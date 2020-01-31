Toddlers are well-known for their cute curiosity, fun personality, and INSANE amount of energy. And as most mamas have learned, burning said energy is an essential part of surviving the day with your little one. Enter: Toddler Slides.

Whether you just can’t seem to put pants on to make it to the playground or there’s some inclement weather that won’t allow for outdoor play, these toddler slides are here for all the at-home outdoor or indoor adventuring your BB needs. We’ve got deluxe outdoor activity centers with endless play opportunities, cute and simple fold-up options that work great inside, and even a dino water-themed one for the summer days ahead. Check them out and find one for your little bundle of (crazy) joy.

Little Tikes Wheels on the Bus Climber and Slide A toddler favorite, this popular nursery rhyme-inspired activity center lets them climb, slide, and drive along to the music. An interactive musical dashboard features a horn, ignition, and gear shifter for imaginative play. The gentle slope and safe design make it great for younger toddlers but will last well through toddlerhood no problem. $110 AT AMAZON

Step2 Sports-Tastic Activity Center Who needs the playground when you have this 3-in-1 sports center + Step2 slide! Besides going down the slide again and again, your kiddo can shoot hoops with the basketball net, practice batting with the tethered baseball, and kick the ball around. They’ll be tuckered out before you know it. $55 AT AMAZON

WenStorm Dolphin Slide with Basketball Hoop Skip the primary colors and bulky design and opt for this adorable mint-colored dolphin instead. It can be used indoors or outdoors and folds up quickly for easy storage. Plus the larger weight capacity means it will last for years to come. $110 AT AMAZON

Simplay3 Young Explorers Adventure Climber There’s definitely a reason (or 5) that this slide won a Parent’s Choice Award in 2019. Featuring an extra wide slide, 2-tiered platform, safe climbing steps, double-wall construction, and a play car hideaway space below with doors, it has lots of fun activities for your toddler and their buddies (and hours of non-hands on parenting for Y-O-U). $220 AT AMAZON

Step2 Play Ball Fun Climber Save on space *and* money with this water table and slide duo. The genius design has climbing stairs with a sturdy platform and slide. Plus a crawl space for hide-and-seek and a ball drop wall for some water table action. $140 AT STEP 2

Step2 Panda Climber Outdoor Activity Set Simple, adorable, and affordable FTW. This has a crawl-though tunnel, archway, slide, safety rail, and large platform for a fun and safe playtime. And at this price, you may want one for indoors and one for outdoors! $115 AT AMAZON

Jupiduu Wood Toddler Slide Fork over the extra dollars if you prefer an eco-friendly indoor wooden slide for toddlers. Your LO will love the fun ride and you’ll love how it seamlessly blends with your decor. $300 AT AMAZON

Intex Dinoland Inflatable Play Center This one’s for the warmer months and will give your busy toddler HOURS of fun outdoors. The dinosaur theme features dino hoops and volcanic ball games, not to mention a soft slide and arch with water spray to keep them cool during their jurassic adventure. $39 AT AMAZON

Costzon 4-in-1 Toddler Slide This multi-purpose slide will keep your LO occupied during playtime. The basketball hoop, slide, telescope, climbing ladder, and football goal give them endless fun and provide activities for their friends and/or siblings. And we love that the raised castle guardrail protects them from getting too close to the edge. $136 AT AMAZON

Step2 Supreme Savings Toddler Outdoor Playset The high platform and “shingled” roof give this slide some major treehouse vibes. Lucky for you, this is much safer and has a durable double-wall construction that is basically maintenance-free. Your LO will love playing explorer and peering out of the adjustable periscope. $141 AT AMAZON

Little Tikes First Slide With over 8,000 reviews on Amazon, this is a solid find for your toddler’s first slide. It also folds and unfolds in seconds, making it easy to store. The smaller size is perfect for storing when you actually have a grown-up get together in the yard. $30 AT AMAZON

Radio Flyer 500 Ride-On with Ramp Take sliding to a new level with this mini race track. The 6-foot long track features easy-fit car alignment for a super safe ride (plus the track has guardrails for added safety). The car can be used both on and off the track and has front wheel foot-rests for a comfortable ride. $80 AT AMAZON

Little Tikes Hide-and-Seek Climber Kiddos can climb up the rock wall, slide down the slide, and hide out in the clubhouse in this adventure center. The gradual slope makes for soft landings and the height is perfect for your growing toddler. $80 AT KOHL'S

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.