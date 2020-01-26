It’s no secret that being a mama is HARD. We try our best to raise tiny humans, make money to feed and clothe said tiny humans, and live a life of our own when we can (hellllllo Mama’s Wine Night). When it comes to being actual good humans ourselves, that can also be hard. Don’t get us wrong, the intention is there, but sometimes the time and energy is just not.

That’s why we’ve rounded up this gaggle of VDay gifts to make living a more eco-conscious life easier on the mamas in your life. We’re talking kitchen goodies that minimize waste, beauty finds she can feel good about, and even a sustainable yoga mat to help her get her namaste on. Give a little love and piece of mind this February 14th. These are products she’s been wanting to try (reusable sandwich wraps!), and the whole family will learn and benefit from living in a more eco-friendly home.

Credo Beauty "Clean 5" Starter Kit Beauty and skincare is probably the first place we should be going green. Help her detox her daily routine with this 5-piece starter kit, featuring mascara, cleanser, lotion, deodorant, and lipstick. Pair it with an eco-friendly makeup bag for the perfect present. $74 AT CREDO BEAUTY

EcoTribe Metal Straws With Bamboo Case This set has everything mama needs to drink ALL the caffeine (and stay hydrated). Stainless steel makes the straws durable and easy to clean, and the beechwood cases and carrying bag are great for popping in her purse. $16 AT AMAZON

Tanumi Reusable Makeup Remover Pads Help her say buh-bye to wasteful remover wipes with these super soft reusable (and machine-washable) cotton pads. With 12 pads, 2 designs, 3 colors, and 1 cotton laundry bag, she’ll be able to wipe the day away with a little less guilt. $16 AT AMAZON

Manduka Ekolite Yoga Mat She’ll be namaste-ing in peace with this eco-friendly yoga mat. Perfectly plush, it has great support, is made from sustainably harvested rubber and is free of harmful chemicals. The reinforced fibers are woven with a cotton blend that feels amazing underfoot. $78 AT MANDUKA

Corkcicle Insulated Wine Tumbler Let’s be real: Every mama needs a special glass for her “special juice.” Whether she prefers white, red, or booze, this triple-insulated thermos will keep her bevy at the perfect temperature. A spill-resistant lid keeps things contained and makes stroller walks or picnics a breeze. $28 AT AMAZON

Supernatural Starter Set Finally, a cleaning set she can feel good about using. With 4 reusable glass spray bottles and essential oil-infused cleaners for every surface in your home, this kit will bring the clean and a lovely aromatic scent. Plus, 2 trees are planted for every purchase. $75 AT SUPERNATURAL

Sustainable Home by Christine Liu If mom is super ready to live more eco-consciously, this is a must have. Christine Liu walks the reader through every room in the house with sustainability tips and step-by-step projects for leading a more low-impact lifestyle. Whether it’s upcycling old furniture, reducing plastic consumption, or even making your own toothpaste, all these things can help her make a difference. $13 AT AMAZON

BeeFresh Beeswax Food Wrap (4 Pack) Long gone are the days of Saran Wrap knicks and cuts. Beeswax wraps are the stylish and eco-friendly alternative. She can use ‘em to cover bowls or wrap sandwiches for the kiddos. This set has a variety of sizes for all her food storage needs. $14 AT AMAZON

MEEMA Cotton and Denim Kitchen Towels Believe it or not, you don’t actually need paper towels to survive life in your kitchen. Reusable towels will help keep waste minimal AND can also be used as cloth napkins. Help her make the transition to tree-saving habits with this cute cotton and denim set made from upcycled and sustainable materials. $22 AT AMAZON

Baloray Cooler Bag Now she can keep her lunch and all those baby snacks cool in style. Made of a durable waterproof exterior and insulated interior, this cooler brings a pop of color wherever it goes. The convenient side pocket fits everything from her phone to her wallet. $10 AT AMAZON

Nummyware Glass Containers (Set of 4) Plastic-free food storage that is also oven safe? Yes, please! The airtight (and sustainable) bamboo lids are BPA free, phthalate free, biodegradable, and recyclable. And they also double as portable cutting boards for cheese. $45 AT AMAZON

Veno Reusable Grocery Bags Meet the deluxe grocery tote. Made of 80% recycled materials, it has a sturdy, reinforced construction that won’t fall over and holds up to 35 lbs. Gift it with a bouquet of flowers or a bag full of snacks for the hungry/sleep-deprived newborn moms. $20 AT AMAZON

