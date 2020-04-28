If you’re climbing the walls at home and your kids are climbing on, well, everything, then this is the perfect time to start shopping around for bean bag chairs they can use (and abuse). The best bean bags for kids are a mix of fun and function, the kind of cushion they can toss around and get excited to plop down on or jump on top of— instead of your couch, bed, or home office furniture (why do they have to LOVE your bungee chair so much?).

Bean bag chairs for kids are easy to move around and offer a comfy nesting spot for them to watch TV, read a book, play educational games on the tablet, and even have a rest. The littles can drag them from the bedroom to the playroom to the living room for family time without you having to worry they’ll rip the couch or smush your throw pillows. What’s better than that?

Not all bean bag chairs look like discards from the set of That 70s Show, either. The shoppable options run the gamut in terms of fabrication, function, filling, and overall style. Many even double as toy storage these days–what a time to be alive! Whether you’re looking for something fun and themed to coordinate with your child’s bedroom, like a furry unicorn, or a knitted pouf that can do double duty as both a grown-up decor piece and kid cushion, we’ve rounded up some of the best bean bags for kids available online.

Best Small Bean Bag Chairs for Kids:

Move them room to room, these chairs give kids their OWN place to sit and chill.

Jordan Patterned Bean Bag Chair What was once the time-out chair is now the reading chair, thanks to fun prints and patterns like this one. Also available in cupcakes, construction and flower prints, the kids might actually prefer these bean bag chairs to your chair (we’re hoping). It features a durable poly cover and is stuffed with polystyrene beads for stability. Size is 30x30x12, so it doesn’t take up too much space but makes sitting still a bit more likely than sitting at the kitchen table. Next time you need a break, send them to outerspace to read, play a game, or god-knows just have a rest. $36 AT WALMART

Big Joe Wild Bunch Animal Bean Bag Chair From Walmart to Amazon, Big Joe chairs are some of the most popular bean bags for kids on the internet. The “Wild Bunch” features a selection of plush cushiony creatures including a fox, raccoon, owl, and unicorn. In soft, muted hues, they look just as good as they feel, and integrate easily into your kids’ decor. Each furry friend is filled with lightweight Big Joe “Meggahh Beans” so you can refill if necessary, though reviewers do note these small bean bag chairs for kids are pretty well-stuffed. “My 2 yr old loves his fox,” said one. “We did have to take some of the stuffing out because it was too full for him to really sit in it and get comfortable.” Another wrote, “I bought two of the Fox bean bag chairs for my daughter’s teacher for Christmas. These were super cute and pretty big. They dont have a lot of give like a traditional bean bag chair but its definitely full. Her teacher loved them.” Duly noted! $50 AT AMAZON

Pillowfort Character Bean Bag Pouf White Unicorn Because your kiddos can’t get enough unicorns, allow us to present Pillowfort’s small bean bag chair in the shape of everyone’s favorite mythical creature. Filled with polystyrene beads, this pick is soft and cushion-y but also structured–and holds up to 250 pounds–so it’s not only one of the best bean bags for kids but can potentially accommodate grown-ups, too! With a non-removable cover, this is a spot-clean-only option, but likely worth the joy it can bring. One happy grandma raved, “6 year old Granddaughter loves this!! She’s obsessed with unicorns. And after searching many websites for perfect chair for a corner of her bedroom, I ordered this. Every time I get a photo of her reading in this chair, I am so gratified.” Happy kid, happy Nana: Isn’t that what it’s all about? $60 AT TARGET

Flash Furniture Small White Furry Bean Bag Chair In chic white faux fur, this makes for one of the best bean bags for kids that adults won’t mind keeping around the house. Filled with polystyrene beads, it’s big and comfy enough for both younger kiddos as well as teens and adults–and the furry slip cover is removable for easy washing! The safety zip closure on the cover also comes with a lock to avoid spilling the beans, literally. There are over 16 cover color options to choose from, including dark brown, blue denim, and camo, and if you’re ok with kiddish hues and prints–think bright pink and lavender polka dots–those are available, as well! “I spent weeks searching for the perfect bean bag chairs for my daughter and stepdaughter (both tall 10 year olds). I was skeptical of every product I looked at due to poor reviews regarding quality and size. These bean bag chairs are PERFECT! I can even sit comfortably in one!” Like we said, for kids and adults! $100 AT AMAZON

Birdrock Home Knit Bean Bag Floor Chair Compact, sturdy, and stylish, this is the option for mamas who’ve been scrolling through small bean bag chairs and thinking “Do I really have to put that in my house?” Unlike its ultra-kiddish counterparts, this hand-knit cotton pouf with filling can function as a decor accent piece, an ottoman or footstool, and a bean bag for kids without missing a beat. It’s lightweight and available in chic, versatile hues like dusty rose, soft blue, grey, and navy, which means this bean bag can fit seamlessly with virtually any decor. “Took a while to find a pouf that was a reasonable price and a decent color for my nursery,” wrote one reviewer, “Very sturdy, not very soft but that’s probably for best to maintain structure. I have sat on it to do laundry and it did sink down but regained its shape shortly after getting off. Very pleased with this purchase!” If you’re looking to spend wisely, this is a pick you can still use after your kids have outgrown it! $59 AT AMAZON

Best Storage Bean Bags for Kids:

Seriously, these chairs are the answer to “clean up your stuffed animals” and go sit down— all at once.

Creative QT Stuffed Animal Storage Bean Bag Chair A cushy spot to relax and store stuffed animals and teach your kiddos to enjoy clean-up time? Um, win, win and WIN. Made with double-stitched seams and a heavy-duty zipper, this bean bag doubles as a storage spot for stuffed animals, pillows, costumes, and blankets. Just tuck toys and more inside, zip it up, and you’ve got a cozy cushion (and more floor space!). Available in toddler size (approximately 28″ in diameter when full), large (approximately 33″) and extra large (approximately 38″), each of these stuffed animal storage bean bags come with a handle so your kiddo can take it anywhere in the house! In the words of one very enthusiastic reviewer, “This is the best thing I’ve ever bought! It’s the answer to your prayers if stuffed animals have taken over your house and I now own 3. They are cute and so much more comfortable than a regular beanbag chair. I got the xl and it holds a ton! They’re very well made, if I could rate them 30 stars, I would!” $27 AT AMAZON

Aubliss Stuffed Animal Storage Bean Bag Chair Cover When full, this cotton canvas toy storage bag transforms into one of the best bean bags for kids: soft, study, and available in a dozen cute prints to match any room. It fits approximately 80-100 plush toys or 52 gallons of beans–but you can certainly clear closet or floor space by stuffing it with pillows or extra bedding. Thanks to its lounge chair-esque design, this bean bag chair is extra comfy and ideal for watching TV (in a de-cluttered space, of course). It’s also pretty durable, according to reviewers, ” I got more than I expected with this chair,” said one, “[It] holds a ton and is really cute and well made.” Another raved, “Really sturdy canvas material. It has held up really well and holds lots of my kids stuffed animals.” $30 AT AMAZON

Lmeison Animal Storage Bean Bag Chair This canvas cover doesn’t come with stuffing but once filled with stuffed animals, soft toys, pillows, and the like, it becomes an ideal option if you’re searching bean bag chairs for babies and toddlers. An extra long, round zipper means it’s easy to get to any toys inside, and less likely to scratch your little. This one’s shark design is ergonomic and offers back support for minis that need extra help staying propped up. “I bought this for my baby’s 1st bday present. Filled it with some stuffed animals and blankets,” said one reviewer, “He’s in the climbing phase and loves to climb all over this and read his books, when I can get him to sit still. Perfect size and I see him being able to grow with it more into a chair instead of a lounger.” Another noted, “I needed this in my life. And they love to sit on it. And I was able to put in at least 60 stuff the animals in this thing.” Climbing cushion and clutter-reducer in one? Hell yes. $24 AT AMAZON

Yoweenton Stuffed Animal Dog Storage Bean Bag According to product descriptions, this kids bean bag cover can fit up to 90 stuffed animals inside it–and off your floors. Fill it with toys or other space-consumers like seasonal clothes, extra towels, or baby bedding you can’t bear to throw away, and it becomes a giant stuffed animal of its own. Bonus: The plush velvet is soft and durable, and machine washable, so kids can climb all over this bean bag chair to their hearts’ content. And they do, according to reviews: As one put it, “My daughter simply adore this. Every stuffed animal and small blanket I put in here and it’s [comfy],” while another noted “Wonderful, albeit lumpy which you would expect from stuffed animals. Much bigger than I realized. Held every single stuffed animal we own with more room available and both kids (5 and 3) can sit on it at the same time. Have already recommended to many local mom friends.” The mom-to-mom recommendation = the ultimate seal of approval. $29 AT AMAZON

Now that you’ve picked out the perfect bean bags for your littles, check out our mom approved toys to go along with them!

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.