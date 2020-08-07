8 Tennis Skirts That Are Sporty And Stylish At The Same Time

Athleisure—oh, how we love you. Never before has it been so trendy to look like you just came from the gym without having, you know, actually gone to the gym. Bike shorts? We love ’em. Leggings? We got ’em. Sweat suits? We wear ’em. Basically, if it has an elastic waistband, requires zero effort, and somehow makes us look like a yoga-practicing, Barre-doing goddess, we’ll take it.

That’s why we’re so thrilled that tennis skirts are having a moment right now. With sweat-wicking fabric, flirty hems (combined with full-coverage shorts underneath of course), and preppy pleats for days, they’re exactly what we want to be wearing all summer long. And fortunately there are plenty of options out there for every mood. From Lululemon to Outdoor Voices to Nike, these are the best tennis skirts you can buy right now—no serving (or sweating) required.

Lululemon Play Off The Pleats Skirt 13" Tennis Skirt Raise your hand if you—or rather, your bank account—have ever felt personally victimized by Lululemon (we want one of everything, please). It’s easy enough as it is to blow your budget on all the leggings, tanks, and sports bras your heart desires but we’re adding one more thing to the mix (a.k.a. your cart): the Play Off the Pleats skirt. As the name suggests, it is in fact pleated and is made of the stretchy, sweat-wicking Swift fabric that Lululemon is so famous for. Available in white and blue cast, the skirt even has a zip pocket at the back of the waistband—perfect for holding your keys when you’re out and about. $68 AT LULULEMON

Baleaf Women's Athletic Skort Going for a run? Taking the kids to the pool? Heading to a brewery with your partner? No matter what you’re doing this summer, this tennis skirt is what you should be wearing, according to 2,600+ (!!) reviewers. Available in 11 colors from black to bright pink, the double-layered skirt has an adjustable waistband along with pockets that are big enough to hold your iPhone. Take it from this mama: “Stop—you’ve found the skort you’ve been looking for. If you’re worried about your thighs chafing under a skirt, it’s the perfect solution for you. It was for me. It fits so good and it’s the perfect length: not so short that it shows off too much but it not so long that it looks like I’m going to church. BUY IT!” $27.99 AT AMAZON

Nike Women's NikeCourt Dri-FIT Tennis Skirt Just do it. That isn’t just what you tell your kids when you’re trying to get them to eat their vegetables—it’s also Nike’s motto and exactly what we’re telling you when it comes to debating whether or not you should buy the brand’s most popular tennis skirt. It’s made of Nike’s moisture-wicking material that uses DryFit technology to keep you sweat-free and comes in a variety of colors including classic white, deep burgundy, and even bright turquoise. The skirt also has a soft shorts lining underneath complete with a pocket for tennis balls (or snacks TBH). Still wondering if you should click add to cart? We’ll say it again: Just do it. $36 AT DICK'S SPORTING GOODS

East Hong Women's Tennis Skirt The day we learned that high-waisted everything is trendy again was the day we realized there is in fact good in this world (and the day we ate an extra snack because hey, that waistband will suck it all in!). This tennis skirt does just that with its extra wide band that sits high on your waist. Paired with the flouncy, flared fit at the bottom, it makes for one heck of a flattering skirt on every body type. According to hundreds of reviewers who gave it a five-star seal of approval, the skirt is longer than most tennis skirts (give us all the coverage!) and has a perforated short lining that’s incredibly breathable (perfect for your lady parts). $25.99 AT AMAZON

Adidas Match Skort You might not be walking around with a few Olympic medals and Wimbledon titles under your belt but you and Serena Williams might have more in common than you think. Like the fact that you’re both moms. Or the fact that you both look good as hell in a sleek white tennis skirt. Or at least you will once you snag this one from Adidas. Technically a skort, it has a ruffled hem that’s a little bit flirty and a lot bit flattering along with a comfortable extra wide waistband and Spandex lining. Plus, it’s made out of moisture-absorbing fabric that’s perfect for those hot summer days—or the water your little one will inevitably spill on you at some point in the day. $36 AT ADIDAS

Ekouaer Women's Active Performance Skort Want to feel like you’re wearing workout clothes without actually looking like you are? Same—which is why we (over 1,800 shoppers) are very into this tennis skirt that could easily be mistaken for a regular A-line skirt. However unlike that pricey linen J. Crew skirt you have hanging in your closet, this one is just $26 on Amazon and is made out of a material that is lightweight, stretchy, and, most importantly, wrinkle-resistant. Plus, since it comes in both solid colors and prints like floral and leopard, you can wear it right from the office to the gym and neither your coworkers—nor the cute guy on the treadmill next to you—will suspect a thing. $26.99 AT AMAZON

Outdoor Voices The Exercise Skort Instagram is great for a lot of things: stalking your ex (yes, you’re prettier than his new S.O.), getting recipe ideas (have you ever looked at the #foodie hashtag?!), and discovering the trendiest new brands. One of which, by the way, is Outdoor Voices. The cult-favorite activewear brand has a wide variety of apparel but we’re really obsessed with its sporty exercise skort. Made of breathable, lightweight fabric, it has a shorts lining underneath (don’t worry, it’s completely hidden when the skirt is down) which even has a pocket for your phone on the side. Convenient, comfortable, and cute? How can we say no! $68 AT OUTDOOR VOICES

Cityoung Women's Athletic Pleated Tennis Skirt Business in the front, party in the back. No, we’re not talking about mullets—we’re talking about this super cute tennis skirt on Amazon. The front is a sleek, flattering slim fit that says “‘I’m a grown woman” while the back features preppy pleats that say “But I like to have fun.” And by fun, we mean you like to wear things that you can run around in without worrying about flashing everyone in sight, both of which you can do (or rather, not do, for the latter) thanks to the skirt’s stretchy fabric and the shorts lining underneath. Bonus: It has not one but two pockets for carrying all your essentials when you’re doing said running around. $25.99 AT AMAZON

