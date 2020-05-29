Memorial Day has come and gone and you know what that means (it means that technically it’s summer!). It’s time to start dressing for hot girl summer 2.0 (mom #jokes). In reality, we know your impatient kiddo is complaining because there’s no ice cream in the freezer. Let’s just escape reality for a moment though and chat about all the super adorbs mom-approved sandals that *actually* make an at-home pedicure worth the work.

When you’ve got kids to run after, comfort comes first. If your sandals give you blisters or pinch your toes after only a few hours of wear, then they’re not worth the fuss. Shopping for sandals is a lot like dating. It may take a few at-home try-ons (and perusing oodles of reviews), but when you find your “sole” mate, all the heavy-lifting will be worth it. Your feet will be happy and you’ll have one less thing to worry about in life.

From mom-approved orthopedic walking shoes (we see you, Birkies) to wear-everywhere slides, there’s no shortage of fashionable and functional footwear options to be found. Ahead, we’re sharing the most comfortable women’s sandals that will accompany you all summer long. Just add a great tie-dye top and mom-approved sunglasses for a sizzlin’ lewk.

Teva Women's Original Universal Sandal While Tevas have been around for practically forever (since 1984, actually), it wasn’t until last summer that they really hit big… and continue to gain momentum among outdoorsy peeps, summer campers, and yup, busy mamas. Our pick: The ’90s multi colorway—peep dem straps—is a nod to the cool mom who swears by tie-dye activewear and prefers function over fashion (although, why settle when you can have both?!). The marriage of “timeless comfort and utilitarian style” hits home for many of us who are on our feet alllll day. Says this Teva convert, “When my well-loved Reef flip-flops broke a month ago, I was in dire need of a sandal I could easily throw on and walk miles in. I live in a fairly hot climate and walk everywhere, and I needed something that was as comfy as those Reefs. I saw these for a few dollars less and decided to try them out, and I’ll just say this: I’m NEVER going to buy another brand of outdoor sandal. These are so simple, and the lack of random extra straps (looking at you, Chaco) definitely contributes to their comfiness. I love the way they look, I love the way they feel, and I love how durable they seem to be.” $50 AT AMAZON

Amazon Essentials Women's Two Strap Buckle Sandal It’s not officially summer until you scoop up a pair of sandals for $25 or less. That’s the rule, ladies. Imagine our excitement when we stumbled upon these casual-cool two-strap sandals from Amazon available in neutrals (including gold metallic). Touted for both their versatility and 24/7 comfort, these sandals aren’t messing around. Slip ’em on for your weekly errands or pair them alongside your favorite day dress for a no-hassle look. Says this Amazon shopper, “These sandals are so comfortable and do not make your feet hurt at all the first time you wear them! I wore them for the first time at a reception and danced all night. Not a single blister or red mark. Feet felt fine the next day! They are true to size, I wear a size 8 and got an 8 and they fit perfectly. Very happy about my purchase.” $20 AT AMAZON

Ecuador Huarache Sandal You’ve already got all your summer shoe basics accounted for (flip flops for camping, a wedge sandal for special occasions), but what about a versatile sandal that you can wear for many years to come? If you’re in the market for an ethically made shoe, then Nisolo’s handwoven huaraches will be worth every penny. With pre-Columbian roots, these effortless sandals will look amazing paired alongside a vintage Hungarian blouse, a breezy dress, or even chambray shorts. Handmade in a factory in Peru, they have a padded sole and are lined with a soft leather lining for maximum comfort. Raves this Nisolo customer, “These are beautiful – the leather is sturdy and rich in color. In only a few wears they seemed to mold to my feet. Absolutely love them – highly recommended for a cute summer shoe that you can wear to the office (business casual) or even just around the house.” $118 AT NISOLO

Birkenstock Essentials Unisex Arizona EVA Sandal Take a second to brainstorm your ideal summer sandal. What comes to mind? Depending on your criteria, a few non-negotiables including functionality, level of comfort, and overall aesthetic may top your list. Price, too. If you’re no stranger to Birkenstocks—orthopedic footwear, but make it fashion—then you’ll likely be a fan of the fluoro collection. Beyond the punchy coral-pink hue, these bad boys are incredibly lightweight and waterproof (yup, they’re ready for a slip-in-slide with the kids). They’re made in Germany from an extra-cushiony one-piece EVA Sole. Translation: Your feet will love you. As someone who has these exact Birks right down to the color selection, let us tell you, they’re incredibly comfortable and can be paired with anything (says the girl who teamed them with a floral ruffled mock-neck dress). The Amazon customer adds, “They weigh nothing. So lightweight and easy. Plus they have all of the looks of the Birkies you love so much. Half the price too. Can’t beat it!” $45 AT AMAZON

Jasmin Slingback Espadrille Sandal Once you’re a mom, heels automatically become a “hell no.” Why put yourself through that kind of torture when you can settle for a sensible flat or, better yet, an espadrille flatform sandal like Naturalizer’s Jasmin Slingback. You get the height and elongation (instantly sculpted legs FTW!) without having to wobble on stilts. PRAISE. The elevated style can be dressed up or down with a quick switcheroo (swap out your capris for a free-wheelin’ jumpsuit) for a panache-packed ensemble. Thanks to Naturalizer’s contour + technology system, their shoes are sculpted to fit the contour of your footbed so that there’s no dreaded “breaking in” period. A blister-free afternoon… can you imagine? If you normally struggle to find sandals that fit, then you’re in luck—these come in both medium and wide widths. Take your pick between lodge brown leather (our personal favorite), sunset yellow suede, black leather, or dark gold leather. Simply put, “I LOVE them. In wide, they fit my hard to fit foot! Comfy right out of the box. I can’t wait to get the dark gold ones.” $99 AT NATURALIZER

Salt Water Sandals The Original 800 Series Sandal Is it just us or do these retro Salt Water sandals call to mind snowcones on the boardwalk? The Original 800 Series sandal consists of an all-leather upper and anti-slip rubber sole. On top of being incredibly sturdy (seriously, no detail goes unnoticed), they’re also water-resistant. You can style them for any number of occasions, ranging from an outdoor brunch to a scenic neighborhood stroll. The best part is that they come in a slew of everyday neutrals including a red that’s *perfect* for July 4th. Pssst: Sizing is available for the littles in your life, too, for the mommy & me sandal moment. One loyal customer went as far as to call them “nostalgia sandals.” We agree. “These are the cuuuuuutest sandals ever. I’ve grown up in them along with my siblings and I was so stoked to get a red pair now as an adult. My Mom is gonna love it. On the inside of the box it even suggests getting them damp and wearing them to get them to mold to your feet. I usually wear an 8-8.5 and I bought an 8 and I’m happy with them,” she says. $48 AT BACKCOUNTRY

Dr. Martens Women's Vegan Blaire Cambridge Fisherman Sandal It’s time to level up this summer with a pair of fisherman sandals from Doc Martens. They’re 100 percent vegan and you can choose between the cherry red or black felix style. You’re a tough mom (just think of all the times you’ve had to politely tell the kiddos to STFU), and besides, these will command attention with a babydoll dress or spandex biker shorts lending a streetwear (read: not so punk) aesthetic. Thanks to the adjustable ankle strap, you can buckle them up in the a.m. and not have to worry about them the rest of the day. OG customers of the brand rave, “The ruby red is a deep, deep burgundy like color and it’s beautiful and subtle. I fell in love with these shoes the second I saw them, I wear Doc Marten boots (and love how wide they are because I have a very wide foot) and I didn’t even know Docs MADE sandals. These are super comfy on top of being ridiculously fabulous looking.” $80 AT AMAZON

Sam Edelman Women's Gala Two Band Slide Sandals Take a walk on the wild side with some rawr-tastic slides courtesy of Sam Edelman, a brand known for its high-quality, reasonably priced footwear. Leopard print is still a neutral, amirite? Sure, buckles and lace-up ties can be ~cute~ but what about mornings when you’re already running five minutes late? Slip these babies on and GO for, dare we say, an effortless #OOTD. Did we mention that they go with everything? (And come in 20+ other colors?) Chino shorts, maxi skirts, “mom” jeans… ya know? Says this Amazon customer, “I LOVE THESE SANDALS. I love this style but I didn’t want to pay much for it especially since everyone seems to be making something similar. I tried Sanuks since they’re known to make comfortable sandals. The footbed was super comfortable but they would not stay on my feet (a common issue a lot of people complained about). Then I tried Target. A lot of people were talking about Target’s sandals being super comfortable and good quality. Nope! I finally got these and well worth the money. They’re my go-to sandals. Looks good with pretty much anything I wear and super comfortable.” $70 AT AMAZON

