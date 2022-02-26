The 8 Best Conditioners For Thinning Hair, According To Pros

Scary Mommy/ Amazon

If you’re finding that your ponytail feels a little lighter these days, there’s no need to panic — thinning hair is more common than you may think. A number of factors can contribute to thinning hair, including genes, age, stress, postpartum hair loss, over-treating your hair over time, or all of the above. If you’re seeing an excessive amount of hair fall out anytime you run your fingers through it or take a shower, consult a doctor or dermatologist to try to identify if there is a larger underlying problem. But if you’re just trying to create a fuller head of hair (or the appearance of such), the best conditioners for thinning hair can help you achieve your desired ‘do, especially when combined with a volume-boosting shampoo.

When it comes to your shower routine, conditioners are an essential part of a good hair regime, and when you’re dealing with thinning hair, it’s especially important to pick the right ones. Products with ingredients like proteins and biotin can help strengthen hair and decrease breakage for longer-term benefits. With thin hair, it’s also a good idea to look for conditioners with lighter weight formulas, as you want to nourish the hair and create volume without weighing down your strands. Conditioners can help coat and seal your hair to retain moisture, protect it from damage from heat-styling products or the sun, and decrease tangling, all of which contribute to healthier hair.

With all that in mind, ahead find eight conditioners for thinning hair, from leave-ins to creams, to help you achieve great hair days ahead. Many of the picks below come recommended by hair pros, and all are highly rated on Amazon.

Best Conditioners for Hair Growth

Nioxin Conditioner Nioxin’s scalp therapy conditioner comes in six different formulas so you can find one that works for your specific hair type and thinning level (from light to progressed). This lightweight conditioner helps hydrate your scalp and strengthen your hair to reduce breakage and leave your ‘do more full looking. This pick comes backed by an impressive 4.7-star rating on Amazon after thousands of reviews. One Amazon shopper reported, “I was skeptical, but bought the shampoo and conditioner because I was tired of seeing a fist-full of hair after combing. I notice that only one or two strands are in my comb, and my hair seems to feel and look fuller! I’m very pleased and will continue to use the products.” $24.00 AT AMAZON

Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Special Conditioner If your hair is thinning due to stress or hormone imbalances, products with tea tree oil — that has anti-inflammation properties — can help, says Seven Yu, chief beauty and creative director of Glam Set Go. Tea tree oil has antimicrobial and antibacterial properties to help cleanse and soothe the scalp, which then helps promote stronger hair growth. Te tree oil is also great if you’re dealing with flakes. This tea tree conditioner also has lavender and mint to leave your hair feeling and smelling great. This highly rated conditioner has earned thousands of fans, with one Amazon reviewer noting, “Great conditioner. I have fine, thin hair and it never leaves it feeling oily or heavy.” $34.43 AT AMAZON

Best Natural Conditioners for Hair Loss

Briogeo Farewell Frizz Leave-In Conditioning Spray This nourishing leave-in conditioner from Briogeo is a recommendation from NY-based dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry, who says it’s lightweight and works well for all hair types. It’s formulated with 91% naturally-derived ingredients, including a blend of rosehip, argan, and coconut oils to hydrate, detangle, and protect hair. One Amazon fan raved, “This stuff is like magic. Thinning hair, so this makes tangled hair after shampooing easy to brush through. Makes fly aways go away. Hair is silky and fuller to style. Highly recommend.” $24.00 AT AMAZON

Oribe Conditioner for Magnificent Volume The name says it all — if you’re looking for magnificent volume, this conditioner can help. Dermatologist-tested and free of sulfates and parabens, Oribe’s conditioner is an ultra-lightweight cream that can be used on all types of hair, including color or keratin-treated hair. It contains fruit and flower extracts, a hydrolyzed vegetable protein, and amber and moringa seed extracts to protect hair from oxidative stress, strengthen, and hydrate all at once. It should be noted, however, that this does contain synthetic ingredients in addition to plant-based ones. One satisfied shopper reported, “I’ve love Oribe’s products and started using the Magnificent Volume shampoo, which made my hair feel great, but the combination of the two really make my hair look and feel fantastic. These have really helped my hair, which is thin and tends to look flat on its own. The scent is the signature Oribe scent.” $48.00 AT AMAZON

Best Deep Conditioners for Fine Hair

Keranique Volumizing Keratin Conditioner Keranique,’s conditioner for thinning hair is sulfate-free and contains a keratin amino acid complex to help strengthen and fortify the hair, says Dr. Henry. It’s designed to help thicken and add volume to hair without weighing it down like traditional conditioners — because the last thing you need is grease on top of thin hair. One satisfied shopper noted, “It works, at least for me. My hair is very thin and limp and Keranique helps to make it feel like it has more texture so it is not so limp and flat.” $23.97 AT AMAZON

R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Conditioner You may have seen biotin in more than a few hair and skin products and for good reason: Biotin is a protective protein that can help strengthen your hair. This thickening conditioner has biotin as well as vitamin B5, coconut oil, and berry extracts to help hydrate and protect hair. According to Yu, you may get tend to get more instant gratification with biotin-based products because it’s not a structural protein, so you may be able to notice your hair feeling stronger and denser after a few uses. This highly rated vegan conditioner is also free of parabens, sulfates, and petrolatum. One Amazon reviewer raved, “I have very thin hair and nothing has ever helped me until I found this brand. It is amazing. I use the shampoo and the conditioner in my hair has never looked thicker. I am a customer for life.” $32.00 AT AMAZON

Best Leave-In Conditioner for Thinning Hair

Kérastase Nutritive Leave-In Treatment Leave-in conditioners are a good option for anyone with thinning hair, says Erum N. Ilyas, a board-certified dermatologist outside of Philadelphia. That’s because they coat individual hair strands, which not only acts to protect and hydrate, but also gives your hair a fuller look (because each hair is larger in diameter due to the coating). This Kerastase leave-in treatment also helps prevent breakage if you use heat styling on a regular basis. Backed by a near-perfect 4.8-star Amazon rating, this is a well-loved pick. One shopper enthused, “On my fairly fine but long hair this works to protect from heat damage. It really nourishes my ends and makes heat styling less damaging. It’s a bit pricey, but protecting your hair is super important.” $28.00 AT AMAZON

OUAI Leave-In Conditioner Another leave-in conditioner option, OUAI’s cruelty-free version is a mist that’s easy to apply to hair. It’s suitable for all hair types, protects against heat, and also smooths those pesky flyaways. What’s more, it’s paraben- and sulfate-free and infused with amino acids, tamarind seed extract, and vitamin E. Dr. Ilyas adds that a bonus of leave-in conditioners like this one is that it reduces the tendency for tangling, as many people with thinning hair complain how easily their can get tangled into knots. And ultimately, less tangling can help reduce hair loss from hair breakage. One Amazon shopper gushed, “Love this product! I have very fine, wavy, frizzy hair and this magical formula thickens and de- frizzes it perfectly. It also defines my frizzy waves into thicker curls. It also thickens and protects my hair when I straighten it. I think it is one of the best products I have ever used.” $28.00 AT AMAZON

