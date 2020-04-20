Whether you work remotely or you’re simply enjoying a weekend of no plans, staying home has a lot of perks. Like staying in your hooded robe until 11 a.m. (at which point you change into your loungewear until it’s time to put your robe back on). Or like taking conference calls from the comfort of your own bed (no one will know you aren’t even wearing pants, whoops). Or like wearing slippers 24/7 (bye bye painful heels).

If the latter is your favorite part of the homebody life—which, same—you know that when it comes to slippers, comfort is key. But what are the most comfortable slippers in the world? And more importantly, how can we get our hands on a pair? To help you start every day off on the right (well-clad) foot, we’ve rounded up some of the best slippers, from our favorite fuzzy slippers to everyone’s go-to moccasins to the coziest winter slippers.

Steve Madden Women's Softey Flat Sandal Imagine your favorite slides. Then imagine your favorite slippers. Now imagine both of those things combined into one gloriously comfortable—and surprisingly cute—pair of slippers from Steve Madden. Described as a “playfully plush twist on the spa slide,” the slippers are available in soft lavender, pink and white multi-color, or, if you’re feeling extra bold, a bright neon yellow. They have the thick sole of a slide with the plush shearling of a slipper. And thanks to the open-toe design and rubber bottom, these slipper-slides are a great option for anyone who finds regular slippers a little too warm (the sweaty feet struggle is real!) or anyone who likes to wear their slippers in public (no judgment!). $50 AT AMAZON

Minnetonka Women's Cally Faux Fur Slipper Just like you’ll never stop wearing that faded college T-shirt to sleep or stop eating the same old oatmeal for breakfast every morning, why fix something that ain’t broke? That same rule can apply to slippers—which is why these classic Minnetonka moccasins are still so incredibly popular. Handmade out of soft suede, the slippers have a plush faux fur lining and a fit that’s designed to stretch and contour to your own foot over time. And by time, we mean months and months—and even years—of daily use. One reviewer said they’ve been wearing their pair every single day for the last seven years and they’re still going strong. A.k.a. they can definitely hold up to #momlife. $45 AT AMAZON

UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper Leave it to UGG to make some of the coziest, fluffiest, never-want-to-take-them-off slippers imaginable (that also happen to look super stylish, of course). With over 2,500 rave reviews, they have that buttery soft sheepskin that UGG is so famous for along with a lightweight 1.5-inch platform for an added boost. They also have a thick elastic strap that holds your foot securely in place and that, more importantly, has “UGG” stamped across it (because if you’re going to spend this much on slippers, you damn sure want everyone to know it). Available in 17 colors from blush pink to periwinkle to neon coral, the slipper-sandals are the answer to your fuzzy slipper prayers. And that’s worth, as the name suggests, a “fluff yeah” from us. $100 AT AMAZON

The Lovebird Feather Trim Mule You might not be a fashion influencer but you can certainly dress like one with a pair of these elegant slippers from cult-favorite brand Birdies. Covered in silky velvet and a band of exotic feathers, the slide-on mules are like the smoking slippers of years past but with a modern twist. Whether you opt for black or red satin, the Lovebird slippers aren’t just tres chic—they’re also tres comfortable. Each pair has a sole that’s made with seven (!!) layers of cushioning for the ultimate arch support along with a heel cookie to prevent potentially painful pressure as you’re walking around all day. And since you’ll absolutely want to sport them around town (i.e. you’ll be wearing them a lot), they’re more than worth the splurge. $56 AT NORDSTROM

Amazon Essentials Women's Scuff Slipper Love UGGs but don’t want to pay almost $100 for a pair of slippers? We hear you—and we’ve got you. This pair looks almost exactly like the cult-favorite Scuffette slipper, yet costs less than $20. Lined with snuggly soft faux fur, the slippers—which are part of Amazon’s popular Amazon Essentials brand—have a thick rubber sole that makes them perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. Not only that but the cushioned insole actually molds to your foot the first time you wear them so they stay securely (and comfortably) on your feet. Tip: According to reviewers, the suede slippers are so thickly lined that it’s recommended to buy a size up for the best fit. $19 AT AMAZON

RockDove Cheyenne Bootie Slipper Who said slipper booties are just for kids? Certainly not us—because we’re dying over this adorable pair (which, yes, are for adults). And while the outside is great—hello, cozy cable knit pattern—it’s what’s on the inside that really counts. Each slipper is lined with a thick layer of soft sherpa and has a memory foam insole that contours to your foot so they get even more comfortable the more you wear them. Plus, they are machine washable and made with a stretchy material so not only are they easy to pull on but they also have a lot of give so you can wear them both with or without socks (yes, even those thick wool socks your grandma gave you last Christmas). $24 AT AMAZON

Puff N Chill Low Cord Slipper Want to wear your slippers outside of the house without, well, looking like you’re wearing your slippers outside of the house? Enter the Sanuk Puff N Chill Low Cord. Whether you’re walking the dog or heading to the grocery store, these popular slippers are outdoor-friendly with rubber outsoles, a grippy sawtooth tread, and a puffer jacket-esque exterior. And said exterior—which is made of durable corduroy—looks more like a trendy sneaker than a bedroom slipper so you won’t feel embarrassed when you run into your ex in Aisle 6. And don’t worry: The Puff N Chill slippers feel as good as they look thanks to their cozy faux wool lining and easy-to-slip-on silhouette. $32 AT SANUK

Feather Pom Pom Slipper The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills called—they want their slippers back. Even if your house is covered in kids toys and your hair has more roots than the weeds in your garden, you deserve to live as glamorously as the Vanderpumps when it comes to your footwear. And you can do that for less than $20, thanks to these chic slippers which come in rose, wine, and silver. The plush velvet feels silky smooth against your skin while the feathery pom pom on top adds that extra hint of extravagance even as you step over a pile of Legos and discarded chocolate. Reviewers say that they’re comfortable enough to wear all day long and are a fun way to dress up even the most basic of pajamas. $17 AT AMAZON

Jessica Simpson Faux Fur Slipper Waking up is hard. And getting out of bed is even harder. Make it a little easier—and a lot more comfortable—with these super soft slippers. (After all, the warm, plush fur lining is a lot more enticing than the cold, hardwood floor of your bedroom.) They have a textured, non-skid sole that’s perfect for walking to and from the kitchen for more snacks without slipping and a cushioned memory foam sole that’s equal parts comfortable and supportive. You can choose from neutral colors (like ivory, camel, and black) or more playful shades (like burgundy, royal purple, and leopard). And they aren’t necessarily just for mamas—one woman even said her husband started wearing her pair! $24 AT AMAZON

Want more mom-approved style inspo? Browse our favorite mom fashion finds here.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.