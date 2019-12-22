Open Wide! The 15 Best Baby Feeding Spoons That Will Simplify the Transition to Solids

Once your little is ready for solid or semisolid foods, things can, nay, do get messy. Like really messy. On top of that, baby mouths are small and delicate, and gums bruise easily, so you can’t just use any old utensils. Stocking up on specially-designed baby feeding spoons will not only save you some post-mealtime cleanup but potentially, some tears, too. (Oh hi, have I got your attention yet?)

Truth be told, there are some pretty ingenious options out there. It’s not just about choosing small-sized baby spoons when transitioning to solids. Silicone tips are a godsend (and kind of the gold standard in this category), as are features like choke shields, easy-grip handles, squeeze feeders, click-on food-pouch tips, germ-resistant and eco-friendly materials. Many baby feeding spoons are designed for feeding on the go because it’s 2020 and you’ve got sh*t to do, and there’s even an option that supports motor development (and is recommended by occupational therapists). These are most definitely not your grandma’s utensils and honestly, thank freaking goodness.

Regardless of whether you’re diving into purees for the first time or prepping your mini for self-feeding, we’ve found the best baby feeding supplies for you and yours. Shop baby feeding spoons for every kiddo’s needs ahead–and let the fun begin!

Avanchy Baby Infant Bamboo Feeding Spoons No wrist straining with this sustainable option, mama, thanks to long curved handles made of 100% organic bamboo. These silicone-tip spoons are also antimicrobial, antibacterial, and free of BPA, PVC, lead, and pthalate. Now that’s safe serving. $20 AT AMAZON

Boon Swap 2-in-1 Baby Spoon With first time eaters, actually getting food into baby’s mouth is a hit or miss situation. Enter this dual-sided feeding spoon, made of silicone and stainless steel. Use the flat end for cleaning food off little’s face and mouth, and the angled end for scooping/feeding. It’s also dishwasher safe, and is made without BPA, phthalate, or PVC. $8 AT AMAZON

Beaba First Stage Silicone Baby Spoons Introduce solids with these perfect first-stage baby feeding spoons: silicone, ergononomically-designed handles, shallow spoon depth, and even dishwasher-safe, and BPA-free. This set checks all the boxes. What more could a mama want (aside from maybe a spa day or even just a moment to herself…)? $20 AT BED BATH & BEYOND

Gerber Silicone tip Infant Spoons Easy to clean (dishwasher-safe!) and BPA-free, Gerber’s 6 pack of baby spoons are the best bang for your buck. The long handles make feeding easier on you and silicone tips make it gentle for babes 4 months and up. $10 AT WALMART

Bambusi Natural Bamboo Baby Spoons The benefits of weaning with baby feeding spoons made of silicone and organic bamboo? No worrying about the hard (aka: gum-bruising) edges of plastic or metal, and bamboo is naturally germ resistant. $15 AT AMAZON

OXO Tot On-The-Go Feeding Spoon Feeding on the go? Shallow tip keeps spoonfuls baby-sized, this soft silicone option comes with a carrying case to keep it safely tucked in your diaper bag, handbag, or wherever you can fit (and find!) it–because, well, baby stuff. Also, you can worry about cleaning later. $5 AT AMAZON

Nuby Squeeze Feeder When it comes to convenient and mess-free baby spoons, silicone squeeze feeders are the way to go! Designed for semisolid foods, this one-and-done option is flexible, soft, and easy to take anywhere. $5 AT AMAZON

Munchkin Click Lock Food Pouch Spoon Tips Click these handy tips onto the top of (most) food pouches to make it easy for your babe to eat, minus the mess. This 2-pack comes with lids to keep them clean while on the go, and will lock closed for extra spill protection! $9 AT AMAZON

ChooMee FlexiDip Starter Spoon In the beginning, it’s super important that baby feeding spoons be flexible and soft. Those lil mouths are delicate, despite the big noises they make. For teething babies starting to self-feed, this easy-grip option is a must for chewing and eating. $13 AT AMAZON

NumNum Pre-Spoon GOOtensils Dual-Stage Utensil Set The flat, textured heads of these baby feeding spoons make grabbing food easier and soothe sore teether gums–and there’s no wrong way to hold them! With thicker, shorter handles and a rigid construction, they’re simple for kids to maneuver and great for transitioning to self-feeding. $10 AT BUYBUYBABY

Olababy 100% Silicone Soft-Tip Training Spoon Teether for Baby Led Weaning 2pack The sprout-like design of this silicone baby feeding spoon isn’t just cute, it’s functional. The leafy tip is flexible, allowing babies to scoop and slice food with ease, regardless of the surface or container. It’s also great for teethers, as the material is soft and flexible. $15 AT AMAZON

Grabease First Self Feed Baby Utensils The best baby feeding supplies for encouraging independent eating without the worry: For stages from baby-led weaning to toddler self-feeding, Grabease’s ergonomically-designed utensils have choke-protection shields. Bonus: they’re dishwasher safe and BPA-free. $12 AT AMAZON

First Essentials by NUK Kiddy Cutlery Spoon Set For toddlers exploring self-feeding, a spoon that’s easy to grip and keeps germs at bay is a double win! Nuk’s BPA-free, dishwasher-safe option has soft, easy-to-grip handles as well as genius little support nub that keeps the spoon’s tip from touching the table surface. $4 AT AMAZON

