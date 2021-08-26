14 Baby Slippers To Keep Little Tootsies Toasty

Getty Images/Evgeniyaphotography

Baby slippers are a great alternative to shoes if you want your little one’s toes covered. Babies can certainly rock a cool pair of kicks, but until they start walking, they really don’t need them. And even then, it’s always nice to have something cozy for their feet. But unlike the fuzzy slippers you might get for yourself — or even for an older kid — you’ll want to get your babe something that actually stays on.

Socks are an obvious go-to to keep tootsies warm, but when you’re out and about in chilly weather, those little feet are going to need more layers. That’s where slippers or booties come in handy (er –footy?). Don’t let the terminology confuse you, as they can pretty much be used interchangeably. However, booties often have a snap or velcro closure to secure them onto kicking baby feet. In addition to keeping them warm, they can help babies get a feel for real shoes, and many of them have gripped bottoms for safety as tots take those first steps. Slippers typically don’t have a snap or velcro around the ankle but are a little easier for new walkers to slip on and off (whether that’s a good thing is up to you).

There are different types of slippers to consider — newborn booties will generally be softer and used for warmth, while booties or slippers for babies just learning to walk will have more structure for support and grips to help keep them grounded. Below you’ll find our list of the best slippers and booties for boys and girls, as well as the best options with grips.

Best Baby Slippers

Hudson Baby Fleece Booties You’re going to wish these booties came in grown-up sizes. Made of fleece, they’re soft and cozy with a rubber sole. They’re basically a warmer version of socks that are acceptable footwear for any occasion. Parents say that the sizing allows for plenty of room to grow into. Sizes: 0-6 months to 18-24 months $10.16 AT AMAZON

UGG Bixbee Ankle Boot Is it time for baby’s first pair of UGGs already? Yes, yes it is. Obviously, these slippers are so incredibly soft (because, UGGs), but they’re also machine-washable and have a slip-resistant rubber print on the bottom. Careful, though: They may turn your little one into an UGG convert for life. Get ’em in six colors. Sizes: Newborn to 12-18 months AT AMAZON

Burt's Bees Organic Baby Booties Made with 100 percent breathable organic cotton that’s ideal for sensitive skin, these booties have an ankle snap which practically guarantees your infant won’t be able to take them off. Older babies might be able to MacGyver their way out of them, but that’s to be expected. They’re soft, cozy, machine washable, and come in six colors. They’re also part of Amazon’s Climate Pledge program, which means they have sustainability certifications that help preserve our planet. Sizes: 0-3 months to 6-9 months $11.17 AT AMAZON

Luvable Friends Moccasins These adorable moccasins are ideal for an outing when it’s chilly outside. They don’t have grips on the bottom, so they are best suited for non-walkers. According to reviews, they run a little small so you may want to size up. Sizes: 0-6 months to 12-18 months $15.92 AT AMAZON

Best Baby Boy Slippers

Babitina Fleece Booties Take a look at these extra soft non-skid fleece slippers. They have a velcro closure which helps them stay on those kicky feet, plus they open wide enough to make it easier for little ones to put them on themselves. Sizes: 0-6 months to 12-18 months $9.96 AT AMAZON

Curtain Breathable Mesh Slippers You’re going to appreciate these breathable mesh slippers because not only will they keep your little one’s feet warm and dry (side note: Their feet can get alarmingly sweaty in slippers that aren’t breathable), they have a rubber sole to help your little one not slip — even on hardwood floors. They come in 34 fun colors and designs. Sizes: 3-4 infant to 12.5-13 little kid $16.99 AT AMAZON

Itzzy Bitzzy Crochet Shoes For the coolest baby you know, these crochet high tops are a must. They’re soft, lightweight, flexible, and come in five colors including royal blue and hot pink. Sizes 0-3 months and 6-12 months. $23.99 AT AMAZON

Best Baby Girl Slippers

L-Run Slippers There’s a whole lot to love about these faux fur slippers. They have a rubber sole, which is great for kids who are always running around, and especially useful if you have hardwood floors. They also come in a variety of sizes for infants all the way through big kids, and there are so many design options, like this ridiculously cute leopard print pair. Sizes: 3-4 infant to 12.5-13 little kid $15.99 AT AMAZON

Hudson Unicorn Fleece Booties We had to include this pair of booties for all the little girls (and boys) who are obsessed with unicorns. That’s all the babies, right? These fleece booties have a hook and loop closure at the top so they stay fastened, they’re machine washable, and they come in several colors and designs. Size: o-6 months to 18-24 months $12.01 AT AMAZON

Tutoo Non-Slip Booties If you’re looking for cute, warm, and easy on and off slippers, these are a great option. They have grips on the bottom and are great for kids who refuse to keep socks on. One reviewer wrote, “I love the hard bottoms with grips. My daughter is now standing and starting to walk, and it’s a lot easier in these shoes compared to others I have because of the bottoms.” Sizes: 3-6 months to 12-18 months. $9.61 AT AMAZON

Best Baby Slippers With Grips

Sakuracan Non-Slip Booties When it’s cooler outside, these slippers will do their job to keep little feet warm. An elastic strap keeps them from falling off, making your life a little easier. There are several styles and colors to choose from, including adorable pandas that look like they’re in a constant state of surprise. So, that’s fun. Sizes: 3-6 months to 12-18 months $10.99 AT AMAZON

Zutano Organic Gripper Booties Here are some booties that actually stay on and have functional grips on the bottom for safety. According to parents who have bought these slippers, they tend to run small, so you may want to order a size up. One reviewer wrote, “Zutano is the only pair of booties that this active baby can’t remove. They mold perfectly to his feet and the snaps are in the exact right place to keep them on and still allow them to be comfortable.” Sizes: 3 months to 24 months $21.00 AT AMAZON

Cosankim Soft Sole Slippers A mix between slippers and crib shoes, these cute animal-themed slippers have no slippage. They have a soft cotton lining with a flexible rubber sole, which is great for little ones just learning how to walk or those who are already running around the house. The shoes come in 36 designs, guaranteed to match all your LO’s onesies. Sizes: 6-9 months to 18-24 months $7.99 AT AMAZON

Sawimlgy Baby Booties Knit material — check. Cute animal faces — check. Affordable price tag — check. These booties come in 28 adorable knit (and non-knit) designs and have a shoe-like structure and gripped bottoms, making them ideal for wobbly walkers. Sizes 3-6 months to 12-18 months. $10.49 AT AMAZON

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.