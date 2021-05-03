I Found The Cutest Clothes For Summer On Amazon — All Under $100

Amanda Davis / Scary Mommy

Amazon may not be your first choice destination for trendy fashion, but when you dig — it’s there! After doing a huge shopping haul for Scary Mommy’s Instagram, I’m pleasantly surprised to say that there are quite a few solid choices. I had to try the best-selling ZESICA lounge set that people seemed to be obsessed with and… I am now also obsessed. Other random finds include an insanely comfy jumpsuit from ASTR The Label and a super cute midi skirt from SweatyRocks.

Now, there were definitely some misses that you didn’t (and won’t ever) see. But I’d say a solid five new outfits is a win in this case. Just like when you’re about to run out of face wash but can’t make it to Target — when you can’t make it to the mall, Amazon is an option *pretends to be shocked*.

Check out my top fashion picks from Amazon below!

ZESICA Knit Pullover & Short 2 Piece Set This is it. The holy grail. Amazon’s best selling lounge set. It’s even cuter in person, comfortable, true to size, and to be honest I want to get one in every color. This ZESICA lounge set is probably my favorite purchase of the bunch! $37.99 AT AMAZON

SweatyRocks High Waist Midi Skirt Okay, I’m kind of in love with this skirt. The material is soft and it’s super high waisted (which I love!). The print is something new for me, but at $19 you can’t really lose. This is another piece I can dress up by throwing on a pair of heels or dress it down by wearing a cute oversized tee. I love a good multifunctional, day to night piece. $18.99 AT AMAZON

CILKOO Women's Frill Smocked Tank Top Apparently this top is in high demand, because my exact gingham version is totally sold out. BUT I love this solid, simple white just as much — and you’d probably wear it a little more often. The scrunchy stretch top was actually pretty comfortable and not itchy at all. And I don’t have to worry about it riding up too high because of big the ruffle at the bottom (although, I personally tucked that in). All in all, it’s a great summer top! Lightweight, cute, and can be dressed up or down. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Sherrylily Off Shoulder Top & Short Lounge Set In my honest opinion, you can never have too much cute loungewear. This one from Sherrylily is something I hadn’t seen anywhere before (points already), and after trying it on it’s insanely comfortable too. I also love that I can wear the top on it’s own! $33.88 AT AMAZON

ASTR The Label Wide Leg Jumpsuit This jumpsuit has a square neck, wide leg, and comes in the color i’m currently obsessed with. Naturally, I just had to get it. The material is MUCH more lightweight than I expected (you’ll definitely get the linen feel) — but it’s kind of perfect for the summer. $71.24 AT AMAZON

