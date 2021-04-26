Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Trailer Is Here And OMG It Looks Gorgeous

20th Century Studios

The promo for the new film aired Sunday night during the Oscars

Movies have had it rough over the last year. The pandemic closed theaters, and what theaters remained open saw only a fraction of their former audience turnout. Hollywood’s banking that with more American’s getting the COVID-19 vaccination, this could be the year people start going to the movies again as life inches back to normal.

With that in mind, the new trailer for Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story adaptation comes as a welcome appetizer for the upcoming return to theaters. The teaser, which aired during the Academy Awards, gives a vibe of The Outsiders-meets-Moulin Rouge.

Watch the brand-new teaser trailer for Steven Spielberg’s #WestSideStory. See the film in theaters December 10. pic.twitter.com/H4NPDpS0un — West Side Story (@WestSideMovie) April 26, 2021

A West Side Story fan appreciated the filming locations. “YES! When I moved to the neighborhood about 10 years ago, and every dog walk down to the river since, I think, this looks like a West Side Story set,” a Twitter user said. “Sure enough…”

The imagery is on point, gushes at Twitter user: “This is a PHENOMENAL shot.”

Josh Gad (Olaf from Frozen) can’t wait for the film. “Now. Want. It. Now,” Gad wrote.

The reboot stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler as Tony and Maria, and will get a standard theatrical premiere (sounds so quaint, doesn’t it?) on December 10. The film has already been delayed for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and resulting shutdowns.

Stephen Spielberg seems to be a fan of Zegler’s, as one Twitter user noticed. “Steven Spielberg calls ‘The greatest Maria I have ever witnessed.’ “

Some sharp-eyed viewers noticed the…ah…lack of Ansel in the teaser. “whoever edited that west side story trailer trying to hide ansel elgort.”

whoever edited that west side story trailer trying to hide ansel elgort pic.twitter.com/hQUimASJsW — 𝐋𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚 (@sincesuburbia) April 26, 2021

The trailer brings images remarkably similar to the 1961 film version, with shots of New York neighborhoods. Then we’re treated to glimpses of the Jets and the Sharks. From the looks of the trailer, Spielberg decided to stay faithful to original film, as the shots and dance numbers appear familiar, notably the school dance setting, the knife fight, and the sweet balcony scene where Maria and Tony confess their love for each nother.

Rolling Stone reports the script for the new version of the Broadway musical was penned and developed by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tony Kushner of Angels in America fame. The stunning choreography is by New York City ballet director Justin Peck.

Rita Moreno, who portrayed Anita in the 1961 adaptation, also appears in the Spielberg film in a supporting role as Valentina.

One Twitter user wanted to make sure Moreno’s presence is nothing short of required for the reboot. “Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story will drop it’s trailer during the Oscars,” the post reads. “Let’s not forget this scene and how Rita Moreno made history.”

Spielberg's remake of West Side Story will drop it's trailer during the Oscars. Let's not forget this scene and how Rita Moreno made history. pic.twitter.com/kTc5PYaley — yekaterina (@ageofadnaloy) April 23, 2021

Judging from behind the scenes footage, the dance scenes will be FIRE.

WEST SIDE STORY TRAILER SUNDAYYYYYY pic.twitter.com/HMCxq25r3z — darlene 🥀 | WSS TRAILER (@bwaydarlene) April 22, 2021

Meet you at the movies? We’ll be the people fangirling in the front row.