With all this hanging around the house we’re all doing, slippers are basically the new everyday shoe — and did you ever meet a kid that didn’t jump at the chance to slip on a pair of comfy, fuzzy slippers? Actually, did you ever meet anyone who didn’t jump at that chance? (Neither did we, that’s why we rounded up the best mom slippers, too.)

The right pair of kids fuzzy slippers aren’t just snug and cozy on the feet, they also provide plenty of support for all the impromptu jumping, sliding, and running around they do. Some can even be worn outdoors, extending their wear (and value!).

Back inside, pair them with the best kids pajamas and a comfy kids bathrobe and your little one will be ready for their spa appointment when all this hunkering down finally winds down. Until then, they’ll be sporting these slippers as their school, play, and get ready for bed shoes. Come to think of it, they are our official WFH shoes, too.

Kyrgies Kids Tengries Slippers These adorable slippers look like mini moccasins. The uppers are made with super-soft and pliable felt and the soles are made with vegan leather — together, it’s like giving your kiddo’s feet a warm, earth-friendly hug. The slippers are sewn together by hand, so there’s a ton of attention to detail. A comfy band keeps them snug on kids’ feet, so they don’t come off as they romp and play. A pull-on tab makes it easy for little hands to slip them on and off by themselves. The only caveat is they really can’t get wet, so try to keep them from wearing them outside too much and you’ll be fine. Before you ask, yep, they have these in adult sizes, too! Great for babies and bigger kids, they can choose from orange and red to oatmeal and gray. These super snuggly felt slippers are classics, they work for now as much as for holiday gifts. $49 AT KYRGIES

Pottery Barn Kids Critter Faux-Fur Slippers Wearing animal slippers is a childhood rite of passage. I mean, who doesn’t love the idea of looking down and seeing an adorable, friendly, furry face staring right back at them? We challenge you to find a kid who’s not totally into the idea of animal slippers…it’s impossible! It doesn’t even matter if it’s hot as hell outside, kids will wear these things to death if you let them. Made of silky-soft faux fur and cotton soles with non-slip grips, they’re admittedly best for indoor use, but they’re off the charts when it comes to comfort and cuteness. From this tan fawn pair to a blush bunny and a unicorn with little horns sticking up, these sweet slippers come in a variety of animal themes. $23 AT POTTERY BARN KIDS

Acorn Kids L'il Jam Moc Slippers If your toddler’s going to wear a pair of moccasins, he might as well wear a pair with a cushy, plushy upper and a faux-shearling insole (translation: snug and sooooo comfy). The footbed is cushioned with memory foam, so there’s less pressure on your little one’s growing feet. The rubber outsole means they can wear these bad boys indoors or out. Parents rave about the easy, slip-on construction that’s great for kids who are learning to dress themselves, though a ton of them also said they tend to run small in size, so order wisely. They come in blue and brown and have a cute design that’s sort-of-but-not-quite-plaid. Or gingham. Or houndstooth. As we said, it’s hard to tell but they’re super cute! $22 AT ZAPPOS

Tirzrro Girls/Kids Cute Unicorn Slippers Combine two of the biggest trends in kids’ gear today — rainbows and unicorns — and what do you get? This, the “unicorn” of slippers! (See how we did that there?) Let’s start with the two facts that Moms are going to care about most: First, they’re machine-washable, even though they don’t look it, and second, they’re perfectly suitable for kids to wear outside, so they’re bound to get a lot more use out of them than everyday indoor slippers. With a rainbow plush fleece upper and rubber soles below, these comfy kids slippers provide lots of foot support, according to fans on Amazon. We loved this review from a grandma who bought a pair as a gift: “I bought these for my grandson, who’s seven years old. He loves unicorns and is man enough to rock these slippers! They are sparkly and fluffy and very comfy.” Enough said! $22 AT AMAZON

Lazy One Animal Paw Slippers Part comfy, fuzzy slipper, and part costume, these adorable fluffy animal paws are as fun to wear as they are cozy. With a padded lining and a non-slip grip, your cutie can slip and slide all over the house with these and they won’t come off (don’t worry, they’re totally machine-washable, just lay them flat to dry). From these pink monster paw slippers to cuddly brown bear and dinosaur paws, they come in a variety of colors and themes. Plus they’re total conversation-starters when friends drop by. If it’s fuzzy footwear your kiddo is after, you can’t get much better than these. Plus, they come in sizes for kids and adults, so these could be the family slippers you’re after for your group pic or if you just want to do a mommy & me match-up. $20 AT AMAZON

UGG Kids K Cozy II Slipper Some trends come and go but those that stay become timeless classics. A pair of UGGs fits the latter perfectly — pun intended. Made with 100% leather and a soft and cozy pure wool lining, these Australian-made slippers have a soft suede upper and a rubber sole that makes it easy to spend the entire day in them (and who wouldn’t want that right about now?). One Amazon fan loves how they fit snugly at first then gently stretch to create an arch and toe fit that’s customized to your little one’s foot. Tons of mamas claim they buy kids sizes for themselves to save a little money (since they’re less expensive), and we think that’s a grand idea, mates! Tip: A women’s size 7 is like a kid’s size 5. They come in classic chestnut and pink azalea. $60 At AMAZON

Flashlights 3D Light Up Monster Slippers When you’ve got these light-up slippers on your feet, you can forget being scared of any monsters under the bed, in the closet, or anywhere else in the house. Perfect for kids who get up frequently at night, these light up their path with each step (they’re also perfect for dancing in the dark if your family is into that sort of thing). The soft bottoms have non-skid gripper dots that keep them from slipping on shiny floors while providing an extra barrier in case your kiddo accidentally steps on a Lego (ouch). The round toe and overall shape make them easy to slip on and off, too. $18 AT AMAZON

GPOS Animal Memory Foam House Shoes Slippers Sure, these are precious to look at, but what we love most about these “house shoes” is the waterproof rubber sole that allows little ones to play outside for a bit without needing to change their shoes. Super flexible velvet helps keep their feet odor-free while also protecting against chafing (got to watch out for that sensitive baby skin). Inside, they feel snug as a bug in a rug thanks to a combo of plush faux fur and resilient memory foam. Its soft little footbed has elastic in it, too, making it easy and lightweight for early walkers. They’re also super trendy with their retro closed-toe and embroidered pattern. From puppies to owls and everything in between, they come in a slew of different styles, so you can find the one your cutie is likely to love most. $13 AT AMAZON

Pottery Barn Kids Animal Slippers Perfect for kids ages 2 to 7, these sweet animal slippers have playful, happy faces that will put any kid in a good mood pronto (except for the crown version, which we’re digging right now because #royals). Made of soft cotton, they’ve got a non-slip sole with foam padding, and they pair perfectly with bathrobes from Pottery Barn Kids for those who want to go for the set or give the combo as a gift. We love the 3D effect that so many of them have — from dinosaur ears to shark fins, each pair has details that pop right up. We say pair the slippers and robes for the perfect little one’s birthday gift, or even an end of year school graduation gift. Seriously, what pre-schooler wouldn’t go nuts for these? $9 AT POTTERY BARN KIDS

Hanna Andersson Swedish Slipper Moccasins These win the award for best stay-on-your-feet slippers. Seriously, these Hanna Andersson Slipper Moccasins do not fall off (we’ve tested them). For those squirmy kids who take off everything (and conveniently leave them in the exact spot where you trip every day), these are kid-proof. These iconic slippers come in an array of colors and patterns every season. We love the bold spring hues available in newborn, toddler and big kid sizes. Each pair is handcrafted in Sweden and features faux suede microfiber soles to prevent slipping. The extra cushioned “sock” is comfortable, absorbent and very cozy. One mom said, “Got two pairs of these for my boys this Christmas and they have worn them around the house almost every day since then. Have washed them twice and they are holding up nicely. They must be comfortable because they want to wear them every day.” $12 AT HANNA ANDERSSON

Now that you’ve found something for the kids to wear when they’re chillaxing, check out all of our mom-approved kid’s gear to keep them comfy ALL the time.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.