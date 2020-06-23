Amazon’s Big Style Sale Is Here, And It Did Not Come To Play

2020 may have postponed Amazon Prime Day (along with the rest of our hopes and dreams, lol), but that doesn’t mean Amazon doesn’t have something else up its sleeve. Amazon dot com seems to be making up for it by offering us its very first Big Style Sale to kick off summer — a sale solely dedicated to clothes and accessories. And the promotions are no short of epic. The Big Style Sale, which starts on June 22 and goes until June 28, offers up no-joke deals that include brands like Ray-Ban, Fyre and Co, Sam Edelman, Free People, Calvin Klein, Jeffrey Campbell, Solid & Striped, Hudson, and more. Now’s the time to get what you want and need for summer, and beyond. With so many brands (including a handful of high-end designers) and so many discounts, you’ll have no problem piling up all the good deals in your cart and feeling pretty awesome about it.

Whether you’re looking for a new pair of sandals to go with your summer dress, or a pair of effortless sunnies to protect your pretty eyes from the sun, there’s something for everyone and every taste. And with your Amazon Prime subscription, you’ll get your smart buys shipped to you ASAP. Plus, if you don’t like how something fits or looks, you’ve got seven days to return your loot.

New Balance Women’s Minimus 20 V7 Cross Trainer Sneakers These New Balance sneakers are lightweight and comfortable — perfect for the gym or just pairing with a pair of skinny jeans for a casual, low key look. They come in six different colors, providing just the right amount of support and grip for literally any occasion. Prices range from $13.66 to $189.74. $13.66 At Amazon

Rolla’s Women’s Midsummer Linen Dress Fare-thee-well, sweaters and pants. Hello, breathable picnic dresses. This light midi dress is what you need on a hot day, whether you’re just grocery shopping or reading a new book on your porch. Throw on a leather jacket with high-heeled sandals, a bam: Date night dress. $51.98 At Amazon

Belei Hydrating Facial Cleansing Wipes It’s officially makeup-melting season, and nothing feels better than wiping the day off your face with cooling cleansing wipes that leave your skin feeling clean, refreshed, and moisturized. Your bedtime routine will endlessly thank you. FYI, Belei, Amazon’s new skincare line, offers no-frills, no-bullshit skin staples that make your skin look and feel good. With high-quality, dermatologist-approved ingredients that actually work, you’ll probably want to stock up while these (baller!) prices last. $6.30 At Amazon 30% off

Goodthreads Women’s Denim Long-Sleeve Shirt Just throw on this soft, lightweight denim shirt for an easy and put together outfit when the temps cool down at night. $31.60 At Amazon

Sam Edelman Women’s Daniella Sandals If you don’t have a pair of classic, black sandal heels in your closet, get these, stat. Sam Edelman footwear often mimics the designer kind, but without the price tag (bonus: Sam Edelman heels are comfy AF). If you already have too many black heels, you can also choose from white and beige. Prices range from $69.99 to $189.75. $59.50 At Amazon

Lucky Brand Women's Mid Rise Ava Skinny Jean There’s truly nothing easier than a pair of jeans that feel good. You can’t go wrong with Lucky Brand — they hug all the right spots and provide enough stretch for full mobility (can we make stiff jeans illegal already?). Prices range from $31.80 to $95.65. $31.80 At Amazon

Ray-Ban unisex-adult Rb2168 Meteor Square Sunglasses Square Sunglasses It’s probably impossible to have too many sunnies. One pair for your car, one for your purse, one for your other purse, and, well, you get it. And when Ray-Bans go on sale, you’ll want to grab a pair, only because they frame your face so perfectly (bonus: they hide the fact that you only slept for three hours while making you look like a badass). $122.50 At Amazon 30% off

Nine West Women's Gold-Tone Mesh Bracelet Watch Sure, we have our phones now. But knowing what time it is with the flick of your wrist (and without having to dig through your tote bag for three minutes) never goes out of style. This rose gold watch is understated while still giving your look a pop of glam. $18.99 At Amazon 48% off

Havaianas Women's Slim Flip Flop Sandal There’s a reason why Havaianas are so ubiquitous: They feel like you’re not wearing anything — but better. Since, you know, they protest your lovely feet from all the elements. Plus, these flip-flops last forEVER. Prices range from $17.24 to $28.67. $17.24 At Amazon

Volcom Academy Backpack If you’re looking to do some back-to-school shopping (nothing wrong with getting ahead of the craziness — especially if you’re getting a good deal) Amazon’s Big Style Sale has some great backpacks to choose from, like this spacious one from Volcom that provide shoulders with the right amount of cushion. You might even want one for yourself considering how good of a deal this is. $27.39 At Amazon 20% off

Tavik Women's Color Block One-Piece Swimsuit You’ve got nearly endless swimsuits to choose from, including this flattering Tavik one-piece. And no, you don’t have to wait until the end of the season to score a good deal on a bathing suit — check out the rest of the swimwear Amazon has to offer right now. Prices range from $118.50 to $158 on this particular suit. $118.50 At Amazon

find. Ballet Pump, Women’s Ballet Flats Consider these two-tone ballet flats as a Chanel dupe — but five million dollars less and just as chic. Slip into these and instantly feel put together. $20.14 At Amazon

Tahari ASL Women's Scrunched Sleeve Jacket It’s summer, and we don’t want you schvitzing in a black blazer (we’re not monsters!), but it’s also rare to find a high-quality closet staple that can help transform a day-at-the-beach look into a sophisticated outfit in one second flat. This black blazer is an investment worth making, no matter the season. Prices range from $47.95 to $174.16. $47.95 At Amazon

Frye and Co Handbags Anise Tote There’s a time and place for little bags, and we all know that’s few and far between. If you’re in need of a big ass bag that’s classy enough to pack away packages of baby wipes, Goldfish crackers, a laptop, and fifteen lip balms, this one has your name written all over it. $99.99 At Amazon 50% off

AURIQUE Women's Side Stripe Cropped Sports Leggings It’s a fact: Nobody can have too many pairs of leggings. And unlike a lot of *other* leggings, you can wash these a thousand times and they’ll stay dark and form-fitting. Plus, that motivational sporty stripe? Gimme. Prices range from $12.99 to $19.99. $12.99 At Amazon

BB Dakota Women's Fit and Flare This worry-free floral dress is casual enough, but add a pair of heels and it’ll be whatever you want it to be. The dress you wear when you nail that important Zoom meeting? Check. The dress you wear to your kid’s social-distance-friendly birthday party (mask and all)? Check. The dress you wear because you just feel like it? Check, check, check. Prices range from $37.60 to $110. $37.60 At Amazon

