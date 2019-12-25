“I wish I got less sleep,” said no mom ever. Between the endless kicking, screaming, and crying otherwise known as bedtime followed by middle-of-the-night wake-up calls, your overnight hours are spent wearily trying to shush your baby back to sleep so you can steal a few minutes of sleep for yourself. Basically, it’s a literal nightmare—and it’s one you unfortunately have to be awake for.

But fear not, bloodshot-eyed, over-caffeinated parents—there’s an answer to your sleep-deprived prayers (fingers crossed). Enter the sound machines, crib hanger toys, and musical stuffed animals that are specifically designed to lull your infant into a peaceful slumber (with little effort on your part). We’ve rounded up the 12 best crib soothers out there so you—and your baby—can get finally get a little shuteye.

Baby Einstein Sea Dreams Soother Over 1,500 people have given this Fisher-Price crib toy a five-star review on Amazon—and for good reason. With 25 minutes of ocean sounds to soothe your little one, it also has an easy on/off button that your baby can control if they wake up on their own. $40 AT AMAZON

Bubzi Co Owl White Noise Sound Machine Whoooo says bedtime has to be difficult? Certainly not this owl, which does a lot more than just play lullabies (although it does that, too!). The Bubzi crib toy hanger also has a soft night light that projects starry constellations, an auto shut-off function so you don’t have to risk waking your baby to turn it off, and even an option to play a mother’s heartbeat to lull your little one to sleep. $31 AT AMAZON

Hatch Baby Rest Sound Machine No list of the best baby soother machines is complete without the wildly popular Hatch. A sound machine, night light, and alarm clock all rolled into one convenient device, the Hatch is every parent’s (literal) dream. You can even control everything from the changing light colors to the time-to-rise alert from anywhere in your house using the app on your phone. $60 AT AMAZON

Baby Shusher, The Sleep Miracle Shhhh. That’s likely the first thing you say when your baby is crying. But if you have this sleep soother, you don’t have to—because it does it for you. The Baby Shusher uses a real human voice recording to shush your little one to sleep with a rhythmic technique that’s been approved by doctors. $35 AT AMAZON

Fisher-Price Soothe & Glow Giraffe Your baby is finally asleep so you tiptoe into their room to turn off the sound machine—only to accidentally wake them up and have to start the hour-long process all over again. Fortunately, you won’t have that problem with this giraffe crib soother. Its soothing sounds and gentle glow automatically fade out after 15 minutes and then can be restarted with just a hug if your baby wakes up. $12 AT AMAZON

WavHello SoundBub White Noise Machine Meet the crib toy hanger every on-the-go parent needs. While it plays calming white noise sounds (and can even connect to your phone via Bluetooth), the best part of this gadget is definitely how easy it is to use. It can stand on its own or clip to any stroller, crib, or car seat and is chew-safe so you don’t have to worry about death by baby bite. $35 AT AMAZON

Summer Infant Slumber Buddies Is it a stuffed animal, a nightlight, or a sound machine? All three. This adorably, snuggly elephant does everything from play peaceful lullabies to put on a rhythmic light show in an array of pretty colors. And the auto shut-off timer makes it easy to simply set it and forget it. Rest assured (pun intended!), your baby will be asleep in no time. $11 AT AMAZON

Cloud b Sleep Sheep On The Go Travel Sound Soother Snuggling sheep is the new counting sheep when it comes to falling asleep. Take it from the over 2,400 parents (and their kiddos) who have given this super soft sheep five stars on Amazon. They like the calming sounds that come pre-programmed—like ocean waves or a gurgling stream—and the fact that it’s a compact size that can easily be tossed in your diaper bag for on-the-go soothing. $27 AT AMAZON

Fisher-Price SmartConnect Deluxe Soother There are regular baby soother machines and then there are smart baby soother machines like this one from Fisher-Price. You can control it from anywhere, anytime via the app on your phone so you don’t wake up your baby. Not only can you remotely change the music and lights, but the machine also plugs right into the wall so you don’t have to worry about it dying in the middle of the night. $38 AT AMAZON

VTech Wyatt The Whale Storytelling Baby Sleep Soother Behind every good night’s sleep is an even better baby soother machine. One of the best-selling ones on Amazon is this multipurpose whale. Whether you want lullabies, ambient sounds, a bedtime story, or even a colorful nightlight glow, Wyatt the Whale does it all. The coolest feature, however, is that you can record your own voice so your baby is listening to you speak (without you actually being in the room). $40 AT AMAZON

SleepyMe Smart Sleep Soother If you’re looking for the best crib soother and sound machine, look no further than this gadget (which also projects a starry sky onto the ceiling above your baby’s head!). “I love that the SleepyMe has an adjustable volume control so you can modify the level of sound to help protect your baby’s hearing,” registered nurse, Sandra C., says. “Keeping lights and noise levels low will also keep your baby from being overstimulated.” $35 AT AMAZON

Fisher-Price Calming Vibrations Soother This isn’t your average stuffed animal. By pressing the plush elephant’s heart, you can turn on gentle music along with a crib soother vibration that will make naptime a lot less stressful (and a lot more peaceful). Bonus: Busy moms will love that the toy is machine-washable—just make sure you remove the electronics first, of course! $35 AT AMAZON

Now that BB is asleep, finally, check out our other mom-friendly baby gear.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.