Unique 20th Anniversary Gifts To Celebrate A Love Even Stronger Than Platinum

Etsy/Gold Belly

If you’re here for unique 20th anniversary gifts, you’ve come to the right place. Celebrating 20 years of anything is momentous, and when it comes to wedding anniversaries, that means your marriage is almost old enough to legally drink alcohol. But seriously, congratulations on making it not one, but two decades, together, which likely includes a million loads of laundry and dishes, maybe a kid or two, and countless laughs and memories.

The typical 20-year anniversary gifts are china (traditional) or platinum (modern), so if you’re looking for some inspiration, go with those themes. But honestly, after two decades together, the best gift is probably one you’ll both love together. Here are some of the best 20th wedding anniversary gifts to celebrate your long-lasting happiness.

Best 20th Anniversary Gifts

The Anniversary Journal Celebrate 20 years of marital bliss by reflecting on your favorite memories over the past two decades with a personalizable anniversary journal. There are pages to record your discoveries, highlights, and heartfelt moments together, as well as photo pages and envelopes to include additional pictures or keepsakes. You can continue to use the journal for future anniversaries, all the way up to your 60th. $85 AT UNCOMMON GOODS

Amazon Explore Taco Making Class Sometimes the best gift is something you can experience together. Amazon Explore lets you travel the world virtually, guided by a local expert. Spice up your next Taco Tuesday or date night together with a cooking class where a professional chef will teach you how to make tortillas and tacos from scratch. One reviewer said, “Our host was so much fun! we learned so much in just one hour. Highly recommend to anyone looking to learn how to make some easy tasty dishes.” $35.00 AT AMAZON

Vinylux Personalized Framed Platinum LP Record Commemorate your anniversary with a personalized and framed platinum LP record. You can add a title, subtitle, and up to five song titles. Get creative by adding your names and wedding date, songs that remind you of milestones of your marriage, or inside jokes only the two of you are privy to. One reviewer said, “Everything was perfect! Communication was amazing, the final platinum record was amazing and most importantly, my wife absolutely loved it!! When your marriage goes platinum — you get her a platinum record!” $175 AT ETSY

Bone China Van Gogh Mugs The traditional 20th anniversary gift is china, and even though most fine china is only used for special occasions, this set of mugs will become a go-to, daily favorite. The set of four bone china mugs are printed with Van Gogh paintings, so you can have your morning coffee or afternoon tea with a side of art. They each hold 11 ounces of liquid and are microwave and dishwasher-safe. One reviewer said, “Beautiful packaging and beautiful mugs. I was really struggling to find bone china mugs for my husband that were not overly feminine. He swears tea tastes better in a bone china cup. I settled on these and to my surprise he loves them (and so do I). Amazing quality, gorgeous art and I think he is right … the tea does taste better!” $49.95 AT AMAZON

Goldbelly Delivery Do you and/or your partner have a favorite hometown dish, chef you particularly love, or restaurant you’ve always wanted to try? Have it delivered to your door via Goldbelly, which delivers food from restaurants all over the country. Whether you’re looking for authentic New York bagels, Detroit-style pizza, or a red velvet cake even Oprah loves, a romantic meal is just a click away. $75 AT GOLDBELLY

OurLoveWasBorn Night Sky Print It may seem like the stars were aligned the day you and your partner met, so create a unique star map of that day, your wedding date, or other memorable milestone in your lives. You can customize the color, font, and medium (print, canvas, or wood) to make it truly one-of-a-kind, just like your marriage. One reviewer said, “Absolutely loved this item! They were so quick on the turn around and delivery. I ordered this as an anniversary gift for my husband and he loved it too. Thank you so much for a wonderful gift!!” $46 AT ETSY

Echo Show 8 If you’re tired of telling each other to turn off the lights or turn on the heat, let Alexa do it for you instead. With the Echo Show, you can voice control all your smart home devices in one place, as well as listen to music or podcasts, update calendars, make video calls, and more. It also serves as a digital frame that can show off your favorite photos together, or add new selfies via the built-in camera. One reviewer said, “ Bought this instead of replacing my defunct electronic picture frame. Now I stream pictures from Amazon photos and they look great on this screen. It’s in the kitchen so great for using for the radio or internet but I’m finding the more I play with this, the more useful it is… Alexa has some pretty impressive capabilities and one of them is keeping my kids entertained. We already had an echo dot before this but now we are starting to communicate around the house with Alexa. Easy to install, easy to set up, easy to use.” $129.99 AT AMAZON

Riedel O Champagne Tumblers These champagne tumblers are perfect for toasting 20 happy years together, or a regular evening in, because you don’t need an excuse to sip on bubbles. The stemless design means they’re less likely to break whether you’re carrying them across the room, out for a picnic, or placing them in the dishwasher. Says one reviewer, “I have many Riedel glassware but tend to stay traditional. However I wanted to find something for champagne that would have a stable base when using outdoors or in a movie room. I was a bit skeptical on these so only purchased two. However, after receiving them and using them for several weeks now, they’ve become one of my favorite glasses for sparkling wine. It is a very stable glass, not easy to tip over, perfect volume, and feels really nice in your hand.” $24.25 AT AMAZON

ChicMamaDesigns Personalized Ring Dish Even after all these years, a jewelry dish is still handy for holding rings, cufflinks, or other small accessories or knick knacks. This hand sculpted dish measures 3.75 inches in diameter, is cast in fine silver pewter, and can be personalized with your names, initials, wedding date, or short love notes (up to four lines, 10 characters per line). Says one reviewer, “Beautiful, I love it!! Feels great in hand and the stamping is perfect. Thank you!!” $37 AT ETSY

AeroGarden Indoor Hydroponic Garden Cross off some items on your grocery shopping list with this indoor hydroponic garden. It will let you grow herbs and vegetables year round without the mess of getting soil everywhere, and comes with seeds, LED grow lights, and reminders to tell you when to add plant food or water. For those home cooked meals, you can now enjoy freshly grown produce right from your own kitchen. One reviewer said, “I absolutely love this product. I was skeptical at first, but the reviews were right, the plants grow quickly and take off. We have bought the grow your own and planted jalapenos, tomatillos, bell pepper, and lettuce. All sprouted within a week, and are doing great. I cant wait for them to bear fruit! The herbs that came with the machine grew fantastic and the basil went crazy big and beautiful. I liked it so much I bought a 2nd one. I would recommend this for anyone and I would gift this for anyone.” $99.97 AT AMAZON

7-Piece Hexclad Hybrid Cookware Set If you’re looking to upgrade your cookware, this Hexclad set is a gift for the whole family. This Michelin star chef-approve brand is designed for even the most intense sears — nothing you cook (not even blackened proteins!) will phase this cookware. Its patented design uses a layer of magnetic stainless steel so that it works seamlessly on all stovetops (electric and gas, as well as newer magnetic induction cooktops). There’s a special layer of aluminum which provides even heat. $400 AT HEXCLAD

Patz & Hall Chenoweth Ranch Pinot Noir 2014 Give your spouse a bottle or two of quality, handcrafted wine. Patz & Hall is a California winery that works with family-owned Chardonnay and Pinot Noir vineyards to create unique wines you’ll enjoy whether it’s Tuesday night or an anniversary dinner. This 2014 Pinot Noir has high professional ratings and has notes of dark chocolate, cherry, and toasted almond. $60 AT WINE.COM

Intersection of Love Print Spruce up your wall decor with some art that symbolizes your union. Personalize this intersection of love print with your names and two meaningful dates. You can choose between a color or black and white photo as well as between many frame options, including a platinum version for your 20th anniversary. One reviewer said, “I bought this photo print several years ago as an anniversary gift for my husband with the year we met and the year we married. Later I bought this print with the years our children were born. This year I bought the print to mark our 50th anniversary. I’ve had so many people comment on how unique and “uncommon” the photo prints are!” $175 AT UNCOMMON GOODS

Farmgirl FlowersRosé All Day Bouquet Everyone loves fresh flowers, and since the 20th anniversary flower is a daylily, opt to give your partner some fresh white and pink lilies. This bouquet arrives as 10 stems of rose lilies, which you can arrange however you like to brighten both your day and home. $58 AT FARMGIRL FLOWERS

Blue Nile Platinum Bands After 20 years, if you’re looking to upgrade your wedding bands, why not go for matching platinum rings? This simple, classic ring comes in 2-7mm widths and has a high polished finish that will go with every outfit. One reviewer said, “This ring is perfect for someone looking for a classic, comfortable ring. The 4mm looks great, and is comfortable to wear.” $550 AT BLUE NILE

Let’s Toast Candle Over the years, there have no doubt been countless things you’ve said cheers to. Continue to celebrate your happy marriage with a soy wax blend candle that reminds you that every day is worth toasting. It’s hand-poured and has a burn time of 60-80 hours. It also pairs well with a couple of glasses of champagne. $34.00 AT AMAZON

Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager After a long day, your partner of 20 years deserves a leg and foot massage, and this shiatsu foot massager will deliver. It has a deep kneading shiatsu technique, three different levels of intensity, and five different comfort settings (including a heat function). One reviewer said, “I am over-the-top thrilled by this new foot massager I bought from Cloud Massage. Immediately after my first use, I knew beyond the shadow of any doubt, that this is by far the best investment I have ever made in and/or for myself! First, it has a patented bar that allows you to change the machine to various positions. Multiple angles, straight up and down (for calf massage) or flat like the ONLY position other massagers offer. This is a heated, vibrating, deep kneading shiatsu type of foot massager and has these air bags that squeeze in and out at various pressures which is awesome for circulation issues.” $299.99 AT AMAZON

Check out our other great gift ideas here.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.