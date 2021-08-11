These Top-Rated Bamboo Socks Help Limit Foot Sweat And Odor

Amazon

Bamboo socks are the footwear staple you didn’t know you needed. Whether it’s summer or winter, they offer breathability, moisture-wicking, and durable daily comfort that just isn’t quite achievable with 100% cotton options. Most bamboo socks are blended with polyester or spandex for a silky finish, and you can buy any cut you need — from knee-high to no show — so you really get the full benefits of bamboo no matter what shoe the occasion calls for. And if you suffer from chronically sweaty (or stinky) feet, bamboo fibers are naturally odor eliminating, so you won’t have to throw away shoes that look great but smell terrible ever again.

I recently did a sock drawer refresh after realizing all my newest pairs were compression socks leftover from pregnancy. (Probably time to part with those nursing bras, too.) And let me tell you — do not underestimate the power of a new pair of socks! There’s a reason why our parents still include them as stocking stuffers no matter how old we get. Christmas is still a ways away, so there’s no time like the present to gift yourself some fresh feet to help you soldier through the rest of the year.

Here are the best bamboo socks, sure to sweep you off your feet!

Best Bamboo Socks

Danish Endurance Low-Cut Bamboo Viscose Ankle Socks Perfect for everyday wear, these super lightweight bamboo viscose ankle socks have ventilation lanes and an extra durable heel to handle any extra friction you throw their way. They come in black, white, and assorted color packs and sizes small through large, too. Designed in Denmark and certified to be free of harmful substances, these natural socks might just be your new faves. $15.95 AT AMAZON

Hugh Ugoli Women's Lightweight Soft Bamboo Dress Socks Say yellow to happy toes with these casual crew socks made of a cozy bamboo-blend fabric. They have reenforced toes and heels, so they’re extra durable, and the non-binding top keeps them up without cutting off your circulation. Oh! And they comes in 20+ other colors, too. $14.96 AT AMAZON

Leotruny Women’s Bamboo Mesh No Show Socks If you need no slip and no show, these bamboo mesh socks cover all the bases. Made of a super breathable blend of bamboo and cotton, these socks have four silicone bands and a silicone triangle at the heel, so they’re not going anywhere. And with all the odor-resistant and sweat-absorbent properties of the bamboo, they’re the perfect sock for a blister-free workout. $12.99 AT AMAZON

Sock Amazing Unisex Premium Bamboo Fiber Crew Socks Featuring a seamless toe, reinforced heel, and comfort top, these premium crew socks are made of a Rayon from Bamboo and Polyester/Nylon blend. The moisture absorbent qualities of the bamboo fiber means the socks pull sweat away from your feet, so you can stay dry all day. $21.99 AT AMAZON

Bamboo Sports B Premium Bamboo Crew Work Socks For real-deal durable socks suitable for work and workouts alike, these performance socks have an extra cushioned sole, arch band support, and moisture wicking for added comfort. The odor-eliminating bamboo fiber wipe out stinky feet (and stinky shoes) and the temperature-regulating material means your feet stay comfortable no matter what’s going on outside. They’re available in black, and light and dark gray, in sizes medium through extra large. $21.95 AT AMAZON

Best Bamboo Socks for Women

Serisimple Bamboo Athletic No Show Socks These athletic no-show socks are a blend of 90% bamboo for fresh feet and 10% Spandex for a sleek, silky feel. They’re machine washable and come in assorted colors or all white if you want to keep things simple. The cut is perfect for pairing with your favorite low-tops! $15.49 AT AMAZON

Hugh Ugoli Women's Bamboo Knee High Dress Socks Eliminate the disgusting feeling of tall leather boots sticking to your calves with these bamboo knee high socks. Available in 24 different colors and made of a bamboo, Polyamide, and Elastane blend, these moisture-wicking socks are your ticket to a sweat-free boot season. $19.98 AT AMAZON

Hugh Ugoli Women's Bamboo Ankle Socks with Non-Binding Top These wide-ankle bamboo socks are perfect for people experiencing diabetes, pregnancy, or swollen ankles. They come in every pretty rainbow color you can imagine and they’re made with a micromesh fabric that reduces pressure and discomfort. The Bamboo blend keeps feet fresh and the reenforced toe and heel can handle long workouts or long days on your feet. $15.96 AT AMAZON

ZeroSock Womens Bamboo Super Low Invisible Socks With an anti-slip gel heel and, these no-show socks won’t slip out of place, and the mesh ventilation and seamless toe make for an ultra cozy fit. Using a zero point sock welt, they’re designed to fit snugly to your foot, because what’s worse than a sock coming loose in your shoe? These come in all the neutrals like navy, black, white, and tan. But there’s also a pretty petal pink option, too. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Yomandamor Womens Bamboo Diabetic Crew Socks This six pack of crew socks with seamless toes has over 2,600 five-star reviews on Amazon, so let’s just start there. They’re made of a 70% bamboo and 30% Elastane blend for ultra stretchy comfort, and feature a non-binding top for better circulation. The micromesh offers even more breathability and they come in black, white, or gray. $16.30 AT AMAZON

More Great Bamboo Sock Options

Silky Toes Womens Bamboo Dress Crew Socks If you need a little texture in your life, these crew socks are perfect for daily wear thanks to their seamless toe and Rayon, Spandex, and bamboo blend. The thermo-regulating properties of the bamboo fiber promise a breathable fit, keeping you comfortable from the ankle down. $9.99 AT AMAZON

1SOCK2SOCK Women's Bamboo Thin Crew Socks 6 Pack If you need a sock that works during the cold winter or hot summer, these super soft crew socks are made of a breathable bamboo, nylon and Elastane blend, so your toesies are always cozy. The seamless toe and y-shaped heel make for an ultra comfy fit, too. The six pack includes a variety of patterns, and there are five other colors if gray and pink aren’t your signature colors. $30 AT AMAZON

Bamboo Sports B Store No Show Bamboo Workout Socks If you need help keeping your feet ultra-dry during those intense workouts, these low profile bamboo socks are breathable, light-weight, and moisture-wicking. They have a slight cushion and come in black, white, or order a combo. $21.95 AT AMAZON

MD Unisex Premium Bamboo Socks If you have sweatier than average feet (no judgement!), these soft bamboo blend socks are super moisture-wicking plus “breathable mesh zone,” so you don’t have to worry about odor. The cushioned soles are great for reducing friction, so say boy, bye to blisters. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Serisimple Bamboo Ankle Sock 5 Pack Made of 90% bamboo and 10% spadex, these lightweight ankle socks have just the right amount of stretch for daily wear. This pretty pack of assorted pastels is great for some variety, but there are 17 other color options available, too. The bamboo fiber promises to help with odor and to keep your feet dry and cool, and really, what more can you ask for? $16.49 AT AMAZON

Bam&bü Women's Premium Bamboo No Show Casual Socks These casual no-show socks are the perfect low profile for booties or sneakers and are guaranteed to be non-slip, thanks to the silicone heel grips. The bamboo fabric is sweat absorbent for odor-free feet, and they have a seamless toe (which honestly should just be standard 2021 practice, IMO). $16.50 AT AMAZON

