There are plenty of benefits to finding the perfect toddler chair for your kiddo to snuggle up in and read their favorite book. Aside from allowing you to reclaim your personal space or your spot on the couch, or both, a great kids lounge chair keeps your little monkeys from climbing on the adult furniture, thus reducing the risk of arts and crafts stains, slime spots, footprints, and rips. Have we got your attention now? Right, we thought so.

Whether it’s modeled after an adult accent chair or emblazoned with cartoon characters like Vampirina, providing your little with his or her own toddler chair will give him or her a sense of value and ownership, and a spot of their own to get excited about that’s not on your lap or generally all up in your grill. Especially as we spend more time together at home, there is no understating the value of time to yourself–or just time without the kids glued to you.

When shopping for a kids’ lounge chair, there are a few things to consider: Is it lightweight enough that they can transport it to multiple rooms but sturdy enough not to tip over? Will the chair be a spot for watching TV, reading books, taking a nap, or all of the above? Do you want a stylish kids chair that coordinates with your decor or something fuzzy adorned with their favorite Disney princesses (thanks for the reminder Disney+) that will actually motivate them to sit down for five seconds? From the ease of cleaning and assembly to durability to overall aesthetics, there are chairs to suit a variety of needs. We scoured the internet for the best toddler chair options on offer now. Check out what we’ve found and know they’ll love!

Best Character Toddler Chairs for Kids:

Delta Children Peppa Pig Upholstered Chair Designed for ages three through six, this upholstered toddler chair is set perfectly low enough for your little to get in and out of with ease. The frame is made of hardwood and the seat of this soft kids chair is wide and padded for little tushies, and the whole thing is easily cleaned by wiping with soap and water. This little seat also features storage pockets on either side for toddler valuables like crayons, coloring books, figurines, and who knows what else (food wrappers?). We’re partial to Peppa Pig but this comfy cartoon chair also comes in options featuring Cars, Frozen II, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Paw Patrol, and more. No matter which characters your kids go nuts for, this pick offers a cozy spot for them to curl up and read, watch TV, or just chill out (does that ever happen?). According to one happy customer, “My son loves this chair, we love the fact that he can easily move it himself if he wants to move to another side of the room, but heavy enough where he cannot lift it over his head. Truly a great piece of furniture for children.” $60 AT AMAZON

Disney Mickey Mouse Figural Upholstered Kids Chair If your kid goes crazy for Mickey Mouse, this toddler chair is kind of a no-brainer. Recommended for ages three and up, it’s padded and comfy, featuring a wood frame and holding up to 100lbs–no assembly required. Just the right size for teeny Disney fanatics, this soft kids chair is super easy for them to maneuver around. As one reviewer told it, “I bought this for my nephew [who] is 1 1/2 for Christmas. It was easy to put together, [great] quality, and the perfect size. He can easily get in and out of the chair on his own.” Another wrote “Brought this for my grandson 1st. birthday, love everything about it. At first it was a little bit big, but now at 17 months he is able to sit on it by himself and enjoy it. Great gift for all Mickey Mouse fans.” $80 AT BUYBUYBABY

Animal Adventure Teal Owl Character Chair This is a plush foam chair kids and parents will love. Meant for minis ages 18 months and up, this faux fur lounger is lightweight and features a removable chair cover that’s machine washable, as well as a child-safe zipper closure. In addition to the adorable owl, this toddler chair comes in a variety of animal characters including a fox, dragon, bear, Clifford the Big Red Dog, and Curious George, making it an ideal combo of stuffed animal and seat (anything that gets them to sit, right?) “My 13 month old loves this chair! This has become our story time spot,” wrote one reviewer, “It’s the perfect size for a toddler and little one. She can move it if she wants yet still sturdy enough to support a jumping babe lol…Super soft, even after wash and the color is just as pictured.” $40 AT AMAZON

Marshmallow Furniture Children's 2 in 1 Flip Open Foam Sofa Who said your toddler chair has to be just a chair? This fold-out foam chair for kids ages 18 months and up is actually more like a toddler sofa bed. It’s lightweight and cushy, and transforms easily into a true kids lounge chair–the flip-out seat extends from 16 inches deep to 39 inches–so little ones can sprawl out: perfect for naptime! A removable slipcover means it’s easy to wash, too. With nearly 300 positive reviews, it’s safe to say this Amazon best-seller is a hit with both kids and parents.”Perfect for a toddler,” wrote one reviewer, “My 15 month old had been sitting in it for two days now. She loves reading in it and playing with her dolls and her tablet.” Another simply said, “I bought this mini couch for my baby sister and she loves it. 10/10 would recommend.” $43 AT AMAZON

Best Adult-Style Toddler Chairs for Kids:

Keet Roundy Gingham Kid's Chair It’s meant for little ones ages 18 months up to five years, but this kids lounge chair is one you might actually buy in adult size–if it were available. Rather than adorn it with fuzzy fabric or the cartoon character du jour, the folks at Keet designed a toddler chair that’s stylish, in addition to being comfy and durable. Available in six gingham colorways, this chair is meant to blend seamlessly with your home decor. It’s handmade with wooden legs and stuffed with high-density foam so your kids can get cozy and be supported at the same time, and reviewers often mention they’ve purchased more than one! “This is my second chair that I’ve bought as I bought one in a different color for my daughter and my kids absolutely love them,” wrote one, “So sturdy and great as my kids climb all over them and love to feel like big kids sitting in them and watch tv with us!” We kind of want to do the same. $45 AT AMAZON

Linon Home Tree House Lane Chevron Chair Another option for parents who want a soft kids chair that’s stylish, too, this chevron striped armchair offers the best of both worlds. Covered in grey and white striped cotton on a solid wood frame, this toddler chair–for ages two and up–is both sturdy and chic. (Seriously, does it come in adult size?) Your kiddos can curl up and get cozy, and you won’t have to worry, as it holds up to 200lbs. “Our daughter loves this chair,” wrote a reviewer, “She was so excited to sit in it. Perfect height for a toddler to crawl in and out of, plus it is heavy enough to not tip over. Love this chair!” Another touted, “We got this for my daughters first birthday and she loves having her very own chair! She can get up and down easily and I don’t have to worry about her falling since it’s a very kid friendly height! Great find!” $80 AT BED BATH & BEYOND

Melissa & Doug Child’s Armchair Leave it to Melissa & Doug to create a fun, functional, high-quality toddler chair. The OG’s of kids toys created this comfy armchair as an option for kiddos ages three and up that won’t fall apart or clash with your decor. Blue denim is the ideal mix of casual, comfy, and durable, but this sturdy seat (it holds up to 100 lbs) also comes in luxe-looking brown faux leather and a very princessy pink faux leather that features a tiara-inspired back. Reviewers rave about its quality, style, and minimal assembly, as well as how easy it is to clean–need we say more? Well, as one happy customer said, “bought this for my one year old son. He loves it!!! it came assembled so all you have to do is put the legs on. it’s light enough that you can move it with ease and it’s super easy to clean. i love it!” Or as another put it, simply, “Best children’s item ever.” $63 AT AMAZON

Mack & Milo Baffin Kids Cotton Club Chair If your toddler-chair search has led you down paths filled with loud, character-adorned options you just can’t bring yourself to buy, this chic little seat is the option you’ve been after. It’s designed like a grown-up accent chair and upholstered in understated hues and whimsical prints; options include elephants, whales, cacti, and even boho arrows, all in shades like blush, grey, and cream. Finding an armchair your kiddo can settle in that doesn’t ruin your decor aesthetic? We’re into that. Seems we’re not alone, either: As one reviewer put it, “Love it! Wish it came in adult sizes as well,” while another raved, “Awesome chair for my little one, really good quality.” This little lounger also comes no-assembly-required–just unpack it, plop your little down, and reclaim your spot on the couch. Bliss! $86 AT WAYFAIR

Emall Life Kid’s Armchair Children’s Roundy Chair When kids have their own grown-up style chairs, they feel valued and leave more seating available for you–double win! This toddler chair looks like a traditional club chair but is designed with little ones in mind: It’s framed with sturdy wood, upholstered in a fun animal-printed cotton-linen, and padded with spongey high-density foam for comfort. At approximately 18 inches in height, this lounge chair grows with your kids–it comes with extra plastic legs to add lift as they get taller. “Love everything about this chair- bought this for our great grandchild for his first birthday,” said one reviewer, “he loved it immediately and I loved it so I got one for our home when he visits- it is perfect [without] the legs right now and can screw in the legs when he gets a little taller- buy it you will love it and the child will also.” A soft kids chair that goes the distance = a worthwhile purchase. $80 AT AMAZON

Found the perfect toddler chair for your peanut? Shop more toddler toys they can play with while getting cozy!

