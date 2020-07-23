Birks Are Back—8 Comfy-But-Cute Pairs That Your Feet Will Thank You For

Remember back in high school when all the cool kids highlighted their long hair with Sun-In, wore head-to-toe Abercrombie, and had parents who let them drink coffee? Fast forward to 2020 and the cool kids are now cool adults—and they’re all wearing Birks (and so are their kids).

The recognizable leather sandals are the perfect combination of comfortable and cute (a must-have for moms on the go) and are so in-style right now, that even celebs like Reese Witherspoon and Emma Roberts have been spotted in them. And while the classic Arizona style is the one you’re likely most familiar with, Birkenstock has tons of other stylish slides, sandals, and wedges that are exactly what your summer shoe-drobe is missing.

Below are eight of the most popular Birks you can buy online, including the Birk Mayari Sandal and the Madrid Hex Slide. If you want to snag a pair, however, don’t over-think it—Birks are selling out everywhere and you don’t want to be the one mom still wearing those ratty old rubber flip flops to the pool instead of the waterproof EVA you’ve been eyeing.

Birkenstock Unisex Arizona Leather Sandal Look up iconic in the dictionary and you’d find quite a few things: Disney’s Pineapple Dole Whip (drooling!), anything Beyonce does (#queenstatus), and, naturally, Birkenstock sandals. The Arizona style is the one everyone is familiar with—and it’s the one that nearly 11,000 Amazon shoppers have given five-star reviews. Why are the classic slides so dang popular (besides the fact that they look adorable with basically any outfit)?! It’s all about the famous Birkenstock footbed, which is made of cork and a soft suede lining and which contours perfectly to your foot so your shoes are literally made just for you. Snag them in neutral hues or mix it up with a fun color like electric ocean or fuchsia tulip. $79.95 AT AMAZON

Birkenstock Women's Gizeh Thong Sandal Fact: Trying to find comfortable thongs is one of life’s major struggles. And we aren’t talking about thong underwear here (although that’s also true!)—we’re talking about thong sandals. Fortunately, Birkenstock makes a pair that you won’t want to tear off your feet in blistered agony. I.e. the Gizeh sandal is surprisingly cushioned and supportive, with a footbed that molds to your feet as you walk. Another perk is the sandal’s effortlessly chic look, complete with an adjustable leather strap (ideal for any mamas or mamas-to-be whose feet swell in warm weather) that comes in over 30 (!!) colors including tobacco brown, rose gold, and snake skin. Sooo trendy… $89.95 AT AMAZON

Birkenstock Women's Arizona Essentials EVA Sandal Did you ever think you’d live in a world where rubber shoes were cool? Probably not, yet here we are. 2020 isn’t just the year of the big Crocs comeback—it’s also the year of the waterproof Birkenstock. The Arizona EVA sandals are selling out everywhere, thanks to their comfortable fit and bright-colored design (they come in everything from beetroot to turquoise to metallic silver). According to reviewers, the waterproof Birks are lightweight yet supportive and are the ideal shoe for all of your summer activities, whether you’re chasing your kiddos around the beach or lounging poolside. Plus, they’re cute enough to wear from day to evening, too (i.e. you won’t even have to change when you head out for date night). $45 AT DICK'S SPORTING GOODS

Birkenstock Women's Mayari Sandals Maybe you want to dress a little edgier without looking like you just stepped off the runway at New York Fashion Week (because one, you are not a six-foot model and two, that stunning designer outfit is going to be a little out of place in the school pick-up line). Enter this twist on the classic Birkenstock sandal. With nearly 10,000 reviews on Amazon, the Mayari sandal has two leather straps like the original but said straps are thinner and cross in the front to create a super comfy toe loop. I.e. it’s just what you need to get in on the whole Birk trend but in a “cool mom” sort of way. $98.44 AT AMAZON

Birkenstock Madrid Hex Slide Sandal Straps, laces, clasps—ain’t nobody (or no mama) got time for that when you’re rushing out in the door in the morning, little ones in tow. That’s why slides are so popular right now. You can put them on without barely breaking your stride (hooray!). And of all the ones out there, the Birkenstock Madrid slides are some of the comfiest and cutest. They have a cushioned, contoured footbed—the comfort factor—and a wide leather band with an oversized buckle—the cute factor—so they’re perfect for everything from running errands to grabbing lunch with the girls at that new cafe you’re obsessed with. You can thank us later… $130 AT NORDSTROM

Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal Add a pretty floral print to anything and it automatically becomes 500 times cuter (see: Rifle Paper Co. and basically everything in Anthropologie’s home decor section). Headbands? Yes. Dresses? Absolutely. Throw pillows? We’ll take ’em all. And now even Birkenstocks are in on the flower power bandwagon. This pair of the classic Arizona sandals have a pink flower print (rather than the basic solid leather) that is basically begging to be paired with your favorite summer sundress. Bonus: The cherry blossom print is soft enough to still match with everything and make every outfit just a little happier. $110 AT BIRKENSTOCK

Birkenstock Women's Granada Soft Footbed Sandal Same shoe, different straps. And by same shoe, we mean the same anatomically-shaped footbed that regular Birks have (and that your feet will never want to leave). And by different straps, we mean edgy cut-outs that make this pair of Birks a cross between everyday slides and sexy strappy sandals. “These are without a doubt the best shoes I have ever purchased!” one woman wrote. “They were incredibly comfortable even right out of the box. I have high arches and regular sandals kill my feet, but these offer more than enough support and durability for everyday activities.” We’ll take a pair in all three colors, please and thank you. $135.00 AT AMAZON

Birkenstock Namica Nubuck Leather Sandal Take your Birkenstock obsession to new levels (literally) with this chic pair of wedges, which are made of super soft nubuck leather. They come in three gorgeous earth tones—olive green, stone gray, and pink rose—and are dotted with tiny rivets that add that pop of visual interest we all crave (you know, the one that has even your most stylish friends begging to borrow them). And if anything higher than a flat gives you nightmares of twisted ankles and blisters, fear not—despite the fact that the Namica wedges are almost two inches high, they still have Birkenstock’s famous contoured footbed so your feet will be perfectly comfortable all day long. $160 AT BIRKENSTOCK

