LeBron James Just Wants To Be A Good Dad In Bonkers ‘Space Jam’ Trailer

Warner Bros.

LeBron James stars as a dad trying to connect with his son in Space Jam: A New Legacy trailer

Fans of the original 1996 film Space Jam starring Michael Jordan may be excited for some news — a new movie in the franchise is on the way and it stars NBA legend LeBron James.

“You never let me do what I wanna do, dad. You never let me just do me,” James’s son (Cedric Joe) says to his dad at the beginning of the trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy. James wanted his progeny to go to basketball camp, but he’s much more into computers. Cue a battle of galactic will and a basketball game to save his son after being sucked into the ‘server-verse’ and you’ve got a weird-ass trailer for a much-anticipated sequel on your hands.

Tunes vs. Goons. Watch LeBron James and Bugs Bunny in the new trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy. In theaters and streaming on HBO Max* – July 16. #SpaceJamMovie pic.twitter.com/7KOEPJP06i — Space Jam: A New Legacy (@spacejammovie) April 3, 2021

James faces off against digital Don Cheadle where the Warner Bros. archives are held and he gets some help from a group of well-known actors: Bugs, Daffy, Yosemite Sam, Tweety, and Lola Bunny. But wait, there’s more. The film also features Hanna Barbara characters, King Kong, and the Iron Giant. It’s a full on nostalgia-blitz.

Clockwork Orange guys in Space Jam 2 confirmed pic.twitter.com/ZBBFV5QSeh — ben mekler (@benmekler) April 3, 2021

“Tunes vs. Goons. Watch LeBron James and Bugs Bunny in the new trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy,” the company said in a tweet introducing the film, however, it seems people are divided about the new version of an old classic, especially when it comes to Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James.

Thanks for ruining space jam 🤢 — Addisen (@_addisenn) April 3, 2021

I feel like anyone who hates on this is just a LeBron hater in general and shouldn’t have even looked at the trailer because they were already planning on saying something negative to begin with. Y’all suck 😂 This is going to be COLD. Can’t wait to watch it. #SpaceJam #KingJames — Fine Ass Mama (@ac_arts_studio) April 3, 2021

First and foremost... what kind of weak ass shit of a story is this? Serververse? Tunes being partially CGI despite a beatifully designed world. Them having to throw down in AI Cheadle’s domain? Fuck this movie. LeBron is not Jordan. — Hrvoje Grahovac (@HrvojeG93) April 3, 2021

It looks like some good, dumb fun to me. The visuals and animation look really beautiful, and at least it’s trying to be distinct and different from the first movie. pic.twitter.com/Rx9ELAvmCf — RJ 🏹🎯 (@ResonantJustice) April 3, 2021

Why every studio think they gotta change classic flat animation to 3D now? Just stick with the classics — David (@DavePalmer41) April 3, 2021

But a lot of people are also like, Oh what’s that? LeBron plays space basketball with a bunch of animated weirdos? Sounds good.

Me in the movie theater parking garage before going into Space Jam 2, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/1swDYbrXoS — BubbleWoj (@BubbleWoj) April 3, 2021

The film’s official site explains the new Space Jam is a “manic mashup of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids.”

“When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before,” the official synopsis reads.

🔥🔥🔥 TUNE SQUAD VS. GOON SQUAD!! 🔥🔥🔥Check out LeBron and Bugs in the NEW TRAILER for Space Jam: A New Legacy!!! i'll be watching this all day #SpaceJamMovie pic.twitter.com/5OsilDsar7 — Looney Tunes (@WBLooneyTunes) April 3, 2021

If this one is as good as the original, we could have another icon on our hands. Warner Bros. original Space Jam was a $230 million hit and a billion-dollar merchandise empire. The soundtrack went six times platinum and Jordan became a beloved actor in addition to being a basketball legend.

For his part, James is ready to take on the challenge. “In my younger days, part of my thinking was ‘Space Jam was so good, how can I top this?'” James told EW. “There’s always going to be conversations about LeBron trying to do everything Michael [did]. But I’ve gotten older, and you know who you are. You know what you stand for.”

The wild and weird Space Jam: A New Legacy hits theaters and drops on HBO Max simultaneously on July 16, 2021.