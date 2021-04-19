Scary Mommy

If you’re looking for a new favorite spring or summer outfit, then you’ve come to the right place. You must head over to Amazon and purchase this Pretty Garden Jumpsuit. Why? Well, jumpsuits are the ultimate effortless outfit. They simultaneously look chic *and* feel like pajamas, and in this post-COVID world, we truly need both. For about $25 (prices range between $21 and 31), this jumpsuit is what you’ll want to wear to brunch, to the store, to work, and in bed — it’s that versatile. And if you’re looking for the perfect sandals to match, we’re pretty obsessed with these $20 Birkenstock dupes. You could also pair it with some heels or sneakers.

It has 4.5 stars on Amazon with over 24k reviews. I give it 5 stars and this is why:

This jumpsuit is so soft, comfortable, and literally the most comfortable thing I’ve ever put in my body. Not to mention, you can’t beat the price— an entire outfit for under $32 bucks is hard to come by. It comes in tons of colors, is true to size, and can be dressed up or down. The off-the-shoulder style gives it a bit of an edge and makes it versatile. It looks great with slides or sneakers, yet you could still rock some heels with it.

The spandex and polyester material makes this jumpsuit soft *and* stretchy, which is truly the key to a good jumpsuit (say no to stiff jumpsuits). It’s machine washer-friendly, and you don’t have to worry about it shrinking on you.

If you are feeling like the whole one-piece thing is keeping you from clicking the “Buy Now” button I should tell you this cozy onesie slides right over your shoulders without having to undo anything. This jumpsuit will be your go-to this season no matter what you are doing. It’s comfortable and stylish which is a hard look to achieve, so if you’ll excuse me, I’m off to buy a few more.

