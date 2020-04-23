We made up a nursery rhyme: Soft and cozy, socks are great, when my feet feel happy, mommy is less crabby. (Use your imagination, I’m running on fumes!) Regardless, the point stands — when your feet are comfortable and surrounded by soft, plush goodness, your mood will likely improve, which benefits everyone in your family. It’s science. Or personal opinion, but based on *hard* anecdotal evidence, at least. And since you may not get a spa day— or even a basic pedicure for that matter— anytime in the near future, anything spelled c-o-z-y works for us.

So how best to keep those tootsies tappin’? By getting them into some seriously cozy socks, of course. (Consider them the best gift for mom… from you, to you.) And while, sure, socks can be utilitarian — a great pair of athletic socks is key to running errands successfully — there are also a huge number of options out there to wear lounging around the house, while sipping a cocktail next to the fire after the kids are finally asleep, and more. We’ve rounded up some of our absolute favorites, from a fluffy slipper sock to a supportive compression sock, to keep your peds perky and your mood sky-high no matter what the day has in store. It’s called self care for moms, ever heard of it?

Best Socks For Cozying Up

Zando Warm Super Soft Plush Slipper Sock Since none of us have time to waste, let’s get right to the good stuff. Drumroll, please… presenting, the best, comfiest, most plush slipper sock you’ve ever felt. Sounds like a dream,right? It is a dream, really. It’s like slippers that physically cannot fall off your feet (or be taken off easily by a toddler), meaning your comfort is all but guaranteed but as long as you damn well please. Plus, they come in a variety of totally zen pastel colors, so you can match them with any outfit you choose (if you care about color coordination in your home, that is — it’s a very personal decision, after all). And while some of us tend to fall victim to the sweaty-foot-issue that many fuzzy socks create, this pair is surprisingly breathable so it may mitigate that yucky damp feeling. Because who wants to deal with foot sweat in the morning? Not us! $17 AT AMAZON

Best Socks for Cold Mornings

L.L. Bean Cotton Ragg Camp Socks Hot take: Socks are *not* just for your feet. In fact, We’d argue that, in certain situations, the right sock is for your whole damn lower leg, as well. Seriously, though, tuck a pair of soft leggings into these calf-high cozies and you’ll realize that a great sock goes way beyond the ankle bone. Particularly relevant on cold winter days (or rainy days or any other kind of day that makes you feel like cuddling up with a blanket on the couch and never moving), this L.L. Bean pair is designed to stay up and keep its shape all the live long day. Plus, with the right sweater, it’s most definitely a ~lewk~ to talk about. $17 AT L.L. BEAN

Best Socks for Mama Matching

Pair of Thieves Mom + Kid Socks Sure, the idea of wearing mommy-daughter matching lewks sounds great, but the time it takes to actually a) find the outfits, b) buy the outfits, c) make sure the outfits fit both parties appropriately and d) get your daughter to wear it patiently and subsequently pose for the necessary pictures to post on social media is… nearly impossible to come by. Sound familiar? If so, we have the solution: match nothing but your socks. It still makes for a super cute “cuddling up this Sunday morning!” pic, and takes very little effort. Plus, these have the advantage of being Frozen-themed, which means she’ll love them, BUT since yours only have little snowflakes on them, you won’t have to worry about looking like a movie superfan if you’re wearing them solo (which you’ll want to, since they are *so* comfy). $16 AT PAIR OF THIEVES

Best Socks for Getting Shit Done… at Home

Mamia Cozy Slipper Socks When it comes to being comfortable and productive, we have one word for you (that may not even really be a word, but consider this our official campaign to make it a word. Hello, Webster’s, are you listening?): grippies. A great pair of socks is made infinitely more practical with grippies on the bottom, because they allow you to Swiffer or cook or chase your freaking five-year-old who just will not come to the table for dinner around without worrying about wiping out on the hardwood floor. This top-rated pair is beloved by lots of Amazon shoppers, so you know it’s a winner, and since they come in a pack of six, you won’t have to re-wear the same pair day after day. Not that we’re judging if you choose to, but it’s your option. $15 AT AMAZON

Best Socks for Everyday Wear

Heatuff Women's Low Cut Ankle Socks 6 Pack The ideal Monday-Friday sock, we’d argue, does three things. First, it has a low enough profile that you can toss it on under your favorite pair of “run around town” sneaks without that whole tourist-ankle-sock aesthetic that nobody goes for; second, it must not scrunch, bunch or slip and slide. And third, it must be affordable enough to buy en masse. And after hours and hours and years and years of research, we’ve found the pair! These Heatuff women’s socks come in a variety of colors to match with whatever shoe color or legging you’re into that day, and are just thick enough to offer cushion and comfort without feeling bulky. There’s also just enough arch support to remind you that you’re wearing a small piece of heaven. Sound perfect? You’re correct, ma’am, it is. And with 6 pairs, you can pretty much go a whole week without doing laundry (which is probably the case anyway…). $20 AT AMAZON

Best Socks for a Bit of Brightness

K. Bell 6-Pack Novelty Socks Even if you’re color-phobic when it comes to your wardrobe choices (hey, black-on-black is eternally chic, amiright?), there’s always a subtle way to work a pop of brightness into your outfit when you need a pick-me-up. And what better way to add a little sunshine that’s just for you than by keeping a pair of bold socks in your drawer for a rainy day? With a below-the-bone profile, these K. Bell’s will keep your secret safe to the outside world, and with nearly 1,000 positive reviews on Amazon, you can trust they’re also as comfy as they are happy. Give yourself a little cheer, wouldya? Nobody has to know, promise. $8 AT AMAZON

Best Socks in Lieu of a Foot Massage

Tory Sport Performance Compression Pom Pom Socks Sure, it’d be really, really nice to get a pedicure once a week — what a lovely treat, you think, and it only takes an hour of your day. But between trying to teach your kids that the day is not just one giant snack time and trying to do things like, you know, brush your teeth, finding that hour is often way easier said than done. Good news, though: That doesn’t mean your feet have to go totally ignored. In the weeks when a pedicure (even without that extra 15-minute massage included) just isn’t possible, turn to a pair of compression socks to ease those tired foot muscles just a bit. Plus, with an ultra-cute pom, these Tory Sport pair will add a little feminine flair to your step, which is always welcomed from where we stand. $15 AT SHOPBOP

Best Socks for Bedtime

Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Heathered Plush Socks Insider tip: Barefoot Dreams is the creme de la creme, the best of the best, the most wonderful in all the land when it comes to the comfiest of comfort wear. Just ask anyone who owns one of their robes or blankets — to own one is to love one, trust, and we, as women, deserve to know about it. And since they also, thankfully, make socks, you can wear a little piece of heaven all the live long day, if you want. We, however, prefer to save them as a reward after a long day on the battlefield of motherhood, pulling them on when the house is quiet and we can take a goddamn breath. And, guess what, they pair perfectly with a glass of wine and trashy TV. Mmmhmmmmm. $15 AT BARE NECESSITIES

