Here Are The Best Waterproof Beach Bags, Because We All Need Some Vitamin Sea

Waterproof beach totes are a must-have summer accessory, and now that the sandy sea-sun is upon us, it’s the best time to find one that works for you. If you’re a maximalist beach go-er, you might have all the gear needed to survive the whole season at the shore — beach umbrellas, beach blankets, and coolers with wheels that keep your shit cold for days. But even the most minimalist beachgoer needs a beach tote to carry the necessities, like keys, phone, water, healthy snacks, sunscreen for the family, and a stack of cozy beach towels; you know, the essentials.

Suffice to say, when you’re heading to the beach with kids, you can only be so “minimal.” Towels alone can fill up a whole regular-sized beach bag. And if your kid isn’t potty trained, you’ll need a whole slew of swim diapers, too. But kids want snacks and goggles and backup towels and toys, so an extra-large beach tote with some waterproofing is a game-changer when you’re really spending a full day at the beach. So we found the best waterproof beach bags, large beach totes, and even a cute kids beach bag to make sure you have everything you need in one safe, dry place. That way, the only things sun-kissed and saltwater-soaked will be you and your littles.

Best Beach Bags

KEHO Fashion Beach Bag This trendy option has waterproof lining, two inner pockets, two drink holders, and includes a free waterproof phone case so you don’t encounter any digital disasters. Amazon Reviwer Naomi D’Antonio says, “Love this bag. First, it’s just so pretty. Pictures do not do the leather handles and straps justice. It perfectly fits all our beach activity supplies. Can easily fit snacks, swimsuits, change of clothes, drinks, and a couple of towels. I especially love the interior lining for an added layer of protection to keep things dry. And the pockets are awesome! Super excited to use with my family for many fun summers to come!” $59.99 AT AMAZON

Pier 17 XL Striped Straw Beach Bag Do you want fashion and function? With rainbow stripes and thick rope handles, this bright and simple straw tote has a top zipper, two inner pockets, and PVC lining so you can easily wipe the sand out. The rainbow colors mean it’s sure to match any swimsuit, and its summery design is perfect for hitting the boardwalk or pier for sunset cocktails. $27.95 AT AMAZON

QOGiR Neoprene Multipurpose Beach Bag Thanks to a large buttoned gusset, this multipurpose bag can be worn three ways The neoprene and polyester fabric keeps this pick fairly lightweight without sacrificing durability, and it comes in two sizes and 12 colorways if this bright coral isn’t speaking to you. (However, we’re big fans.) $45.99 AT AMAZON

Emoji Kids Unicorn Swim Bag If you have an older kid who likes to carry their own stuff, or if you just really love unicorns, this mesh and vinyl bag has a drawstring top, mesh pockets, and a heart-shaped exterior pocket. It’s just the right size for the independent kiddo who wants to bring a little magic to the beach. Plus, it’ll lighten your load … win-win! $23.95 AT AMAZON

Alaina Marie Day Tote in Algae Chart Print Headed to the coast with your SO? Treat yourself to a beach bag that’s just for you. The Alaina Marie Day Tote is handmade in Maine and can seamlessly go from the beach to the street (helloooo, vacation bag). Made with authentic marine-grade materials, it’s waterproof, washable, and features a cellphone-sized interior pocket, rope handles, and a top-clasp closure. It measures 12″ tall and 16″ wide, making it the ideal size for stashing all your necessities without being bulky. $160 AT ALAINA MARIE

Best Waterproof Beach Bags

ESVAN Original Floral Water Resistant Shoulder Bag This large floral waterproof tote has an external zipper pocket, two mesh bottle pockets, and a pretty leafy abstract pattern. The large size makes it perfect for a big family trip to the beach, but the functional design and cute print means it would be a cute work back in the colder months. $25.99 AT AMAZON

Shylero Waterproof XL Beach Bag This super-functional, huge tote is made with waterproof fabric AND a waterproof lining. It also has three large inner pockets (including a thermal pocket) and side external pockets so you can stuff everything you need and more. Two-way zippers in the front and back allow for easy access to everything you need and thick ribbon handles make carrying a breeze when you’ve got your hands full. Right now, you can also get 5% off by checking off the listing coupon. $39.99 AT AMAZON

KUAK Extra Large Waterproof Beach Bag With a feathery print and chunky cotton rope handles, this tote sings summer. But it’s more than just good looks: This waterproof bag has three internal pockets to keep you organized and has an attached key ring and bottle opener for your — um — sodas. It also includes a PVC pouch to keep your phone and money dry, even if the tide comes in. $46.99 AT AMAZON

HEETA Waterproof Dry Bag If you absolutely need to keep your shit bone dry, this 30L waterproof dry bag is for you. It has adjustable shoulder straps and handles so you can carry however you like. Amazon reviewer Rodolfo says, “Good quality product, keeps everything safe. I always use it when going to the beach, or water parks … you can go inside the water or it can be raining outside very badly and your stuff will be safe.” $22.99 AT AMAZON

K Y Kangyun Large Canvas Striped Beach Bag with Waterproof Lining With thick blue stripes and a cotton rope handle, this nautical beach tote has three large inner pockets, a built-in bottle opener and key ring, and a water bottle exterior pocket. The ripstop canvas is waterproof and it comes with a small waterproof pouch for your phone and money. Amazon reviewer MishyGibbs loves how roomy it is, saying, “Great huge bag! I like using the 6ft. big beach towels from Costco so it usually takes up a lot of my beach bag room. But this bag has room for it all! Straps are thick and sturdy. Love the front and back pockets. I usually put my phone or keys in them for easy access. I’ve washed it a handful of times and it’s held up perfectly.” $26.99 AT AMAZON

Best Large Beach Bags

Genovega 2 In 1 Foldable Large Waterproof Tote Bag With black and white stripes and an all-over flamingo print, this 2-in-1 bag is ready for your next tropical adventure. The waterproof fabric is 100% rip-stop nylon, and the large outer pocket means more items are readily accessible. When your getaway is over, this large tote folds down to a 2″ x 6″ wallet size so you can easily store it for your next adventure. That means it’s great for travel, too. $19.99 AT AMAZON

RTIC Large Beach Bag For the rough and tumble beach adventures, this bag is constructed with heavy-duty vinyl, welded seams, and an interlocking padded handle for comfortable carrying. There’s a small internal pocket for things like your phone or keys, and the easy-clean finish means you can just hose it down if you get sand in it. $99.95 AT AMAZON

Lucazzi Extra Large Utility Tote Bag If you love the accessibility of an open-top tote, this is for you. The wireframe holds its shape and the durable polyester fabric is easy to wipe clean. Amazon reviewer Ashley says, “We took this to South Padre it held 3 big beach towels (rolled up), one kid beach towel, sunscreen, glasses, sand toys, life vest, football, beach blanket, plus more. On the way home back to North TX, we packed it full of my son’s toys (filled up the whole tote) from his birthday and it was just as heavy. This bag is durable, easy to fold, and super lightweight, even when packed full of stuff!” $40.00 AT AMAZON

Dejaroo Water-Resistant Bag With a trendy leopard print pattern and black straps, this oversized tote is chic, but don’t let the fun print fool you — it’s also totally functional. It has a small interior pocket to stash your phone and cash, and seven exterior pockets so you can quickly grab things like toys, water, or sunscreen. The water-resistant ripstop fabric and zipper-top closure will repel moisture and keep your belongings dry — just don’t submerge it. $21.95 AT AMAZON

SupMLC Extra Large Mesh Beach Bag For the ultimate catch-all, this super lightweight mesh tote is gigantic and perfect for wrangling all those wet, sandy beach toys. Amazon reviewer Mryan bought it specifically for toys and loves it, saying, “Bought it specifically for a beach trip and it was perfect. ALL my son’s beach toys, shovels, sand trucks, etc. fit into it. The cool thing is how the sand falls right through it when you put the toys inside so it’s not held in and making a mess in the car. Also folds up into a cute little rectangle for space-saving. Love the bag!” $10.99 AT AMAZON

Best Mesh Beach Bags

Aomais Mesh Beach Bag This heavy-duty mesh bag has a 30L capacity and has an inside waterproof pocket to keep water and sand out of your phone and keys. Amazon reviewer Lance Zeran says, “Comes with an inside zip pocket and a bunch on the outside. Also came with a padded, velcro strap holder which is very nice quality. The bag itself is heavy-duty and thick but not heavy (actually very light). My husband and I have 4 kids. I only packed 5 towels but definitely could have fit 6 plus our suits and 2 HUGE water bottles. There is room for all that plus diapers and wipes. This bag is a must-have for a big family especially for a mom with multiple kids and only 2 hands. I’m so glad I got this bag!!” $16.99 AT AMAZON

VBIGER Mesh Beach Tote Bag with Detachable Insulated Cooler Bag This orange beach tote includes a detachable and leakproof insulated cooler bag and a waterproof cellphone bag. It also has mesh pockets and a built-in key holder, and the clear fabric means you can spot what you need right away instead of digging through an endless abyss of your family’s junk. Plus, the main pocket can hold 4-6 beach towels, so your whole family is covered — literally. $27.99 AT AMAZON

TYR Big Mesh Mummy Backpack This mesh backpack is giving us major early-90s vibes with its neon colorway — and we love it. Made of polyester, this lightweight bag has an adjustable shoulder strap, water bottle pouch, and a side zipper pocket. Amazon reviewer April Lawrence says, “Wanted some lightweight for the beach. It was important to me that the bag was mesh – to allow sand to easily clean out. It has a pocket to keep certain items dry. Cute color! Made well!” $18.63 AT AMAZON

Miyo Mesh Beach Bag This extra-large mesh tote has 9 external pockets so you can stay organized on the go, and the main compartment can hold it all — multiple towels, toys, sunscreen, magazines, you name it. It has a waterproof base and is made from 600D water-resistant polyester and quick-drying mesh. It also has a top zipper so your items can stay secure in transit. $22.99 AT AMAZON

BLUBOON Mesh Beach Bag with Cooler This rainbow tote has a detachable cooler and padded handles so you can carry it comfortably, even when it’s packed to the gills. Amazon reviewer Reaper says, “Wanted a new beach bag and this fit all the essentials, including my towel. Took it to the beach and it passed the test! It barely kept any sand and even the detachable cooler kept the drinks cool for at least three hours in the Florida sun.” $27.99 AT AMAZON

Red Suricata Large Mesh Beach Bag This large mesh bag is big enough to carry the whole family’s gear. It has 7 elastic outer pockets, a water-resistant inner pocket, and a YKK zipper top. Amazon reviewer K. Mickelson uses hers to stash a truly impressive amount of gear for her family, saying “We are a family of 5 and like to pack light, this bag holds IT ALL. I always have my kindle tucked into the interior pocket and sunscreen in the side pockets. I currently have six full-size towels, a wetbag with diapers and wipes, four foam water blasters, two sets of swim masks, two cans of sunscreen and one big bottle of sunscreen, a bag of toy cars, and some emergency snacks. SO MUCH ROOM.” $45.95 AT AMAZON

Best Rubber Beach Bags

BOGG BAG X Large Waterproof Bag Waterproof, washable, and tip-proof, this open-top tote is made of a durable EVA and has a treaded, no-slip bottom. There are 17 fun color options, it comes with two snap-in pockets for small items, and it’s super easy to clean. Amazon reviewer KirbyM says, “I absolutely love this bag. I use it for the beach with my kids, big enough for 3 towels, sunscreen, bottles, water and snacks! Sand doesn’t stick to it and it’s so easy to clean. I want all the colors!” It’s also 50% off right now (normally $180), so get it ASAP! $89.95 AT AMAZON Currently 50% off

YETI Camino Carryall 35 For starters, you can never go wrong with YETI. With an EVA-molded bottom, this durable and waterproof carryall is not only super easy to clean, but its open mouth design means it’s a great option when you have the whole family reaching into it. Amazon reviewer Ash K is in love with hers, saying, “LOVE this bag! I use this as our beach bag. I carry all of our lake day essentials in this bag! I will be ordering another one for the gym! It holds EVERYTHING! Easy to clean, easy to carry. We love it! :)” $149.98 AT AMAZON

