8 Best Sunglasses For Summers Spent In The Yard And Vacations To Come

Nothing signals the arrival of warmer weather like a bangin’ one-piece swimsuit, your favorite sunscreen, and a killer pair of sunglasses that suddenly makes you feel like a bombshell babe. Okay, maybe a mojito in hand (in our wildest dreams), and then we’re talking.

Being a busy mom, you’re no stranger to doing ALL the things. Conference calls à la Zoom, riding bicycles around the block, supervising the kiddos as they make a mess in the outdoor sandbox that you thought was so brilliant only a few months ago… you get the idea. No matter what your summer plans entail, you’re going to need a pair of shades (or several) to keep up with your marathon lifestyle.

But how do you go about picking just one pair?! If you don’t already have polarized sunglasses with UV protection (to block out harmful rays and glare) in your diaper bag, then that’s a good place to start. Beyond that, it really comes down to personal preference. Are you a trendy mama who craves the latest cat-eye or do you like to keep it cool with Ray-Ban classics? Maybe this summer you’re ready to graduate from your cheap $10 boardwalk knockoffs and invest in prescription eyewear (that will be kept in its case away from the kids).

Ahead, we’ve compiled a roundup of the best mom-approved sunglasses for women that fit and flatter. From inexpensive shades that can endure a little wear and tear to those splurgy brand new Warby Parker sunglasses you’ve been seeing on IG— we’ve got all your bases covered.

Colorful Transparent Round Super Retro Sunglasses See the world through rainbow-tinted sunglasses! These playful mood-enhancing rimless shades from WearMe Pro are destined for a summer of shenanigans with the kids. An afternoon spent by the inflatable kiddie pool in your backyard? It sounds like the perfect excuse to break out your FUN sunnies. The lenses have built-in UVB and UVA protection, so let’s just say that they mean business. Best of all, they’re cheap enough to scoop up a few pairs in all your favorite colors! Says this mama, “I am usually a snob about name brands when it comes to sunglasses. However, I’m also a mom of two little ones and I was sick of shelling out $$$ just for my sunglasses to be scratched or broken every time I had the audacity to do something without watching them… I thought these had decent potential and I’m SO GLAD I bought these! Got them in black and will be buying more colors too. They look expensive, sit well on the face, don’t shake off, (best fit I’ve ever had in any sunnies!), and are not flimsy.” $13 AT AMAZON

Anthropologie Margaux Cat-Eye Sunglasses Where oh where have these drama-inducing cat-eye sunglasses been all our life? On days that you’re feeling anything less than 100%, just toss on these stunners for a glam update. The punchy red hue will no doubt have you feeling like T-Swift. Pair with a matching red lip tint (and maybe some gingham shorts) for a low-key Fourth of July celebration at home with the fam. The price point is justttt right, especially if you’re a style chameleon who likes to mix it up. While it’s fun to experiment with different sunglass styles, these angular frames are best suited for square, oval, and heart-shaped faces. Says this Anthro shopper, “I love these sunglasses! Such a great dark red and wonderful cat-eye shape. What’s more, they’re comfortable and don’t pinch my head like many less expensive sunglasses do.” $28 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

Warby Parker Wright Walnut Tortoise Sunglasses Behold, the pièce de résistance of summer. If you’re jonesing to up your style game without spending a fortune, these Wright Walnut Tortoise sunglasses from Warby Parker are non-negotiable. Yes, you’ll reach for them approximately 1,394 times and they’ll quickly become your go-to shades for fun in the sun. These seasonless specs can be purchased non-prescription, but if you need prescription lenses, those are available, too. If you’re familiar at all with Warby Parker, then you already know that their influential line of eyewear is durable and built to last. We love that these are scratch-resistant and made to block 100% of UV rays. The narrow width of these frames works great when other sunglasses always feel too big. And if you’re not 100% sure, they do offer free Home Try-On as an option, of course. That’s the beauty of Warby Parker, try 5 pair at home for free and then decide! $95 AT WARBY Parker

Versace Women's Sunglasses Feeling splurgy, mama? Treat yo’ self to a pair of these stunning Versace cat-eye shades that will have you channeling your inner Miranda Priestly. That’s right, wear these and you’ll feel like a MiC (Mother in Charge)—get ready to let your confidence shine through. The gray gradient polarized lens will help keep glare to a minimum while you’re driving so that you can keep your eyes on the road. Despite being a cat-eye style, the silhouette is more timeless than trendy; we’d recommend it for most (if not all) face shapes. For a look of pure elegance, style them alongside a little black dress or even jean shorts and a t-shirt for a panache-packed look. Plus, just think, you’ll be able to go sans makeup and/or hide the fact that you’re going on three hours of sleep. This style chameleon says, “I love them!!! These are subtle yet glamorous. The cat-eye shape is gorgeous and looks great on my Square/Round face. I absolutely love the gold Versace trim. I feel like a million bucks when I have them on. I have received several compliments on them in the past week. Needless to say, they are a must!” $160 AT AMAZON

Livhò Retro Vintage Narrow Cat Eye Sunglasses for Women Be prepared to make a splash this summer with these Livhò Retro Vintage Narrow Cat Eye Sunglasses front and center. They’re definitely a bit trend-driven but for $10, why not?? Even if you just keep them in your car as a back-up pair, they’re guaranteed to be a hit with the kids begging to borrow them. The plastic frames come in a rainbow of colors (including the purple pair shown above). Raise your hand if you’re prone to sitting on your sunglasses or dropping them on the concrete sidewalk for the umpteenth time? Say no more. We’re not saying that accidents can’t happen… but these babies come equipped with an unbreakable PC frame and durable, shatterproof lenses. Raves this Amazon customer, “Absolutely love these sunglasses. I purchased the black but I’m now considering purchasing the red and white as well. They’re the perfect small cat eye that are crazy on-trend yet retro at the same time… The shape is really flattering and they don’t feel super cheap material wise. They’re not heavy but they’re not that flimsy cheap plastic either.” $10 AT AMAZON

Ray-Ban Rb3016 Clubmaster Square Sunglasses It’s throwback classics like these unisex Ray-Ban Clubmaster Square Sunglasses that will last the test of time. We especially recommend these if you’re in the market for something other than the OG wayfarer or aviator. When it comes down to cost-per-wear, these babies will pay for themselves. If classic American style is what you’re after—you swear by a uniform of oversized stripe shirts, denim jackets, and fisherman sweaters (yes, even in the summertime)—then the Clubmaster is for you. Summer starts the moment you put on these iconic black and gold frames with your trusty Birks. Not only do the lenses offer 100% UV protection but they’re prescription ready and come in a variety of size options. Raves this Amazon customer, “I’ve been wanting a pair of these for about a year now but every time I went to purchase them, I somehow managed to talk myself out of it… mainly due to the price… I LOVE them. Even more than I thought I would. They are well balanced, comfortable, and the matte frame with mirrored lenses is just perfect.” $124 AT AMAZON

SOJOS Small Square Polarized Sunglasses You either love or love-to-hate the colored mirrored lens look. The good news: If you consider yourself a cool ‘n’ trendy mom, these Small Square Polarized Sunglasses featuring a green polygon mirrored lens will bring forth a hit of nostalgia. ‘Cuz remember it’s hip to be square. 😉 From stay-at-home sweatsuits to boho-fabulous maxi dresses that you can rock from the comfort of your backyard, you won’t run out of outfit scenarios that call for a little extra flair. With UV400 protection and polarized lenses, these shades will keep your peepers safe from harmful rays. Many Amazon customers go as far as to call them “the perfect designer dupe.” This fashionista raves, “These sunglasses are absolutely fantastic! NEVER have I been SO impressed as I am with these! Super lightweight, comfortable, and they STAY put. They feel as though they were custom designed just to fit me! I literally wanted to cry. I’m so happy! The packaging was impeccable. Very impressive! I feel like the design and shape of these would compliment ANY face shape.” $14 AT AMAZON

Beautiful Stranger Sunglasses Going incognito has never looked so good. For the mama who wants to stay under the radar and slay 24/7, may we recommend these Beautiful Stranger sunglasses from Le Specs? If you’re in the market for shades that aren’t black or tortoiseshell, this subdued olive green hue will be a nice change of pace. Plus, they’re versatile enough to coordinate with a variety of summer looks. Whether you’re soaking up rays in a cute one-piece or have a Zoom call on your back porch (in which case, we recommend an effortless button-down for HBIC vibes), these sartorial workhorses aren’t too shabby. The oversized cat-eye shape is tastefully chic—perfect for disguising dark under-eye circles or throwing on at the last minute when you’re feeling a bit frazzled. Dare we say, this is the outfit-elevating accessory that we’ve all been waiting for. Go ahead and #AddToCart while they’re still available. Wink. $69 AT SHOPBOP

