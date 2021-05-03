I Found The Cutest Clothes For Summer On Amazon — All Under $100

Amazon may not be your first choice destination for trendy fashion, but when you dig — it’s there! After doing a huge shopping haul for Scary Mommy’s Instagram, I’m pleasantly surprised to say that there are quite a few solid choices. I had to try the best-selling ZESICA lounge set that people seemed to be obsessed with and… I am now also obsessed. Other random finds include an insanely comfy jumpsuit from ASTR The Label and a super cute midi skirt from SweatyRocks.
Now, there were definitely some misses that you didn’t (and won’t ever) see. But I’d say a solid five new outfits is a win in this case. Just like when you’re about to run out of face wash but can’t make it to Target — when you can’t make it to the mall, Amazon is an option *pretends to be shocked*.
Check out my top fashion picks from Amazon below!
ZESICA Knit Pullover & Short 2 Piece Set
This is it. The holy grail. Amazon’s best selling lounge set. It’s even cuter in person, comfortable, true to size, and to be honest I want to get one in every color. This ZESICA lounge set is probably my favorite purchase of the bunch!
SweatyRocks High Waist Midi Skirt
Okay, I’m kind of in love with this skirt. The material is soft and it’s super high waisted (which I love!). The print is something new for me, but at $19 you can’t really lose. This is another piece I can dress up by throwing on a pair of heels or dress it down by wearing a cute oversized tee. I love a good multifunctional, day to night piece.
CILKOO Women's Frill Smocked Tank Top
Apparently this top is in high demand, because my exact gingham version is totally sold out. BUT I love this solid, simple white just as much — and you’d probably wear it a little more often. The scrunchy stretch top was actually pretty comfortable and not itchy at all. And I don’t have to worry about it riding up too high because of big the ruffle at the bottom (although, I personally tucked that in). All in all, it’s a great summer top! Lightweight, cute, and can be dressed up or down.
Sherrylily Off Shoulder Top & Short Lounge Set
In my honest opinion, you can never have too much cute loungewear. This one from Sherrylily is something I hadn’t seen anywhere before (points already), and after trying it on it’s insanely comfortable too. I also love that I can wear the top on it’s own!
ASTR The Label Wide Leg Jumpsuit
This jumpsuit has a square neck, wide leg, and comes in the color i’m currently obsessed with. Naturally, I just had to get it. The material is MUCH more lightweight than I expected (you’ll definitely get the linen feel) — but it’s kind of perfect for the summer.