all of us a gift

I think we all can agree that time has been a little weird the last year or so. Ever since, oh, around March 2020, the days, weeks, and months have flown by, while simultaneously seeming to drag on for an eternity. But somehow, amid all that strangely passing time, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reached their second wedding anniversary. I know, I know. Somehow those crazy kids have been married for two years now. I’m not sure how it happened, either.

To celebrate two years since officially tying the knot, Jonas and Turner decided to give a gift to all of us: They posted a bunch of new, never before seen photos from their secret Vegas wedding. And just let me be the one to tell you, they’re as adorable as they sound.

“Happy 2 year Vegas Wedding anniversary to this big ol hunk of man meat,” Turner wrote in the caption of her post, including a red heart emoji, a steak emoji, and a church emoji.

Her carousel of photos included a shot of her and Jonas chilling in a pool fully clothed, and shots of them at the altar in Vegas — including a so sweet pic of them kissing at the altar.

There’s also a shot of them celebrating, Turner with her bouquet in hand, and Jonas with a full bottle of wine. I like the way they party.

Turner also included shots of the couple standing behind the DJ booth (did these icons actually DJ their own surprise wedding?) and dancing with her new sisters-in-law, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas.

Over on his account, Jonas shared his own set of pictures with the caption, “Married as [email protected]$K for 2 years! Love you bub.” He also tagged his wife, which, adorbs.

Jonas’s photos included the same shot of him and Turner in the pool together. He also posted more photos of them in the pool in their wedding outfits, showing there’s even more to that story than we know. Maybe we’ll learn more on their third anniversary?

In case you don’t remember, this adorable couple tied the knot in their surprise Vegas ceremony in 2019, after the Billboard Music Awards. They later had another, larger ceremony in France with their friends and family all around them. They’ve since expanded their little family by welcoming their daughter, Willa.

These two don’t tend to share a ton of photos from their private lives, which is why we love to see these adorable updates. Happy anniversary, you crazy kids.