The 7 Best Basement Dehumidifiers To Help Prevent Soggy Bottom Levels

Basement dehumidifiers can really make a difference in your home. The basement is great for a lot of things, whether that’s giving your kids a place to play or a place for you to store all the old Christmas decorations and childhood photos. The not-great part? It can easily trap moisture from rain, groundwater, or humid outdoor air — especially in summer. A damp sub-level is a recipe for mold, mildew, weird smells, and other gross, unwanted visitors — that’s when a dehumidifier for the basement can come in handy.

Depending on the season, your home’s ideal moisture level for health and comfort is somewhere between 30 and 50%. It’s above that 50% humidity mark when things can get sticky (yes, literally). A dehumidifier will remove that excess moisture from the surrounding space, typically collecting it in a tank and leaving you with dryer, healthier air. (*Inhales deeply* — ahh.)

Finding the right dehumidifier can be tricky, especially if you’re a novice when it comes to home maintenance. The size of the space, portability, ease of use, noise level, and drainage options are all important factors — and ones we took into account when rounding up the picks ahead. Scroll on for the best basement dehumidifier options available!

Best Dehumidifiers for Basements

hOmeLabs 4,500 Sq. Ft Energy Star Dehumidifier Of over 29,000(!) reviews, 80% give this dehumidifier a perfect score. It’s clear that this sleek, quiet pick from hOmelabs is a fan favorite. It comes with built-in wheels and handles, a removable water tank, and it’s available in four sizes — the largest being ideal for basements and extra large rooms up to 4,500 square feet. Just set it to the proper moisture setting and it runs for a continuous 24 hour cycle until the tank is full and then automatically shuts off. You can also connect your garden hose to the drain outlet for continuous draining. As one happy customer succinctly put it, “The unit has been great reducing the humidity in my basement. Works like a charm. Highly recommend.” And there you have it! $269.97 AT AMAZON

Vremi 50 Pint 4,500 Sq. Ft. Dehumidifier As one of the best dehumidifiers for basements or spaces between 3,000 and 4,500 sq ft, Vremi’s “Moisture Maniac” is also portable, with built-in wheels and handles. Other convenient features include a visible water level, auto shut-off function, auto defrost function (to prevent coils from freezing), and a memory feature that picks up where it left off in case of power loss. The water tank has a capacity of 1.8 gallons, removing up to 50 pints of moisture per day from the air. There’s a drain hose outlet, too! Customers describe this dehumidifier as both effective and quiet. “Works so good I went and bought a 2nd one. Now I have one upstairs and one in the basement,” wrote one reviewer. Another agreed, “…This product works so good we have to empty the full water collector twice a day.” $238.97 AT AMAZON

Midea 1,500 Sq. Ft. Energy Star Certified Dehumidifier Collecting up to 20 pints of water per day, this humidifier can adjust from 35% to 85% humidity, and work in a variety of rooms — from basements and bedrooms to bathrooms and crawlspaces. Smart features include auto restart in case of power outages, auto defrost, and auto shut-off for when the water bucket reaches capacity. Other convenient features: wheels for easy portability and a reusable filter! Plus, the entire unit operates at a maximum of 51 decibels, the equivalent of a quiet conversation. Of more than 5,000 ratings, 91% of reviewers score this dehumidifier at a 4 or 5, including one who noted, “With all the rain and humidity we’ve had this was a must for us!…It pulls the moisture out so quickly. Had it in the basement and it was completely filled by morning and it turns off once it reaches the full mark. And it’s easy enough to empty the container. Definitely would recommend this unit!” $169.00 AT AMAZON

LG PuriCare 2019 50-Pint Black Energy Star Dehumidifier Suitable for rooms up to 2,000 sq ft, this dehumidifier comes with a variety of thoughtfully designed features including a clear, side-loading water bucket with a wide-grip handle, splash guard, and water-level indicator to prevent overflow (it can remove up to 50 pints of moisture from the air per day). For safety, it has an auto-shutoff function, standby mode to prevent overheating, a non-flammable frame and external case, as well as internal wires with heat resistant enclosures. Customers describe it as efficient and reliable, one noting it was, “Very quiet. [It] dried out the basement within 24 hrs. after heavy rains left basement very wet and easily maintains 50% humidity.” Another wrote, “It has made a world of difference in the basement which was damp and smelly.” $359.99 AT AMAZON

Waykar 4500 Sq. Ft Dehumidifier A quiet, sleek unit for spaces up to 1750 sq feet, this dehumidifier can remove up to 34 pints of moisture from the air per day. It features built-in wheels and handles, an easy touch screen, and offers adjustable fan speeds, a preset timer function, and the always necessary auto shut-off feature. For safety, the internal components are made of thermally resistant materials, and alarm and standby modes helps prevent overflow and overheating. There’s no worrying about little hands messing with this appliance either, thanks to child lock and sleep mode settings! Customers herald how quiet and efficient this dehumidifier is, writing rave reviews like “I cant believe how muck water this thing sucks out of the air. I’m surprised I didn’t get wet walking through my house before this. Feels much cooler now.” $169.99 AT AMAZON

Kesnos 70 Pint Dehumidifier For medium to large rooms up to 4,500 sq. Ft, Kesnos’ dehumidifier removes up to 70 pints of moisture from the air per day. Hidden wheels and handles mean you can move this unit around with ease, taking it from the basement to any other space where it can run continuously at the desired moisture setting (that is, until the water tank is full and it automatically shuts off). The tank holds up to 1.18 gallons and can be drained either manually or automatically with the addition of a garden hose. This unit also comes with multiple user-friendly functions, including an energy-saving 24-hour preset timer, child lock, and safety standby mode to prevent overheating. “We recently finished our basement and found that some of our doors were swelling,” wrote one reviewer. “Our contractor recommended this very unit and it has done a great job. It was incredibly easy to set up and has really made a difference in not only us being able to open doors…but the overall comfort of the living space.” $259.99 AT AMAZON

Shinco 1,500 Sq.Ft Energy Star Dehumidifier Shinco’s Energy Star-certified dehumidifier is designed for medium to large rooms, quietly removing up to 30 pints of moisture per day while conserving both energy and your electric bill. A set-and-forget feature allows for continuous 24-hour use until the tank is full and the unit automatically shuts off. Other options include a hose connection for automatic continuous drainage, a 24-hour sleep timer, and adjustable fan speeds. Reviewers frequently tout this pick as ideal for basement use. “Why did I wait 17 years to get this? It is amazing and our 1400 sq ft basement smells and feels so much better immediately after install,” raved one. Another said it “works perfectly in our basement. It no longer smells musty down there and drains perfectly. Well worth it!” $160.99 AT AMAZON

