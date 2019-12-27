The Best (And Safest) Baby Swings To Help Your Little One Go The F*ck to Sleep

Hey #tiredmomsclub. We know what it’s like to try to get through a full day, or even a few hours post 9-to-5, with a baby on your hip or crawling underfoot. Sometimes – or let’s be real – oftentimes, we skip cooking, bathing, cleaning, and general self care. Our biggest game-changer? The soothing, womb-like magic that is the baby swing. We love how these gadgets help babies get through fussing, teething, boredom, etc, and help mama get through life in general. Like most essential baby products, there can be some risks and factors to keep in mind when researching your best pick.

First up, check for recalls to make sure they meet the latest safety standards. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics in a 2013 article, “The safety rules were developed to protect infants after more than 350 swing-related incidents were reported between 2009 and 2012. Many swings already meet these standards, but older baby equipment may not.”

Next, keep in mind that while swings give mama a well-deserved break, you should always be in the room with them or have them in sight. Know that smaller BBs need to be at more of a recline to reduce the risk of hunching over, but also try not to have them laying flat too much to avoid the dreaded Flat Head Syndrome. Basically, use these swings when you need ’em (whatever works, right!?) but know that daily tummy time and naps in the crib are a good goal to aim for.

The swings on our list are safe, stylish, and full of fun features that will help your little one chill out and get a little cat nap in. We’ve got travel-friendly swings, deluxe *and* compact swings, and even swings that can be controlled from your phone.

4Moms MamaRoo 4 Meet the deluxe infant swing we want in mama size. With 5 unique motions and 5 speed options, it has a total of up to 25 different combinations. Soothe them with one of the four sounds, or connect to any device. The full recline feature is a game-changer for nap time. $250 AT MAMAROO

Ingenuity ConvertMe Swing-2-Seat Portable Swing Part swing, part seat, this 2-in-1 design is foldable for easy travel or storage. The 5-point harness keeps baby secure, while the sweet mobile overhead provides a nice distraction. 5 swing speeds, nursery rhyme melodies, and a vibrating seat create the perfect comfy space. $67 AT AMAZON

Fisher-Price 4-in-1 SmartConnect Cradle 'n Swing Smart swings FTW. This genius gadget lets you change the rocking motion, swing speed, light-up mobile, and sound from your phone – all without disturbing baby’s sleep. The removable rocker is a major bonus and can be used in every room of the house. $150 AT AMAZON

Graco Glider LX Gliding Swing This Graco find has all the features you want in a swing, but with the gliding motion baby loves. The compact design was made for small spaces and can be plugged in or run on batteries. It has two vibration modes, 6 gliding speeds, 10 melodies and 5 nature sounds to satisfy even the fussiest of babies. $89 AT TARGET

Graco DuetSoothe Baby Swing and Rocker Another swing and rocker combo, but this time with an easy-to-carry handle that you can use to rock your little one. We love the three reclining options and dual swing motion for customizable comfort. It has a plug-in feature and vibrates for maximum soothing. $107 AT AMAZON

Graco Simple Sway Baby Swing This basic swing is anything but. Featuring a slim frame, gentle side-to-side motion, 2-speed vibration, a mobile, and a deep, plush seat, it has everything you need to calm your LO and catch up on your to-dos. Plus, it’s about half the price of most swings on this list. $64 AT AMAZON

Fisher-Price Sweet Snugapuppy Dreams Cradle 'n Swing There are so many features to love in this Fisher-Price pick: two swing motions, a super plush (and washable) seat, a mirrored dome and mobile to stimulate the senses, two reclining positions, and 16 different soothing songs and nature sounds. Now if only we could fit our tired bodies into this one… $120 AT AMAZON

Primo 2-in-1 Smart Voyager Convertible Infant Swing and High Chair Say hello to the convertible baby product you never knew you needed. The bluetooth-controlled baby swing with cry activation mode easily converts to a luxe high chair in seconds. Better yet, the high chair grows with baby way past the soothing swing phase. $275 AT AMAZON

Ingenuity Inlighten Cradling Plug-In Swing A little bit magic, a little bit cute, and a whole lot of comfort. This swing enchants with a LightBeam mobile featuring plush toys and dazzling lights. Choose from 6 swing speeds, 3 swing motions, and 20 soothing sound options. The frame folds easily for portability and storage. $139 AT WALMART

Fisher-Price Deluxe Take-Along Swing & Seat This super portable option has all the bells and whistles of a deluxe swing, but with a smaller footprint and handy infant seat conversion. Our favorite part? The SmartSwing technology that senses baby’s weight and automatically adjusts so the speeds won’t slow as baby grows. It has 6 swing speeds, 10 songs, and volume control $73 AT AMAZON

WBPINE Baby Cradle Swing If you’re looking for more of a nap time helper, this bassinet swing is your best bet. Set it up in the living room so you can catch up on your Netflix watchlist, or use it in the bedroom if your baby needs that constant motion at night. The seatbelt prevents rolling and keeps your little one secure. Other features include a swing timer, remote control, soothing music, canopy with mosquito net, foldable legs, and multiple power modes. $119 AT AMAZON

Looking for more time and sanity-saving baby gear? Check out our mama-approved finds for all the gear that bb needs.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.