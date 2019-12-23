Family pool time is the best, right? Sunshine, splashing, lounging, and *constant* attention from mama. In reality, you become a glorified lifeguard wielding sunscreen, sun hats, and drinks (not the fun kind). If only there was something to keep baby safe, sun protected, and happy, but without all the work…

Enter, the baby pool float with built-in canopy. These buoyant beauties are the secret parenting weapon for poolside get-togethers. Some even have bells and whistles, like activity centers, that will keep baby occupied and engaged. And, of course, there are unicorn and dessert-themed options for an Instagram-worthy pool party. Some are compact and great for travel (ie inflatable) and some are great for kiddies learning how to swim. But the best part? All of the floats below have canopies to protect precious skin from the powers of the sun. Check out our top picks to find the perfect vessel for your little water baby.

Intex Kiddie Float If you’re looking for a super affordable option with ample sun protection, this is your best bet. The inflatable canopy can be pulled back, if needed, and there’s a rattle hand bar that gives baby something to hang onto and play with. $8 AT AMAZON

Flyboo Shark Pool Float with Canopy Bring on those Baby Shark do-do-do-do-do vibes with this ferocious float. The extra thick PVC makes it durable and super sturdy. And the adjustable/removable cover includes bells in the teeth for a fun sensory experience. Pair it with your own adult shark floats for a cute family photo opp. $20 AT AMAZON

SwimWays Baby Spring Float Activity Center with Canopy This adorable eight-legged float has it ALL: An activity center for play (and teething), a spring seat that keeps baby stable, and a removable and adjustable canopy with UPF 50+ sun protection. It also folds into a carrying case for easy travel and storage. $30 AT AMAZON

Poolmaster Mommy and Me Swimming Pool Baby Rider Sometimes the kiddos still want you within arms reach. The split ring opening for you and comfy drop-seat construction for them makes this fun for both of you. You can slip in and out when you need a drink refill, while the adorable animals keep baby entertained. We only wish there was a drink holder for the adults… $11 AT AMAZON

FindUWill Inflatable Pool Float with Sun Canopy Let the little one think they’re steering the ship with this wheel and horn. The handles are great for zipping around the pool and it includes a carrying bag, mama and baby rubber duckies, and an air pump. The toddler swimming float canopy is both adjustable and removable. $18 AT AMAZON

Mambobaby Non-Inflatable Swim Trainer Pool Float Meet the deluxe float that lasts. The NON-INFLATABLE design is made with pearl foam, a cloth cover, a buckle-in harness, and a removable UPF 50+ mesh canopy. That means no leaks, PVC rips, or tired lungs like with your typical pool float. It also grows with your baby as a swimming trainer. $53 AT AMAZON

Poolmaster Learn-to-Swim Buggy Pool Float Have buggy, will float. This race car was made for the little speedster in your life. It’s perfect for zipping around the pool and has a wheel and functioning horn that’s sure to bring a few giggles to your family pool time. It features a comfortable drop-seat and a fixed canopy for protection. $24 AT AMAZON

SwimWays Infant Baby Spring Float with Adjustable Sun Canopy Here’s a good option for the teeny tiny water babies. The reclined backrest and harness make it safe and sturdy. And the mesh canopy sides let you have eyes on them from every angle. $38 AT AMAZON

Meland Unicorn Baby Pool Float with Canopy This totally on-trend float is the magical, sun-blocking toy your babe needs. A double-layered inflatable seat makes it extra comfy and the swim handles help keep them balanced and ready for hours of unicorn fun. $13 AT AMAZON

SwimWays Baby Tug Boat Plastic Float with Removeable Sun Canopy Your little captain will love steering around the pool in this floating boat. With no pump required and a removable canopy, it will last for many summers to come. $62 AT AMAZON

