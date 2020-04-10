Hey #tiredmamas. We know all about that fussy baby stage that seems to have no end in sight. And just when you think you’ve got the answer, it doesn’t work the next time, leaving you baffled, confused, and straight-up exhausted. One tried-and-true parenting tool that gets the job done? Baby carriers and wrap carriers for babies. Not only do they help soothe your little one with movement and a close cuddle, they also give you free hands to get sh*t done (or just stare at your phone for a minute or 30). They’re great for neighborhood walks, family trips, and even just around the house when your fussy baby needs a nap.

Our top picks have a little something for every mama (and baby). We have both baby slings and carriers so you can choose one or both to help tote your bundle of joy here, there, and everywhere. Most of them grow with your kiddo and feature multiple positions to keep things interesting for those little eyes and developing brains. And they are all easy on mama’s back and good for baby’s growing hips and spine. We even have a few with sweet features like woodland-inspired hoods to protect from the elements and handy pockets for keys, cell phones, etc. Read on to find the best baby carrier or baby sling for your little one. Trust us, you’ll both be swaying in soothing silence in no time.

BABYBJORN Original Baby Carrier This one is simple to use, ergonomic for baby’s hips and legs, and easy on mama’s back. It has two positions that grow with your baby: Face them in for a close cuddle and nap during those newborn days. And then turn ‘em around to see the world when they can hold their neck up. Our favorite part? The side latches that allow you to open the front completely, which is essential for transfering a napping BB. It’s also easy to put on and take off all by yourself, unlike some other carriers out there. (Use the colored buckles and listen for the smart safety click.) Just a heads up that this one lasts until about a year. It is a solid baby carrier that has great reviews at which point you can jump into a great toddler option for the next phase. $57 AT AMAZON

Líllébaby All Seasons 360 Baby Carrier Winner of “The Most Comfortable Carrier” award and dubbed hip healthy by the International Hip Dysplasia Institute, this bad boy has a lot of street cred. And it’s sooooo cute. Featuring 6 positions for 360-degree baby wearing, it has a zip-down front with a breathable mesh opening that allows you to control your little one’s temperature. Adjustable side panels widen and narrow the seat for comfortable hip positioning, while the adjustable back panel grows with your baby and provides support for their neck and head. It also has padded two-way straps for front or backpack-style carrying. Extra features we love include a large storage pocket and removable sleeping hood. The large selection of stylish patterns add the perfect finishing touch. $63 AT AMAZON

K'Tan Original Baby Wrap Carrier This award-winning infant wrap carrier comes in 4 cute colors: black, teal, purple, and grey. It has 5 sizes from XXS to XL so you can get the perfect fit. And its patented double-loop design and one-way stretch offer safety and support for baby and the comfort and versatility every on-the-go parent needs. Most mamas say that the soft, breathable cotton slips on like a tee shirt and is easy to use. Moms can even nurse with it and get all the skin-to-skin bonding they want. It fits babes up to 35 pounds and comes in a carrying bag that converts to a sash for extra support. One mama raved: “If you have a baby that wants to be held at all times, this is the carrier for you. Baby feels snug and close to my skin while giving me the freedom of my arms again! There are no complicated ties and wraps. It’s super easy to use too.” $40 AT WALMART

Baby Tula Free-to-Grow Baby Carrier This one may cost a bit more, but it is definitely well worth the investment according to many parents on Amazon. Made of 100% cotton, it features an innovative body panel that adjusts to 3 width settings and 2 height settings, which allows for ergonomic and snug positions for newborns, infants, and young toddlers. Plus, there’s no infant insert needed. The front and back carry positions last up to 45 pounds. Adjustable and perfectly padded straps offer great support, while a wide waist band (featuring a handy pocket) keeps the weight evenly distributed for parents’ backs. One mama said: “This carrier has a nice pliable and breathable cotton, that is still very sturdy… The straps on this carrier are also really easy to adjust, as are the different size options for the carrier. It’s too bad this carrier isn’t as well marketed as ergos or other carriers, since this is by far the best one I’ve tried.” $159 AT AMAZON

Infantino Cuddle Up Baby Carrier How adorable is this baby carrier? The ergonomic carrier features a removable arched hood that keeps baby in full sight, yet happily covered and protected from the elements. A wide seat supports their growing hips, with a naturally rounded back for a comfortable and safe ride. Featuring thick, plush, and adjustable shoulder straps and a wide waist belt to help even the weight and discomfort on the back. It’s machine-washable and has two positions: front-facing and backpack style. It also comes in a sweet bear style for another woodland-inspired look. Our favorite feature? The cozy pocket for parent’s hands that acts as a hand warmer or more support for baby. $38 AT AMAZON

Boba Wrap Baby Carrier Meet the stylish baby sling wrap every mama needs. With over 5000 reviews on Amazon, it has plenty of parents singing its praises. We love how all cool patterns and colors are made from perfectly stretchy and machine-washable organic cotton. The 5% spandex allows it to retain its shape and not loosen or sag as you transfer baby or readjust to nurse. And if you are intimidated by the whole wrap thing, one reviewer said: “I am a first time wrapper and I only had to watch the Youtube video once to learn how to use it.” It’s also considered ergonomic for baby, with an equal weight description for mom or dad. $59 AT AMAZON

You + Me 4-in-1 Baby Carrier The price is right for this carrier! And so are the reviews. With a durable stain-resistant heather grey fabric, it holds babies from 8-32 pounds. There are 4 ergonomic ways to carry: back carry, front facing out, front facing in, and wide seat back carry for toddlers. The breathable 3D cool mesh lining has great airflow to keep BB (and mama) comfortable. And it also comes with a stylish 2-in-1 bandana bib that can be used with the carrier or separately. The built-in headrest and narrow seat option is great for newborns and growing babes, and the wide seat option will grow with baby to transition during the toddlers months. Machine-washable and dryer-friendly, it’s a durable and practical find. $25 AT AMAZON

Ergobaby 360 Baby Carrier Cute patterns, glowing reviews, and an ergonomic design for baby and mama? Yes, please! This one lasts from 4 to 36 months and has 4 different positions that work for all kinds of adventures. Baby can face both directions on the front, ride on your hip, or get toted around on your back. The padded shoulder straps and lumbar support waistband help evenly distribute baby’s weight and adjust to fit all parents and caregivers. An adjustable bucket seat supports baby in a comfortable position too. We love the machine-washable UPF 50+ hood that protects baby from the sun and wind, and allows for easy breastfeeding on the go. Choose from polka dots, animals, stylish batik, or a sea of solids! $107 AMAZON

