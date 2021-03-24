When it comes to home decor and kitchenware, we’ve got the staples like KitchenAid, Dash, and West Elm (to name a few), as well as trendy newcomers like the Our Place Always Pan, Parachute, and Brooklinen. But there’s also a whole other realm of home and kitchen — celebrity home brands.

Our favorite actors, musicians, and figureheads have all dappled in the industry a little. Whether it’s a quick brand collaboration (like Goop x Crate & Barrel) or an entire brand on their own, celebrity home and cookware lines have staked their claim and are here to stay.

So, how do you find the good stuff from your favorite people? A few celebs focus on kitchenware and others are exclusively home decor lines only. No matter what you’re looking for, below we’ve got the best sellers, fan favorites, and personal favorites from the biggest celebrity home and cookware lines today. From Pioneer Woman‘s Instant Pot and Martha Stewart’s famous towels to Drew Barrymore’s new Walmart kitchen line (truly a bohemian dream!). Check out the must-haves from your favorite celebrity furniture brands, celebrity home decor lines, and celebrity cookware lines!

Ayesha Curry Home Collection by Ayesha Curry

Ayesha Curry Cast Iron Enamel Casserole Dish This 6-quart Dutch oven from Ayesha Curry’s home collection doesn’t just look good, it’s also a Dutch oven that home chefs around the world are die-hard fans of. You’ve got your choice between Brown Sugar (pictured), Sienna Red, and Twilight Teal, so you’re sure to find one that fits in perfectly with your current kitchenware (and if not, you can always get the matching set!). The featured enamel finish makes clean up easy too, so this Dutch oven won’t add any more work when doing the dishes. One reviewer said, “I’m using this pot as a steamer on top of my wood stove every day. It works like a champ, holds enough water for a 6-hour burn before it needs refilling. I purchased b/c I was tired of cast iron wood stove steamers rusting, even ones w enamel interiors rust at the edge. This pot gets heavy use, high heat, and not a speck of rust.” $58.80 AT AMAZON

Ayesha Curry Home Collection Porcelain Enamel Nonstick Covered Deep Skillet We love a good non-stick pan, but this one from Ayesha Curry’s line is even better than you’d expect. It’s about 12 inches wide and ultra deep — perfect for making family meals like chicken parm or steak. But you’ll love it enough to use it for the little things too. $39.99 AT AMAZON

Flower Home by Drew Barrymore

Vintage Palm 3 Piece Quilt Set by Drew Barrymore Flower Home At first glance, you can tell that the Flower Home collection at Walmart is inspired by all things vintage. It’s about finding unique things at an affordable price because our girl Drew always has our back. This 3-piece set comes with one reversible quilt and two matching shams. One reviewer said, “This is a very nice set for the price. I was not expecting much, but when I received it, I immediately put it into permanent rotation in the guest bedroom. The quilt is reversible, and I would argue the underside is the preferred side. Quality is nice, quilt is thick, and I think this will be a nice durable set for a long time.” $60 AT WALMART

Beautiful 14 Cup Coffee Maker This gorgeous sage green coffee maker is a part of Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful collection at Walmart. It features a programmable touch screen, a reusable coffee filter basket (no need for filters anymore!), and a brew that can make up to 14 cups in 14 minutes. The Sage Green color will certainly pop in your kitchen, too. Complete the entire set (blender, toaster, kettle, and more). “Omg this coffee pot…omg..It’s so pretty!!! Where do I even start with this stunning piece of kitchen wonder lol,” said one happy Walmart customer. “The 14 cups alone, in my house with 3 early morning coffee drinkers is in itself amazing. Love the touch screen, all of it. If you love coffee and want a nice clean beautiful coffee pot on your counter this is the one. I can’t wait to check out more of this line. Brews in a ridiculously quick amount of time..love love love it.” $59 AT WALMART

Antique Brass Arch Floor Lamp with Rattan Shade by Drew Barrymore Flower Home This antique floor lamp would look great in any corner of your home. The brass color and the rattan lamp shade will help your reading nook, bedroom, or living room feel a little extra cozy with its classic design. Most of the reviews mention how it looks even better in person and explain how it can bring an entire room together. One happy customer said, “Love this lamp!! It is great quality and very sturdy. Extremely impressed with how good it looks and how much it adds to our space!” $123.80 AT WALMART

Velvet Decorative Throw Pillow with Tassels Add a velvet pillow to your space for a little more pizzaz. It’s soft enough for the kiddos to cuddle up with comfortably and will look great anywhere you toss it. If the green velvet and tan tassels don’t quite fit — don’t worry, they’ve got a few other options too! “Boho and Oversized Comfy for the Win!” said one reviewer. “These are oversized and overfill, comfy with good heft and firmness. They look amazing on my couch but are also functional for putting behind your back or head.” $34 AT WALMART

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen

Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat by Chrissy Teigen No list would be complete without a few best-selling Cravings items. While Chrissy Teigen has expanded her empire into robes and accessories, the fan favorites continue to be her cookbooks. Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat is the one that started it all. From breakfast, lunch, and dinner, every recipe is intended for families and includes tons of meals that kiddos will enjoy too. Everything from arugula spaghetti to fried chicken and bacon cornbread — you’ve got to try it all! One pleasantly surprised reviewer and experienced home cook said, “I was a little skeptical since it’s a celebrity cookbook. A month later, I am reaching for this book almost exclusively over my other new ones. Everything I’ve made has hit it out of the park. I’ve cooked 15 things in here so far. These are truly delicious recipes. I’m a very experienced home cook, but even for those with less experience, these recipes are manageable.” $22.62 AT AMAZON

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen 12" Aluminum Crepe Pan Breakfast never looked as good as it does being made on this crepe pan! You and your family can enjoy pancakes, breakfast tacos, and yes, of course, crepes with this 12 inch pan. The non-stick surface makes it an ideal pan to use daily. “My favorite,” said one reviewer. “I have bought several cookware items from the cravings by Chrissy Teigen line and after using most of them after already over a year they still look amazing and cook very well!” $17.49 AT TARGET

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen 6qt Aluminum Stock Pot with Stainless Steel Steamer Insert This stock pot is perfect for steaming veggies the kids try to avoid, cooking pasta you have a little too much of, and making soup on the rainy Spring days. This non-stick stock pot also comes with a non-stick steamer! It’s a kitchen essential every home cook should have. “I love this thing!!” said one reviewer. “I have every one of Chrissy’s essential kitchen tools and this stockpot/steamer is what i get the most use out of! easy to clean and i love the stacking design for storage.” $42.49 AT TARGET

Draper James by Reese Witherspoon

What Would Dolly Do Mug Reese Witherspoon hones in on her southern roots with the Draper James brand. This may be the perfect mug to start your day — What would the queen Dolly Parton do? She’d get sh*t done! $10 AT DRAPER JAMES

Orange Blossom Special Candle The Orange Blossom Special Candle from Draper James is the perfect scent to bring in the warm seasons. With citrus, hints of water lilies, and petit grain, your home will be filled the sweet smell of summer. $32 AT DRAPER JAMES

Kelly Clarkson Home by Kelly Clarkson

Fugue Sheet Set by Kelly Clarkson Home *Sings* “Some people wait a lifetime…for a sheet set like this!” (Sorry, had to.) When Kelly Clarkson got into the home business, it only took a moment for people to fall in love with her pieces in the Wayfair collection. Among the furniture are these top-selling Fugue Sheets. They’re made of microfiber, which means they’re “wrinkle-, stain-, fade-, and shrink-resistant.” (We’re sold at stain-resistant!) To add on to list, these hypoallergenic sheets have a warm and cozy feel for the best night’s sleep ever. One Wayfair reviewer said, “These sheets are so soft comfortable. Good quality especially for the price. Feels better than my more expensive cotton sheets.” $21.99 AT WAYFAIR

Interlude Luxurious Square Cotton Pillow by Kelly Clarkson Home You can never have too many decorative pillows (at least that’s what I tell myself). With a choice between Cream (pictured) and six other colors, there’s no doubt you’ll find a tasseled pillow that will fit right in. This is an insert and pillow cover set, so you’re able to switch different covers out too. At a 4.7 star rating, these trendy pillows have over 1,600 reviews on Wayfair. One reviewer said, “These pillows exceeded my expectations! The covers are made of very sturdy, textured fabric. I would expect to pay much more for this quality. The color is what I expected, which was nice!” $35 AT WAYFAIR

Lester Twisted Voile Solid Sheer Tab Top Curtain Panels (Set of 2) Although a simple piece of decor, curtain panels aren’t easy to successfully pull off. However, Wayfair customers seem to love the ones in the Kelly Clarkson home collection. The sheer curtain will give you privacy with cutting out the sunlight, and who wouldn’t want that? Many reviews were similar to Sue’s who said, “Love these. So light and airy, adds brightness to my room.” $49 AT WAYFAIR

Uncommon James by Kristin Cavallari

True Comfort: More Than 100 Cozy Recipes Free of Gluten and Refined Sugar by Kristin Cavallari Did you know that Kristin Cavallari has a best selling gluten free cookbook? Well, it’s true! After being released in September of 2020, the book made it’s way to the #1 spot on Amazon and on the New York Times best sellers list. True Roots features over 130 healthy recipes for the whole family. It includes unique (but easy!) recipes like Carrot Cake Pancakes, as well as the classics such as Slow-Roasted Chicken. “A Healthy Kitchen Must-Have” said one Amazon reviewer. “Kristin’s original cookbook, True Roots, has literally changed the way I eat and what I put into my body. At first I thought healthy ingredients meant less tasty dishes but boy was I wrong! True Comfort is going to quickly become another staple cookbook in my kitchen… I definitely recommend, especially if you love comfort food but want to stay on track eating healthy!” $16.49 AT AMAZON

Copper Mixing Bowls (Set Of 3) Copper mixing bowls is the thing we didn’t know we needed in the kitchen. Time to replace those boring, unoriginal ones with these beauties! In this set you’re receive three different size copper-plated stainless steel bowls (one small, one medium, one large). Reviewers rave about the chic look and the high quality that the bowls bring to their kitchens. “I love these mixing bowls,” said one reviewer. “They’re so gorgeous that I have them displayed as a decorative piece on my bar cart when I’m not using them. Perfect for mixing salads and salad dressings.” $39 AT UNCOMMON JAMES

Appellation Stemless Wine Glasses (Set Of 2) Yes, we need a pair of matching wine glasses too — we’re not animals. Just like the mixing bowls, these stemless wine glasses are copper-plated stainless steel. They each hold 19 ounces of your favorite rosé, white, or red! $46 AT UNCOMMON JAMES

Martha Stewart Collection by Martha Stewart

Quick Dry Reversible Bath Towel by The Martha Stewart Collection Quick drying towels: an idea that’s so simple and yet life changing (especially for anyone with toddlers!). These bath towels are super lightweight, soft, and made of 100% cotton. If the 3,000+ reviews don’t give you the push you need, note that they’re currently on sale for 40% off! $9.60 AT MACYS

The Pioneer Woman by Ree Drummond

Frontier Collection 14-Piece Cutlery Set with Wood Block This set of knives has everything you need for a juicy steak feast, and to cut into a beautiful cake. If the color white isn’t your thing for cutlery, don’t worry! There are four other color options including black, turquoise, rosewood, and red. “This set is amazing quality. I cooked professionally for many years and I compare these to the ones in professional kitchens,” said one reviewer. “Over 20 years working in the kitchen and I can tell a good knife when I see it. Great job and even amazing price.” $50 AT WALMART

Adeline 16-Ounce Emboss Glass Tumblers If there was ever a perfect cup to drink sweet tea out of, this would be it. This set of 4 tumblers is a top-seller at Walmart with over 1,700 reviews! They’re available in three colors (blue, clear, and plum) and feature a vintage embossed design. One reviewer could stop raving about her new favorite cups and said, “Not only are they the most beautiful [shade], but they are thick and HEAVY! This is so important to me, as I have a sort of fear of thin glasses (a cheap glass had shattered in my hand when I was a teenager and deeply gashed my thumb…) there is no way anything like that could happen with these. I will definitely be buying another 4-set. Honestly if you haven’t clicked buy already, what are you doing. Soooooooo stunning.” $17 AT WALMART

The Pioneer Woman Instant Pot 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker All your meals will taste better when made in this floral Instant Pot. No need to store it away either — it’s too pretty to be kept in a pantry. With this multi-cooker Instant Pot, you can do everything from slow cook, steam, saute, and more! One reviewer said, “Pioneer Woman Instant Pot Lux60 (Vintage Floral) is a beautiful piece of equipment that I purchased at an excellent price. I read all directions thoroughly, performed the initial test, and then made hard boiled eggs. Perfection! Who knew hard boiled eggs could peel so easily? Next I made stewed apples. Fast. Easy. Delicious served over oatmeal. Pot roast followed – It was so tender, flavorful, and took only 90 minutes. Wow. I’m impressed. Definitely a time-saver. I’m very happy with my purchase!” $89 AT WALMART

LC Lauren Conrad by Lauren Conrad

300 Thread Count Organic Cotton Sateen Sheet Set Luxurious sheets from Kohl’s? Thank LC for that. These 300 thread count sheets are made with organic cotton and customers are loving the quality. “I tell all my friends about these sheets,” said one reviewer. “I think they are the nicest sheets I have ever slept on. They are so soft.wash and dry well.” $99.99 AT KOHL'S

Scott Living by Drew & Jonathan Scott (The Property Brothers)

Home by Sean & Catherine Lowe

Kennedy Barrel Chair For all of The Bachelor fans out there, one of the franchise’s fan favorite, Sean Lowe, has his own furniture line with his wife (and winner) Catherine. Their chairs and couches are some of the top-rated items on Wayfair — including this chic Barrel Chair. At 64 inches in width, it’s intentionally oversized so that it’s a place to relax. Whether it’s the little ones getting comfortable while finishing their homework or your go-to spot to read in peace! One reviewer joked, “We LOVE this chair! I do not recommend if you’re NOT looking to take random naps because this baby will put you to sleep without warning LOL.” Another happy customer said, “Love this chair! Very comfortable, can easily fit two adults. Have already taken several naps in the chair.” $769.99 AT WAYFAIR

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.