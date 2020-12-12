Amazon’s Secret Overstock Deals Outlet Has A Bunch Of Awesome Deals Right Now

Amazon

Did ya know that Amazon has an Overstock Deals section? It’s basically an ongoing deals category that’s separate from their daily deals. The assortment is on the more random side, but we sorted through the thousands of products and came up with a list of clever and useful things that you might want to get yourself this holiday season. Best of all? The prices are *really* good. You can score a facial cleansing brush for under $20 and an Airpods case for about $7. These also make for great stocking stuffers. Check out what’s good!

zonpor Steamer for Clothes A lot of us may be working from home right now, but that doesn’t mean meetings aren’t happening. We still have to look presentable-ish sometimes, and re-washing and drying a shirt is wasteful. Get yourself a hand-held steamer that’s safe to use on all fabrics and just steam the wrinkles right out. $14.27 AT AMAZON 49% off

COMSOON Portable, Cordless Car Vacuum Now you don’t need to take your car to the car wash just to use the vacuum feature! Especially for crumbs the kids leave behind or the dirt the dog drags in from the park — you don’t even need a full-size vacuum, you just need this handy too that’ll suck everything right up. It’s made with a filter that has a double-layer system that stops large particles and pieces of dust. The second HEPA 11-grade filter layer finishes the job by straining out any fine particles as small as .3 microns. $26.99 AT AMAZON 29% off

ZALALOVA Embroidery Starter Kit It’s going to be a long winter. Even though a COVID vaccine is coming, it’s still being reported that many of us will still have to wait months until we can get it. Which means social distancing is king and the safest activities will be ones that are inside. Why not start learning something new, like embroidery? This set comes with three kits and all the tools you need to get started. Now, all you need is a crackling fire and mug of hot chocolate. $14.99 AT AMAZON

Windmill Cat Toy Turntable Keep your kitty active and amused with this interactive toy that comes with bins on the round blades of the “windmill” which can hold catnip and small, cat toys that’ll get their attention. At the center is a brush that they can use to clean their teeth or give themselves a good scratch. $10.96 AT AMAZON

Meidong Facial Cleansing Brush Miss your Clarisonic? Us, too. This facial cleansing brush comes close, and the price is pretty swoon-worthy. This brush cleans your skin, fights blackheads and whiteheads, takes makeup off, reduces pores, and gently exfoliates. $18.99 AT AMAZON 32% off

Foot Peel Mask, 5-Pack Sure, peeling the dead skin off your feet isn’t exactly. the cutest thing in the world, but after a long summer and fall, your heels are probably pretty worn down and deserve some pampering. And it’s not like getting a pedi has been easy this year. So get yourself these foot peel masks (yes your skin does peel off and it’s gross, but you’re home, so what better time than now?). $8.14 AT AMAZON

KAMTRON WiFi Home Security System for Office/Baby Monitor This security camera has almost 700 5-star reviews with most customers using it to keep an eye on their pets, although you can use it as a security or baby monitor — it has most of the features the more expensive brands offer. One person wrote, “I bought this camera to monitor my puppy when he was little and I was crate training him. Not only does it offer quality visual playback, but I also like how the microphone feature allowed me to talk to him while I was gone and calm him down (I was really worried about his whining and barking disturbing my neighbors in my apartment complex).” $24.77 AT AMAZON 38% off

iPhone 11 Pro Max Square Case This iPhone 11 case is basically a VSCO dream, and it protects your phone, too. “Expected this to [be] dull in color, but it’s so juicy! The colors are bright and exactly as shown on main image. I have the silver iPhone so I’m sure that helps the colors pop. Really great for the price!” one Amazon customer wrote. $4.55 AT AMAZON 41% off

ZriEy Women's Comfort Memory Foam Slippers It’s cozy season! Which means you need a few pairs of slippers, obvs. This pair is ultra soft and comfortable with its memory foam material that’s simultaneously breathable and warm. Plus, they’re super cute. $12.65 AT AMAZON

Airpods Case - LitoDream Cute Marble Protective Hard Case Cover Cover If you need an Airpods protective case, this pretty one is super durable, since its made of TPU material. It comes with a keychain so you can easily carry your Airpods wherever you go and NOT lose them. This protective case has over 4,000 5-star reviews, with one customer writing, “This case is both functional and cute. Hooks right on to a beltloop or backpack and is also functional. It feels like good quality like it will last a long time, and opens and closes better (more securely) than the airpods original case.” $6.82 AT AMAZON 38% off

Aqua Owl Cooking Utensil Holder Use this handmade utensil holder for the kitchen (it holds whisks and spoons nicely) as well as your office (perfect for pens). It’s super cute and owl-shaped. WHO knew we’d love it so much? $6.95 AT AMAZON 42% off

L.O.L Surprise! Girls Rainboots L.O.L. reins supreme this season, and probably next few seasons. Get your kid L.O.L-themed rain boots before rainy season starts. These will fit kids ages up to 8 years old. $10.25 AT AMAZON

